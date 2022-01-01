Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard and Ice Cream 100 S Jefferson St
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hand scooped, Super Premium Frozen Custard and Ice Cream made in house. Made from scratch, regular and gluten free waffle cones made fresh all day.
100 S Jefferson St, Waterford, WI 53185
