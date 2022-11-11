Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noble Crust St. Pete

2,046 Reviews

$$

8300 4th Street N

St Petersburg, FL 33702

Popular Items

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN PARM
PEAR + BURRATA
F.G.B.L.T.

Red Wine

Abstract Red Blend

Abstract Red Blend

$60.00

California

Amarone

Amarone

$75.00

Italy

Antica Cabernet

Antica Cabernet

$80.00

Napa Valley

Antinori Peppoli Chianti

Antinori Peppoli Chianti

$11.00+

Italy

Cusumano Merlot

Cusumano Merlot

$10.00+

California

Cyrus Red Blend

Cyrus Red Blend

$85.00

Alexander Valley

Freakshow Cabernet

Freakshow Cabernet

$46.00

Lodi

Kenwood Cabernet

Kenwood Cabernet

$52.00+

Sonoma

Saldo Zinfandel

Saldo Zinfandel

$12.50+

Napa Valley

The Prisoner Red Blend

The Prisoner Red Blend

$65.00

Napa Valley

White Wine

Corvo Moscato

Corvo Moscato

$8.50+

Italy

Eroica Reisling

Eroica Reisling

$11.00+

Washington

Far Niente Chardonnay

Far Niente Chardonnay

$70.00Out of stock

Napa Valley

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$11.00+

Sonoma Coast

COCKTAILS

NOBLE RED SANGRIA

NOBLE RED SANGRIA

$8.00

Brandy, house citrus juice blend

NOBLE RED SANGRIA PITCHER

NOBLE RED SANGRIA PITCHER

$21.00

Brandy, house citrus juice blend

NOBLE WHITE SANGRIA

NOBLE WHITE SANGRIA

$8.00

Brandy, house citrus juice blend

NOBLE WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

NOBLE WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

$21.00

Brandy, house citrus juice blend

BAD BLOOD

BAD BLOOD

$11.00

Old Forrester, Effen Blood Orange, lemon, filthy cherry, Hella Citrus Bitters

BROWN BUTTER DRAM

BROWN BUTTER DRAM

$11.00

Brown Butter Old Forrester, allspice dram, sage, lemon

LEMONGRASS GIMLET

LEMONGRASS GIMLET

$10.00

Infused Gin, lemongrass, lime juice, thyme + grapefruit

SUNNYSLOPE SPRITZ

SUNNYSLOPE SPRITZ

$12.00

44 North Sunnyslope Nectarine Vodka, Aperol, Prosecco, lemon

APPETIZERS

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$15.50

Crystal hot sauce, honey + calabrian with gorgonzola ranch

F.G.B.L.T.

F.G.B.L.T.

$13.00

Fried green tomatoes, Tabasco honey glazed pork belly, pimento cheese

IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALLS

IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALLS

$15.00

Vegan + GF plant based meatballs, tomato sauce + basil

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$13.00

Beef + pork, tomato sauce, ricotta, parm, basil

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

Parm + truffle aioli

SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS

SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS

$10.00

Parm, mozz, garlic butter, tomato sauce

CRISPY BRUSSELS

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$13.00Out of stock

Goat cheese fonduta, agrodolce, citrus, mint, pickled fresnos, spiced crispies

SALADS

HALF CAESAR SALAD

HALF CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing

FULL CAESAR SALAD

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$13.50

Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony caesar dressing

HALF HOUSE SALAD

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$8.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radish, shaved fennel, carrots, croutons, parm, whipped feta + zesty vinaigrette

FULL HOUSE SALAD

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radish, shaved fennel, carrots, croutons, parm, whipped feta + zesty vinaigrette

PICKLED BEET CAPRESE

PICKLED BEET CAPRESE

$14.00

Green goddess, house made pickled beets, burrata, yellow tomato, pistachio + lemon dressed arugula

PEAR + ARUGULA SALAD

PEAR + ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00

Fresh pear, goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved onion + tarragon vinaigrette

MAINS

BRONZED SALMON

BRONZED SALMON

$22.00

Roasted cauliflower, garlic whipped potatoes, pickled raisins, capers, basil lemon butter, Calabrian chili oil

