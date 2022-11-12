  • Home
  • /
  • Reno
  • /
  • Noble Pie Parlor- Midtown - 777 South Center Street
A map showing the location of Noble Pie Parlor- Midtown 777 South Center StreetView gallery

Noble Pie Parlor- Midtown 777 South Center Street

review star

No reviews yet

777 South Center Street

Reno, NV 89501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Cinnamon Zepps

$8.29

Fried Bocconcini

$10.49

Fried Polenta

$9.29

Fried Mushroom

$8.29

Fried Polenta W/ Meatballs

$13.99

Garlic Knotts

$7.29Out of stock

Meatballs

$10.99

Meatball Sliders (2)

$7.29

Meatball Sliders (4)

$13.49

Pesto Chips

$11.99

Pizza Rolls (6)

$8.99

Fries

Two Tater

$9.99

Three Tater

$14.99

Frachos

$16.49

Mini Frachos

$10.49

Ring Of Fire

$21.29

Italiachos!

$16.49

Mini Italiachos!

$11.29

Vegan Small Plates

Vegan Garlic Knots

$7.29

Vegan Ranch

$0.46

Vegan Meatballs W/ Fried Polenta

$15.99

Vegan Ring of Fire

$25.29

Mini Vegan Frachos

$11.99

Vegan Frachos

$19.99

Vegan Meatballs

$12.88

Signature Salads

Small Salad

$7.29

Large Salad

$10.29

Small Salad W/ Chicken

$10.29

Large Salad W/ Chicken

$14.79

Mom's SM Salad

$8.29

Mom's LG Salad

$11.29

Mom's SM Salad W/ Chicken

$11.29

Mom's LG Salad W/ Chicken

$15.79

Stromboli

Chicky Parmy

$12.49

Manhattan Meatball

$12.49

Gluten Free Pies

12" GF Cheese

$17.29

12" GF Backyard Chicken

$21.99

12" GF BackYard J'icken

$21.99

12" GF Hey Zeus

$21.99

12" GF Mighty Aphrodite

$21.99

12" GF Nobleman

$21.99

12" GF PB & J

$21.99

12" GF Steerhead

$21.99

12" GF S/C/L

$21.99

12" GF The Fritz

$21.99

12" GF The Resa Special

$21.99

12" GF T-pane

$21.99

12" GF White Gurl

$21.99

12" GF White Boy

$21.99

12" GF Wrangler

$21.99

12" GF Pep In Ya Step

$21.99

16" Specialty Pies

16" Half & Half Specialty Pie

$33.99

16" Backyard Chicken

$31.99

16" BackYard J'icken

$31.99

16" Hey Zeus

$31.99

16" Mighty Aphrodite

$31.99

16" Nobleman

$31.99

16" PB & J

$31.99

16" Steerhead

$31.99

16" S/C/L

$31.99

16" The Fritz

$31.99

16" The Resa Special

$31.99

16" T-pane

$31.99

16" White Gurl

$31.99

16" White Boy

$31.99

16" Wrangler

$31.99

16" Wang Tang

$31.99

16" Pep In Yo' Step

$31.99

18" Specialty Pies

18" Half & Half Specialty Pie

$38.99

18" Backyard Chicken

$36.99

18" BackYard J'icken

$36.99

18" Hey Zeus

$36.99

18" Mighty Aphrodite

$36.99

18" Nobleman

$36.99

18" PB & J

$36.99

18" Steerhead

$38.99

18" S/C/L

$36.99

18" The Fritz

$36.99

18" The Resa Special

$36.99

18" T-pane

$36.99

18" White Gurl

$36.99

18" White Boy

$36.99

18" Wrangler

$36.99

18" Wang Tang

$36.99

18" Pep In Yo' Step

$36.99

Beer Cans

Bud Light 16oz

$4.00

Budweiser 16oz

$4.00

Coors Light 16oz

$4.00

Guiness 14.9oz

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

Long Drink Black

$8.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$7.00

Long Drink Original

$7.00

Long Drink Zero

$7.00

Montucky 16oz

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

PBR 16oz

$4.00

Revision IPA 12oz

$6.00

Revision Red 12oz

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing

$6.00

Stella 11.4oz

$6.00

Beer Bottles

Coors Banquet Stubby

$4.00

Clausthaler NAB 12oz

$5.00

Estrella Daura

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Pitchers

