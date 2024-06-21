- Home
Noble Rotisserie
6460 E Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 125
Long Beach, CA 90803
Featured Items
- Harvest Bowl
avocado, grains, lentils, chickpeas, celery, carrots, onion, arugula, red cabbage, cucumber tomato, green onion, pepitas, herb vinaigrette (served warm) . . . (vegetarian)$15.00
- Chicken and Bacon Wrap
chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, green onion, Noble ranch$18.00
- Thai Noodle Salad
rice noodles, napa cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, radish, carrots, fresno chili, jalapeno, crispy shallots, thai vinaigrette . . . (vegan, gluten-free)$15.00
Service Info
Lunch + Dinner
Plates - Chicken or Ribs
- 1/4 Dark Tradition Chicken + 2 sides
1/4 dark traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides$17.00
- 1/4 White Traditional Chicken + 2 sides
1/4 white traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides$17.00
- 1/4 Dark G-Chicken (spicy) + 2 sides
1/4 dark g-chicken, choice of 2 sides$17.00
- 1/4 White G-Chicken (spicy) + 2 sides
1/4 white g-chicken, choice of 2 sides$17.00
- 1/4 Rib + 2 sides
1/4 rack of ribs, choice of 2 sides$20.00
Packages - Chicken or Rib
- 1/2 Traditional Chicken Meal
1/2 traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette$36.00
- Whole Traditional Chicken Meal
whole traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette$44.00
- 1/2 G-Chicken Meal
1/2 g-chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette$36.00
- Whole G-Chicken (spicy) Package
whole g-chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette$44.00
- 1/2 Rib Rack Package
1/2 rack of ribs, choice of 2 sides, baguette$40.00
- Full Rib Rack Meal
full rack of ribs, choice of 2 sides, baguette$60.00
Classics + A La Carte (Chicken + Ribs)
- Chicken + Waffles
half rotisserie chicken, chopped bacon, maple bacon glaze$25.00
- Pot Pie
chicken, carrots, green beans, mushrooms, potatoes, flaky pie crust top$24.00
- Fried Rice
sunny side up eggs, carrots, mushrooms, red + napa cabbage, green onion, radish, fresno chili, sesame + soy sauce . . . (vegetarian, gluten-free)$15.00
- 1/4 Trad Chicken Dark
1/4 dark traditional chicken . . . (gluten-free)$7.00
- 1/4 Trad Chicken White
1/4 white traditional chicken . . . (gluten-free)$9.00
- 1/2 Trad Chicken
1/2 traditional chicken . . . (gluten-free)$15.00
- Whole Trad Chicken
whole traditional chicken . . . (gluten-free)$28.00
- 1/4 G-Dark
1/4 dark g-chicken . . . (gluten-free)$7.00
- 1/4 G-White
1/4 white g-chicken . . . (gluten-free)$9.00
- 1/2 G-Chicken
1/2 g-chicken . . . (gluten-free)$15.00
- Whole G-Chicken
whole g-chicken . . . (gluten-free)$28.00
- 1/4 Rib Rack
1/4 rack of ribs . . . (gluten-free)$10.00
- 1/2 Rib Rack
1/2 rack of ribs . . . (gluten-free)$20.00
- Full Rib Rack
full rack of ribs . . . (gluten-free)$44.00
Salad, Soup + Bowls
- Peach Salad
butter lettuce, arugula, red cabbage, carrots, radish, green onion, maple mustard vinaigrette . . . (vegan, gluten-free)$15.00
- Hummus Salad
hummus, arugula, red cabbage, cucumber, tomato, olives, citrus vinaigrette, toasties* . . . (vegetarian, gluten-free with removal of toasties*)$15.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
teriyaki chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, radish, red + napa cabbage, green onion, jasmine rice . . . (gluten-free)$18.00
- Steak + Avocado Bowl
flat iron steak, chickpeas, roasted tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, radish, green onion, crispy shallots, jasmine rice . . . (gluten-free)$18.00
- Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken, noodles, onion, celery, carrots$16.00
- Cup Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken, noodles, onion, celery, carrots$8.00
- Bowl Bone Broth
bone broth . . . (gluten-free)$9.00
- Cup Bone Broth
bone broth . . . (gluten-free)$5.00
Sandwich + Wrap
- 1/2 Club Combo
1/2 club., choice of side$15.00
- 1/2 Chicken Salad Combo
1/2 chicken salad sandwich, choice of side$15.00
- 1/2 G-Sand Combo
1/2 g-sandwich, choice of side$15.00
- Chicken and Bacon Wrap
chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, green onion, Noble ranch$18.00
- Steak Wrap
flat iron steak, roasted potatoes, arugula, carrots, radish, pickled red onion, savory herb steak sauce$18.00
- Noble Club
chicken, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mixed greens, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, ciabatta$18.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken, raisins, mayo, mixed greens, celery, grapes, blueberry bread$18.00
- G-Sandwich
g-chicken, carrots, radish, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, g-sauce, baguette$18.00
Sides
- Charred Green Beans
charred green beans, black bean garlic sauce, fresno chili . . . (vegan)$10.00
- Street Corn
sweet white corn, garlic aioli, g-sauce, jalapeno, fresno chili . . . (vegetarian, gluten-free)$10.00
- Brussels + Bacon
brussels, bacon, maple glaze$12.00
- Rosemary Roasted Garlic Potatoes
rosemary roasted garlic potatoes . . . (vegan, gluten-free)$8.00
- Pasta Salad
spiral noodles, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shallot vinaigrette . . . (vegetarian)$8.00
- Potato Salad
potatoes, carrots, celery, mayo, whole grain mustard, egg, green + red onion, pickles . . . (vegetarian, gluten-free)$8.00
- Sweet Curry Cauliflower (served chilled)
cauliflower, braised raisins . . . (vegetarian)$9.00
- Rainbow Carrots (served chilled)
sweet + sour tamarind glaze, cilantro . . . (vegetarian, gluten-free)$9.00
- House Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shallot vinaigrette . . . (vegetarian, gluten-free)$6.00
- Jasmine Rice
jasmine rice . . . (vegan, gluten-free)$6.00
- Baguette
baguette . . . (vegan)$4.00
- 1/2 lb Pulled Chicken - Togo
chilled shredded chicken togo (great for all your at-home cooking needs!)$10.00
- Sauces + Dressings
- Pup Bowl$6.00
Kids
- Kids Chicken Plate
chicken, choice of 2 kids sides$12.00
- Kids Rib Plate
ribs, choice of 2 kids sides$12.00
- Kids Teriyaki Cup
teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrots, jasmine rice . . . (gluten-free)$10.00
- Kids Chickpea Butter + Jelly
chickpea butter, jelly, choice of 2 kids sides$12.00
- Kids Soup + Bread
chicken noodle soup, bread$10.00
- Kids Waffle
waffle, berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup . . . (vegetarian)$12.00
- Kids Brunch Plate
choice of 3: scrambled eggs, bread, roasted potatoes, fruit, bacon$12.00
- Side Kids Fruit
fruit$5.00
Dessert
Brunch
- Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, potatoes, street corn, avocado, g-sauce . . . (vegetarian)$15.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
scrambled eggs, bacon, arugula, roasted tomatoes, picked red onion, garlic aioli, g-sauce, country bread$15.00
- Blueberry French Toast
blueberry bread, maple syrup, powdered sugar, berries . . . (vegetarian)$16.00
- Avocado Toast
avocado, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, red cabbage, green onion, country bread . . . (vegan)$15.00