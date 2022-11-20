Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches @ The Tandem Connection

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Large 12 Cut
Dozen Wings (12)
Garlic Knots

Pizza

Small 6 Cut

$8.95

Medium 8 Cut

$12.95

Large 12 Cut

$15.95

10 Cut Thin Crust

$11.95

Individual Cut

$3.00
10 Inch Square Sicilian (4 cut)

10 Inch Square Sicilian (4 cut)

$10.95

16 Inch Square Sicilian (16 cut)

$19.95

Gluten Free Pizza (12")

$13.50

Great White

$11.95+

White Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$11.25+

House-made Rance Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce

Widowmaker

$14.50+

Red Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Black Olives

Veggie

$11.25+

Traditional red or white pizza, provolone cheese, and your choice of five vegetable toppings

Supreme

Supreme

$13.95+

Traditional red pizza topped with provolone cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95+

Chicken breast, bacon, and provolone on top of our house-made ranch dressing

Margherita

$11.95+

Chunky tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil

Hawaiian

$11.95+

Traditional red pizza with ham, bacon, and pineapple

Steak Philly

$12.95+

Thinly sliced ribeye grilled with green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms on top of provolone and our white cheese sauce

Chicken Philly

$12.95+

Chicken, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and provolone on our white cheese sauce

Calzones

Italian Calzone

$14.50

Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Provolone Cheese. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Chicken Calzone

$14.50

Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Steak Calzone

$14.50

Thinly sliced grilled ribeye, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Veggie Calzone

$14.50

Meatball Calzone

$14.50

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara/ Topped with oil and spices. Side of Marinara

Pepperoni Calzone

$14.50

A generous amount of pepperoni and provolone. Ricotta by request. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce. Add more ingredients for an extra charge.

Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Provolone and ricotta. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce. Add more ingredients for an extra charge.

Strombolis

Italian Stromboli

$14.50

Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Chicken Stromboli

$14.50

Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Steak Stromboli

$14.50

Thin sliced grilled ribeye, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Veggie Stromboli

$13.25

Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers, Black Olives, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Cheese Stromboli

$11.50

Provolone, Ricotta, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce. Add ingredients for an extra charge.

Subs

The Tandem

The Tandem

$10.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Classic Italian Sub

Classic Italian Sub

$9.95

Salami, capicola, cooked salami, and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sub sauce

Deluxe Italian Sub

$10.95

Hot soprasota and pepperoni added to the Classic Italian

Muffuletta

$10.50

Salami, capicola, cooked salami, ham, provolone, olive & pepper spread

BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with creamy slaw

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.95

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Nobby's Ranch

Veggie Sub

$8.95

Green peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, black olives, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, sub sauce

Super Steak Sub

$10.95

Sliced ribeye steak, grilled green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce and tomato

Steak Ranchero

$10.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, grilled green peppers and onions, american, Nobby’s Ranch

Steak Sub

$10.50

Sandwiches

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$5.25

jalapeño cream cheese, cheddar, provolone

Pizza Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Provolone, pepperoni, pizza sauce

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

American, provolone, cheddar. Tomatoes by request

Grilled Italian Club

$9.95

Ham, salami, capicola, cooked salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Create Your Own

CYO Sub

$8.95

CYO Sandwich

$6.50

Hot Dogs

Plain Jane

$2.95

Plain with your choice of toppings

Reuben Dog

Reuben Dog

$3.95

Sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$3.95

Sweet relish, tomato, cherry pepper spread, dill pickle spear, mustard

Stromboli Dog

$3.95

Salami, pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone

LA Slaw Dog

LA Slaw Dog

$3.50

Creamy coleslaw and LA hot sauce

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.95

1/2 lb. steak burger cooked well done. Your choice of toppings.

Cheeseburger

$11.95

1/2 lb. steak burger cooked well done. Your choice of toppings and cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

1/2 lb. steak burger cooked well done. Your choice of toppings and cheese

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, cheese flakes, caesar dressing

Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch.

Wings

Half Dozen Wings (6)

Half Dozen Wings (6)

$7.99

6 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese

Dozen Wings (12)

$15.99

12 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes side of ranch or blue cheese

50 Piece Wing

$66.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95

Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, and your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Chopped romaine, cheese flakes, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken, and provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, and provolone cheese

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$13.50

Garden salad based topped with fries, steak, and provolone cheese.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Garden salad base topped with genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, hot peppers, and cheese.

Greek Salad

$8.50

Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Side Salad

$4.25

A mini garden salad

Spinach Salad

$6.95

Sides

Breadsticks

$5.95

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Breadsticks with Cheese

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.75

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Fries

$4.25

Fries with Cheese

$4.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.95

Fries baked with cheddar, monterey jack, and bacon

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.25

Fries tossed in garlic sauce and baked with monterey jack

Buffalo Fries

$6.25

Fries tossed in buffalo sauce and baked with monterey jack

Cajun Ranch Fries

$6.25

Fries tossed in our dry rub and bake with ranch and monterey jack

Zucchini Planks

$7.50

Provolone Wedges

$7.50

Hottzarella Sticks

$7.50

Onion Rings

$4.95

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.00+Out of stock

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Side of Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Side of Hot Buffalo

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Thousand Island

$0.75

Fish Specials

Fish Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Fish Combo w/ Fries & Slaw

$15.99Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.90

Boylan Soda

Grape Boylan

$2.50

Orange Boylan

$2.50

Black Cherry Boylan

$2.50

Cream Soda Boylan

$2.50

Root Beer Boylan

$2.50

Birch Beer Boylan

$2.50

Ginger Ale Boylan

$2.50

Cane Cola Boylan

$2.50Out of stock

Soda & Other

Can Mountain Dew

$1.00

Can Pepsi

$1.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Water

$2.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Dew

$3.00

Everyday Desserts

Cannolis (3)

Cannolis (3)

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$5.95

Fried Knots

$5.95

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Utensils

Plates

Napkins

Plastic ware

Cups

Combos

Club Sandwich Combo

$10.00

Slice of Pizza Combo

$8.00

Chicken Wrap Combo

$10.00

Sub Combo

$10.00

2 Plain Janes Combo

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317

Directions

Gallery
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches image
Main pic

Map
