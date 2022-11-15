Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noble's East Nashville

review star

No reviews yet

974 Main St.

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Tenders
Club Sandwich
House Smoked Wings

Beer

-33 (G)

$18.00

IPA

1927 IPA TBW -33(G)

$19.00

IPA

Adios Pantalones -7 (G)

$18.00

Pilsner

Bearwalker -44 (G)

$18.00

Maple Brown Ale

Blind Pirate MN -43 (G)

$18.00

Dunkel

Brightwood DTW -25 (G)

$26.00

Porter

Buenavesa Stone -9 (G)

$18.00

Cider (Dry)

Chicken Scratch LH -5 (G)

$18.00

Pilsner

Creek Bank -20 (G)

$18.00

Porter

Dunkel WAR -44 (G)

$9.00

Dunkel

Gaffel Kolsch -14 (G)

$18.00

Fruited

Gerst Yazoo -28 (G)

$18.00

Amber

Goses Are Red -18 (G)

$24.00

Sour

Guinness -48 (G)

$24.00

Stout

Hell or high Watermelon -29 (G)

$18.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged

Hipster Repellant FC -35 (G)

$19.00

IPA

Homestyle BI -38 (G)

$22.00

IPA

Icelandic White Ale -24 (G)

$19.00

White Ale

KY Bourbon Brl -46 (G)

$28.00

Porter

Lo Pitch HW -41 (G)

$18.00

IPA

Lost Grog Tiki - 30 (G)

$18.00

Maltings Irish Red -45 (G)

$18.00

Porter

Mama's Little Yella -3 (G)

$18.00

Pilsner

Miro Miel -21 (G)

$18.00

Irish Red

MN Taco Tuesday -8 (G)

$18.00

Amber

Mountain Water -42 (G)

$18.00

Brown Ale

Noble's IPA -34 (G)

$16.00

IPA

Oberon Bells -23 (G)

$18.00

Wheat

Orange Wheat TB -22 (G)

$18.00

Wheat

Pacifico -10 (G)

$18.00

Cider (Sweet)

Perry Cider -27 (G)

$18.00

Wheaty IPA

River Runnin Gose -16 (G)

$18.00

Strong Ale

Rodenbach Gran Cru -15 (G)

$28.00

Sour

Shiner Bock -47 (G)

$16.00

Stout

Tailgate Cider -26 (G)

$18.00

Wheat

Tiny Bomb -6 (G)

$18.00

Blonde

Truth -36 (G)

$18.00

Session IPA

Two Hearted Bells -37 (G)

$18.00

IPA

Weissenheimer -32 (G)

$18.00

Bock

Zombie Dust 3F -40 (G)

$18.00

Pale Ale

Coors Light Bucket

$24.00

Montucky Bucket

$20.00

Budweiser Bucket

$24.00

Bud Light Bucket

$24.00

Miller Light Bucket

$24.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$24.00

PBR Bucket

$20.00

Yuengling Bucket

$24.00

Corona Extra Bucket

$24.00

Corona Light Bucket

$24.00

Ranch Water Bucket

$24.00

Hi Life Bucket

$24.00

Mix Domestic Bucket

$24.00

Topo Chico Bucket

$28.00

4Pk Country Luau

$12.00

6PK Bells Special D Cream Ale

$7.00

6PK Boulevard Bourbon Quad

$9.00

6PK Breakfast Stout Can

$7.00

6PK Brewdog Hazy AF

$12.00

6PK Bud Light BTL

$8.00

6PK Budweiser

$8.00

6PK Coors Light

$8.00

6PK Corona Extra

$13.00

6PK Corona Light

$13.00

6PK Dr. Robot Can

$13.00

6PK Guinness Can

$18.00

6PK Gumballhead Can

$13.00

6PK Hi-Pitch Can

$14.00

6PK High Life

$8.00

6PK Miller Lite Bottle

$8.00

6PK Modelo

$13.00

6PK Montucky Cold Snack

$8.00

6PK Noble's SW IPA Can

$10.00

6PK PBR Can

$8.00

6PK Pink Lemonade

$13.00

6PK Prosecco Cider

$14.00

6PK Ranch Water

$13.00

6PK Ranch Water Spicy

$13.00

6PK Red Bridge

$8.00

6PK Rosewood Cider

$14.00

6PK SeaQuench Can

$13.00

6PK Stiegl Grapefruit

$15.00

6PK Tailgate Cider Can

$14.00

6PK Tiny Bomb Can

$13.00

6PK Toasted Porter Can

$7.00

6PK Truly

$7.00

6PK Mich Ultra Bottle

$8.00

6PK Well Being Golden Wheat

$12.00

6PK White Claw

$14.00

6PK Yuengling

$8.00

No Make

Kitchen 6 Pack

$6.00

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Sun Drop

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Tropical Redbull

$4.00

Unity Hemp Blkberry Tea

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Starters

3 Burnt End Sliders

$8.99

Our House Smoked Brisket Slow Roasted in out BBQ sauce on Toasted Yeast Rollls. Side of Slaw.

5 Burnt End Sliders

$12.99

Our House Smoked Brisket Slow Roasted in out BBQ sauce on Toasted Yeast Rollls. Side of Slaw.

