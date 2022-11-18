Restaurant header imageView gallery

No Thai! Online

1952 S. Industrial Hwy Ste F

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Drunken Noodles

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

Rice noodles, green onion, sprouts, egg, with pad thai sauce topped with crushed peanuts and a lime. *sauce contains fish sauce

Pad Seeyu

Pad Seeyu

$12.00

Wide rice noodles, broccoli, sprouts, egg, with a savory sauce *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$12.00

Wide rice noodles, bell pepper, green onion, sprouts, egg, with basil garlic sauce *sauce contains fish sauce, soy sauce

Pad Thai Curry

Pad Thai Curry

$12.00

Rice noodles, pineapple, green onion, sprouts, egg, with red curry sauce *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Stir Fry

Pad Prik

Pad Prik

$12.00

Bell pepper, mushroom, white onion, green onion, with brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Pad Cashew

Pad Cashew

$12.00

Water chestnut, white onion, green onion, baby corn, mushroom, cashews, with brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Pad Kana

Pad Kana

$12.00

Broccoli with brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Pad Pak

Pad Pak

$12.00

Broccoli, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, water chestnut, with brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Pad Basil

Pad Basil

$12.00

Bell pepper, broccoli, white onion, with basil brown sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.00

Eggplant, white onion, broccoli, bamboo, carrot, with vegan green curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains coconut milk, and no animal byproduct

Gang Ped

Gang Ped

$12.00

Eggplant, bell pepper, white onion, mushroom, with red curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Gang Pak

Gang Pak

$12.00

Broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, carrot, bamboo, eggplant, with red curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Potato Curry

Potato Curry

$12.00

Potato, white onion, bell pepper, with red curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$13.00

Battered chicken, green onion, with sweet & spicy sauce. Served with a side of white rice *sauce contains soy sauce

Fried Rice

No Thai Fried Rice

No Thai Fried Rice

$11.00

White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Curry Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$11.00

Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce *sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste

Drunken Fried Rice

Drunken Fried Rice

$11.00

White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce *sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce

Sides

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$4.00

Shredded veggies fried in a wonton wrapper, with homemade plum sauce *wrapper contains flour and egg

Nogi Rolls

Nogi Rolls

$5.00

An Asian cheesesteak eggroll, with homemade plum sauce *wrapper contains flour

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$5.00

Cream cheese, crabmeat, scallions in fried wonton skin, with homemade plum sauce *wrapper contains flour

Side of White Rice

$1.00

Side of Brown Rice

$1.50

Side of Plum Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce Packets

$0.50

3 packets

Side of Spice

$0.50

No Utensils

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

This is our dedicated delivery location which also has pick up available. If you ordered delivery, please stay close to your phone (our drivers call on arrival). If you ordered pickup, please make sure you go to the correct location. Thanks!

Location

1952 S. Industrial Hwy Ste F, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

