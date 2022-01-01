A map showing the location of Noah's KitchenView gallery

Noah's Kitchen

19 Reviews

$$$

18 Harvard Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Popular Items

Szechuan Style Chicken (with bone)歌乐山辣子鸡（带骨）
Signature Dan Dan Noodle 招牌担担面
Szechuan Style Fish Fillet & vegetable in Spicy Broth水煮鱼片

Appetizers - Cold 前菜

Pork Belly Roll  w/Garlic Paste (Cold) 蒜泥白肉

Pork Belly Roll  w/Garlic Paste (Cold) 蒜泥白肉

$13.99
Sliced Beef&Beef Tripe with Szechuan Peppercorn(Cold with Nuts)夫妻肺片

Sliced Beef&Beef Tripe with Szechuan Peppercorn(Cold with Nuts)夫妻肺片

$16.99
Bang Bang Chicken(Cold with Nuts)棒棒鸡

Bang Bang Chicken(Cold with Nuts)棒棒鸡

$13.99

Noah's Style Spicy Chicken with Pepper成都家常椒麻鸡

$13.99

Yi Style Spicy Chicken with Peppers彝族干拌椒麻鸡

$13.99

Shredded Braised Chicken手撕扒鸡

$19.99

Chick with Cold Noodle鸡丝凉面

$10.99

Sweet and Sour Sauteed Pork Rib with Plum糖醋乌梅小排

$15.99

Roasted Pork 金牌卤肉

$13.99

Five Spies Sauce Beef(Cold)五香牛肉

$13.99
Pulled Beef w/ Sichuan Peppercorn Sauce (Cold)干拌牛肉

Pulled Beef w/ Sichuan Peppercorn Sauce (Cold)干拌牛肉

$15.99

Briased Mixed of Meats卤味三拼

$13.99

Braised Intestine in Hot Chicken Soup热拌鸡汤肥肠

$15.99

Spicy eggplant with Peppers烧椒拌茄子

$12.99

Braised Mixed Vegetables卤素菜拼盘

$12.99

Braised Fried Tofu老卤油豆腐

$10.99

Spicy Cold Yam Noodle (Cold)伤心凉粉

$9.99

Vegetarian Cold Noodle素凉面

$9.99

Spicy Braised DuckWin辣卤鸭翅

$13.99

Spicy Peppercorns withSquid藤椒鱿鱼

$13.99

Crisp Freshwater Fish香酥小河鱼

$15.99

SiChuang Pepper Crisp Pork麻香小酥肉

$15.99

Fried Pork with EggRoll香炸猪肉蛋卷

$13.99

Shrimp with EggRoll手工虾蛋卷

$15.99

Homemade Dumplings & Cold Dishes手工传统点心冷盘

Noah's Szechuan Style Sausage 川味香肠

$25.99

Noah's Szechuan Style Cured Meat成都风吹肉

$25.99

Noah's Dumpling with Options 12 Pieces水饺-12个

$12.99

Noah's Dumpling with Options 6 Pieces水饺-6个

$6.99

Spicy Peppercorn Braised Pork withRice剁椒卤肉饭

$9.99

Entrees主菜

Tibetan Style Sizzling Beef藏式铁锅牛肉

$28.99

Sauteed Diced Australian Beef wit Mustard Pickle冲菜澳牛粒

$36.99

Sauteed Diced Angus Beef (cumin/spicies/black pepper)安格斯牛粒（孜然/香辣/黑椒）

$36.99
Angus Beef Slice w/Pickled Mustard Green Stew金汤酸牛

Angus Beef Slice w/Pickled Mustard Green Stew金汤酸牛

$18.99

Beef with Soft Tofu豆花牛柳（Peanuts/花生）

$18.99

Stir-fry Kimchi Beef with Buckwheat Pita泡菜小炒牛配荞麦锅盔

$23.99

Szechuan Style Beef in Spicy Broth水煮牛柳

$20.99

Stir-fry Beef with Pepper&Celery红椒香芹牛肉丝

$18.99

Sauteed Australian Lamb with Cumin Sauce孜然澳洲小羊肉

$28.99

Stir-Fry Kimchi Spicy Beef老坛泡菜爆牛柳

$28.99
Fish Fillet w/ House Fermented Mustard Green酸菜鱼

