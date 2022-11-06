Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Nobel House - Glen Ellyn

503 Reviews

$$

419 North Main Street

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Kids Burger
Steak Salad

For Starters

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Tossed in one of our signature sauces. BBQ Rub, BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Low & Slow, Alabama white BBQ

Burnt Ends

$17.00

BBQ glazed twice smoked brisket

Flatbread

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted garlic, blistered tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Toms Tots

$16.00

Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, adobo lime, green onions

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.00

Tempura, teriyaki, micro cilantro

Smoked Poutine

$17.00

Crispy fries, cheese curds, pulled pork, brisket gravy

BBQ Nacho

$19.00

Cheese sauce, red cabbage slaw, jalapenos, baked beans, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, green onions, creme fraiche

1/2 Nacho

$14.00

Cheese sauce, red cabbage slaw, jalapenos, baked beans, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, green onions, creme fraiche

Salads

All salad dressings come on the side

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, capers, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, herb vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$20.00

6oz filet, mixed greens, artichokes, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.00

6oz blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, ciabatta crouton, Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, mixed greens, balsamic reduction

Side salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Dinner Caeser

$11.00

Dinner House Salad

$11.00

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$15.00

Soups and Such

Adult Mac

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta, cheese sauce, parmesan, panko bread crumbs

Lobster Mac

$35.00

Adult Mac with Lobster

BBQ Mac

$23.00

Burnt End Mac

$28.00

Smoked

1/2 Chickens

$20.00

1/2 smoked chicken smothered in our Alabama white BBQ sauce or house BBQ sauce served with two sides

BBQ Tacos

$16.00

Choose pulled pork or chopped brisket, red cabbage slaw, adobo lime, avocado, micro cilantro

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$16.00

6oz pulled pork, Carolina sauce, coleslaw, B&B pickles, fried onions

Southwestern Pork

$16.00

Hog Melt

$18.00

Pulled pork, pit ham, bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, Texas toast

Meat And Two

$24.00

Your choice of ONE or TWO meats and TWO sides served with white bread and B&B pickles. Meats: Pulled pork, brisket, pit ham, smoked turkey and 1/2 slab.

Two And Two

$28.00

Your choice of ONE or TWO meats and TWO sides served with white bread and B&B pickles. Meats: Pulled pork, brisket, pit ham, smoked turkey and 1/2 slab.

NoHo Prize Platter

$36.00

sliced brisket pulled pork, pit ham, smoked turkey, B&B pickles, white bread

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Soft white bun, sliced brisket, house B&B pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Soft white bun, pulled pork, House B&B pickles

Smoked Cowboy

$18.00

Pit ham, chopped brisket, Frend bread, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, dijon, 1000 island

Smoked Cubano

$18.00

Pit ham, pulled pork, French bread, Swiss cheese, dijon, mojo, B&B pickles

Texas Chop

$18.00

6oz chopped brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, B&B pickles

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Burgers

NoHo Burger

$16.00

Two quarter pound patties, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Veggie patty, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Alfred's Classic Burger

$17.00

(2) 4oz smashed patties, American, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, Alfred's sauce

Big Texan Burger

$18.00

Two quarter pound patties, smoked brisket, bbq, swiss and onion rings

OK Burger

$15.00

Southwestern Burger

$17.00

Not Smoked

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Cold water lobster poached in a garlic, tarragon butter, split top bun, hollandaise sauce

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, low/slow buffalo, honey glaze, B&B pickles

Dyno Shrimp Taco

$17.00

Shrimp Taco

$17.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Extra and Sides

House Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Charred Broccoli

$5.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

BBQ Chips

$5.00

Add 1# Pulled Pork

$19.00

Add 1# Chopped Brisket

$25.00

ADD 1# sliced Brisket

$25.00

Add 1 # Burnt Ends

$25.00

Add 1# Sliced Ham

$22.00

Add Bun

$1.50

BBQ Sauces

$18.00

1# Pulled Smoked Chicken

$19.00

1 Qt. Alabama BBQ

$18.00

1 Qt. House BBQ

$18.00

Toasted Bread And Butter

$3.00

Grilled Salmon

$12.00

1 Qt. Carolina BBQ

$18.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Where we’ve taken our inspiration from the legendary Alfred Nobel to create a dining and entertainment experience unlike any other. Why Nobel, you might ask? In a word – excellence. Whereas Alfred created the Nobel Prize to award excellence across a variety of disciplines, our focus is to deliver excellence through our incredible food, impeccable service and inventive atmosphere.

419 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

