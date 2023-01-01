Full Menu

Seafood Starters

1 Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00
Calamari -Large

$18.00

Lightly fried, house-made spicy marinara

Calamari-Small

$11.00

Lightly fried, house-made spicy marinara

Coastal Ceviche

$18.00

Tropical citrus marinated shrimp and scallops, bell pepper, avocado, tortilla chips

Crab Wonton

$5.00

House-made with blue crab and cream cheese, sweet chili garlic sauce

Kickin' Shrimp

$18.00

Breaded gulf shrimp, spicy and sweet sauces

Lobster Bites

$29.00

Sweet bites of whole lobster tail tempura fried, key lime aioli and sweet chili garlic sauce

Lobster Cargot

$19.00

Sweet lobster, garlic and herb butter with velvety rich cheese and grilled pesto bread

Mussels

$16.00

Sweet chili coconut, cilantro, tomatoes

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

3 pcs. Tequila lime cocktail sauce

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Hawaiian tuna, avocado, ponzu sauce

Tuna Wonton Crisps

$18.00

Hawaiian tuna, avocado, honey pickled jicama and carrot slaw, ginger soy glaze

Land Starters

Baked Goat Cheese

$16.00

Spicy marinara with toasted bread

Bread and Pesto

$6.00
Charcuterie Board-Large

$32.00

Smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked yellowfin tuna, assorted cheeses, sliced apples, house pickled vegetables, candied walnuts, hot pepper jelly, balsamic reduction, and crostinis

Charcuterie Board-Small

$22.00

Smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked yellowfin tuna, assorted cheeses, sliced apples, house pickled vegetables, candied walnuts, hot pepper jelly, balsamic reduction, and crostinis

Filet Carpaccio

$18.00

Thinly sliced rare filet, truffle oil, cherry tomatoes, horseradish cream

Lamb Meatballs

$16.00

Blue cheese stuffed, key lime aioli, balsamic glaze, chives

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Topped with fire roasted tomatoes with corn tortilla chips

Xtra Bread

$1.50

Oysters

Alpine Bay

$2.00

Blue Point

$2.00

Coromandel

$2.00

Fanny Bay

$2.00Out of stock

Kusshi

$2.00

Old 1871

$2.00

Oscanny

$2.00

Peach Tree

$2.00

Rappahannock

$2.00Out of stock

Royal Miyagi

$2.00

Soup and Salad

Truffle Mushroom Soup

$10.00

Rich and creamy with basil white rice

Shrimp and Crab Bisque

$11.00

Noah's Mini Salad

$4.00

Romaine, white Cheddar, tomatoes, roasted shallot balsamic dressing

Watch Us Farm Salad

$14.00

Watch us farm bibb lettuce, strawberries, jicama, goat cheese, candied pecans and red wine honey vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Watch us farm bibb lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, creamy burrata cheese, basil, balsamic reduction

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, blue cheese, pecans, bacon, cranberries, tomatoes, basil balsamic

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine heart, Parmesan, tomatoes

BLT Salad

$12.00

Romaine, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, peppercorn ranch, fried onion straws

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted red pepper blue cheese dressing

Wakame Salad

$6.00
BEET & BUTTERNUT SALAD

$13.00

Oyster Mania

Ice and Spice

$15.00

3 blue points with jalapeños, lime zest, honey sriracha, horseradish

Oysters Casino

$5.00

Blue points with bacon, Parmesan, bell peppers, by the each

Steamed Oysters Platter

$28.00

½ dozen blue points and herb butter

Oyster Bar Platter

$43.00

3 oyster Rockefeller, 3 Cajun oysters, 3 oyster casino

Bubba Gump Platter

$28.00

6 fried blue point oysters, horseradish cream and sriracha honey

Cajun Charbroiled Platter

$28.00

6 blue points, Cajun butter, Parmesan, grilled pesto bread

Oyster Rockefeller

$5.00

The best around, by the each

Sushi

Blue Point Roll

$16.00

Fried blue point oysters, cilantro, cream cheese, asparagus, crab mixed, tuna, avocado, chipotle honey, unagi sauce

Build A Sushi Roll

$5.00

California Undone Roll

$14.00

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with more crab, ponzu sauce

Cape Cod Roll

$16.00

Tempura east coast scallops, asparagus, tamago, cream cheese, crab mixed, sesame seeds, sweet wasabi cream, unagi sauce

