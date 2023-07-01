A map showing the location of Noahs at 63 Main View gallery

Noahs at 63 Main

No reviews yet

63 Main Street

Essex, CT 06426

Drink

Brunch Cocktails

Strawberry Rhubarb

$11.00

Lavendar Haze

$14.00

Peachy Keen

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Spicy Bloody Maria

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

BeerMosa

$8.00

Table Mimosa/pp

$18.00

Table Mimosa Refill Brut

Table Mimosa Refill OJ

Unshackled Sparking Wine

$49.00

Moet & Chandon Ice Rose

$160.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Can Beer

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$6.00

SeaQuench Ale is a session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose, and a tart Berliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt to make this the most thirst-quenching beer Dogfish Head has ever brewed.

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Eridità Beer Tact

$8.00

Founders All Day

$6.00

Satisfies your tastes while keeping your senses sharp. Brewed with a complex array of ingredients. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish.

Guinness Can

$7.00

Harpoon IPA

$6.00

Harpoon IPA has remained unique in its ability to balance hop bitterness with a strong malt backbone. Dry-hopped with Cascade hops, it has a floral hop aroma and a finish that is bitter (it is an IPA after all!) without being harsh or astringent. Combined with a malty sweetness and the fruity esters of our proprietary yeast, those hops create a beer that is wonderfully hoppy but clean

Kent Falls Superscript

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Lagunitas IPNA (non-alc)

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

NEBCO Lager

$6.00

New England Cider

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Stone Buenaveza

$6.00

Tribus Seltzr

$7.00

Twelve 12% Eredita Tact

$9.00

Two Roads Persian Lime

$8.00

Whalers Rise

$6.00Out of stock

Can Cocktails

Fishers Island Lemonade

$10.00

Island District Cran Mango Vodka

$8.00

Island District T Rasp Dragonfruit

$8.00

Island District V Blue Pom

$8.00

Cocktails

The Red

$13.00

The White

$13.00

The Blue

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Baybreeze

$12.00

1.5 oz Platinum vodka 1.5 oz pineapple juice fill with cranberry garnish: lime fill highball with ice. add vodka, pineapple and cranberry. stir to combine.

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark n Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

1 oz Citadelle Gin .5 oz Lemon <.25 oz simple syrup Champagne to top Shake gin, lemon and simple. strain into champagne glass, top with Champagne.

French Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

2 oz Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey .75 oz 9 di Dante Sweet Vermouth Dash Angostura Bitters garnish: luxardo Cherry Stirred over ice, strained into coupe glass, cherry on two tooth picks forked on side.

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

1.5 oz Hardshore Gin 1 oz Compari 1 oz 9 di Dante sweet vermouth Stir in cocktail mixing glass, serve in low ball glass with large ice cube.

Old Fashioned

$13.00

2 oz Bulliet Bourbon .5 simple syrup (or muddle sugar cube) 2 dashes angostura bitters Garnish: luxardo cherry & orange add to simple syrup and bitters to bottom of glass, add in ice, pour bourbon over ice, garnish with luxardo and orange

Painkiller

$14.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Seabreaze

$12.00

Skinny Rita

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

1 1/2 oz Tequila 1/2 oz Grenadine syrup 3 oz Orange juice Pour the tequila and orange juice into glass over ice. Add the grenadine, which will sink to the bottom. Do not stir. Garnish and serve.

Vodka Mule

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

2 oz vodka .75 oz coffee liqour 1.25 oz fresh milk pour vodka and coffee liquor over ice in rocks glass. Pour in milk on top, stir slowly

White Wine Spritz

$12.00

Featured Cocktails

Boathouse

$12.00

Esther

$13.00

Ezra

$14.00

Gurdon

$13.00

Millard

$14.00

Starkey

$13.00

Hayden

$13.00

Tooker

$13.00

Draft Beer

Allagash White

Allagash White

$6.00+

Allagash White features a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. Wheat, coriander, and Curaçao orange peel round out the flavor of this pale straw-colored, hazy beer.

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975. We deliver a clear, simple message to consumers: \Miller Lite is the better beer choice.\" What's our proof? 1) Miller Lite is the original light beer. 2) Miller Lite has real beer taste because it's never watered down. 3) Miller Lite is the only beer to win four gold awards in the World Beer Cup for best American-style light lager. (2006)

Fat Orange Cat Whisker Kittens

$0.00+

Counter Weight Headway

$6.00+Out of stock

Fox Farm Burst

$5.00+

American IPA hopped intently to deliver bright, tropical flavors - pineapple, mango, tangerine.

