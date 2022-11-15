Restaurant header imageView gallery

No Manches- Vernon Hills

review star

No reviews yet

1240 U.S. 45

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Asada/Skirt Steak Taco
Tinga/Marinated Shredded Chicken Taco
Pastor/Adobo Pork Taco

Soft Drinks

COCA COLA

$3.50

DIET COCA COLA

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

Soda water

$3.50

Cafe

$3.00

Aguas

HORCHATA

$4.00

JAMAICA

$4.00

AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA

$8.00

Jarritos/ Mexican sodas

COCA COLA BOTTLE

$4.00

TAMARINDO

$4.00

MANDARINA

$4.00

LIMON

$4.00

PINA

$4.00

TORONJA

$4.00

FRUIT PUNCH

$4.00

CIDRAL

$4.00

SANGRIA

$4.00

Topo CHICO

$4.00

Botanas

Med Guacomole

$12.00

Lg Guacomole

$13.00

Esquite

$10.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Panuchos

$15.00

Queso Dip

$10.00

Nachos

$16.00

Que Me Ves Sampler

$20.00

Chorisqueso

$14.00

Empanadas Tinga/ Chicken

$13.00

Empanadas Ground Beef

$14.00

Empanadas Camaron

$15.00

Ceviche Ni Valentina Ocupa Bacalao

$14.00

Ceviche Ni Valentina Ocupa Camaron

$15.00

Ceviche Ni Valentina Ocupa Scallops

$15.00

Ceviche NI Valentina Ocupa Trio

$17.00

Ensaladas

Taco Salad W/ No Protein

$13.00

Taco Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Taco Salad W/ Grilled Skirt Steak

$17.00

Taco Salad W/ Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Cobb Salad W/ No Protein

$13.00

Cobb Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Cobb Salad W/ Grilled Skirt Steak

$17.00

Cobb Salad W/ Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Sopas

Cup Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Bowl Caldo de Camaron

$20.00

Tacos

Asada/Skirt Steak Taco

$4.00

Pastor/Adobo Pork Taco

$4.00

Picadillo/Ground Beef Taco

$4.00

Tinga/Marinated Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.00

El Puerquito/Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Cochinita Pibil/Yucantan Style Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Taco

$4.00

Specialty Tacos

Camaron/Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Bacalao/Cod Taco

$5.00

Que Onda Taco

$5.00

Hijole Taco

$5.00

Al Chile Taco

$5.00

Lomo Taco

$5.00

Enchiladas

Enchilada

$19.00

Bur-ricos

Burrito Tradicional

$11.00

Chimichanga

$13.00

Los Zuizos

$14.00

El Tricolor

$14.00

Hay Guey Burrito

$15.00

Fajitas

Veggie Fajita

$17.00

Chicken Fajita

$18.00

Steak Fajita

$23.00

Shrimp Fajita

$24.00

Combo Fajita

$27.00

Estan Canon Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Estan Canon Steak Fajita

$25.00

Estan Canon Shrimp Fajita

$27.00

Estan Canon Combo Fajita

$29.00

De La Parrilla

Andale Carne

$28.00

Quiubole Arrachera

$34.00

A Toda Madre

$33.00

De Tocho Morocho Parrillada for 2

$70.00

De Tocho Morocho Parrillada for 4

$100.00

Acompanantes

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Frijoles Negros

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fries

$4.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Para Los Ninos

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Postres

Churros

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Pastel de tres leches

$5.00

Empanadas de Pina

$8.00

El Rincon de Chef Julio

NO Manches Mole

Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

Flautas

$16.00

Orale Torta

$14.00

La Neta Torta

$13.00

Torta Tradicional

$13.00

Tamales

$16.00

Coctel de Camaron

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We want our food to have the original flavors of our country. Always with the best quality of products and the best season of our Chef Julio. Do not miss the experience that you can live at No Manches Mexican Grill

1240 U.S. 45, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

