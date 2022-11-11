Restaurant header imageView gallery

No Name Deli

2042 Marion Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
B.L.T.

Daily Specials - Online

#1

#1

$9.99

Changes daily. Check daily features on website or call for description.

#1B Hot Dog Special

$9.29

Two all beef hot dogs served with fries. All the way is mustard, chili, and onions.

#1C Sliders

$8.99+Out of stock

3 cheeseburger or 3 chicken sliders served with a side.

#2 Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Two grilled chicken breast on a toasted hoagie, All the way is mayo, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato.

#3 Chicken Souvlaki

$9.99

Grilled chicken on a pita with honey mustard, lettuce and tomato.

#4 House Salad w/ grilled or fried chicken

$10.59

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, croutons, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.

#5 Taco Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and olives in a homemade taco shell. Chili, taco meat, salsa, and sour cream all served on the side.

#6 Egg Salad Sandwich/Bowl of Soup

$8.99

A bowl of soup (vegetable, chili, or soup of the day) with an egg salad sandwich on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato.

#7 Turkey Burger

$8.99

Turkey burger on a toasted bun with mustard, mayo, onions, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes.

#8 Monterey Chicken

$9.99

Fried chicken breast fillet with monterey cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, and tomato on a wheat bun.

#9 Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.99

Steak and mozzarella cheese with grilled onions and peppers on a wrap with our homemade 1000 island sauce.

#10 LowCarb Meal

Choice of 2 beef patties or 2 chicken breast topped with bacon and cheese served with a greek salad.

#11 Sunny Day Special

$8.59

Baked potato served with a greek salad.

#12 Prime Rib

$10.99

Thin sliced prime rib, grilled then topped with provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

#15 Cajun Filet

$9.99

Fried cajun chicken fillet on a grilled Kaiser bun with a slice of monterey cheese, blue cheese, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Server with fire fries (Seasoned fries).

From the Grill - Online

Chicken Melt

$7.99

Two grilled chicken breast on rye bread with grilled onions and american cheese.

Fried Bologna & Cheese

$6.29

Fried bologna and american cheese with mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

American cheese on your choice of bread.

Grilled Chicken Breast Filet

$7.99

Two grilled chicken breast on a toasted hoagie with honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Gyro

$7.99

Lamb/beef meat with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled pita.

Hamburger

$6.79

6 oz ground chuck patty served all the way with mustard, mayo onions, pickles, lettuce, and tomato.

Cheeseburger

$7.19

6 oz ground chuck patty with cheese served all the way with mustard, mayo onions, pickles, lettuce, and tomato.

Patty Melt

$6.99

6 oz ground chuck patty grilled on rye bread with grilled onions and american cheese.

Pimento Burger

$7.59

6 oz ground chuck with our homemade pimento cheese served all the way with mustard, mayo, onions, pickles, lettuce, and tomato.

Reuben

$7.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and homemade 1000 island sauce grilled on rye bread.

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Tuna salad grilled on rye bread with american cheese.

Turkey Reuben

$7.79

Turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and homemade 1000 island sauce grilled on rye bread.

Hot Dog

$3.59

Comes with mustard, onions, and chili. (chili does have beans in it)

Deli Sandwiches - Online

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

With lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.99

With lettuce and tomato.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.25

With lettuce and tomato.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

With lettuce and tomato.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$7.79Out of stock

With lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.19

With lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Salad Croissant

$8.19

With lettuce and tomato.

Shrimp Salad Croissant

$8.99Out of stock

With lettuce and tomato.

Club Sandwich

$7.99

Triple decker bread with turkey, bacon, american cheese, swiss cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$6.50

With mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Ham Sandwich

$6.50

With mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.29

With mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$7.29

With mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Pastrami Sandwich

$7.29

With mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Salami Sandwich

$6.50

With mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

B.L.T.

$5.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Liverwurst

$5.99

With mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.99

With lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Salad Sub

$8.99

With lettuce and tomato.

Shrimp Salad Sub

$9.99Out of stock

With lettuce and tomato.

Hot Dog

$3.59

Comes with mustard, onions, and chili. (chili does have beans in it)

Submarine

$10.99

Your choice of any 2 deli meats and 1 cheese. Comes standard with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomatoes but can be modified upon request.

Vegan Wrap

$6.59

Hummus, spinach, bell peppers, banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers on a tortilla wrap.

