Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Noble Thai

review star

No reviews yet

1371 W Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

40. Pad Thai
41. Pad See-Iew
3. Crab Rangoon (8)

UTENSILS -Please select

ADD UTENSILS/NAPKINS

NO UTENSILS/NAPKINS

CHOPSTICK

Appetizer 1-11

1. Tofu Satay

1. Tofu Satay

$6.95

Fried tofu, cucumber salad, peanut sauce

2. Vegetable Egg Roll (3)

2. Vegetable Egg Roll (3)

$5.95

Vegetable egg rolls, sweet chili sauce

3. Crab Rangoon (8)

3. Crab Rangoon (8)

$7.95

Fried crab and cream cheese wontons, sweet chili sauce

4. Spring Roll

4. Spring Roll

$5.95

Fresh spring roll with eggs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, tofu and sweet & sour sauce

5. Peanut Sauce Spring Rolls

5. Peanut Sauce Spring Rolls

$6.95

Fresh spring roll with peanut sauce

6. Chicken Satay (6)

6. Chicken Satay (6)

$7.95

Grilled chicken skewers, fresh cucumber salad, toast, peanut sauce

7. Moo Ping (6)

7. Moo Ping (6)

$8.95

Grilled pork skewers, homemade sauce

8. Shu-Mai (10)

8. Shu-Mai (10)

$8.95

Steamed shrimp dumplings, Thai soy sauce

9. Tiger Cry

9. Tiger Cry

$12.95

Charbroiled marinated beef, tangy chili sauce

10. Potstickers (5)

10. Potstickers (5)

$7.95

Fried pork dumplings, special soy sauce

11. Fried Chicken Wings

11. Fried Chicken Wings

$9.95

Thai fried chicken wings, sweet chili sauce

12. Softshell Crab

$15.95

Two softshell crab, Thai batter, Soy dipping sauce

Soup & Salad 20-26

20. Tom Yum

20. Tom Yum

$10.95

Thai hot & sour soup, protein, straw mushrooms, lemon grass, lime juice

21. Vegetable Soup

21. Vegetable Soup

$7.95

Mixed vegetables in mild soup

22. Wonton Soup

22. Wonton Soup

$8.95

Chicken wontons, chicken broth

23. Larb

23. Larb

$8.95

Ground chicken, toasted rice powder, sliced onions, Thai chili powder, lime juice

24. Yum Woon Sen

24. Yum Woon Sen

$9.95

Bean thread noodles, ground chicken, sliced onions, roasted peanuts, Thai dressing

25. Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

25. Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$8.95

Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, green beans, roasted peanuts, Thai dressing

26. Cucumber Delight

26. Cucumber Delight

$6.95

Sliced cucumber salad, red onions, peppers, lettuce, homemade dressing

Entrée 30-39

30. Pad Paak Roum Mit

30. Pad Paak Roum Mit

$10.95

Broccoli, Napa, peapod, carrots, protein, sauce

31.Pad Kratiam Prik Thai

31.Pad Kratiam Prik Thai

$10.95

Garlic sauce sauteed with protein

32. Pad King

32. Pad King

$12.95

Ginger, sliced onions, mushrooms, peapods, protein

33. Peanut Sauce Lover

33. Peanut Sauce Lover

$11.95

Cashews, sliced onions, green onions, peanut sauce, protein

34. Pad Kra Praow

34. Pad Kra Praow

$10.95

Fresh basil, protein, Thai peppers

35. Pad Kra Praow Over Rice

35. Pad Kra Praow Over Rice

$10.95

Fresh basil, protein, Thai peppers, egg, over rice

36. Pad Prik King

36. Pad Prik King

$10.95

Ginger, red curry paste, green beans, protein

38. Pad Kana Moo Krob

38. Pad Kana Moo Krob

$14.95

Crispy pork belly, Chinese broccoli, oyster sauce

39. Thai Fried Catfish

39. Thai Fried Catfish

$16.95

Fried catfish filets, Thai sweet/sour sauce

Noodle 40-43

40. Pad Thai

40. Pad Thai

$10.95

Thin rice noodles, protein, bean sprouts, eggs, green onion, ground peanuts, tamarind sauce

