Italian
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Noble Crust Wesley Chapel

1,510 Reviews

$$

28330 Paseo Drive

#190

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BRONZED SALMON
RIGATONI + BEEF RAGU
CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

COCKTAILS

NOBLE RED SANGRIA

NOBLE RED SANGRIA

$8.00Out of stock

Brandy, house citrus juice blend

NOBLE RED SANGRIA PITCHER

NOBLE RED SANGRIA PITCHER

$21.00Out of stock

Brandy, house made citrus blend

NOBLE WHITE SANGRIA

NOBLE WHITE SANGRIA

$8.00

Brandy, house citrus juice blend

NOBLE WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

NOBLE WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

$21.00Out of stock

Brandy, house made citrus blend

BAD BLOOD

BAD BLOOD

$11.00

Old Forrester, Effen Blood Orange, lemon, filthy cherry, Hella Citrus Bitters

BROWN BUTTER DRAM

BROWN BUTTER DRAM

$11.00

Brown Butter Old Forrester, allspice dram, sage, lemon

LEMONGRASS GIMLET

LEMONGRASS GIMLET

$10.00

Infused gin, lemongrass, lime juice, thyme + grapefruit

SUNNYSLOPE SPRITZ

SUNNYSLOPE SPRITZ

$12.00

44 North Sunnyslope Nectarine Vodka, Aperol, Prosecco, lemon

APPETIZERS

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

Parm + truffle aioli

F.G.B.L.T.

F.G.B.L.T.

$13.00

Fried green tomatoes, Tabasco honey glazed pork belly, pimento cheese

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$13.00

Beef + Pork, tomato sauce, ricotta, parm, basil

IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALLS

IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALLS

$15.00

Vegan + GF plant based meatballs, tomato sauce + basil

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$13.00

Goat cheese fonduta, agrodolce, citrus, mint, pickled fresnos, spiced crispies

SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS

SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS

$10.00

Parm, mozz, garlic butter, tomato sauce

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$15.50

Crystal hot sauce, honey + calabrian with gorgonzola ranch

SALADS

FULL CAESAR SALAD

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$13.50

Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing

FULL HOUSE SALAD

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radish, shaved fennel, carrots, croutons, parm, whipped feta

HALF CAESAR SALAD

HALF CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing

HALF HOUSE SALAD

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$8.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radish, shaved fennel, carrots, croutons, parm, whipped feta + zesty vinaigrette

PEAR + ARUGULA SALAD

PEAR + ARUGULA SALAD

$12.00

Fresh pear, goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved red onion + tarragon vinaigrette

Entree PICKLED BEET CAPRESE

Entree PICKLED BEET CAPRESE

$14.00

Green goddess, house pickled beets, burrata, yellow tomato, pistachio + lemon dressed arugula

MAINS

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$19.00

Tabasco honey, black pepper gravy, Mac n cheese + ranch slaw

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$19.50

Seared breast, chicken sausage, crimini mushrooms, four cheese grits

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN PARM

$21.00

House mozz, tomato sauce, spaghetti

BRONZED SALMON

BRONZED SALMON

$22.00

Roasted cauliflower, garlic whipped potatoes, pickled raisins, capers, basil lemon butter, Calabrian chili oil

FIRE ROASTED PORK CHOP

FIRE ROASTED PORK CHOP

$25.00

Bourbon cider glaze, whipped potatoes, bourbon maple brussels

STEAK FRITES

STEAK FRITES

$28.00

Bistro steak, chimichurri, parmesan truffle fries + salad

SPAGHETTI + MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI + MEATBALLS

$17.00

Beef + pork, tomato sauce, Calabrian chili, basil

RIGATONI + IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALLS

RIGATONI + IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALLS

$19.00

Tomato sauce, Calabrian chili + basil

RIGATONI + BEEF RAGU

RIGATONI + BEEF RAGU

$23.00

Creamy burrata, Calabrian chili

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$16.00

Crispy eggplant, mozz, parm, tomato sauce, Calabrian chili, burrata, tomato jam, served with side salad

FARRO BOWL

FARRO BOWL

$15.00

Seasonal vegetables, lime yogurt, avocado + farro risotto

PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, olive oil

OUR PEPPERONI PIZZA

OUR PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, pepperoni, cup n char pepperoni, parm, basil + olive oil

