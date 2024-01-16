Restaurant info

Welcome to No Regrets Pizza Co., where the irresistible flavors of New York-style, Neapolitan and Roman pizza meet delectable Italian street sandwiches for lunch and homemade pasta for dinner. Experience the best of both worlds at No Regrets Pizza, where we cater to your lunchtime cravings with piping hot slices of New York-style and Roman pizza, alongside a tempting selection of Italian street sandwiches. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cheese slice or our specialty toppings, we have something to satisfy every palate. As evening approaches, our restaurant transforms into a cozy dining destination, offering handcrafted artisanal Neapolitan, New York and Roman pizzas along with homemade pasta dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. Indulge in expertly crafted cocktails featuring premium spirits, hand-selected ingredients, and innovative flavor combinations, elevating your dining experience to new heights.