Fish Fillet w/ House Fermented Mustard Green酸菜鱼

$29.99

Steamed Whole Fish with Spicy Peppercorn鲜藤椒拌全鱼

$33.99

Szechuan Style Fish&Vegetable in Spicy Browth沸腾鱼

$29.99
Szechuan Style Fish Fillet & vegetable in Spicy Broth水煮鱼片

Szechuan Style Fish Fillet & vegetable in Spicy Broth水煮鱼片

$20.99

Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet鱼香鱼片

$20.99

Kung Pao Whole Shirmp(nuts)宫保大虾

$23.99

Spicy Pan-Fried Shrimp香辣钵钵虾

$26.99

Stir-fry Shrimp with Scallion油葱酥虾仁

$32.99

Stir-fry Freshwater Shrimp with Chives and Scallion韭香葱酥淡水虾

$32.99

Crispy Rich with Shrimp Ball锅巴虾球

$28.99

Spicy Pan-Fried Crab油条香辣蟹

$32.99

Crispy Rice with Squid锅巴鲜鱿

$28.99

Stir-fry Octopus with Celery and Scallion 芹香葱酥八爪鱼

$26.99

Stir-fry Spicy and Sour Eel峨眉酸辣鳝丝

$39.99

Grilled Whole Fish with Spicy Ginger Tofu仔姜米辣豆花烤全鱼

$42.99

Grilled Whole Fish with Spicy Spices Tofu 香辣豆花烤全鱼

$42.99

Grilled Whole Fish with Garlic Bean Paste Tofu 豉汁蒜香豆花烤鱼

$42.99

Tai Tiger Shrimp with options of Maggie Sauce/Garlic/Braised泰国虾特制

$39.99

FoTiaoQiang 佛跳墙

$39.99

Steamed Egg with Black Fish Roe黑鱼籽海鲜蒸蛋

$8.99

Abalone with Rice 鲍鱼捞饭

$15.00

Szechuan Style Grass Fish Fillet and Vegetable in Spicy Broth沸腾鲩鱼

$39.99

Szechuan Style Grass Fish Fillet in Spicy Broth水煮鲩鱼

$39.99

Grass Fish Fillet with House Fermented Mustard Green酸菜鲩鱼

$39.99

Steamed Whole Fish with Noddles过江鱼挂面

$39.99

Stir-Fry kimchi with Eel辣P爆泡菜鳝鱼

$39.99

Stir-Fry Shrimp懒得剥大虾

$28.99

Stir-fry Spicy and Sour Eel峨眉酸辣鳝丝

$39.99

Sauteed Wild Eel干煸鳝丝

$39.99

Wild Eel in Spicy Broth水煮野生鳝丝

$39.99

Steam Egg with Crab Meat蟹肉蒸蛋

$12.99

Steam Egg with Lobster龙虾蒸蛋

$13.99

Twice-Cooked Pork Belly回锅肉

$18.99

Braised Pork Rib Rock 火山排骨

$28.99

Braised Pork Trotter文火猪蹄

$17.99

Sauteed Spicy Pork Trotter干锅香辣猪蹄

$25.99

Sauteed Pork Rib with Preserved Long Bean泡豇豆煸排骨

$18.99

Minced Pork with Vermicelli肉末粉条

$15.99

Steam Egg with Minced Pork Fermented MustardGreen芽菜肉末蒸蛋

$9.99
Szechuan Style Chicken (with bone)歌乐山辣子鸡（带骨）

Szechuan Style Chicken (with bone)歌乐山辣子鸡（带骨）

$16.99

Spicy Pan-Fried Chicken盐帮小煎鸡

$18.99

Chicken in Ginger Sauce(With Bone)姜汁热窝鸡(带骨)

$18.99

kung Pao Chicken(with Peanuts)宫保鸡丁

$16.99

Spicy Popcorn Chicken家常辣子鸡丁

$16.99

Stir-fry Chicken with Bean Sauce黄豆酱爆鸡丁

$16.99

Minced Chicken w/Fermented Mustard Green鸡米芽菜

$16.99

Spicy Chicken& Pork Intestine in Casserole干锅肥肠鸡

$25.99

Chicken and Pork Intestine Stew柴火肥肠鸡

$25.99

ChongQing Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡

$28.99

Chicken and Clam花甲鸡

$28.99

Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐(Option for Vegetarian)