Noble Pale Ale Pitcher

$26.00

#2 IPA Pitcher

$30.00

805 Pitcher

$26.00

#5 Amber Ale Pitcher

$30.00

#6 Modelo Pacifico Pitcher

$18.00

#9 Pigeon Head Pils Pitcher

$26.00

#12 Hazy IPA Pitcher

$30.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Red Wine

About Town Deb Blend

$12.00+

House Red, Redvolution

$7.00

Corbieres Col de Vents

$10.00+

Fantini Montepulciano

$11.00+

Leese Fitch Merlot

$9.00+

Mi Terruno Cab Franc

$11.00+

Middle Earth Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Montevina Zinfandel

$11.00+

Firesteed Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Sparkling Wine

De Pra Prosecco Brut

$12.00+

Flora Prosecco

$8.00+

J Roget Brut

$6.00+

Non Brunch Mimosa

$8.00

White Wine

707 Chardonnay

$9.00+

Bex Riesling

$11.00+

House, Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Rimbert Le Petite Rose

$12.00+

Tinpot Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Well Shots

Don Q Rum

$7.00

Drakes Vodka

$7.00

Evan Williams

$7.00

Gordons Gin

$7.00

Lunazul Repo

$7.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Botanical

$9.00

St George Green Chile

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blueberi

$9.00

Stoli Raspberi

$9.00

Stoli Vanil

$9.00

Tahoe Blue

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Bedlam

$9.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Frey Ranch Bourbon

$14.00

Frey Ranch Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Michters Bourbon

$14.00

Michters Rye

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Skrewball PB

$9.00

Suntory Whiskey

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Malfy Arancia

$10.00

Malfy Limon

$10.00

Pink Gin

$9.00

St George Red Rye

$9.00

St George Terroir

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$11.00

Uncle Vals Botanical

$8.00

Whistling Andy Cucumber Gin

$10.00

Nolet Dry

$9.00

Rum

Banks Island 5 Blend

$11.00

Don Q Coco

$8.00

El Dorado 12

$10.00

Kasama

$10.00

Kirk and Sweeney Reserva

$8.00

Lemon Hart 1804

$8.00

Lemon Hart Blackpool

$8.00

Opthimus 15

$12.00

Opthimus 25

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Smith & Cross Jamaican

$10.00

Whistling Andy Hibiscus Coconut

$10.00

Tequila y Mezcal

Casa Mexico Silver

$10.00

Cazadores Repo

$9.00

Chamucos Blanco

$11.00

Chamucos Reposado

$12.00

El Sativo Silver

$10.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$10.00

Espolon

$9.00

Hornitos Blanco

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Kah Anejo

$17.00

Kah Blanco

$13.00

Kah Reposado

$15.00

Pasote

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Rayu Mezcal

$15.00

Scotch/Cognac

Akashi White Oak

$13.00

Cognac Le Reviseur VS 80

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14

$18.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Baardseth Vieille Reserve VSOP

$15.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$15.00

Liqueur

Absente

$14.00

Aperitivo Cappelletti

$6.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Caravella Limoncello

$7.00

Cocchi Rosa Americano

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jelinek Fernet Liqueur

$8.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Melon Liqueur

$7.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Narano Bitter Orange Liqueur

