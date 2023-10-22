Bites

Esquitters
$10.00Out of stock

Our version of street corn. Corn nuggets, lime crema, cotija cheese, tajin, cilantro

Yuca Bombs
$8.00Out of stock

Cheese stuffed yuca bites + cotija + cilantro + side Peruvian Huancaina sauce

Nachos Borrachos
$14.00

Tortilla chips + queso + salsas + crema + avocado sauce + radish + fresh jalapeno + cilantro

Chips + Salsa Flight
$10.00Out of stock

Tortilla chips + 3 of our housemade salsas

Tacos, Bao, Flautas

Quesabirria
$18.00

Slow braised brisket + cheese + corn tortillas + onion + cilantro + consome (broth) + salsa

Blue Carnitas Tacos
$16.00Out of stock

Tender pork + blue corn tortillas + cotija cheese + pickled onions + salsa verde

Vegan Tacos
$18.00

Roasted seasonal veggies + beet puree + jicama slaw + chipotle cashew crema

Birria Bao Buns
$18.00Out of stock

Slow braised brisket + cheese + baos + onion + cilantro + consome (broth) + salsa

Chicken Flautas
$15.00

Seasoned chicken + poblano crema + cotija cheese + purple cabbage + pico de gallo

Bowls

Ceviche de Chicharron
$17.00Out of stock

Crispy Pork Belly + ceviche sauce + Pickled onions + Sweet potato mousse + choclo + lettuce

Lomo Saltado
$20.00

Stir fried tenderloin + onions + tomato + aji amarillo + fries + rice + sauces

Coffee + Chocolate Short Rib
$18.00Out of stock

Grumpy Goat coffee & Mexican chocolate braised short ribs + chimichurri + purple cabbage + lime crema + cotija cheese + avocado sauce + rice

Specials

Taco Salad
$15.00
Chips & Queso
$8.00