Brisket Chili Cup

$6.99

Our Original Chili Featuring our House Smoked Brisket, Poblano Peppers, Sweet Corn, Beans, Onions & Signature Blend of Spices. Topped with Mixed Cheese & Jalaenos. Side of Sour Cream & Crackers.

Chips & Cheese Dip

Chips & Cheese Dip

$6.99

Homemade Tortila Chips & White Queso Cheese Dip

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Homemade Tortila Chips & Chunky Salsa

Deviled Eggs

$8.99

As southern as it gets. Dash of hot sauce, bacon, paprika & green onions.

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Comes with Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Tots.

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Comes with Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Tots.

House Smoked Wings

House Smoked Wings

$11.99

8 Wings. Choose from Buffalo, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Thai Chili, Naked or NASHVILLE HOT

Pork Riblet Basket

$19.99

Smoked Meatballs

$8.99

Fried to Order Crispy Pork Rinds. Side of Habenero & Noble's White Sauce.

Southwestern Eggrolls

Southwestern Eggrolls

$10.99

Seasoned chicken, corn, black beans & peppers in a crispy flour wrapper.

Tot-Chos

Tot-Chos

$12.99

Tater tots, Queso, Bacon, Jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream & salsa. (Feeds 2)

Salads

Small House Salad

$4.49

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Red Onion & croutons.

Large House Salad

$7.49

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Red Onion & croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romain lettuce, parmesan & croutons.

Chef Salad

$13.49

Mixed greens, sliced ham & turkey, bacon, grape tomato, egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles & mixed cheese.

Sandwiches

Bologna Sand

Bologna Sand

$9.99

Thick cut smoked bologna, american cheese, onion & Break Room secret sauce.

Buffalo Cauli Sub

$10.99

Fried cauliflower florets tossed in buffalo, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato on a wheat hoagie bun.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.99

House smoked turkey, sliced ham, bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on 3 sliced of white or wheat bread. Side of Honey Mustard.

Double Burger

Double Burger

$17.99

Cooked medium well. Ground beef patty. Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion.

Fried Chick Sand

Fried Chick Sand

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chick Sand

Grilled Chick Sand

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.

Single Burger

Single Burger

$11.99

Cooked medium well. Ground beef patty. Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion.

Steamed Turkey Sandwich

Steamed Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

House smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a wheat hoagie bun.

Veggie BBQ

$12.99

House Smoked Meats

8 Wings & 2

8 Wings & 2

$15.99
8 Wings & 3

8 Wings & 3

$16.99
Brisket Half & 2

Brisket Half & 2

$17.99
Brisket Half & 3

Brisket Half & 3

$18.99
Chicken Half & 2

Chicken Half & 2

$14.99
Chicken Half & 3

Chicken Half & 3

$15.99
Pork Half & 2

Pork Half & 2

$11.99
Pork Half & 3

Pork Half & 3

$12.99
Ribs Half Rack & 2

Ribs Half Rack & 2

$23.99
Ribs Half Rack & 3

Ribs Half Rack & 3

$24.99

Meat & 2/3

BBQ Chicken & 2

$10.99

BBQ Chicken & 3

$11.99
Catfish & 2

Catfish & 2

$10.99
Catfish & 3

Catfish & 3

$11.99
Chicken Fried Chicken & 2

Chicken Fried Chicken & 2

$10.99
Chicken Fried Chicken & 3

Chicken Fried Chicken & 3

$11.99

Fried Pork Loin & 2

$10.99

Fried Pork Loin & 3

$11.99

Grilled Chicken & 2

$10.99

Grilled Chicken & 3

$11.99

Meatloaf & 2

$10.99

Meatloaf & 3

$11.99

Turkey Breast & 2

$10.99

Turkey Breast & 3

$11.99

Veggie Plate

$10.49

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.25

BB and Corn

$3.25Out of stock
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.25
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.25
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.25
Fries

Fries

$3.25
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.25
Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$3.25
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25
Sliced Tomatoes

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.25

Small Caesar

$4.49

Small House Salad

$4.49

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Red Onion & croutons.

Steamed Veggie

$3.25
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$3.25
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.25
Turnip Greens

Turnip Greens

$3.25

Sauce Sides

Side Balsamic

Side BBQ Sauce

Side Blue Cheese Dress

Side Brown Gravy

Side Buffalo

Side Caesar

Side Chipotle Ranch

Side Honey Mustard

Side Italian

Side Ranch

Side Spicy BBQ

Side Tarter Sauce

Side Thai Chili

Side White Gravy

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

House crafted cocktails, the best craft beer lineup & amazing southern food including house smoked BBQ - House games like billiards, darts, golden tee & more - 3 Large covered & uncovered patios - 27 TVs for your favorite sports

Website

Location

974 Main St., Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Noble's East Nashville image
Noble's East Nashville image
Noble's East Nashville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Donut Distillery
orange star4.6 • 771
311 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - East
orange star4.3 • 1,258
519B Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
5 Points Diner & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Woodland Street Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Five Points Pizza - - East 1012 Woodland St
orange starNo Reviews
1012 Woodland St Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
orange star4.6 • 188
1313 woodland st Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Rice,Rolls & Whoknows - @ Crazy Gnome Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
948 Main Street Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston