No Manches Mexican Grill

Botanas

Med Guacamole

$12.00

Lg Guacamole

$13.00

Esquite

$10.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Panuchos

$15.00

Queso Dip

$10.00

Nachos

$16.00

Que Me Ves Sampler

$20.00

Chorisqueso

$14.00

Empanada de Tinga

$13.00

Empanada de Picadillo

$14.00

Empanada de Camaron

$15.00

Ceviche "Ni Valentina Ocupa" Bacalao

$14.00

Ceviche "Ni Valentina Ocupa" Camaron

$15.00

Ceviche "Ni Valentina Ocupa" Scallops

$15.00

Ceviche "Ni Valentina Ocupa" Trio

$17.00

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$15.00+

Chop Salad

$12.00+

Sopas

Cup Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Bowl Caldo de Camaron

$20.00

Tacos

Asada/Skirt Steak Taco

$4.00

Pastor/Adobo Pork Taco

$4.00

Picadillo/Ground Beef Taco

$4.00

Tinga/Marinated Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.00

El Puerquito/Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Cochinita Pibil/Yucantan Style Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Taco

$4.00

Camaron/Grill Shrimp

$5.00

Bacalao/Cod

$5.00

Specialty Tacos

Que Onda

$5.00

Hijole

$5.00

Al Chile

$5.00

Lomo

$5.00

Lengua

$5.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$19.00

El Rincon de Chef Julio

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$19.00

Flautas

$18.00

Orale Torta

$15.00

La Neta Torta

$15.00

Torta Tradicional

$15.00

Tamales Dinner

$18.00

Coctel de Camaron

$22.00

NO Manches Mole Chicken

$22.00

NO Manches Mole Skirt Steak

$28.00

Bur-ricos

Burrito Tradicional

$11.00

Chimichanga

$13.00

Los Zuizos

$14.00

El Tricolor

$14.00

Hay Guey Burrito

$15.00

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$17.00

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Combo Fajitas

$27.00

Estan Canon Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Estan Canon Steak Fajitas

$25.00

Estan Canon Shrimp Fajitas

$27.00

Estan Canon Combo Fajitas

$29.00

De La Parrilla

Andale Carne

$28.00

Quiubole Arrachera

$34.00

A Toda Madre

$33.00

De Tocho Morocho Parrillada for 2

$70.00

De Tocho Morocho Parrillada for 4

$100.00

Acompanantes

Rice and Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Frijoles Negros

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fries

$3.50

Side Veggies

$4.50

Para Los Ninos

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Postres

Churros

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Pastel de tres leches

$5.00

Empanadas de Pina

$8.00

Soft Drinks

COCA COLA

$4.00

DIET COCA COLA

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

ORANGE FANTA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

Soda water

$4.00

Aguas

HORCHATA

$4.50

JAMAICA

$4.50

AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
At No Manches, we offer a service so you don't worry about the food for your party. Mexican food warm and ready to serve directly to your table. Live the experience of our food as a family.

140 N Western Avenue, Carpentersville, IL 60110

