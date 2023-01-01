- Home
noah grant's
91 S. Main St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
Full Menu
Seafood Starters
1 Shrimp Cocktail
Calamari -Large
Lightly fried, house-made spicy marinara
Calamari-Small
Lightly fried, house-made spicy marinara
Coastal Ceviche
Tropical citrus marinated shrimp and scallops, bell pepper, avocado, tortilla chips
Crab Wonton
House-made with blue crab and cream cheese, sweet chili garlic sauce
Kickin' Shrimp
Breaded gulf shrimp, spicy and sweet sauces
Lobster Bites
Sweet bites of whole lobster tail tempura fried, key lime aioli and sweet chili garlic sauce
Lobster Cargot
Sweet lobster, garlic and herb butter with velvety rich cheese and grilled pesto bread
Mussels
Sweet chili coconut, cilantro, tomatoes
Shrimp Cocktail
3 pcs. Tequila lime cocktail sauce
Tuna Tartare
Hawaiian tuna, avocado, ponzu sauce
Tuna Wonton Crisps
Hawaiian tuna, avocado, honey pickled jicama and carrot slaw, ginger soy glaze
Land Starters
Baked Goat Cheese
Spicy marinara with toasted bread
Bread and Pesto
Charcuterie Board-Large
Smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked yellowfin tuna, assorted cheeses, sliced apples, house pickled vegetables, candied walnuts, hot pepper jelly, balsamic reduction, and crostinis
Charcuterie Board-Small
Smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked yellowfin tuna, assorted cheeses, sliced apples, house pickled vegetables, candied walnuts, hot pepper jelly, balsamic reduction, and crostinis
Filet Carpaccio
Thinly sliced rare filet, truffle oil, cherry tomatoes, horseradish cream
Lamb Meatballs
Blue cheese stuffed, key lime aioli, balsamic glaze, chives
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Topped with fire roasted tomatoes with corn tortilla chips
Xtra Bread
Oysters
Soup and Salad
Truffle Mushroom Soup
Rich and creamy with basil white rice
Shrimp and Crab Bisque
Noah's Mini Salad
Romaine, white Cheddar, tomatoes, roasted shallot balsamic dressing
Watch Us Farm Salad
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, strawberries, jicama, goat cheese, candied pecans and red wine honey vinaigrette
Burrata Caprese
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, creamy burrata cheese, basil, balsamic reduction
House Salad
Romaine, blue cheese, pecans, bacon, cranberries, tomatoes, basil balsamic
Caesar Salad
Romaine heart, Parmesan, tomatoes
BLT Salad
Romaine, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, peppercorn ranch, fried onion straws
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted red pepper blue cheese dressing
Wakame Salad
BEET & BUTTERNUT SALAD
Oyster Mania
Ice and Spice
3 blue points with jalapeños, lime zest, honey sriracha, horseradish
Oysters Casino
Blue points with bacon, Parmesan, bell peppers, by the each
Steamed Oysters Platter
½ dozen blue points and herb butter
Oyster Bar Platter
3 oyster Rockefeller, 3 Cajun oysters, 3 oyster casino
Bubba Gump Platter
6 fried blue point oysters, horseradish cream and sriracha honey
Cajun Charbroiled Platter
6 blue points, Cajun butter, Parmesan, grilled pesto bread
Oyster Rockefeller
The best around, by the each
Sushi
Blue Point Roll
Fried blue point oysters, cilantro, cream cheese, asparagus, crab mixed, tuna, avocado, chipotle honey, unagi sauce
Build A Sushi Roll
California Undone Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with more crab, ponzu sauce
Cape Cod Roll
Tempura east coast scallops, asparagus, tamago, cream cheese, crab mixed, sesame seeds, sweet wasabi cream, unagi sauce
Caribbean Kyle Roll
Soy paper, tempura shrimp, jalapeño, pineapple, scallions, layered avocado and coconut, sweet chili garlic
Crabby Alaskan Roll
Soy paper, snow crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño, tobiko, pineapple, unagi sauce, sweet wasabi cream
Crackin' Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño, cream cheese, tempura fried, topped with crab mix, unagi sauce, chipotle honey
Fire Breathing Dragon Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, crab, avocado, unagi and sweet chili sauce, set on fire
Key West Roll
Soy paper, tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, lime, wasabi cream
Kickn Shrimp Roll
Long Island Roll
Looney Tuna Roll
Tuna, cilantro, jalapeño, layered with more tuna, avocado, wakame, tobiko, scallions, firecracker and unagi sauce
Maine Lobster Roll
Lobster, sweet crab, pineapple; tempura fried with wasabi cream and unagi sauce
