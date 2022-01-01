Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

No Vacancy

review star

No reviews yet

937 Central Ave

Saint Petersburg, FL 33705

Snacks

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$13.50

Water Wings

$15.00

Under the Sea Nachos

$13.50

Nugz

$15.50

Florida Man Tacos

$12.00

Fish Spread

$11.00

Mains

Cubano

$12.00

Sunshine City Burger

$13.00

Beach Bird

$12.00

Ladies Man

$18.00

Sides

Side Thick Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Tots

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Skinny Fries

$4.00

Regular Tots

$4.00

N/A Bevs

Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Mocktail

$6.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Juice

$3.50

BTL H2O

$3.00

COLD BREW

$5.00

Happy Hour

HH Draft

$4.00

HH Well

$5.00

HH Frozen

$6.00

HH La Marca

$20.00

HH Gruet

$25.00

HH Opera Brut

$16.00

HH Blue Drink

$6.00

Brunch

Bottomless

$20.00

Bottomless Aperol

$25.00

Bottomless refill

Brunch High Noon

$4.00

Aperol Spritz

$5.00

Bromosa

$4.00

Wednesday

$20 Fish Bowls

$20.00

1/2 Off Wings

$7.50

1/2 Off Fiyaah Shrimp

$6.75

1/2 Off Fish Dip

$5.50

1/2 Off Tacos

$6.00

1/2 Off Grouper Nugz

$7.75

Thursday

$4 High Noon

$4.00

$5 Espolon

$5.00

1/2 Off La Marca Rose

$20.00

1/2 Off La Marca Prosecco

$20.00

1/2 Off Gruet Rose'

$25.00

October

Chupacabra

$10.00

Claw Bucket

$30.00

Sinners Treat

$20.00

Smokey Hollow

$11.00

Drink Up Witches

$30.00

T Shirt

Florida

$20.00

Alligator

$20.00

Flamingo

$20.00

Tank Top

$15.00

Employee Hoody

$30.00

Crop Hoody

$35.00

Black Hoody

$40.00

Hats

Skull

$30.00

Dad Cap

$20.00

Trucker

$15.00

Bucket

$30.00

Staff Bucket

$20.00

Staff Skull

$20.00

Staff Dad

$15.00

Staff Trucker

$10.00

Floral w/ skull and cord

$30.00

Staff Floral w/ skull and cord

$20.00

Coozie/ Sticker

Coozie

$2.00

Sticker

$2.00

Key Chain

Blue

$5.00

Pink

$5.00

Yellow

$5.00

Tiki Mug

Tiki Mug

$20.00

T Shirt

Florida

$24.00

Alligator

$24.00

Flamingo

$24.00

Tank Top

$18.00

Hats

Skull

$36.00

Dad Cap

$24.00

Trucker

$18.00

Bucket

$36.00

Staff Bucket

$24.00

Staff Skull

$24.00

Staff Dad

$18.00

Staff Trucker

$12.00

Floral w/ skull and cord

$36.00

Staff Floral w/ skull and cord

$24.00

Coozie/ Sticker

Coozie

$2.40

Sticker

$2.40

Key Chain

Blue

$6.00

Pink

$6.00

Yellow

$6.00

Tiki Mug

Tiki Mug

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

When you're ready to "check in" for an inviting atmosphere, come to No Vacancy. This Florida vacation inspired hangout in the Edge District of St. Pete offers seafood nachos, lobster dip, grouper sandwiches, punch bowls, and local draft beers!

Location

937 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705

Directions

Gallery
No Vacancy image
No Vacancy image
No Vacancy image