$9.00

Negroni Aperitivo

$7.00

Paolucci Amaro Ciociaro

$9.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$8.00

Ramazotti Amaro

$9.00

Roth & Winter Creme de Violette

$8.00

St Germain

$13.00

Underberg

$4.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Zucca Amaro

$11.00

House Cocktails

A Very Noble Mary

$11.00

Angry Bird

$12.00

Brezza

$12.00

Buonissimo Fashion

$12.00

Fallon Fizz

$12.00

Noble Swizzle

$12.00

Nobleremo

$10.00

Tutto Bene #2

$12.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Apple of My Pie Sangria

$12.00

Banana Slip

$12.00

Black in Thyme

$12.00

Flowers in the Fog

$12.00

Blue Skies, Lemon Sun

$12.00

Tijuana Knife Fight

$12.00

The Melon Felon

$12.00

Brunch

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$20.00

Bottomless Micheladas

$20.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Noble 75

$10.00

Beverages

Club Soda

$1.85

Coffee

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale Btl

$10.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale/Beer Glass

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer Btl

$10.00

Fountain Drink, Dine In

$3.00

Fountain Drink, Take Out

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.25

Red Bull Blue

$3.25

Red Bull Coco

$3.25

Red Bull Red

$3.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.25

Red Bull Summer

$3.25

Red Bull Yellow

$3.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mocktail - Non Alcoholic

$6.00

14" Specialty Pie (3PD)

14" Half & Half Specialty (3PD)

$31.99

14" Backyard Chicken (3PD)

$29.99

BBQ sauce, rotisserie chicken, pepperoni, red onion, green onion, red peppersno

14" Backyard J"sicken (Vegan) (3PD)

$29.99

14: Hey Zeus (3PD)

$29.99

Vegan Pesto, artichoke hearts, kalamata olive, feta cheese, red onion, cool grape tomato

14" Mighty Aphrodite (Vegan) (3PD)

$29.99

Vegan Pesto, Vegan Violife & Miyoko Bufalo Mozzarella, Upton Vegan Italian Sausage, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Topped w/ Grape Tomato

14: Nobleman (3PD)

$29.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, pepperoncini, aged pecorino.

14" Pep In Yo Step (3PD)

$29.99

Brooklyn Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Boar’s Head Pepperoni, (imported) Italian Cup ‘n’ Char Pepperoni, House-made Pepperoni’d Bacon, Aged Pecorino!

14" PB & J (3PD)

$29.99

Pineapple, sweet basil, jalapeno & roasted garlic

14" Steerhead (3PD)

$29.99

14" S/C/L (3PD)

$29.99

Sausage, caramelized onion, leeks, sauteed mushrooms, chevre

14" The Fritz (3PD)

$29.99

Pepperoni, sausage, spinach, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper, yellow onion

14" The Rest Special (3PD)

$29.99

Sun-dried tomato, roasted garlic, jalapeno, red onion, Almonds, spinach, chevre

14" T-Pane (3PD)

$29.99

Caramelized fennel-apple-onion, granny smith apples, sausage, sharp provolone, aged pecorino

14" White Boy (3PD)

$29.99

Bianco garlic sauce, rotisserie chicken, sweet basil, asparagus, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes

14" White Gurl (3PD)

$29.99

Bianco base, red onion, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, peas & carrots

14" Wrangler (3PD)

$29.99

Rippin ranch and backyard BBQ sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, green onion, creamy horseradish cheese

14" Wang Thang (3PD)

$29.99

Infamous Burg-Style Sauce, Rotisserie Chicken Stuffed Crust, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Green Onion, Aged Pecorino. Finished with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Swirl!

16" Specialty Pie (3PD)

16" Backyard Chicken (3PD)

$34.99

BBQ sauce, rotisserie chicken, pepperoni, red onion, green onion, red peppersno

16" Backyard J'icken (Vegan) (3PD)

$34.99

16" Hey Zeus (3PD)

$34.99

Vegan Pesto, artichoke hearts, kalamata olive, feta cheese, red onion, cool grape tomato

16" Mighty Aphrodite (Vegan) (3PD)

$34.99

Vegan Pesto, Vegan Violife & Miyoko Bufalo Mozzarella, Upton Vegan Italian Sausage, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Topped w/ Grape Tomato

16" Nobleman (3PD)

$34.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, pepperoncini, aged pecorino.

16" Pep In Yo Step (3PD)

$34.99

Brooklyn Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Boar’s Head Pepperoni, (imported) Italian Cup ‘n’ Char Pepperoni, House-made Pepperoni’d Bacon, Aged Pecorino!