$15.99

Sizzling Tofu with Sour and Sweet Spicy Sauce铁板鱼香豆腐

$15.99
Casserole Eggplant with Sour and Sweet Spicy Sauce 石锅茄条

Casserole Eggplant with Sour and Sweet Spicy Sauce 石锅茄条

$15.99

Sizzling Eggplant in Soy Sauce with Bonito Flakes柴鱼片铁板酱烧茄子

$15.99

Sauteed Long Beans with Eggplant豇豆烩茄条

$15.99

Sautéed Organic Cauliflower干锅有机花菜

$15.99

Sauteed Organic Cauliflower with Bacon酱肉有机花菜

$15.99

Sautéed Cabbage in Casserole 干锅包菜

$15.99

Cabbage w/ Vermicelli粉丝莲白

$13.99

Mixed Green in Chickpea Broth豆汤蔬菜

$15.99

Bean Curd with Chinese Celery中芹香干

$13.99

Sautéed Eggplant w/Potato茄泥土豆

$12.99

狼牙土豆

$12.99

Mixed Pea Leaves in chickpea broth豆汤豆苗

$20.99

Sautéed Garlic Pea Leaves蒜蓉豆苗

$20.99

Sour and Sweet Lotus Root鱼香茄饼

$18.99

蘸水包浆豆腐

$18.99

Noodle Bowls 大碗面套餐

All the noodle bowls come with seasonal vegetables and choice of noodles.

Signature Dan Dan Noodle 招牌担担面

$13.99

Vegan Dan Dan Noodle素担担面

$13.99

Spicy Szechuan Cold Noodle四川凉面

$9.99

Assorted Pea Noodle碗杂面

$13.99

Braised Beef Brisket 川式牛肉面

$15.99

Sauteed Garlic Intestine Noodle金蒜肥肠面

$13.99

Hot Donburi Bowls 热饭套餐

All Donburi Bowls come with seasonal vegetables, soup and choice of grains. Our rice is steamed with banana leaf wraps

Stir-fry Beef with Pepper Bowl小炒牛肉饭

$15.99

Sauteed Beef with Oyster Sauce Bowl蚝油牛肉荷叶饭

$15.99

Sauteed Chicken with Bone and Shiitake Mushrooms Bowl香菇滑鸡

$15.99

Signature Stir-fry Popcorn Chicken Bowl辣子鸡丁饭

$15.99

Green Bean and Minced Chicken with Fermented Mustard Green Bowl青豆鸡米饭

$15.99

Spicy Ginger Chicken Bowl米辣姜鸡饭

$15.99

Braised Chicken Bowl黄焖鸡米饭

$13.99

Fish Fillet with Black Bean Sauce Bowl 䜴汁鱼片荷叶饭

$15.99

Fish Fillet with Tomato Sauce Bowl茄汁鱼片饭

$15.99

Signature Braised Pork Shoulder Bowl隆江猪手饭

$14.99

Signature Braised Pork Trotter Bowl隆江猪蹄饭

$13.99

Signature Braised Intestine Bowl 老卤肥肠饭

$13.99

Signature Braised Beef Tripe Bowel老卤牛肚饭

$14.99

Signature Braised Beef Bowl老卤酱牛肉饭

$13.99

Selected Three Braised Meat Bowl卤味三拼饭

$16.99

Signature Braised Vegetable Bowl老卤素菜拼饭

$12.99

Signature Braised Fried Tofu Bowl老卤油豆腐饭

$12.99

Signature Two Szechuan Style Meats Bowl川式腊味双拼饭

$15.99

Seasonal& Szechuan Specials季节&四川特色菜

Sauteed Bullfrog in Chili Sauce馋嘴牛蛙

$36.99

Sauteed Spicy Bullfrog in Casserole干锅牛蛙

$36.99

Sauteed Bullfrog with Pepper and Green Beans泡椒青豆牛蛙

$36.99

Sautéed Spicy Intestine干锅香辣肥肠

$26.99

Sautéed Garlic Intestine大蒜烧肥肠

$20.99

Szechuan Style Intestine in Spicy Broth水煮肥肠

$23.99

Pig Blood Curd, Intestine & Tripe in Spicy Stew毛血旺

$36.99

Duck Blood with Fermented Mustard Green酸菜烧鸭血

$20.99

Side Orders配菜

Rice

$2.00

Braised Egg

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$2.00

Extral Noodle

$2.00

Extra Braised Meat

$5.00

Baking 饼

$5.00

Desert甜点

Mochi Ice Cream With Black Sesame Paste芝麻糊 冰淇淋

$8.99

Homemade flavored IceCream with SesameMacaroon芝麻糊配马卡龙冰淇淋

$12.99

Soup汤

Seasonal Teapot Soup老火茶壶汤

$6.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please inform your server if you or anyone in your party has a food allergy

Location

18 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

