No Thai! Brighton

review star

No reviews yet

8367 Grand River Ave

Brighton, MI 48116

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Wontons
Veggie Spring Rolls

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

Rice noodles, green onion, sprouts, egg, with pad thai sauce topped with crushed peanuts and a lime. *sauce contains fish sauce

Pad Seeyu

Pad Seeyu

$12.00

Wide rice noodles, broccoli, sprouts, egg, with a savory sauce *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$12.00

Wide rice noodles, bell pepper, green onion, sprouts, egg, with basil garlic sauce *sauce contains fish sauce, soy sauce

Pad Thai Curry

Pad Thai Curry

$12.00

Rice noodles, pineapple, green onion, sprouts, egg, with red curry sauce *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Stir Fry

Pad Prik

Pad Prik

$12.00

Bell pepper, mushroom, white onion, green onion, with brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Pad Cashew

Pad Cashew

$12.00

Water chestnut, white onion, green onion, baby corn, mushroom, cashews, with brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Pad Kana

Pad Kana

$12.00

Broccoli with brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Pad Pak

Pad Pak

$12.00

Broccoli, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, water chestnut, with brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Pad Basil

Pad Basil

$12.00

Bell pepper, broccoli, white onion, with basil brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.00

Eggplant, white onion, broccoli, bamboo, carrot, with vegan green curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains coconut milk, and no animal byproduct

Gang Ped

Gang Ped

$12.00

Eggplant, bell pepper, white onion, mushroom, with red curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Gang Pak

Gang Pak

$12.00

Broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, carrot, bamboo, eggplant, with red curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Potato Curry

Potato Curry

$12.00

Potato, white onion, bell pepper, with red curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$13.00

Battered chicken, green onion, with sweet & spicy sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains soy sauce

Fried Rice

No Thai Fried Rice

No Thai Fried Rice

$11.00

White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Curry Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$11.00

Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Drunken Fried Rice

Drunken Fried Rice

$11.00

White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Sides

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$4.00

Shredded veggies fried in a wonton wrapper, with homemade plum sauce *wrapper contains flour and egg

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$5.00

Cream cheese, crabmeat, scallions in fried wonton skin, with homemade plum sauce *wrapper contains flour

Side of White Rice

$1.00

Side of Brown Rice

$1.50

Side of Plum Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce Packets

$0.50

Side of Spice

$0.50

No Utensils

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Brighton Location!

Location

8367 Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48116

Directions