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$19.00

Tabasco honey, black pepper gravy, mac n cheese + ranch slaw

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN PARM

$21.00

House mozz, tomato sauce, spaghetti

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$19.50

Seared breast, chicken sausage, crimini mushrooms, four cheese grits

FIRE ROASTED PORK CHOP

FIRE ROASTED PORK CHOP

$25.00

Bourbon cider glaze, whipped potatoes, bourbon maple brussels

STEAK FRITES

STEAK FRITES

$28.00

Bistro steak, chimichurri, parmesan truffle fries + salad

SPAGHETTI + MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI + MEATBALLS

$17.00

Beef + pork, tomato sauce, Calabrian chili, basil

RIGATONI + IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALLS

RIGATONI + IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALLS

$19.00

Tomato sauce, Calabrian chili + basil

RIGATONI + BRAISED BEEF RAGU

RIGATONI + BRAISED BEEF RAGU

$23.00

Creamy burrata, Calabrian chili

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$16.00

Crispy eggplant, mozz, parm, tomato sauce, Calabrian chili, burrata, tomato jam, served with side salad

FARRO BOWL

FARRO BOWL

$15.00

Seasonal vegetables, lime yogurt, avocado + farro risotto

PIZZA

BIANCA PIZZA

BIANCA PIZZA

$15.00

Mozzarella + fontina, ricotta, parm, bechamel, pistachos, pesto

IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALL PIZZA

IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALL PIZZA

$20.00

Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, caramelized onions + basil

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, olive oil

NOBLE PIG PIZZA

NOBLE PIG PIZZA

$18.50

Pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, spicy soppressata, pickled peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, parm, sunny side up egg

OUR PEPPERONI PIZZA

OUR PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, pepperoni, cup n char pepperoni, parm, basil + olive oil

PEAR + BURRATA

PEAR + BURRATA

$18.00

Pesto, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, fresh pear, torn burrata + balsamic honey

THE WORKS PIZZA

THE WORKS PIZZA

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, pepperoni, crimini mushrooms, crushed olives, spicy Calabrian chili

ROASTED MUSHROOM PIZZA

ROASTED MUSHROOM PIZZA

$17.00

Roasted wild mushrooms, house made mushroom cream, mozz + fontina, parm, tallegio

KIDS

KIDS BUTTER NOODLES

KIDS BUTTER NOODLES

$6.00

Bowties, butter, parm

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Breaded + fried chicken breast with choice of four cheese grits or whipped potatoes

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$8.00
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozz

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, pepperoni

KIDS PASTA + RED SAUCE

KIDS PASTA + RED SAUCE

$7.00

Bowties, tomato sauce, parm

SWEETS

CINNAMON APPLE BUTTERMILK PIE

CINNAMON APPLE BUTTERMILK PIE

$9.00

Cinnamon apples, salted caramel, streusel crumble

WARM CHOCOLATE BUDINO

WARM CHOCOLATE BUDINO

$9.00

Salted caramel, cookie crumbles, fresh whipped cream

COCONUT CREAM PIE

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$9.00

Toasted coconut, salted caramel

TANYA & MATTS VIETNAMESE COFFEE

TANYA & MATTS VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$8.50Out of stock

Pint of homemade rich and creamy coffee flavored ice cream with a sweet finish

TANYA & MATTS ROCKY ROAD

TANYA & MATTS ROCKY ROAD

$8.50Out of stock

Pint of homemade chocolate ice cream with crushed almonds and marshmallows

TANYA & MATTS VEGAN CHOCOLATE

TANYA & MATTS VEGAN CHOCOLATE

$8.50Out of stock

Pint of homemade rich chocolate ice cream, made with coconut base (Dairy free and vegan)

TANYA & MATTS VEGAN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE SORBET

TANYA & MATTS VEGAN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE SORBET

$8.50Out of stock

Pint of homemade tart lemonade sorbet sweetened with strawberry puree

SIDES

FOUR CHEESE GRITS

FOUR CHEESE GRITS

$5.00
GARLIC WHIPPED POTATOES

GARLIC WHIPPED POTATOES

$5.00
MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$5.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00
GARLICKY SPINACH

GARLICKY SPINACH

$5.00
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$5.00
RANCH SLAW

RANCH SLAW

$3.00
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$7.00

FAMILY MEALS

FAMILY FRIED CHICKEN

FAMILY FRIED CHICKEN

$49.00

House salad, ranch slaw, garlic mashed potatoes with marsala, 8 pieces of fried chicken with gravy

FAMILY PIZZA PACK

FAMILY PIZZA PACK

$49.00

House Salad, Garlic knots + Choice of 3 pizzas

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

DEEP SOUTH ITALIAN

Location

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg, FL 33702

Directions