16" PB & J (3PD)

$34.99

Pineapple, sweet basil, jalapeno & roasted garlic

16" SteerHead (3PD)

$34.99

Meatballs, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, red bell peppers, fresh garlic, aged pecorino

16" S/C/L (3PD)

$34.99

Sausage, caramelized onion, leeks, sauteed mushrooms, chevre

16" The Fritz (3PD)

$34.99

Pepperoni, sausage, spinach, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper, yellow onion

16" The Resa Special (3PD)

$34.99

Sun-dried tomato, roasted garlic, jalapeno, red onion, Almonds, spinach, chevre

16" T-Pane (3PD)

$34.99

Caramelized fennel-apple-onion, granny smith apples, sausage, sharp provolone, aged pecorino

16" White Boy (3PD)

$34.99

Bianco garlic sauce, rotisserie chicken, sweet basil, asparagus, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes

16" White Gurl (3PD)

$34.99

Bianco base, red onion, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, peas & carrots

16" Wranger (3PD)

$34.99

Rippin ranch and backyard BBQ sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, green onion, creamy horseradish cheese

16" Wang Thang (3PD)

$34.99

Infamous Burg-Style Sauce, Rotisserie Chicken Stuffed Crust, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Green Onion, Aged Pecorino. Finished with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Swirl!

18" Specialty Pie (3PD)

18" Half & Half Specialty (3PD)

$40.99

18" Backyard Chicken (3PD)

$38.99

BBQ sauce, rotisserie chicken, pepperoni, red onion, green onion, red peppersno

18" Backyard J'icken (Vegan) (3PD)

$38.99

18" Hey Zeus (3PD)

$38.99

Vegan Pesto, artichoke hearts, kalamata olive, feta cheese, red onion, cool grape tomato

18" Mighty Aphrodite (Vegan) (3PD)

$38.99

Vegan Pesto, Vegan Violife & Miyoko Bufalo Mozzarella, Upton Vegan Italian Sausage, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Topped w/ Grape Tomato

18" Nobleman (3PD)

$38.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, pepperoncini, aged pecorino.

18" PB & J (3PD)

$38.99

Pineapple, sweet basil, jalapeno & roasted garlic

18" Pep In Yo Step (3PD)

$38.99

Brooklyn Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Boar’s Head Pepperoni, (imported) Italian Cup ‘n’ Char Pepperoni, House-made Pepperoni’d Bacon, Aged Pecorino!

18" Steerhead

$38.99

Meatballs, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, red bell peppers, fresh garlic, aged pecorino

18" S/C/L (3PD)

$38.99

Sausage, caramelized onion, leeks, sauteed mushrooms, chevre

18" The Fritz (3PD)

$38.99

Pepperoni, sausage, spinach, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper, yellow onion

18" The Resa Special (3PD)

$38.99

Sun-dried tomato, roasted garlic, jalapeno, red onion, Almonds, spinach, chevre

18" White Boy (3PD)

$38.99

Bianco garlic sauce, rotisserie chicken, sweet basil, asparagus, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes

18" White Gurl (3PD)

$38.99

Bianco base, red onion, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, peas & carrots

18" Wranger (3PD)

$38.99

18" Wang Thang (3PD)

$38.99

Infamous Burg-Style Sauce, Rotisserie Chicken Stuffed Crust, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Green Onion, Aged Pecorino. Finished with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Swirl!

18" T-Pane (3PD)

$38.99

Caramelized fennel-apple-onion, granny smith apples, sausage, sharp provolone, aged pecorino

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

777 South Center Street, Reno, NV 89501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Freshies - at The Basement
orange starNo Reviews
50 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Perenn Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Maple Moon Coffee Company, LLC - 50 S Virginia St
orange starNo Reviews
50 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Two Chicks- Midtown - 752 S Virginia St.
orange starNo Reviews
752 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reno

09 Reno - 09 Reno
orange star4.6 • 1,584
5030 Las Brisas BLVD Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Pub N’ Sub
orange star4.0 • 224
1000 Ralston St Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston