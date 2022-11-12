Noble Pie Parlor- Midtown 777 South Center Street
777 South Center Street
Reno, NV 89501
Appetizers
Fries
Vegan Small Plates
Gluten Free Pies
12" GF Cheese
12" GF Backyard Chicken
12" GF BackYard J'icken
12" GF Hey Zeus
12" GF Mighty Aphrodite
12" GF Nobleman
12" GF PB & J
12" GF Steerhead
12" GF S/C/L
12" GF The Fritz
12" GF The Resa Special
12" GF T-pane
12" GF White Gurl
12" GF White Boy
12" GF Wrangler
12" GF Pep In Ya Step
16" Specialty Pies
16" Half & Half Specialty Pie
16" Backyard Chicken
16" BackYard J'icken
16" Hey Zeus
16" Mighty Aphrodite
16" Nobleman
16" PB & J
16" Steerhead
16" S/C/L
16" The Fritz
16" The Resa Special
16" T-pane
16" White Gurl
16" White Boy
16" Wrangler
16" Wang Tang
16" Pep In Yo' Step
18" Specialty Pies
18" Half & Half Specialty Pie
18" Backyard Chicken
18" BackYard J'icken
18" Hey Zeus
18" Mighty Aphrodite
18" Nobleman
18" PB & J
18" Steerhead
18" S/C/L
18" The Fritz
18" The Resa Special
18" T-pane
18" White Gurl
18" White Boy
18" Wrangler
18" Wang Tang
18" Pep In Yo' Step
Beer Cans
Bud Light 16oz
Budweiser 16oz
Coors Light 16oz
Guiness 14.9oz
High Noon
Long Drink Black
Long Drink Cranberry
Long Drink Original
Long Drink Zero
Montucky 16oz
Pacifico
PBR 16oz
Revision IPA 12oz
Revision Red 12oz
Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing
Stella 11.4oz
Pitchers
Corkage Fee
Red Wine
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
Vodka
Whiskey
Angels Envy
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Four Roses
Frey Ranch Bourbon
Frey Ranch Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Michters Bourbon
Michters Rye
Redemption Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Skrewball PB
Suntory Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
Woodford Reserve
Gin
Rum
Tequila y Mezcal
Scotch/Cognac
Liqueur
Absente
Aperitivo Cappelletti
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Caravella Limoncello
Cocchi Rosa Americano
Fernet Branca
Green Chartreuse
Jagermeister
Jelinek Fernet Liqueur
Luxardo Bitter Bianco
Luxardo Maraschino
Melon Liqueur
Montenegro
Narano Bitter Orange Liqueur
Negroni Aperitivo
Paolucci Amaro Ciociaro
Peppermint Schnapps
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
Ramazotti Amaro
Roth & Winter Creme de Violette
St Germain
Underberg
Yellow Chartreuse
Zucca Amaro
House Cocktails
Seasonal Cocktails
Brunch
Beverages
Club Soda
Coffee
Fever Tree Ginger Ale Btl
Fever Tree Ginger Ale/Beer Glass
Fever Tree Ginger Beer Btl
Fountain Drink, Dine In
Fountain Drink, Take Out
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull Blue
Red Bull Coco
Red Bull Red
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Summer
Red Bull Yellow
Virgin Bloody Mary
Mocktail - Non Alcoholic
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
777 South Center Street, Reno, NV 89501
Photos coming soon!