No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Mansfield
No reviews yet
2851 Matlock Rd., #422
Mansfield, TX 76063
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
$3.49
Chips & Queso
$5.99
Chips Queso & Taco Meat
$6.99
Chips Salsa Refill
Bowl Salsa
$2.49
Bowl Queso
$4.99
Bowl Queso & Meat
$5.99
Chip Refill
Sampler
$9.99
Bottle Cap Japs
$6.29Out of stock
Cheese Styx
$5.99
Corn Nuggets
$5.79
Fried Green Beans
$6.29
Fried Mushrooms
$5.99
Fried Pickles
$6.29
Fried Zuchinni
$5.69
Jack Bites
$6.29Out of stock
Stuffed Japs
$5.99
Taquitos
$5.99
6 Peel and Eat Shrimp
$5.99
12 Peel and Eat Shrimp
$9.49
5 Wings
$6.50
10 Wings
$11.99
20 Wings
$21.99
30 Wings
$29.99
5 Boneless Wings
$4.50
10 Boneless Wings
$7.99
20 Boneless Wings
$14.99
30 Boneless Wings
$21.99
Chipolte Wings
$10.99
Inferno Wings
$9.99
Basket of Celery
$2.00
Cheese FF
$8.99
1/2 Cheese FF
$6.99
Chili Cheese FF
$10.50
1/2 Chili Cheese FF
$8.50
Cheese Tots
$8.99
1/2 Cheese TT
$6.99
Chili Cheese TT
$10.50
1/2 Chili Cheese TT
$8.50
Texas Cheese FF
$11.99
1/2 Texas Cheese FF
$8.99
Side of FF
$2.49
Basket of FF
$3.99
Side of TT
$2.49
Basket of TT
$3.99
Side of OR
$3.29
Basket of OR
$4.49
Side Sweet Potato FF
$2.99
Basket Sweet Potato FF
$4.49
Soup/Salads
Cup of Chili
$3.99
Bowl of Chili
$6.49
Cup of Frito Pie
$4.49
Bowl of Frito Pie
$7.49
Cup of Tortilla Soup
$3.49
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
$5.49
Cup of Baja Soup
$4.49
Bowl of Baja Soup
$6.99
Beans and Rice
$5.49
Baked Potato
$3.99
Cup of Pinto Beans
$1.99
Bowl of Pinto Beans
$3.99
Small House Salad
$3.49
Large House Salad
$4.99
Club Salad
$7.49
Taco Salad
$7.49
Chopped Chicken Salad
$7.49
Chicken Breast Salad
$8.99
Chicken Strip Salad
$7.49
Crawfish Salad
$11.99
Tuna Salad
$11.99
Shrimp Salad
$10.49
Chicken Spinach Salad
$8.99
Sandwiches
Hamburger
$7.99
Cheese Burger
$8.49
Bacon/Cheese Burger
$8.99
Chili Cheese Burger
$8.99
Hickory Burger
$8.99
Queso/Jalapeno Burger
$8.99
Swiss/Mushroom Burger
$8.99
Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
Bacon/Cheese Chicken Sand
$9.49
Buffalo Chicken
$9.49
Chicken & Cheese Sand
$9.49
Chicken Philly
$9.99
Hickory Chicken Sand
$9.49
Queso/Jalapeno Chicken Sand
$9.49
San Antonio Chicken
$9.99
Swiss/Mushroom Chicken Sand
$9.49
BLT
$6.99
California Club
$7.99
Chili Cheese Dog
$8.99
Grill Cheese Sandwich
$4.99
Ham Melt
$6.49
Hot Dog
$5.99
Philly Cheese Steak
$8.99
Roast Beef Melt
$6.99
San Antonio Tuna
$10.99
Tuna Sandwich
$10.99
Turkey Bacon Twister
$8.99
Turkey Melt
$6.49
TX Club
$7.99
Buffalo Shrimp PoBoy
$11.49
Tilapia PoBoy
$8.99
Crawfish PoBoy
$11.49
Popcorn Shrimp PoBoy
$8.49
Catfish PoBoy
$8.59
Grilled Shrimp PoBoy
$11.49
1 Chicken Breast
$5.99
Sides and Extras
Side of FF
$2.49
Basket of FF
$3.99
Side of TT
$2.49
Basket of TT
$3.99
Side of OR
$3.29
Basket of OR
$4.49
Side of Fritos
$1.69
Basket of Fritos
$2.69
Side of Ruffles
$1.69
Basket of Ruffles
$2.69
Cheese FF
$8.99
1/2 Cheese FF
$6.99
Chili Cheese FF
$10.50
1/2 Chili Cheese FF
$8.50
Cheese TT
$8.99
1/2 Cheese TT
$6.99
Chili Cheese TT
$10.50
1/2 Chili Cheese TT
$8.50
1/2 Texas Fries
$8.99