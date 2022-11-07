Restaurant header imageView gallery

No Mans Land

666 N. Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Order Again

Delivery Rolls

Delivery California Roll

$11.00

Delivery Hamachi Jalapeno

$13.00

Delivery Inari, Avo, Cucumber

$11.00

Delivery Salmon Philly Roll

$11.00

Delivery Salmon Scallion Roll

$11.00

Delivery Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Delivery Tuna Roll

$12.00

Delivery Veggie Roll

$11.00

Delivery Bowls

Delivery Build Your Own

$13.95

Delivery Build Your Own Large

$16.95

Delivery Jumunjin Beach

$14.95

Delivery Jumunjin Beach

$17.95

Delivery Rainbow

$22.00

Delivery Sunset Beach

$13.95

Delivery Sunset Beach Large

$16.95

Delivery Venice Beach

$13.95

Delivery Venice Beach Large

$16.95

Delivery Signature Box

Delivery Signature Roll Box (2 Rolls)

$20.50

Delivery Signature Roll Box XL (3 Rolls)

$30.00

Delivery Specials

Delivery Pipeline Nachos

$13.95

Delivery Maverick Tacos

$12.95

Delivery Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

Wicked Weed Burst

$8.00

Funky Buddha Floridan

$8.00

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
A Refuge From the Ordinary.

666 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

