Southern
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Noble Crust Carrollwood

1,164 Reviews

$$

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33618

Order Again

RED WINE

Chateau De Ribebon Bordeaux

Chateau De Ribebon Bordeaux

$37.00

France

Fabre Montmayou Malbec Reserva

Fabre Montmayou Malbec Reserva

$38.00

Mendoza

Quinta Nova Pomares Red

Quinta Nova Pomares Red

$38.00Out of stock

Portugal

Sierra Del Mar Cabernet

Sierra Del Mar Cabernet

$36.00

Central Coast

The Prisoner Red Blend Napa Valley

The Prisoner Red Blend Napa Valley

$65.00

Napa Valley

WHITE WINE

Corvo Moscato

Corvo Moscato

$8.50+

Italy

Far Niente Chardonnay

Far Niente Chardonnay

$70.00

Napa Valley

Rombauer Chardonnay

Rombauer Chardonnay

$65.00

North Coast

Washington Hills Reisling

Washington Hills Reisling

$7.00+

Washington

ADDITIONAL VARIETALS

Chandone Delice Sparkling Bottle

Chandone Delice Sparkling Bottle

$30.00

California

Tormaresca Rose

Tormaresca Rose

$8.00+

Italy

Veuve Clicquot Bottle

Veuve Clicquot Bottle

$90.00

Italy

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
DEEP SOUTH ITALIAN

Location

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Directions