Caribbean Kyle Roll

$16.00

Soy paper, tempura shrimp, jalapeño, pineapple, scallions, layered avocado and coconut, sweet chili garlic

Crabby Alaskan Roll

$17.00

Soy paper, snow crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño, tobiko, pineapple, unagi sauce, sweet wasabi cream

Crackin' Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño, cream cheese, tempura fried, topped with crab mix, unagi sauce, chipotle honey

Fire Breathing Dragon Roll

$14.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, crab, avocado, unagi and sweet chili sauce, set on fire

Key West Roll

$15.00

Soy paper, tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, lime, wasabi cream

Kickn Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Long Island Roll

$15.00

Looney Tuna Roll

$16.00

Tuna, cilantro, jalapeño, layered with more tuna, avocado, wakame, tobiko, scallions, firecracker and unagi sauce

Maine Lobster Roll

$19.00

Lobster, sweet crab, pineapple; tempura fried with wasabi cream and unagi sauce

Mermaid Roll

$16.00

Soy paper, tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, topped with shredded crab stick, wasabi cream and unagi sauce

Noah's Monster Roll

$16.00

Tempura fried spicy tuna roll, sriracha honey, firecracker sauce

Panda Roll

$15.00

Soy paper, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, tempura crunch, red onion, jalapeño, sweet chili, layered with avocado and tobiko

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Salmon Nigiri

$5.00

Salmon Sashimi

$4.00

Smoke Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$5.50

Smoked Ahi Tuna Nigiri

$5.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Inside out, tuna, jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha honey, firecracker sauce

Spicy Vegas Roll

$14.00

Inside out, salmon, jalapeño, avocado, chipotle honey, sriracha honey, tempura crunch, tobiko

Spider Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, tempura fried, unagi and sriracha honey, sweet crab on top with firecracker sauce

Super Sexy Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Soy paper, tuna, jalapeño, cilantro, layered with more tuna, firecracker sauce, sriracha honey

Surf 'N Turf Roll

$17.00

Tuna Nigiri

$5.00

Tuna Sashimi

$5.00

By Sea

KW Hogfish Special

$42.00

Add Crab

$10.00

Add Lobster

$13.00
Crab Cakes

$31.00

3 East Coast blue crab cakes, sweet chili garlic, and key lime aioli

Fish 'N Chips

$28.00

Beer battered pacific cod, pier fries

Florida Grouper

$36.00

Sautéed or blackened, sweet corn risotto, grilled asparagus, lobster cream sauce

King Crab Legs

$125.00

Jumbo cracked legs with clarified lobster butter

Lobster Cobb Salad

$34.00

Watch us farm bibb lettuce, tempura fried 6 oz lobster tail, avocado, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon, grilled pineapple salsa, Island vinaigrette

Mahi Mahi

$32.00

Sweet corn and lobster risotto, grilled pineapple salsa and coconut Thai beurre blanc

Poke Bowl

$24.00

Sticky rice, cucumber, avocado, pineapple, red pepper, edamame, wakame, strawberries, ponzu, sesame seeds

Salmon

$32.00

Lightly blackened, honey pickled jicama and carrot slaw, sweet Asian soy glaze, lobster and shrimp fried rice

Scallops

$35.00

Jumbo U-8 scallops atop basil and tomato risotto cakes, sweet vanilla and carrot purée, grilled asparagus, lump crab and sweet corn relish, red wine gastrique

Seafood Cioppino

$31.00

Italian tomato stew with gulf shrimp, tuna, salmon, mussels, fennel and onions

Seafood Pasta

$29.00

Blackened mahi mahi, Maine mussels, gulf shrimp, roasted red peppers, honey Cajun cream sauce

Seafood Risotto

$36.00

East Coast jumbo U-8 scallops, blue crab and Parmesan risotto

Shrimp Rock Pasta

$28.00

Gulf shrimp, spinach, bacon, alfredo sauce

Snow Crab Legs

$33.00

1# Canadian clusters with clarified lobster butter

Tuna

$34.00

Lightly seared, wasabi potato purée, edamame, asparagus, soy ginger glaze, strawberry and jicama slaw

