Nobie's 2048 Colquitt Street

review star

No reviews yet

2048 Colquitt Street

Houston, TX 77098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Spread em

Allergy

Tartare

$23.00

Cheese

$15.00

Dildo

$11.00Out of stock

Trout Roe

$5.00

Anytime

Pop em

Allergy

Chickpeas

$4.00

Olives

$6.00

Pizza Nuts

$8.00

Tots

$15.00

Skins

$16.00

Anytime

Plates

Allergy

Bibb Salad

$16.00

Bibb lettuce, dijon, shallots, fines herbs

Green Beans

$15.00Out of stock

Dry fried green beans, italian chili crisp, almonds

Broccoli

$19.00

Broccoli, salsa verde, tahini

Beets

$19.00Out of stock

Roasted beets, sunflower seed butter, almonds

Lamb meatballs

$27.00

halibut, baba ganoush, tomato, lardo

Rice

$33.00

Linguine

$28.00

Hash browns, mushrooms, raclette hollandaise

Nonno's pasta

$22.00

tagliatelle, bolognese, parmesan

Duck

$38.00

Hanger

$42.00

grilled hanger steak, green papaya salad, peanuts, shrimp vinaigrette

Chickory

$19.00

Anytime

Carrots

$13.00

Brussels

$15.00

Dessert

Allergy

Olive oil cake

$9.00

Snickers Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Banana Bread Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Whole Cake

$72.00

Whole Pie

$54.00

Anytime

Salted Honey

$9.00Out of stock

Orange Dreamsicle

$9.00

Sides

Refill Bread

Side Bread

$1.00

Dilly Butter

$4.00

reggae butter

$1.00

whip 4 slice

$1.00

whip 4 whole pie

$6.00

horseradish

chicken ju

$7.00

parmesan

$2.00

goat cheese

$3.00

Side Apple

$4.00

Side Bell Pepper

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We love you soooooooo much!!

Location

2048 Colquitt Street, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