Fox Farm Viridescence

$0.00+

This Double IPA is a tuned up version of an IPA of ours called Virid (formerly Verdant). Nelson Sauvin anchors a blend of punchy Southern Hemisphere hops and is complimented by a supporting cast of some favorite Australian varieties.

Maine Lunch

Maine Lunch

$5.00+

Headway IPA is brewed with four varieties of American hops. Headway blends these hop varieties in the kettle and in the dry hopping stages to allow these varietals to be bright and expressive. 6.5%

Liquor

Hardshore Distilling

$10.00

Six Dogs Honey Lime

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Malfy Rosa Grapefruit

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Citadelle Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Empress Gin

$11.00

Highclere Castle

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Pama

$11.00

Wild Arbor Cream Liqueur

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Compari

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Bully Boy Cooperative Volume 3

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.50

Malibu

$8.00

Plantation 5 year

$12.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$11.00

Capt Morgan

$8.50

Goslings Rum

$8.00

Torada Tequila

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tanteo Jalapeño

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$60.00

Gran Coramino Anejo

$15.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$12.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Clase Azul Ultra

$180.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Peach

$10.00

Tito's

$8.50

Platinum

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Silo Lemon Vodka

$12.00

V One Vanilla

$10.00

Singleton Glendullan 12 yr

$13.00

Johnnie Red

$14.00

Bowmore

$18.00

Lagavulin 16

$14.00

Jameson

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Michters

$11.00

Blanton's Bbn

$14.00

Green Spot Irish Whiskey

$16.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$19.00

Whistlepig Rye

$18.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Dad's Hat Classic Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Crown Xo

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Saratoga Still

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00

Coke

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rodgers

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Red Wine

Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Allumea Terre Rosso

$10.00+

Wente Merlot

$12.00+

Banshee Cab Sauv

$14.00+

Lanciola Chianti

$16.00+

Grow Guild Pinot Noir (btl)

$48.00

Goose Ridge Merlot (btl)

$40.00

Renieri Tuscan (btl)

$44.00

Owen Roe Sin Hand (btl)

$54.00

Frank Family Cab Sauv (btl)

$142.00

Rascal Pinot Noir (btl)

$38.00

Fre Cabernet Sauv

$7.00+

Achaval Ferrer Quimera

$90.00

Dom Bous Ameri Malbec (btl)

$0.68

White Wine

Kono Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Dom Des Grandes Sancerre

$16.00+

Dom L'Orang Chard

$11.00+

Scott Fam Chard

$14.00+

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$12.00+

Mariella Rose

$12.00+

Benvolio Prosecco

$12.00

Zonin Coastal Lemon Spritz

$12.00

Mais Lor Ô de Rosé

$13.00+

Fre Chardonnay

$7.00+

Cast Banfi Pinot Gris (btl)

$38.00

Casa Ferr White Blend (btl)

$40.00

Domaine Inès Sancerre (btl)

$64.00

Gérard Bertrand Dom De L'Aigle Chard

$88.00

Dom Bousquet Pinot Rosé (btl)

$47.00

Moët & Chandon Imperial Rose

$160.00

Lou Roe Cristal Brut

$750.00

Unshackled Sparking Wine (btl)

$49.00

Wycliff Brut

$10.00+

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Wings are Fresh Roasted, Flash Fried to Finish and served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese

Crab Eggrolls

$17.00

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Mussels

$16.00

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England Style made Gluten Free

Street Sprouts

$14.00

Brunch Specials

Lobster Benny

$30.00

Traditional Breakfast

$18.00

Stuffed French Toast

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Regular Benny

$18.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Homefries

$4.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Coffee Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

$4.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Market Pasta

$25.00

Salmon

$29.00

Scallops

$32.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Rice Bowl

$24.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Buttered Pasta

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Raw Bar

Oyster Half Shell

$18.00

Clam Half Shell

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Salads

Lobster Cobb

$30.00

Berry Burrata

$17.00

Brussels Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh Spinach

$15.00

Sandwiches

Tofu Bahn Mi

$16.00

Pina Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Jam Burger

$18.00

Your Style Lobster Roll

$30.00

Basil BLT

$14.00

Tacos

Fried Chicken Taco

$7.00

Brussel Taco

$6.00

Fish Taco

$7.00

Steak Taco

$8.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Truffle Cheese Fries

$6.00

Side Mixed Greens

$4.00

Merchandise

Sweatshirts

Crew Neck

$45.00

Staff Crew Neck

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

63 Main Street, Essex, CT 06426

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

