Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noble Tea

3,119 Reviews

$

11307 Mississippi Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Milk Tea
Fresh Grapefruit Tea
Peach Tea

Seasonal

Ube Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk with Boba

Ube Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk with Boba

$6.75Out of stock
Ube Fresh Milk with Boba

Ube Fresh Milk with Boba

$6.50
Chocolate Mochi Egg Waffle

Chocolate Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50
Original Mochi Egg Waffle

Original Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50
Coconut Cream Thick Toast (Best Selling)

Coconut Cream Thick Toast (Best Selling)

$4.75
Nutella Thick Toast with Marshmallow

Nutella Thick Toast with Marshmallow

$4.75
Peanut Butter Thick Toast

Peanut Butter Thick Toast

$4.75
Oreo Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk

Oreo Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk

$6.50Out of stock
Coffee Milk Tea with Cheese Foam

Coffee Milk Tea with Cheese Foam

$6.50
Noble Fruit Tea

Noble Fruit Tea

$6.50

Signature fruit tea with green tea base.

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk with Boba

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk with Boba

$6.50

Flavor Teas - All Large Size

Classic Tea

Classic Tea

$4.50

Our classic tea, freshly brew with loose leaf with your choice of black, green or oolong tea.

Honey Tea

Honey Tea

$4.95

Classic tea with touch of honey.

Fresh Grapefruit Tea

Fresh Grapefruit Tea

$5.25

Made with our fresh squeezed grapefruit, healthy yet tasty!

Fresh Orange Tea

Fresh Orange Tea

$5.25

Fresh sweet orange juice combine with fresh tea, crisp and refreshing cup. Orange and tea, you make quite the pair!

Yogurt Tea

Yogurt Tea

$4.95

One of our most popular drink, most customers get yogurt green tea, but feel free to try with black or oolong tea.

Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$4.95

Peach has a bit of acidic and tartness taste to it, however, it is still very very sweet.

Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$4.95

Strawberry and tea comes together to make one refreshing and delicious sweet tea.

Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$4.95
Lemon Tea

Lemon Tea

$4.95
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.95
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.95
Winter Melon Tea

Winter Melon Tea

$4.50
Cheese Foam Tea

Cheese Foam Tea

$5.75
Sea Salt Cream Tea

Sea Salt Cream Tea

$4.95
Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.95
Osmanthus Oolong Tea

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.95

Milk Teas - All Large Size

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$4.95
Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.95
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.95
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.95
Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.95
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.95
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95
Almond Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$4.95
Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.95
Hazelnut Milk Tea

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$4.95
Caramel Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

$4.95
Sesame Milk Tea

Sesame Milk Tea

$4.95
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.95
Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.95

Slushes - All Large Size

Grape Slush with Cheese Foam

Grape Slush with Cheese Foam

$6.25
Brown Sugar Milk Slush with Pudding

Brown Sugar Milk Slush with Pudding

$5.95
Brown Sugar Milk Slush with Boba

Brown Sugar Milk Slush with Boba

$5.95
Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.25
Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.25
Peach Slush

Peach Slush

$5.25
Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.25
Red Bean Milk Slush

Red Bean Milk Slush

$5.25
Taro Slush

Taro Slush

$5.25
Thai Tea Slush

Thai Tea Slush

$5.25
Yogurt Slush

Yogurt Slush

$5.25
Matcha Slush

Matcha Slush

$5.25

Thick Toast

Coconut Cream Thick Toast (Best Selling)

Coconut Cream Thick Toast (Best Selling)

$4.75
Nutella Thick Toast with Marshmallow

Nutella Thick Toast with Marshmallow

$4.75
Peanut Butter Thick Toast

Peanut Butter Thick Toast

$4.75

Fried Snacks

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.95

Delicious bite size chicken fried to golden perfection with touch of basil

Taiwanese Sausages

Taiwanese Sausages

$5.95Out of stock

2 links of delicious Taiwanese pork sausages

10 Piece Chicken Nuggets

10 Piece Chicken Nuggets

$6.50
Tofu

Tofu

$6.50Out of stock

Bite size golden fried tofu, crispy on the outside, soft inside.

Squid Balls

Squid Balls

$6.50

Deep fried squid balls is succulent and savory with a crispy skin and a soft chewy center.

Masago Stuffed Fish Balls

Masago Stuffed Fish Balls

$6.50

Famous for the masago and savory filling wrapped inside of a light and fluffy fish balls.

Fries

Fries

$6.50

Old fashion fries with crunchy exterior and a light, fluffy interior, dusted with salt and pepper.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Crispy, delicious fries - made from sweet potatoes, sweet and savoy taste at same time.

Fish Cake

Fish Cake

$6.50

Sandwiches

Breakfast Style Sandwich

Breakfast Style Sandwich

$8.50
Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50
Dry Shredded Pork w/Egg Sandwich

