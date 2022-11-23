- Home
Noble Tea
3,119 Reviews
$
11307 Mississippi Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Popular Items
Seasonal
Ube Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk with Boba
Ube Fresh Milk with Boba
Chocolate Mochi Egg Waffle
Original Mochi Egg Waffle
Coconut Cream Thick Toast (Best Selling)
Nutella Thick Toast with Marshmallow
Peanut Butter Thick Toast
Oreo Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk
Coffee Milk Tea with Cheese Foam
Noble Fruit Tea
Signature fruit tea with green tea base.
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk with Boba
Flavor Teas - All Large Size
Classic Tea
Our classic tea, freshly brew with loose leaf with your choice of black, green or oolong tea.
Honey Tea
Classic tea with touch of honey.
Fresh Grapefruit Tea
Made with our fresh squeezed grapefruit, healthy yet tasty!
Fresh Orange Tea
Fresh sweet orange juice combine with fresh tea, crisp and refreshing cup. Orange and tea, you make quite the pair!
Yogurt Tea
One of our most popular drink, most customers get yogurt green tea, but feel free to try with black or oolong tea.
Peach Tea
Peach has a bit of acidic and tartness taste to it, however, it is still very very sweet.
Strawberry Tea
Strawberry and tea comes together to make one refreshing and delicious sweet tea.
Lychee Tea
Lemon Tea
Passion Fruit Tea
Mango Tea
Winter Melon Tea
Cheese Foam Tea
Sea Salt Cream Tea
Tea Latte
Osmanthus Oolong Tea
Milk Teas - All Large Size
Classic Milk Tea
Coffee Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Oolong Milk Tea
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Matcha Milk Tea
Almond Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Hazelnut Milk Tea
Caramel Milk Tea
Sesame Milk Tea
Strawberry Milk Tea
Chocolate Milk Tea
Slushes - All Large Size
Fried Snacks
Popcorn Chicken
Delicious bite size chicken fried to golden perfection with touch of basil
Taiwanese Sausages
2 links of delicious Taiwanese pork sausages
10 Piece Chicken Nuggets
Tofu
Bite size golden fried tofu, crispy on the outside, soft inside.
Squid Balls
Deep fried squid balls is succulent and savory with a crispy skin and a soft chewy center.
Masago Stuffed Fish Balls
Famous for the masago and savory filling wrapped inside of a light and fluffy fish balls.
Fries
Old fashion fries with crunchy exterior and a light, fluffy interior, dusted with salt and pepper.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy, delicious fries - made from sweet potatoes, sweet and savoy taste at same time.
Fish Cake
Taiyakis
Original Taiyaki
Japanese fish-shaped cake with No fillings
Custard Taiyaki
Japanese fish-shaped cake with rich custard fillings
Nutella Taiyaki
Japanese fish-shaped cake with rich Nutella fillings
Red Bean Taiyaki
Japanese fish-shaped cake with sweet red bean fillings
Caramel Taiyaki
Japanese fish-shaped cake with rich caramel fillings
Cheese & Ham Taiyaki
Japanese fish-shaped cake with diced ham and cheese fillings
Taro Taiyaki
Dry Shredded Pork & Red Bean Taiyaki
Japanese fish-shaped cake with Shredded Pork & Red Bean fillings