Grinder

$8.69

Bologna, salami, pepperoni, turkey salami, and provolone cheese on a grilled Kaiser bun with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Also comes with a side of balsamic vinaigrette for dipping.

A La Carte- Online

Pound Chicken Salad

$11.59

Pound Egg Salad

$9.99

Pound Pimento Cheese

$9.29

Pound Shrimp Salad

$13.69Out of stock

Pound Tuna Salad

$11.59

Side Chicken Salad

$6.49

Side Egg Salad

$5.99

Side Pimento Cheese

$5.59

Side Shrimp Salad

$7.39Out of stock

Side Tuna Salad

$6.49

Baked Potato

$3.69

Salads - Online

Greek Salad - Reg

$9.29

Mixed greens with tomatoes, olives, peppers, beets, and feta cheese with a side of our homemade Greek dressing.

Deli Salad - Reg (with 1 meat)

$12.29

Mixed greens with tomatoes, olives, peppers, beets, and feta cheese with a side of our homemade Greek dressing. Comes with your choice of 1 meat.

Greek Salad - Lrg

$11.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes, olives, peppers, beets, and feta cheese with a side of our homemade Greek dressing.

Deli Salad - Lrg (with 1 meat)

$14.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes, olives, peppers, beets, and feta cheese with a side of our homemade Greek dressing. Comes with your choice of 1 meat.

House Salad W/Chicken

$10.59

Mixed greens with tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and croutons served with your choice of dressing on the side. Choose between grilled or fried chicken.

Salad Plate

Your choice of one protein and one side. Also served with a side of fruit.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens with ham, turkey, shredded cheese, boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers served with your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Spinach, dried cranberries, bacon, onions, croutons, and 3 eggs served with our homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Toss Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and croutons served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Gyro Bowl

$12.59

Mixed greens with diced tomatoes, olives, feta, and a drizzle of Greek dressing then topped with gyro meat and tzatziki sauce. Served with a grilled pita.

Taco Salad

$9.99

Shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and olives in a homemade taco shell. Chili, taco meat, salsa, and sour cream all served on the side.

Side Greek Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes, olives, peppers, beets, and feta cheese with a side of our homemade Greek dressing.

Side Toss Salad

$4.29

Mixed greens with tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and croutons served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Soups - Online

Chili

Out of stock

Soup of the Day

Our homemade soup made fresh daily!

Vegetable Soup

Sides - Online

Rotini Pasta

Homemade oil and vinegar based pasta salad.

Pasta Salad

Homemade mayonnaise based pasta salad.

French Fries

$2.99

Potato Salad

Coleslaw

Sweet Potato Fries

Out of stock

Chips

$1.45

Assorted selection. Choose one when you arrive.

Cornbread

$0.65

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Assorted seasonal fruit.

Desserts - Online

Apple Pie

$3.69

Baklava

$1.69

Cheesecake Plain

$3.19

Cheesecake w/Cherry Top

$3.79

Cookie

$0.75

Lemon Pie

$3.69

Pecan Pie

$3.69

Red Velvet Cake

$3.79

Strawberry Cake

$2.29

Cookies and Cream

$2.99Out of stock

Boston Cream Pie

$3.79Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$2.25Out of stock

Whole Strawberry Cake

$26.99Out of stock

Drinks - Online

Iced Tea

Help yourself to your drink/drinks when you pick up your food. Enjoy!

Fountain Drink

Help yourself to your drink/drinks when you pick up your food. Enjoy!

Bottle Soda

$1.75

Help yourself to your drink/drinks from the cooler. Enjoy!

Bottled Water

$1.25

Help yourself to your drink/drinks from the cooler. Enjoy!

Can

$1.30

Help yourself to your drink/drinks from the cooler. Enjoy!

Water Cup

$0.35

Bag Ice

$3.50

Dr Browns

$1.75Out of stock

Help yourself to your drink/drinks from the cooler. Enjoy!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
For over 30 years, No Name Deli has been serving fresh sandwiches and substantial salads just off Elmwood Avenue. Originally named Elmwood Delicatessen, the historic building had no signage when it first opened. The restaurant began to grow a local following as a go-to “deli with no name.” It stuck! Signage was added, and the name was officially changed to “No Name Deli.” Ever since the locally owned eatery has served quick quality food, cementing itself as a hidden gem in the Columbia, S.C. region.

2042 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201