Twin Lobster Tails

$65.00

Clarified lobster butter

Add One Lobster Tail

$33.00

1 Crab Cake

$11.00

By Land

Steak Caprese

$36.00

9 oz baseball cut sirloin, fresh burrata cheese, basil, tomatoes, balsamic with spinach and ricotta scalloped potato roll

Short Ribs

$29.00

100% sustainable farm in Reynolds, IN, with Parmesan risotto, green beans with walnuts, bacon and goat cheese

Noah's Bibimbap

$29.00

Soy marinated steak, gulf shrimp, fried rice, green and red peppers, onions, fried egg

Vegetable Risotto

$25.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, basil, peppers and onions, goat and Parmesan cheese

By Hand

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Blue cheese stuffed, mixed greens, balsamic reduction, tomato, pier fries

Grouper Sandwich

$29.00

Blackened or beer battered, bacon, tomato, guacamole, garlic tarragon aioli, hot pepper jelly, pier fries

Grill House Burger

$18.00

½ # burger with lettuce, tomatoes, white Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onions, garlic tarragon aioli, pier fries

Steak Sandwich

$28.00

9 oz baseball cut sirloin, caramelized onions, white Cheddar, crispy onion straws, garlic tarragon aioli, hot pepper jelly, pier fries

Steaks

New York Strip

$37.00

12 oz

Baseball Sirloin

$26.00

9 oz

4 Oz Filet Mignon

$26.00

6 Oz Filet Mignon

$39.00

8 Oz Filet Mignon

$49.00

Cowboy Rib Eye

$61.00

22 oz

Surf 'N Turf

$84.00

6 oz filet and twin 6 oz cold water lobster tails

Petite Surf 'N Turf

$55.00

4 oz filet and 6 oz lobster tail

Cowboy Surf 'N Turf

$74.00

22 oz rib eye and 3 grilled shrimp with bourbon peppercorn sauce

STRIP SPECIAL

$43.00

horseradish cream

$3.00

Sides

Beet and Butternut Side

$12.00
Brussels

$12.00

Soy glaze and bacon jam

Creamed Spinach

$12.00
Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Herb butter

Green Beans

$12.00

Walnuts, goat cheese, bacon

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Fire roasted tomatoes, balsamic

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Herb butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese, chives

Lobster and Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Lobster Mash

$19.00

Parmesan Risotto

$12.00
Pier Fries

$6.00

Garlic tarragon aioli

Potato and Bacon Gratin

$13.00

Sautéed Wild Mushrooms

$10.00
Scalloped Potato Roll

$13.00

Potatoes rolled with spinach and creamy ricotta and Parmesan cream

Sub Veggies

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Truffle oil with Parmesan

Truffle Mash

$10.00

Side Plain White Rice

$0.50

Side Veggie Risotto

$12.00

Side of Goat Cheese

$8.00

Side of Alfredo

$3.00

Mac 'N Cheese

Bacon and Blue Cheese Mac

$14.00

Bacon and Butternut Mac

$16.00

Blue Crab Mac

$18.00

Goat Cheese and Fire Roasted Tomatoes Mac

$16.00

Loaded Mac

$16.00

Sriracha honey, bacon, fire roasted tomatoes

Lobster Mac

$24.00

Mac 'N Cheese

$14.00

Pesto Tomato Mac

$16.00

Shrimp Mac

$16.00

Truffle Mac

$15.00

KIDS' MENU

KIDS' SALMON

$9.00

KIDS' STEAK & FRIES

$11.00

SHRIMP PASTA

$9.00

KIDS' SUSHI ROLL

$9.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.50

KIDS' FISH 'N CHIPS

$11.00

KIDS' GREEN BEANS

$7.00

KIDS' FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$7.00

KIDS' ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$5.00

6 Sauteed shrimp

$8.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Chocolate Brownie

$11.00

Butter Cake

$12.00

Creme Brûlée

$7.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

Gluten-Free Menu

Seafood Starters

GF Coastal Ceviche

$18.00

Tropical citrus marinated shrimp and scallops, bell peppers, onion, avocado. Ask for no tortilla chips

