- Home
- /
- Canonsburg
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches - @ The Tandem Connection
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches @ The Tandem Connection
No reviews yet
5 Georgetown Road
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza
Small 6 Cut
Medium 8 Cut
Large 12 Cut
10 Cut Thin Crust
Individual Cut
10 Inch Square Sicilian (4 cut)
16 Inch Square Sicilian (16 cut)
Gluten Free Pizza (12")
Great White
White Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese
Buffalo Chicken
House-made Rance Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
Widowmaker
Red Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Black Olives
Veggie
Traditional red or white pizza, provolone cheese, and your choice of five vegetable toppings
Supreme
Traditional red pizza topped with provolone cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken breast, bacon, and provolone on top of our house-made ranch dressing
Margherita
Chunky tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil
Hawaiian
Traditional red pizza with ham, bacon, and pineapple
Steak Philly
Thinly sliced ribeye grilled with green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms on top of provolone and our white cheese sauce
Chicken Philly
Chicken, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and provolone on our white cheese sauce
Calzones
Italian Calzone
Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Provolone Cheese. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce
Chicken Calzone
Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce
Steak Calzone
Thinly sliced grilled ribeye, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce
Veggie Calzone
Meatball Calzone
Homemade Meatballs, Marinara/ Topped with oil and spices. Side of Marinara
Pepperoni Calzone
A generous amount of pepperoni and provolone. Ricotta by request. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce. Add more ingredients for an extra charge.
Cheese Calzone
Provolone and ricotta. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce. Add more ingredients for an extra charge.
Strombolis
Italian Stromboli
Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce
Chicken Stromboli
Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce
Steak Stromboli
Thin sliced grilled ribeye, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce
Veggie Stromboli
Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers, Black Olives, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce
Cheese Stromboli
Provolone, Ricotta, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce. Add ingredients for an extra charge.
Subs
The Tandem
Ham, turkey, bacon, American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Classic Italian Sub
Salami, capicola, cooked salami, and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sub sauce
Deluxe Italian Sub
Hot soprasota and pepperoni added to the Classic Italian
Muffuletta
Salami, capicola, cooked salami, ham, provolone, olive & pepper spread
BBQ Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with creamy slaw
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Nobby's Ranch
Veggie Sub
Green peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, black olives, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, sub sauce
Super Steak Sub
Sliced ribeye steak, grilled green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce and tomato
Steak Ranchero
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, grilled green peppers and onions, american, Nobby’s Ranch
Steak Sub
Sandwiches
Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese
jalapeño cream cheese, cheddar, provolone
Pizza Grilled Cheese
Provolone, pepperoni, pizza sauce
Grilled Cheese
American, provolone, cheddar. Tomatoes by request
Grilled Italian Club
Ham, salami, capicola, cooked salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Create Your Own
Hot Dogs
Plain Jane
Plain with your choice of toppings
Reuben Dog
Sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing
Chicago Dog
Sweet relish, tomato, cherry pepper spread, dill pickle spear, mustard
Stromboli Dog
Salami, pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone
LA Slaw Dog
Creamy coleslaw and LA hot sauce
Burgers
Wraps
Wings
Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, and your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, cheese flakes, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad
Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken, and provolone cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, and provolone cheese
Steak Salad
Garden salad based topped with fries, steak, and provolone cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Garden salad base topped with genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, hot peppers, and cheese.
Greek Salad
Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Side Salad
A mini garden salad
Spinach Salad
Sides
Breadsticks
Garlic Knots
Breadsticks with Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Fries
Fries with Cheese
Bacon Cheese Fries
Fries baked with cheddar, monterey jack, and bacon
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Fries tossed in garlic sauce and baked with monterey jack
Buffalo Fries
Fries tossed in buffalo sauce and baked with monterey jack
Cajun Ranch Fries
Fries tossed in our dry rub and bake with ranch and monterey jack
Zucchini Planks
Provolone Wedges
Hottzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Creamy Coleslaw
Side Of Chips
Side of Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Cheese Sauce
Side of Mild Buffalo
Side of Hot Buffalo
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side Of Garlic Aioli
Side Of Garlic Butter
Side Honey Mustard
Side Honey Mustard
Side Of Pizza Sauce
Side Of Thousand Island
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Boylan Soda
Soda & Other
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317