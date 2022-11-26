Restaurant header imageView gallery

No-Jacks Bar and Grill 4001 IL-159

4001 IL-159

Smithton, IL 62285

Order Again

Popular Items

No-Jacks Burger
Fried Chicken Dinner
Kids Mini Burger

Appetizers

Smothered Nachos

$9.99

Toasted tortilla chips smothered with white cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, and Pico de Gallo. Then topped with your choice of chili or slow roasted BBQ pulled pork

Different Twist Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Locally made and delicious pretzel bites served with a white cheese dipping sauce

No-Jacks Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand-breaded 5/16” pickle chips served with a side of ranch dipping sauce

Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

A St. Louis tradition brought across the Mississippi River, served with a side of marinara

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.99

These cheese curds pack a punch, but are worth every bite and are served with a side of marinara

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Three potatoes hand scooped out, then topped with a white cheese sauce and real bacon crumbles. Don’t forget to add chili or slow roasted BBQ pulled pork for 1.99

Three "your way" Sliders

$9.99

Three sliders served up with your choice of burger, chicken, or slow roasted BBQ pulled pork.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

12” flour tortilla with melted Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, with fresh Pico de Gallo. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa. Substitute pulled pork for 1.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

$9.99

Delicious handmade bread sticks directly from Vitale’s on “The Hill” in St. Louis. Smothered in a homemade garlic butter sauce and topped with a cheese blend served with a side of marinara.

Chili Cheese Tater Tots

$8.99

Tater tots doused in chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheese

Pizza Bread

$9.99

two Vitale's bakery hoagies layered with homemade garlic butter then toasted and melted with pizza sauce, pizza cheese blend, along with pepperoni slices

Soup/Chili

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh, crisp, romaine blend tossed with our classic Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and red onions.

Garden Salad

$9.99

Fresh, crisp, romaine blend topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced tomato, red onion.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Fresh, crisp, romaine blend topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, roasted turkey, ham, diced tomato, sliced egg, red onion.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Fresh, crisp, romaine blend tossed lettuce with taco seasoned ground beef, cheese and jalapenos, and diced tomatoes. Served in a fried taco bowl.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh crisp romaine blend, topped with fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, egg, bacon, diced tomato, and crispy onion straws with shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Burgers

No-Jacks Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb. burger patty with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion or pickle

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. burger patty, topped with american cheese, bacon, and an egg.

Three-Cheese Bacon Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. burger topped with bacon and Swiss, Cheddar, Pepperjack cheese on a brioche bun. Served with one side.

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. burger topped with swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, tomato, and green pepper

Memphis Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. burger topped with slow roasted BBQ pulled pork and American cheese

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/2lb. burger with sauteed onions, swiss cheese, and thousand island on top of delicious Vitale's marbled rye bread.

Black Bean Burger

$12.99

A delicious chipotle black bean burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a homemade chipotle aioli.

Flamin' Jack Burger

$12.99

1/2lb burger with pepperjack cheese, hand breaded jalapeno coins, bacon and chipotle aioli

Wraps

Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Your choice of flavored chicken tenderloins. Stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded Cheddar cheese served with a side of ranch dressing. Served with one side.

Chicken Ranch Club

$11.99

12” flour tortilla, stuffed with grilled chicken, ham, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.99

A flour tortilla, stuffed with blackened chicken, shredded Cheddar cheese, lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, and served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Served with one side.

Philly Wrap

$12.99

A flour tortilla, stuffed with high quality philly meat smothered with green peppers, onion and Swiss cheese with our creamy herbed garlic spread.

Deli Wrap

$10.99

12" flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato, bacon, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, and mayo.

Fiesta Burrito

$11.99

12" flour tortilla stuffed taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

12" flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, grated parmesan, fried chicken, onions, and caesar dressing

Sandwiches

No Jacks Club Sandwich

$10.99

Ham, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked and piled high on toasted wheat. Served with one side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

A hand-breaded chicken breast fried to a perfect golden brown, then dipped in buffalo sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

A grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun. Served with one side.

Philly Sandwich

$12.99

High quality philly meat smothered with grilled peppers and onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served on a hoagie roll, with creamy herbed garlic spread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Our in house slow roasted BBQ pulled pork as a sandwich.

Turkey Melt

$10.99

Turkey, topped with Cheddar, Swiss cheese, and bacon with Boursin sauce on a hoagie roll.

Ultimate Loaded Philly Sandwich

$12.99

High quality philly meat from Wenneman Meats smothered with cheese sauce, onion straws, and a cajun horseradish served with au jus.

Triple Decker BLT

$10.99

Six pieces of fresh cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo between three pieces of Texas toast.

Spicy Honey Glaze Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

a hand-breaded chicken breast fried to a perfect golden brown, then tossed in our homemade spicy honey glaze with pepper-jack cheese, pickles, red onion and a drizzle of ranch

Entrees

Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Half a chicken with your choice of mixed, dark, or white meat. Served with two sides of your choice.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$11.99

Four crispy chicken tenders, served with dipping sauce of your choice. Served with two sides.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.99

8oz. chicken breast, grilled to perfection. Served with two sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.99

8oz. breaded fried chicken breast smothered in white gravy. Served with two sides.

Fish Dinner

$12.99

Your choice of breaded cod cut ups, tilapia or catfish grilled or fried. Served with two sides.

Buffalo Chicken Macaroni

$11.99

Macaroni noodles smothered in a house made cheese sauce with a crispy hand-breaded buffalo chicken tossed within.

Chili Mac

$10.99

Spaghetti noodles smothered in our homemade chili topped with cheese and onions. Served with a side salad with your choice of dressing.

Garlic Chicken Pasta

$13.99

spaghetti noodles covered in our homemade garlic butter sauce and topped with a blackened grilled chicken. served with a side salad with your choice of dressing

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$13.99

spagehtti noodles covered in our marinara sauce and topped with a breaded fried chicken with grated parmesan. served with a side salad.

No-Jacks Country Chicken Bowl

$11.99

A delicious bowl filled with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fried chicken, shredded cheese and more gravy. You’re sure to be full after this one!

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Mini Burger

$5.99

Kids Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Kids Toast Ravioli

$5.99

Sides

Applesauce

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Fries

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Potato Salad

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.49

Loaded Mashed Potato

$3.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.49

Seasoned Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies and Milk Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie

$4.99

Sauces

Sauces

$0.65+

Specials

Monday Triple Decker Special

$8.99

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Thursday $9.99 Special

$9.99

Friday Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Bucket (8 Piece)

$14.99

1lb of Fish

$14.99

Naked Wings

10 Naked Wings

$13.99

25 Naked Wings

$32.99

Breaded Wings

10 Breaded Wings

$14.99

25 Breaded Wings

$33.99

Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

12 Boneless Wings

$14.99

10" Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

10" Deluxe Pizza

$11.99

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

10" Prime Rib Philly Pizza

$11.99

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

10" Hawaiian PIzza

$11.99

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

16" Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

16" Prime Rib Philly Pizza

$19.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

16" Hawaiian PIzza

$17.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
No Jacks is a family-friendly, small-town restaurant/bar offering a diverse American-Style menu including the Best Fried Chicken around! Stop by! Our friendly, attentive waitstaff is ready to greet you with excellent service.

4001 IL-159, Smithton, IL 62285