GF Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

3 pcs. Tequila lime cocktail sauce

GF Maine Mussels

$16.00

Sweet chili, coconut, cilantro, tomatoes. Ask for no bread

GF Ice and Spice Oysters

$15.00

3 blue points with jalapeños, lime zest, honey sriracha, horseradish

GF Steamed Oysters Platter

$28.00

½ dozen blue points and herb butter

GF Oyster Rockefeller

$5.00

Spinach and cheese, by the each

GF Cajun Charbroiled Platter

$28.00

6 blue points, Cajun butter, parmesan. Ask for no bread

Land Starters

Large Charcuterie Board (GF)

$32.00

Local smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked ahi tuna, assorted cheeses, candied walnuts, apple slices, pickled vegetables, hot pepper jelly. Ask for no bread

Small Charcuterie Board (GF)

$22.00

Local smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked ahi tuna, assorted cheeses, candied walnuts, apple slices, pickled vegetables, hot pepper jelly. Ask for no bread

GF Filet Carpaccio

$18.00

Thinly sliced rare certified angus beef filet, horseradish mustard cream, tomatoes and truffle oil

Salads

GF Noah's Mini Salad

$4.00

Romaine, white Cheddar, tomatoes, roasted shallot balsamic dressing

GF House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, blue cheese, pecans, bacon, cranberries, tomatoes, basil balsamic

GF Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted red pepper blue cheese dressing

GF Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Watch us farm bibb lettuce, fresh burrata, tomatoes, balsamic reduction

GF Watch Us Farm Salad

$14.00

Watch us farm bibb lettuce, cucumber, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, jicama and red wine honey vinaigrette

Sushi - Make Your Own Gluten Free Sushi Roll

GF Make Your Own Gluten Free Sushi Roll

$5.00

Nigiri and Sashimi

GF Tuna

$4.50

GF Smoked Ahi Tuna

$4.50

GF Smoked Salmon

$4.00

GF Salmon

$4.00

By Sea

GF Lobster Cobb Salad

$34.00

Watch us farm bibb lettuce, 6 oz lobster tail, avocado, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon, grilled pineapple salsa, Island vinaigrette

GF Canadian Snow Crab Legs

$32.00

1 lb. Canadian clusters

GF Alaskan King Crab Legs

1.5 lbs. Clarified lobster butter

GF Seafood Risotto

$36.00

East Coast jumbo U-8 scallops, blue crab and Parmesan risotto

GF Seafood Cioppino

$29.00

Spicy tomato stew with shrimp, tuna, salmon, Maine mussels, fennel and onions

GF Twin 6 Oz Lobster Tails

Clarified lobster butter

GF Surf 'N Surf

Two 6 oz lobster tails, 3 jumbo seared scallops, green beans

GF Gluten-Free Salmon

$32.00

Pan seared with honey pickled jicama and carrot slaw, ricotta and spinach stuffed scalloped potato roll

By Land

GF Steak Caprese

$32.00

9 oz baseball cut sirloin, fresh burrata, basil, tomatoes, balsamic, with a ricotta and spinach stuffed scalloped potato roll

GF Legacy Maker Farm Short Ribs

$29.00

100% sustainable farm in Reynolds, IN; with Parmesan risotto, green beans with walnuts, bacon and goat cheese

GF Vegetable Risotto

$24.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, basil, peppers and onions, goat and Parmesan cheese

GF Surf 'N Turf

$80.00

6 oz filet and twin 6 oz lobster tails

GF Petite Surf 'N Turf

$49.00

4 oz filet and 6 oz lobster tail

GF New York Strip

$35.00

12 oz

GF Baseball Sirloin

$25.00

9 oz

4 Oz Filet Mignon (GF)

$25.00

6 Oz Filet Mignon (GF)

$35.00

8 Oz Filet Mignon (GF)

$48.00

GF Cowboy Rib Eye

$49.00

22 oz

Sides

GF Green Beans

$12.00

Walnuts, goat cheese, bacon

GF Sautéed Mushrooms

$9.00

GF Scalloped Potato Roll

$12.00

Thinly sliced potatoes rolled with spinach, ricotta and Parmesan cream

GF Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Garlic and herb butter

GF Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Butter, sour cream, bacon, white Cheddar, scallions

GF Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Fire roasted tomatoes, balsamic reduction

GF Creamed Spinach

$10.00

GF Parmesan Risotto

$10.00

GF Potato and Bacon Gratin

$12.00