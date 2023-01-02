A map showing the location of Noa Cafe 229 SW Eight StreetView gallery

Noa Cafe 229 SW Eight Street

229 SW Eight Street

Miami, FL 33130

Order Again

Breakfast

Granola

$9.00

NOA'S Omelette

$18.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$12.00

Le Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Organic Eggs Any Style

$10.00

Steak & Steaks

$26.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Egg, Ham Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Organic Omelette

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$13.00

Organic egg side

$7.00

Breakfast Sweets

French Toast

$13.00

Guava Cheese Pancakes

$13.00

NOA's Pancakes

$13.00

Cookies & Cream Pancakes

$13.00

Dulce de Leche Pancakes

$13.00

Appetizer

Tempura Calamari

$10.00

Tequeños

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Truffle Bacon & Cheese

$12.00

Guac & Chips

$14.00

Charred Octopus

$19.00

Pica Pollo

$14.00

Causa Limeña

$11.00

Noa's Ceviche

$17.00

The Sliders

$12.00

Tostones Rellenos

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Sides

Home Potatoes

$4.00

Bread Butter & Local Jam

$5.00

Fried Plantain

$4.00

Greek Yogurt

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sandwiches & Toast & Burgers

Queso Frito Burger

$18.00

NOA Smoked Salmon Toast

$17.00

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken & Mushroom

$16.00

Catch of the Day toast

$18.00

Miami Club

$13.00

Gruyere Burger

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Black Angus Cheeseburger

$13.00

Main Course

Lomo Saltado

$21.00

Chicken Saltado

$19.00

Salmon Mango

$16.00

Churrasco Bowl

$26.00

Tallarin Saltado

NOA Fettuccine pasta

NOA's Chaufa

Fettuccini on Huancaina

Risotto a la Huancaina

Pesto & Churrasco

$26.00

Seafood Mix on Rice

$28.00

Noa Steak & Papitas

$19.00

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Tree Leches

$7.00

Cuatro Leche

$7.00

Coffee

American

$2.75

Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

MATCHA BABY

$5.00

Cortado

$3.00

CAFE CON LECHE

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

ICE POP ESPRESSO

$5.00

229 ESPRESSO

$5.00

COOKIES BREW

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger ale

$2.50

Water

Perrier

$3.50

Vero Water Still

$8.00

Veto Water Sparkling

$8.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Juices

Orange juice

$3.50

Country Club Merengue

$3.50

Country Club rojo

$3.50

Coconut Water

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Passion Fruit

$3.50

Pineapple juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Teas

Hot TEA

$2.75

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

IPA

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Wine

CABRENET GLASS

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$9.00

ROSÉ GLASS

$9.00

MOSCATO GLASS

$9.00

MERLOT GLASS

$9.00

Champagne

MOET

$120.00

Specialty Cocktails

TEQUILA COCKTAIL

$13.00

FLOR DE NEGRONI

$15.00

MOJIRINHA

$13.00

ESPRESSO MYSELF

$15.00

M.O.F.

$15.00

BEBÉ ROSE CARAFE

$29.00

RUM RENAISSANCE

$12.00

MIMOSA GLASS

$9.00

MIMOSA CARAFE

$32.00

Flavors

Mint

$40.00

Love

$40.00

Watermelon

$40.00

Passion fruit

$40.00

Refills

Mint

$20.00

Love

$20.00

Watermelon

$20.00

Passion fruit

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

229 SW Eight Street, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

