A map showing the location of No Frills Grill & Sports Bar MansfieldView gallery

No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Mansfield

review star

No reviews yet

2851 Matlock Rd., #422

Mansfield, TX 76063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.49

Chips & Queso

$5.99

Chips Queso & Taco Meat

$6.99

-

Chips Salsa Refill

Bowl Salsa

$2.49

Bowl Queso

$4.99

Bowl Queso & Meat

$5.99

-

Chip Refill

Sampler

$9.99

Bottle Cap Japs

$6.29Out of stock

Cheese Styx

$5.99

Corn Nuggets

$5.79

Fried Green Beans

$6.29

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$6.29

Fried Zuchinni

$5.69

Jack Bites

$6.29Out of stock

Stuffed Japs

$5.99

Taquitos

$5.99

-

-

6 Peel and Eat Shrimp

$5.99

12 Peel and Eat Shrimp

$9.49

5 Wings

$6.50

10 Wings

$11.99

20 Wings

$21.99

30 Wings

$29.99

-

5 Boneless Wings

$4.50

10 Boneless Wings

$7.99

20 Boneless Wings

$14.99

30 Boneless Wings

$21.99

-

Chipolte Wings

$10.99

Inferno Wings

$9.99

Basket of Celery

$2.00

Cheese FF

$8.99

1/2 Cheese FF

$6.99

-

Chili Cheese FF

$10.50

1/2 Chili Cheese FF

$8.50

Cheese Tots

$8.99

1/2 Cheese TT

$6.99

-

Chili Cheese TT

$10.50

1/2 Chili Cheese TT

$8.50

Texas Cheese FF

$11.99

1/2 Texas Cheese FF

$8.99

Side of FF

$2.49

Basket of FF

$3.99

Side of TT

$2.49

Basket of TT

$3.99

Side of OR

$3.29

Basket of OR

$4.49

Side Sweet Potato FF

$2.99

Basket Sweet Potato FF

$4.49

Soup/Salads

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.49

-

Cup of Frito Pie

$4.49

Bowl of Frito Pie

$7.49

Cup of Tortilla Soup

$3.49

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$5.49

-

Cup of Baja Soup

$4.49

Bowl of Baja Soup

$6.99

Beans and Rice

$5.49

Baked Potato

$3.99

-

Cup of Pinto Beans

$1.99

Bowl of Pinto Beans

$3.99

Small House Salad

$3.49

Large House Salad

$4.99

Club Salad

$7.49

Taco Salad

$7.49

Chopped Chicken Salad

$7.49

Chicken Breast Salad

$8.99

Chicken Strip Salad

$7.49

Crawfish Salad

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Shrimp Salad

$10.49

Chicken Spinach Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheese Burger

$8.49

Bacon/Cheese Burger

$8.99

Chili Cheese Burger

$8.99

Hickory Burger

$8.99

Queso/Jalapeno Burger

$8.99

Swiss/Mushroom Burger

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon/Cheese Chicken Sand

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Chicken & Cheese Sand

$9.49

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Hickory Chicken Sand

$9.49

Queso/Jalapeno Chicken Sand

$9.49

San Antonio Chicken

$9.99

Swiss/Mushroom Chicken Sand

$9.49

BLT

$6.99

California Club

$7.99

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Ham Melt

$6.49

Hot Dog

$5.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Roast Beef Melt

$6.99

San Antonio Tuna

$10.99

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Bacon Twister

$8.99

Turkey Melt

$6.49

TX Club

$7.99

Buffalo Shrimp PoBoy

$11.49

Tilapia PoBoy

$8.99

Crawfish PoBoy

$11.49

Popcorn Shrimp PoBoy

$8.49

Catfish PoBoy

$8.59

Grilled Shrimp PoBoy

$11.49

1 Chicken Breast

$5.99

Sides and Extras

Side of FF

$2.49

Basket of FF

$3.99

Side of TT

$2.49

Basket of TT

$3.99

Side of OR

$3.29

Basket of OR

$4.49

Side of Fritos

$1.69

Basket of Fritos

$2.69

Side of Ruffles

$1.69

Basket of Ruffles

$2.69

Cheese FF

$8.99

1/2 Cheese FF

$6.99

Chili Cheese FF

$10.50

1/2 Chili Cheese FF

$8.50

Cheese TT

$8.99

1/2 Cheese TT

$6.99

Chili Cheese TT

$10.50

1/2 Chili Cheese TT

$8.50

1/2 Texas Fries

$8.99