Mermaid Roll
Soy paper, tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, topped with shredded crab stick, wasabi cream and unagi sauce
Noah's Monster Roll
Tempura fried spicy tuna roll, sriracha honey, firecracker sauce
Panda Roll
Soy paper, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, tempura crunch, red onion, jalapeño, sweet chili, layered with avocado and tobiko
Rainbow Roll
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Sashimi
Smoke Ahi Tuna Sashimi
Smoked Ahi Tuna Nigiri
Spicy Tuna Roll
Inside out, tuna, jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha honey, firecracker sauce
Spicy Vegas Roll
Inside out, salmon, jalapeño, avocado, chipotle honey, sriracha honey, tempura crunch, tobiko
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, tempura fried, unagi and sriracha honey, sweet crab on top with firecracker sauce
Super Sexy Spicy Tuna Roll
Soy paper, tuna, jalapeño, cilantro, layered with more tuna, firecracker sauce, sriracha honey
Surf 'N Turf Roll
Tuna Nigiri
Tuna Sashimi
By Sea
KW Hogfish Special
Add Crab
Add Lobster
Crab Cakes
3 East Coast blue crab cakes, sweet chili garlic, and key lime aioli
Fish 'N Chips
Beer battered pacific cod, pier fries
Florida Grouper
Sautéed or blackened, sweet corn risotto, grilled asparagus, lobster cream sauce
King Crab Legs
Jumbo cracked legs with clarified lobster butter
Lobster Cobb Salad
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, tempura fried 6 oz lobster tail, avocado, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon, grilled pineapple salsa, Island vinaigrette
Mahi Mahi
Sweet corn and lobster risotto, grilled pineapple salsa and coconut Thai beurre blanc
Poke Bowl
Sticky rice, cucumber, avocado, pineapple, red pepper, edamame, wakame, strawberries, ponzu, sesame seeds
Salmon
Lightly blackened, honey pickled jicama and carrot slaw, sweet Asian soy glaze, lobster and shrimp fried rice
Scallops
Jumbo U-8 scallops atop basil and tomato risotto cakes, sweet vanilla and carrot purée, grilled asparagus, lump crab and sweet corn relish, red wine gastrique
Seafood Cioppino
Italian tomato stew with gulf shrimp, tuna, salmon, mussels, fennel and onions
Seafood Pasta
Blackened mahi mahi, Maine mussels, gulf shrimp, roasted red peppers, honey Cajun cream sauce
Seafood Risotto
East Coast jumbo U-8 scallops, blue crab and Parmesan risotto
Shrimp Rock Pasta
Gulf shrimp, spinach, bacon, alfredo sauce
Snow Crab Legs
1# Canadian clusters with clarified lobster butter
Tuna
Lightly seared, wasabi potato purée, edamame, asparagus, soy ginger glaze, strawberry and jicama slaw
Twin Lobster Tails
Clarified lobster butter
Add One Lobster Tail
1 Crab Cake
By Land
Steak Caprese
9 oz baseball cut sirloin, fresh burrata cheese, basil, tomatoes, balsamic with spinach and ricotta scalloped potato roll
Short Ribs
100% sustainable farm in Reynolds, IN, with Parmesan risotto, green beans with walnuts, bacon and goat cheese
Noah's Bibimbap
Soy marinated steak, gulf shrimp, fried rice, green and red peppers, onions, fried egg
Vegetable Risotto
Mushrooms, tomatoes, basil, peppers and onions, goat and Parmesan cheese
By Hand
Lamb Burger
Blue cheese stuffed, mixed greens, balsamic reduction, tomato, pier fries
Grouper Sandwich
Blackened or beer battered, bacon, tomato, guacamole, garlic tarragon aioli, hot pepper jelly, pier fries
Grill House Burger
½ # burger with lettuce, tomatoes, white Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onions, garlic tarragon aioli, pier fries
Steak Sandwich
9 oz baseball cut sirloin, caramelized onions, white Cheddar, crispy onion straws, garlic tarragon aioli, hot pepper jelly, pier fries
Steaks
New York Strip
12 oz
Baseball Sirloin
9 oz
4 Oz Filet Mignon
6 Oz Filet Mignon
8 Oz Filet Mignon
Cowboy Rib Eye
22 oz
Surf 'N Turf
6 oz filet and twin 6 oz cold water lobster tails
Petite Surf 'N Turf
4 oz filet and 6 oz lobster tail
Cowboy Surf 'N Turf
22 oz rib eye and 3 grilled shrimp with bourbon peppercorn sauce
STRIP SPECIAL
horseradish cream
Sides
Beet and Butternut Side
Brussels
Soy glaze and bacon jam
Creamed Spinach
Mashed Potatoes
Herb butter
Green Beans
Walnuts, goat cheese, bacon
Grilled Asparagus
Fire roasted tomatoes, balsamic
Loaded Baked Potato
Herb butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese, chives
Lobster and Shrimp Fried Rice
Lobster Mash
Parmesan Risotto
Pier Fries
Garlic tarragon aioli
Potato and Bacon Gratin
Sautéed Wild Mushrooms
Scalloped Potato Roll
