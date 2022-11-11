Restaurant info

For over 30 years, No Name Deli has been serving fresh sandwiches and substantial salads just off Elmwood Avenue. Originally named Elmwood Delicatessen, the historic building had no signage when it first opened. The restaurant began to grow a local following as a go-to “deli with no name.” It stuck! Signage was added, and the name was officially changed to “No Name Deli.” Ever since the locally owned eatery has served quick quality food, cementing itself as a hidden gem in the Columbia, S.C. region.