Breakfast & Brunch
American

Nobel House - Geneva

1,162 Reviews

$$

305 W State St

Geneva, IL 60134

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
NoHo Burger
Adult Mac

For Starters

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Tossed in one of our signature sauces. BBQ Rub, BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Low & Slow, Alabama white BBQ

Burnt Ends

$17.00

BBQ glazed twice smoked brisket

Toms Tots

$16.00

Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, adobo lime, green onions

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.00

Tempura, teriyaki, green onion

Smoked Poutine

$17.00

Crispy fries, cheese curds, pulled pork, brisket gravy

BBQ Nacho

$19.00

Cheese sauce, red cabbage slaw, jalapenos, baked beans, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, green onions, creme fraiche

1/2 Nacho

$14.00

Cheese sauce, red cabbage slaw, jalapenos, baked beans, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, green onions, creme fraiche

Salads

All salad dressing's come on the side

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, capers, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, herb vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$20.00

6oz filet, mixed greens, artichokes, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.00

6oz blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, ciabatta crouton, Caesar dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Dinner Caeser

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Soups and Such

Adult Mac

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce, parmesan, panko bread crumbs

Burnt End Mac

$28.00

Cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce, parmesan, panko bread crumbs, topped with burnt ends

BBQ Mac

$23.00

Cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce, parmesan, panko bread crumbs, topped with pulled pork and bbq sauce.

SOD Cup

$7.00Out of stock

SOD Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Brisket Chili Bowl

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, green onions

Smoked

BYOBB Chicken

$18.00

BYOBB Shrimp

$18.00

BYOBB Pork

$18.00

BYOBB Brisket

$18.00

BYOBB Veggie

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Soft white bun, pulled pork, House B&B pickles

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Soft white bun, sliced brisket, house B&B pickles

BBQ Tacos

$16.00

Choose pulled pork or chopped brisket, red cabbage slaw, adobo lime, avocado, micro cilantro

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$16.00

6oz pulled pork, Carolina sauce, coleslaw, B&B pickles, fried onions

SW Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Texas Chop

$18.00

6oz chopped brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, B&B pickles

Hog Melt

$18.00

Pulled pork, pit ham, bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, Texas toast

Smoked Cubano

$18.00

Pit ham, pulled pork, French bread, Swiss cheese, dijon, mojo, B&B pickles

Smoked Cowboy

$18.00

Pit ham, chopped brisket, Frend bread, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, dijon, 1000 island

BBQ Platters

1/2 Chicken

$20.00

1/2 smoked chicken smothered in our Alabama white BBQ sauce or house BBQ sauce served with two sides

Pork and Two

$24.00

Brisket and Two

$24.00

Ham and Two

$24.00

Pulled Chicken and Two

$24.00

Two And Two

$28.00

Your choice of TWO meats and TWO sides served with white bread and B&B pickles. Meats: Pulled pork, brisket, pit ham, smoked turkey and 1/2 slab.

NoHo Prize Platter

$36.00

sliced brisket, pit ham, pulled pork, smoked turkey, pickles, white bread

Burgers

NoHo Burger

$16.00

Two quarter pound patties, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Alfred's Classic Burger

$17.00

(2) 4oz smashed patties, American, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, Alfred's sauce

Big Texan Burger

$18.00

Two quarter pound patties, smoked brisket, bbq, swiss and onion rings

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

OK Onion Burger

$15.00

Southwest Burger

$17.00

Not Smoked

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Cold water lobster poached in a garlic, tarragon butter, split top bun, hollandaise sauce

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, low/slow buffalo, honey glaze, B&B pickles

Memphis Chicken

$18.00

Dyno Taco

$17.00

Shrimp Taco

$17.00

Chicken Taco

$16.00

Extras and Sides

Baked Beans

$6.00

BBQ Chips

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

House Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Tator Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Add 1# Pulled Pork

$19.00

Add 1# Sliced Ham

$22.00

1# sliced Brisket

$25.00

Add 1# Chopped Brisket

$25.00

Add 1# smoked turkey

$22.00Out of stock

Add 1# Burnt Ends

$25.00

Add Bun

$2.50

BBQ sauces

$18.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$9.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Apple crumble

$9.00Out of stock
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Where we’ve taken our inspiration from the legendary Alfred Nobel to create a dining and entertainment experience unlike any other. Why Nobel, you might ask? In a word – excellence. Whereas Alfred created the Nobel Prize to award excellence across a variety of disciplines, our focus is to deliver excellence through our incredible food, impeccable service and inventive atmosphere.

305 W State St, Geneva, IL 60134