41. Pad See-Iew

41. Pad See-Iew

$11.95

Flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, eggs, sweet soy, protein

42. Kuay Tiew Kee Mao

42. Kuay Tiew Kee Mao

$11.95

Flat rice noodles, basil leaves, peppers, cabbage, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, protein

43. Khao Soy

43. Khao Soy

$10.95

Egg noodles, sliced chicken, coconut curry, crispy egg noodles, sliced onions, lime

Fried Rice 50-57

50. Fried Rice

50. Fried Rice

$9.95

Thai fried rice, protein, onion

51. Curry Fried Rice

51. Curry Fried Rice

$10.95

Curry fried rice, protein, onion

52. Vegetable Fried Rice

52. Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.95

Vegetable fried rice

53. Combination Fried Rice

53. Combination Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice, chicken, pork, beef

54. Seafood Fried Rice

54. Seafood Fried Rice

$12.95

Shrimp, squid, imitation crab, onion, fried rice

55. Garlic Fried Rice

55. Garlic Fried Rice

$10.95

Garlic sauce fried rice, protein, onion

56. Basil Fried Rice

56. Basil Fried Rice

$10.95

Ground protein, fried rice, basil

57. Noble Thai Fried Rice

57. Noble Thai Fried Rice

$10.95

Thai fried rice, tomato, Chinese broccoli, protein

Curry 60-64

60. Gaeng Panang

60. Gaeng Panang

$11.95

Panang curry, Thai basil, coconut milk, protein

61. Gaeng Keow Waan

61. Gaeng Keow Waan

$11.95

Green curry, Thai eggplant, green beans, coconut milk, protein

62. Gaeng Daeng

62. Gaeng Daeng

$11.95

Red curry, bamboo shoots, coconut milk, protein

63. Gaeng Masaman

63. Gaeng Masaman

$10.95

Masaman curry, potatoes, coconut milk, peanuts, chicken

64. Gaeng Pet Ped

64. Gaeng Pet Ped

$13.95

Red curry, roasted duck, pineapple, tomato, coconut milk

Dessert & Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95
Sprite

Sprite

$1.95
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.95Out of stock

Mango, sticky rice, coconut milk

Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$5.95

Wrapped banana, cream cheese, coconut, honey

Thai Donuts

Thai Donuts

$6.50

Fried donuts (5), sugar, condensed milk

Thai Custard

Thai Custard

$5.95Out of stock

Steam bean cake, sweet coconut milk

Bottle Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.25

Sides

Sambal Chili Garlic Sauce

Sambal Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.50
Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$0.50
Peanut Sauce Side

Peanut Sauce Side

$1.50
Nam Pla Prik Side

Nam Pla Prik Side

$0.75
Tiger Cry Sauce

Tiger Cry Sauce

$0.50
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$2.50
White Rice (SM)

White Rice (SM)

$1.50
White Rice (L)

White Rice (L)

$3.00
Brown Rice (SM)

Brown Rice (SM)

$2.50
Brown Rice (L)

Brown Rice (L)

$4.00
Small Cucumber Salad

Small Cucumber Salad

$2.50

Thin Rice Noodle

$2.50

Wide Rice Noodle

$2.50

Woonsen Noodle

$2.50

Crispy Wide Noodle

$3.00

Egg Noodle

$2.50

Steam Vegetables

$4.00

Steam Broccoli

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

The best Thai restaurant in Chicago!

Website

Location

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery
Noble Thai image
Noble Thai image
Noble Thai image
Noble Thai image

Similar restaurants in your area

kin sushi and thai cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1132 N.Milwaukee ave. chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Hom Mali - Old Town
orange star4.6 • 493
417 W North ave chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
orange star4.2 • 1,656
567 West Lake Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Talay
orange starNo Reviews
1222 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 606
2415 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
30 S. Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6