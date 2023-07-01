Noahs at 63 Main
63 Main Street
Essex, CT 06426
Drink
Brunch Cocktails
Can Beer
Dogfish Head Seaquench
SeaQuench Ale is a session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose, and a tart Berliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt to make this the most thirst-quenching beer Dogfish Head has ever brewed.
Downeast Cider
Eridità Beer Tact
Founders All Day
Satisfies your tastes while keeping your senses sharp. Brewed with a complex array of ingredients. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish.
Guinness Can
Harpoon IPA
Harpoon IPA has remained unique in its ability to balance hop bitterness with a strong malt backbone. Dry-hopped with Cascade hops, it has a floral hop aroma and a finish that is bitter (it is an IPA after all!) without being harsh or astringent. Combined with a malty sweetness and the fruity esters of our proprietary yeast, those hops create a beer that is wonderfully hoppy but clean
Kent Falls Superscript
Lagunitas IPA
Lagunitas IPNA (non-alc)
Modelo
NEBCO Lager
New England Cider
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stone Buenaveza
Tribus Seltzr
Twelve 12% Eredita Tact
Two Roads Persian Lime
Whalers Rise
Can Cocktails
Cocktails
The Red
The White
The Blue
Aperol Spritz
Baybreeze
1.5 oz Platinum vodka 1.5 oz pineapple juice fill with cranberry garnish: lime fill highball with ice. add vodka, pineapple and cranberry. stir to combine.
Bloody Mary
Cosmo
Dark n Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
1 oz Citadelle Gin .5 oz Lemon <.25 oz simple syrup Champagne to top Shake gin, lemon and simple. strain into champagne glass, top with Champagne.
French Martini
Manhattan
2 oz Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey .75 oz 9 di Dante Sweet Vermouth Dash Angostura Bitters garnish: luxardo Cherry Stirred over ice, strained into coupe glass, cherry on two tooth picks forked on side.
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Negroni
1.5 oz Hardshore Gin 1 oz Compari 1 oz 9 di Dante sweet vermouth Stir in cocktail mixing glass, serve in low ball glass with large ice cube.
Old Fashioned
2 oz Bulliet Bourbon .5 simple syrup (or muddle sugar cube) 2 dashes angostura bitters Garnish: luxardo cherry & orange add to simple syrup and bitters to bottom of glass, add in ice, pour bourbon over ice, garnish with luxardo and orange
Painkiller
Rum Punch
Rusty Nail
Seabreaze
Skinny Rita
Tequila Sunrise
1 1/2 oz Tequila 1/2 oz Grenadine syrup 3 oz Orange juice Pour the tequila and orange juice into glass over ice. Add the grenadine, which will sink to the bottom. Do not stir. Garnish and serve.
Vodka Mule
White Russian
2 oz vodka .75 oz coffee liqour 1.25 oz fresh milk pour vodka and coffee liquor over ice in rocks glass. Pour in milk on top, stir slowly
White Wine Spritz
Featured Cocktails
Draft Beer
Allagash White
Allagash White features a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. Wheat, coriander, and Curaçao orange peel round out the flavor of this pale straw-colored, hazy beer.
Miller Lite
Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975. We deliver a clear, simple message to consumers: \Miller Lite is the better beer choice.\" What's our proof? 1) Miller Lite is the original light beer. 2) Miller Lite has real beer taste because it's never watered down. 3) Miller Lite is the only beer to win four gold awards in the World Beer Cup for best American-style light lager. (2006)
Fat Orange Cat Whisker Kittens
Counter Weight Headway
Fox Farm Burst
American IPA hopped intently to deliver bright, tropical flavors - pineapple, mango, tangerine.
Fox Farm Viridescence
This Double IPA is a tuned up version of an IPA of ours called Virid (formerly Verdant). Nelson Sauvin anchors a blend of punchy Southern Hemisphere hops and is complimented by a supporting cast of some favorite Australian varieties.
Maine Lunch
Headway IPA is brewed with four varieties of American hops. Headway blends these hop varieties in the kettle and in the dry hopping stages to allow these varietals to be bright and expressive. 6.5%
Liquor
Hardshore Distilling
Six Dogs Honey Lime
Tanqueray
Malfy Rosa Grapefruit
Bombay Sapphire
Citadelle Gin
Hendricks
Empress Gin
Highclere Castle
Grand Marnier
Baileys
Kahlua
Pama
Wild Arbor Cream Liqueur
Frangelico
Compari
Aperol
Bully Boy Cooperative Volume 3
Bacardi
Malibu
Plantation 5 year
Plantation 3 Stars
Capt Morgan
Goslings Rum
Torada Tequila
Patron Silver
Tanteo Jalapeño
Clase Azul Reposado
Gran Coramino Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Codigo 1530 Rosa
Codigo 1530 Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Banhez Mezcal
Clase Azul Ultra
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Ketel One
Ketel One Peach
Tito's
Platinum
Grey Goose
Silo Lemon Vodka
V One Vanilla
Singleton Glendullan 12 yr
Johnnie Red
Bowmore
Lagavulin 16
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Michters
Blanton's Bbn
Green Spot Irish Whiskey
Jeffersons Ocean
Whistlepig Rye
Bulleit
Woodford Reserve
Dad's Hat Classic Rye
Makers Mark
Crown Xo
Buffalo Trace
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Red Wine
Juggernaut Pinot Noir
Allumea Terre Rosso
Wente Merlot
Banshee Cab Sauv
Lanciola Chianti
Grow Guild Pinot Noir (btl)
Goose Ridge Merlot (btl)
Renieri Tuscan (btl)
Owen Roe Sin Hand (btl)
Frank Family Cab Sauv (btl)
Rascal Pinot Noir (btl)
Fre Cabernet Sauv
Achaval Ferrer Quimera
Dom Bous Ameri Malbec (btl)
White Wine
Kono Sauvignon Blanc
Dom Des Grandes Sancerre
Dom L'Orang Chard
Scott Fam Chard
Acrobat Pinot Gris
Mariella Rose
Benvolio Prosecco
Zonin Coastal Lemon Spritz
Mais Lor Ô de Rosé
Fre Chardonnay
Cast Banfi Pinot Gris (btl)
Casa Ferr White Blend (btl)
Domaine Inès Sancerre (btl)
Gérard Bertrand Dom De L'Aigle Chard
Dom Bousquet Pinot Rosé (btl)
Moët & Chandon Imperial Rose
Lou Roe Cristal Brut
Unshackled Sparking Wine (btl)
Wycliff Brut
Food
Appetizers
Brunch Specials
Desserts
Entrees
Sandwiches
Sides
Merchandise
Sweatshirts
Come in and enjoy!
63 Main Street, Essex, CT 06426