Dry Shredded Pork w/Egg Sandwich

$8.50

Taiyakis

Original Taiyaki

Original Taiyaki

$2.95

Japanese fish-shaped cake with No fillings

Custard Taiyaki

Custard Taiyaki

$3.50

Japanese fish-shaped cake with rich custard fillings

Nutella Taiyaki

Nutella Taiyaki

$3.50

Japanese fish-shaped cake with rich Nutella fillings

Red Bean Taiyaki

Red Bean Taiyaki

$3.50

Japanese fish-shaped cake with sweet red bean fillings

Caramel Taiyaki

Caramel Taiyaki

$3.50Out of stock

Japanese fish-shaped cake with rich caramel fillings

Cheese & Ham Taiyaki

Cheese & Ham Taiyaki

$3.50

Japanese fish-shaped cake with diced ham and cheese fillings

Taro Taiyaki

Taro Taiyaki

$3.50
Dry Shredded Pork & Red Bean Taiyaki

Dry Shredded Pork & Red Bean Taiyaki

$3.50

Japanese fish-shaped cake with Shredded Pork & Red Bean fillings

Hot Specialty Drinks

Old Fashion Hot Chocolate

Old Fashion Hot Chocolate

$4.95
Hot Osmanthus Oolong Tea

Hot Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.95
Genmai Green Tea

Genmai Green Tea

$4.95
Camelia Green Tea

Camelia Green Tea

$4.95
Sakura Green Tea

Sakura Green Tea

$4.95
White Peach Oolong Tea

White Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95
Honey Pomelo Tea

Honey Pomelo Tea

$4.95

Mochi Egg Waffles

Original Mochi Egg Waffle

Original Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50
Chocolate Mochi Egg Waffle

Chocolate Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50
Matcha Mochi Egg Waffle

Matcha Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50
Strawberry Mochi Egg Waffle

Strawberry Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50
Taro Mochi Egg Waffle

Taro Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50
Sesame Mochi Egg Waffle

Sesame Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50

Seasonal Drinks

Fiji Water (500ml)

Fiji Water (500ml)

$3.95

Summer Pop

Strawberry Pop

Strawberry Pop

$4.95
Peach Pop

Peach Pop

$4.95
Passion Fruit Pop

Passion Fruit Pop

$4.95
Lychee Pop

Lychee Pop

$4.95
Yogurt Pop

Yogurt Pop

$4.95
Grape Pop

Grape Pop

$4.95

Seasonal

Ube Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk with Boba

Ube Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk with Boba

$6.75
Ube Fresh Milk with Boba

Ube Fresh Milk with Boba

$6.50
Chocolate Mochi Egg Waffle

Chocolate Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50
Original Mochi Egg Waffle

Original Mochi Egg Waffle

$6.50
Coconut Cream Thick Toast (Best Selling)

Coconut Cream Thick Toast (Best Selling)

$4.75
Nutella Thick Toast with Marshmallow

Nutella Thick Toast with Marshmallow

$4.75
Peanut Butter Thick Toast

Peanut Butter Thick Toast

$4.75
Oreo Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk

Oreo Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk

$6.50
Coffee Milk Tea with Cheese Foam

Coffee Milk Tea with Cheese Foam

$6.50
Noble Fruit Tea

Noble Fruit Tea

$6.50

Signature fruit tea with green tea base.

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk with Boba

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk with Boba

$6.50

Milk Teas - All Large Size

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$4.95
Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.95
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.95
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.95
Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.95
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.95
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95
Almond Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$4.95
Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.95
Hazelnut Milk Tea

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$4.95
Caramel Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

$4.95
Sesame Milk Tea

Sesame Milk Tea

$4.95
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.95
Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.95

Flavor Teas - All Large Size

Classic Tea

Classic Tea

$4.50

Our classic tea, freshly brew with loose leaf with your choice of black, green or oolong tea.

Honey Tea

Honey Tea

$4.95

Classic tea with touch of honey.

Fresh Grapefruit Tea

Fresh Grapefruit Tea

$5.25

Made with our fresh squeezed grapefruit, healthy yet tasty!

Fresh Orange Tea

Fresh Orange Tea

$5.25

Fresh sweet orange juice combine with fresh tea, crisp and refreshing cup. Orange and tea, you make quite the pair!

Yogurt Tea

Yogurt Tea

$4.95

One of our most popular drink, most customers get yogurt green tea, but feel free to try with black or oolong tea.

Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$4.95

Peach has a bit of acidic and tartness taste to it, however, it is still very very sweet.

Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$4.95

Strawberry and tea comes together to make one refreshing and delicious sweet tea.

Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$4.95
Lemon Tea

Lemon Tea

$4.95
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.95
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.95
Winter Melon Tea

Winter Melon Tea

$4.50
Cheese Foam Tea

Cheese Foam Tea

$5.75
Sea Salt Cream Tea

Sea Salt Cream Tea

$4.95
Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.95
Osmanthus Oolong Tea

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.95

Slushes - All Large Size

Grape Slush with Cheese Foam

Grape Slush with Cheese Foam

$6.25
Brown Sugar Milk Slush with Pudding

Brown Sugar Milk Slush with Pudding

$5.95
Brown Sugar Milk Slush with Boba

Brown Sugar Milk Slush with Boba

$5.95
Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.25
Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.25
Peach Slush

Peach Slush

$5.25
Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.25
Red Bean Milk Slush

Red Bean Milk Slush

$5.25
Taro Slush

Taro Slush

$5.25
Thai Tea Slush

Thai Tea Slush

$5.25
Yogurt Slush

Yogurt Slush

$5.25
Matcha Slush

Matcha Slush

$5.25

Summer Pop

Strawberry Pop

Strawberry Pop

$4.95
Peach Pop

Peach Pop

$4.95
Passion Fruit Pop

Passion Fruit Pop

$4.95
Lychee Pop

Lychee Pop

$4.95
Yogurt Pop

Yogurt Pop

$4.95
Grape Pop

Grape Pop

$4.95

Hot Specialty Drinks

Old Fashion Hot Chocolate

Old Fashion Hot Chocolate

$4.95
Hot Osmanthus Oolong Tea

Hot Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.95
Genmai Green Tea

Genmai Green Tea

$4.95
Camelia Green Tea

Camelia Green Tea

$4.95
Sakura Green Tea

Sakura Green Tea

$4.95
White Peach Oolong Tea

White Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95
Honey Pomelo Tea

Honey Pomelo Tea