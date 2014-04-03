Main picView gallery

NTFF The Foundry

4747 Washtenaw Ave

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Meats

Chicken

NT1: 15 NT2: 7 NT3: 10 NT5: 11 NTO: 7

Raw Chicken

NT1: 12 NT2: 7 NT3: 7 NT5: 7 NTO: 6

Beef

NT1: 4 NT2: 2 NT3: 3 NT5: 3 NTO: 2

Tofu

NT1: 6 NT2: 4 NT3: 4 NT5: 4 NTO: 4

Shrimp

NT1: 3 NT2: 2 NT3: 3 NT5: 3 NTO: 2

Veggies

Broccoli

NT1: 12 NT2: 7 NT3: 9 NT5: 9 NTO: 8

Carrot

NT1: 3 NT2: 1 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Eggplant

NT1: 2 NT2: 1 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Garlic

NT1: 2 NT2: 1 NT3: 1 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Green Onion

NT1: 12 NT2: 5 NT3: 8 NT5: 8 NTO: 7

Green Pepper

NT1: 5 NT2: 3 NT3: 4 NT5: 4 NTO: 3

Mushroom

NT1: 5 NT2: 3 NT3: 4 NT5: 4 NTO: 3

Potato

NT1: 4 NT2: 2 NT3: 3 NT5: 3 NTO: 2

White Onion

NT1: 9 NT2: 4 NT3: 6 NT5: 6 NTO: 4

Sauces

Brown Sauce

3 Gallons NT1: 5 NT2: 3 NT3: 4 NT5: 4 NTO: 3

Green Curry Sauce

3 Gallons NT1: 2 NT2: 1 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Pad Thai Sauce

5 Gallon Bucket NT1: 5 NT2: 3 NT3: 4 NT5: 4 NTO: 3

Red Curry Sauce

5 Gallon Bucket NT1: 4 NT2: 2 NT3: 3 NT5: 3 NTO: 2

Sweet & Spicy Sauce

3 Gallons NT1: 5 NT2: 3 NT3: 4 NT5: 4 NTO: 3

Plum Sauce

3 Gallons NT1: 2 NT2: 1 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Dry Goods

Basil

NT1: 1 NT2: 1 NT3: 1 NT5: 1 NTO: 1

Cashews

Peanuts

NT1: 2 NT2: 1 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Crushed Red Pepper

NT1: 2 NT2: 1 NT3: 1 NT5: 1 NTO: 1

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 2

Nogi Rolls

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Crab Wonton Filling

NT1: 2 NT2: 1 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Disposables

Napkins

NT1: 3 NT2: 3 NT3: 3 NT5: 2 NTO: 2

Plastic Forks

NT1: 4 NT2: 2 NT3: 3 NT5: 3 NTO: 4

Plastic Wrap

Poly Gloves

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 2

Portion Cup Lids

Portion Cups

Thermal Paper

Customer receipt paper

Trash Bags

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 2

Water Cups

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 0

NT Soda Cups

$95.00

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 0

Soda Cup Lids

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 0

Sauce on Side Containers/Lids

Toilet Paper

Metal Forks

Metal Spoons

Cleaning Items

Dishwashing Soap

Case of 4 NT1: 1 NT2: 1 NT3: 1 NT5: 1 NTO: 1

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Case of 6

Bleach

Case of 6

Degreaser

Case of 4

Dish Sponges

Paper Towel Rolls

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Hand Soap

Case of 3

Drinks

Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Sprite

Powerade

Fanta - Orange

Hi-C - Poppin' Lemonade

Thai Iced Tea

5 Gallon Bucket

Misc.

Sharpies, Post-It Notes, Staplers

Out of stock

Supplied by GM

Nitrile Gloves

Out of stock

Supplied by Owners (please message)

Woks, Pilot Lights, Laddles

Out of stock

Supplied by GM

Impact Printer Paper

Out of stock

Supplied by Owners (please message)

Impact Printer Ribbons

Out of stock

Supplied by Owners (please message)

T-Shirts

Out of stock

Supplied by Owners (please message)

Carbs

Medium Noodles

NT1: 12 NT2: 8 NT3: 10 NT5: 10 NTO: 8

XL Noodles

NT1: 9 NT2: 5 NT3: 7 NT5: 7 NTO: 6

Jasmine Rice

50 lbs NT1: 14 NT2: 9 NT3: 12 NT5: 12 NTO: 9

Brown Rice

15 lbs NT1: 0 NT2: 3 NT3: 5 NT5: 5 NTO: 3

Wonton Wrappers

Case of 8 boxes NT1: 1 NT2: 1 NT3: 1 NT5: 1 NTO: 1

Potato Starch

50 lbs NT1: 6 NT2: 3 NT3: 5 NT5: 5 NTO: 3

Canned Items

Baby Corn

Case of 6 NT1: 4 NT2: 2 NT3: 3 NT5: 3 NTO: 2

Bamboo

Case of 6 NT1: 3 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 2

Pineapple

Case of 6 NT1: 3 NT2: 2 NT3: 3 NT5: 3 NTO: 2

Water Chestnuts

Case of 6 NT1: 3 NT2: 2 NT3: 3 NT5: 3 NTO: 2

Mushroom Soy Sauce

Case of 12 bottles

Vegetable Oil

NT1: 14 NT2: 10 NT3: 12 NT5: 12 NTO: 10

To-Go Items

Rice Container

NT1: 3 NT2: 3 NT3: 3 NT5: 3 NTO: 3

Entree Container

NT1: 18 NT2: 12 NT3: 15 NT5: 15 NTO: 15

Chopsticks

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 2

Soy Sauce Packet

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 2

T-shirt Bags

NT1: 5 NT2: 4 NT3: 4 NT5: 4 NTO: 4

Sriracha

Case of 12 bottles

Spring Roll Bags

NT1: 2 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 2

Steel Scrubbers

NT1: 1 NT2: 1 NT3: 1 NT5: 1 NTO: 1

Kikkoman Soy Sauce

5 Gallon Bucket

Clear Wonton Bags

* not always available *

Items

Eggs

NT1: 12 NT2: 5 NT3: 9 NT5: 8 NTO: 6

Limes

NT1: 4 NT2: 2 NT3: 2 NT5: 4 NTO: 2

Peas & Carrots

Case of 12 bags NT1: 2 NT2: 1 NT3: 2 NT5: 2 NTO: 1

Half & Half Creamers

Sprouts

Out of stock

NT1 - (M: 4, W: 4, F: 8) NT2 - (M: 2, W: 1, F: 3) NT3 - (M: 3, W: 3, F: 3) NT5 - (M: 3, W: 3, F: 4) NTO - (M: 2, W: 2, F: 3)

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The Food Foundry

Location

4747 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Directions

Main pic