BIANCA PIZZA

BIANCA PIZZA

$15.00

Mozzarella + fontina, ricotta, parm, bechamel, pistachos, pesto

ROASTED MUSHROOM PIZZA

ROASTED MUSHROOM PIZZA

$17.00

Roasted wild mushrooms, house made mushroom cream, mozz + fontina, parm, tallegio

PEAR + BURRATA PIZZA

PEAR + BURRATA PIZZA

$18.00

Pesto, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, fresh pear, torn burrata + balsamic honey

IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALL PIZZA

IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALL PIZZA

$20.00

Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, caramelized onions + basil

NOBLE PIG PIZZA

NOBLE PIG PIZZA

$18.50

Pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, spicy soppressata, pickled peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, parm, sunny side up egg

THE WORKS PIZZA

THE WORKS PIZZA

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella + fontina, pepperoni, crimini mushrooms, crushed olives, spicy Calabrian chili

SANDWICHES

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Buttered brioche bun, Tabasco honey, shaved iceberg, dill pickle + buttermilk ranch. Comes with french fries.

MEATBALL SMASH

MEATBALL SMASH

$14.00

Beef + pork, tomato sauce, basil, house mozzarella + garlic buttered brioche bun. Comes with french fries.

SMASH BURGER

SMASH BURGER

$14.00

Buttered brioche bun, American cheese, shaved iceberg, tomato, dill pickle + noble sauce. Comes with french fries

FAMILY DINNERS

FAMILY STYLE SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

FAMILY STYLE SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$49.00

House salad, ranch slaw, garlic mashed potatoes with marsala, 8 pieces of fried chicken with gravy

FAMILY PIZZA PACK

FAMILY PIZZA PACK

$49.00

Choice of 3 pizzas + house salad and garlic knots

SIDES

FOUR CHEESE GRITS

FOUR CHEESE GRITS

$5.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES + LIME YOGURT

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES + LIME YOGURT

$7.00
GARLICKY SPINACH

GARLICKY SPINACH

$5.00
MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$5.00
RANCH SLAW

RANCH SLAW

$3.00
ROASTED GARLIC WHIPPED POTATOES

ROASTED GARLIC WHIPPED POTATOES

$5.00
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SWEETS

WARM CHOCOLATE BUDINO

WARM CHOCOLATE BUDINO

$9.00

Salted caramel, cookie crumbles, fresh whipped cream

CINNAMON APPLE BUTTERMILK PIE

CINNAMON APPLE BUTTERMILK PIE

$9.00

Cinnamon apples, salted caramel, streusel crumble

COCONUT CREAM PIE

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$9.00

Toasted coconut, salted caramel

KIDS

KIDS FRESH CHICKEN FINGERS

KIDS FRESH CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

Breaded + fried chicken breast with choice of four cheese grits or whipped potatoes

KIDS MAC + CHEESE

KIDS MAC + CHEESE

$8.00
KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$6.00

Bowties, butter, parm

KIDS PASTA + RED SAUCE

KIDS PASTA + RED SAUCE

$7.00

Bowties, tomato sauce, parm

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozz

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, pepperoni

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

Served with french fries

WINES BY THE BOTTLE

Chandon Delice Sparkling

Chandon Delice Sparkling

$40.00

California

Corvo Moscato

Corvo Moscato

$32.00

Italy

Far Niente Chardonnay

Far Niente Chardonnay

$70.00

Napa Valley

Kung Fu Girl Reisling

Kung Fu Girl Reisling

$26.00

Washington

La Marca Prosecco

La Marca Prosecco

$33.00

Orin Swift Chardonnay

$65.00Out of stock
Saint Clair Sauv Blanc

Saint Clair Sauv Blanc

$36.00

New Zealand

Smith & Hook Cabernet

Smith & Hook Cabernet

$40.00

Central Coast

The Prisoner Red Blend

The Prisoner Red Blend

$65.00

Napa Valley

Uppercut Cabernet Sauvignon

Uppercut Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Napa Valley

Veuve Clicquot Sparkling

Veuve Clicquot Sparkling

$90.00Out of stock

France

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
DEEP SOUTH ITALIAN

28330 Paseo Drive, #190, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Noble Crust image
Noble Crust image
Noble Crust image