Potatoes rolled with spinach and creamy ricotta and Parmesan cream
Sub Veggies
Truffle Fries
Truffle oil with Parmesan
Truffle Mash
Side Plain White Rice
Side Veggie Risotto
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Alfredo
Mac 'N Cheese
KIDS' MENU
Dessert
Gluten-Free Menu
Seafood Starters
GF Coastal Ceviche
Tropical citrus marinated shrimp and scallops, bell peppers, onion, avocado. Ask for no tortilla chips
GF Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Cocktail
3 pcs. Tequila lime cocktail sauce
GF Maine Mussels
Sweet chili, coconut, cilantro, tomatoes. Ask for no bread
GF Ice and Spice Oysters
3 blue points with jalapeños, lime zest, honey sriracha, horseradish
GF Steamed Oysters Platter
½ dozen blue points and herb butter
GF Oyster Rockefeller
Spinach and cheese, by the each
GF Cajun Charbroiled Platter
6 blue points, Cajun butter, parmesan. Ask for no bread
Land Starters
Large Charcuterie Board (GF)
Local smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked ahi tuna, assorted cheeses, candied walnuts, apple slices, pickled vegetables, hot pepper jelly. Ask for no bread
Small Charcuterie Board (GF)
Local smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked ahi tuna, assorted cheeses, candied walnuts, apple slices, pickled vegetables, hot pepper jelly. Ask for no bread
GF Filet Carpaccio
Thinly sliced rare certified angus beef filet, horseradish mustard cream, tomatoes and truffle oil
Salads
GF Noah's Mini Salad
Romaine, white Cheddar, tomatoes, roasted shallot balsamic dressing
GF House Salad
Romaine, blue cheese, pecans, bacon, cranberries, tomatoes, basil balsamic
GF Wedge Salad
Iceberg, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted red pepper blue cheese dressing
GF Burrata Caprese
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, fresh burrata, tomatoes, balsamic reduction
GF Watch Us Farm Salad
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, cucumber, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, jicama and red wine honey vinaigrette
Sushi - Make Your Own Gluten Free Sushi Roll
Nigiri and Sashimi
By Sea
GF Lobster Cobb Salad
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, 6 oz lobster tail, avocado, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon, grilled pineapple salsa, Island vinaigrette
GF Canadian Snow Crab Legs
1 lb. Canadian clusters
GF Alaskan King Crab Legs
1.5 lbs. Clarified lobster butter
GF Seafood Risotto
East Coast jumbo U-8 scallops, blue crab and Parmesan risotto
GF Seafood Cioppino
Spicy tomato stew with shrimp, tuna, salmon, Maine mussels, fennel and onions
GF Twin 6 Oz Lobster Tails
Clarified lobster butter
GF Surf 'N Surf
Two 6 oz lobster tails, 3 jumbo seared scallops, green beans
GF Gluten-Free Salmon
Pan seared with honey pickled jicama and carrot slaw, ricotta and spinach stuffed scalloped potato roll
By Land
GF Steak Caprese
9 oz baseball cut sirloin, fresh burrata, basil, tomatoes, balsamic, with a ricotta and spinach stuffed scalloped potato roll
GF Legacy Maker Farm Short Ribs
100% sustainable farm in Reynolds, IN; with Parmesan risotto, green beans with walnuts, bacon and goat cheese
GF Vegetable Risotto
Mushrooms, tomatoes, basil, peppers and onions, goat and Parmesan cheese
GF Surf 'N Turf
6 oz filet and twin 6 oz lobster tails
GF Petite Surf 'N Turf
4 oz filet and 6 oz lobster tail
GF New York Strip
12 oz
GF Baseball Sirloin
9 oz
4 Oz Filet Mignon (GF)
6 Oz Filet Mignon (GF)
8 Oz Filet Mignon (GF)
GF Cowboy Rib Eye
22 oz
Sides
GF Green Beans
Walnuts, goat cheese, bacon
GF Sautéed Mushrooms
GF Scalloped Potato Roll
Thinly sliced potatoes rolled with spinach, ricotta and Parmesan cream
GF Mashed Potatoes
Garlic and herb butter
GF Loaded Baked Potato
Butter, sour cream, bacon, white Cheddar, scallions
GF Grilled Asparagus
Fire roasted tomatoes, balsamic reduction
GF Creamed Spinach
GF Parmesan Risotto
GF Potato and Bacon Gratin
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
noah grant’s, locally owned & operated, offers East Coast sophistication in charming Downtown Zionsville on the brick Main Street. Our menu specializes in Fresh Seafood, Burgers, Sushi & Certified Angus Beef. ALL of our seafood entrees are rated ‘Best’ or ‘Good Choice’ from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch! noah grant’s Oyster Bar features the freshest East & West Coast Oysters. noah grant’s offers a full bar with Tuesday & Sunday offering ½ price bottles of all of our wines. 1/2 Price Oysters on the half shell daily, 4-5pm & ALL NIGHT on Sundays.
