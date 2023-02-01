Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

No Bull Burger Bar

1,462 Reviews

$$

2447 Ashley River Rd

Charleston, SC 29414

Order Again

Starters

Loaded Chip Bucket

$14.00

Hand cut chips smothered with our signature sloppy joe mix, jalapenos, beer cheese, black beans, sour cream, tomatoes.

6 Wings

$12.00

12 Wings

$18.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Housemade, hand-breaded, served with our special sauce.

Cheese Spread

$8.00

Pimento cheese, goat cheese, pepper jam, housemade pickles, crackers.

Salads

Burger In A Bowl

$13.00

100% Ground beef patty, lettuce blend, cheddar cheese, sliced onion, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, house made pickles, brioche croutons, and homemade tomato vinaigrette.

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chopped hand breaded chicken, lettuce blend, goat cheese, pepper jam, fried onion straws, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed garlic dressing.

Burgers

Plain Jo

$10.00

Pepper jack cheese, tomato, bibb lettuce, special sauce, everything bun.

Smash Burger

$10.00

Twin patties, American cheese, special sauce, pickles, brioche bun.

Southern Charm

$12.00

Fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, special sauce, brioche bun.

Backyard BBQ

$12.00

No Bull rib rub, fried onion straws, BBQ aioli, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, on a brioche bun.

Hellfire

$15.00

Thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese, pepper jam, roasted jalapeños, creamy slaw, No Bull hot sauce, brioche bun.

Reuben

$13.00

Kraut, Swiss cheese, zippy sauce, spicy mustard.

Bistro

$15.00

Thick cut bacon, goat cheese, pepper jam, bibb lettuce, sliced tomato, special sauce, brioche bun.

Black Bean

$10.00Out of stock

Pepper jack cheese, tomato, bibb lettuce, special sauce, everything bun.

Gambler

$15.00

Bacon jam, smoked gouda cheese, caramelized onions, bibb lettuce, garlic mayo, brioche bun.

Farmhouse

$14.00

Thick cut bacon, sunny side up egg, bibb lettuce, cheddar, cheese, garlic mayo, everything bun.

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Thick cut bacon, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, garlic mayo, pretzel bun.

No Bull

$21.00

Two 7oz patties for a total of 14oz of meat, thick cut bacon, sunny side up egg, Swiss & cheddar cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onion, pickles, garlic mayo, zippy sauce, brioche bun.

Tenders

Buttermilk fried, served with side of hand-cut fries, hand-cut chips, or creamy slaw, honey mustard & special sauce.

3 Piece

$9.00

5 Piece

$13.00

Handhelds

Sloppy Joe

$10.00

Two griddled all beef hot dogs, toasted brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Sand

$12.00

Smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, honey mustard, brioche bun.

Spicy Chicken Sand

$13.00

Pepper jack cheese, pepper jam, roasted jalapeños, bacon, creamy slaw, zippy sauce, brioche bun.

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, fried green tomato, garlic mayo, Texas toast.

Hot Dogs

Plain Jo Dog

$12.00

Two griddled, all beef hot dogs, toasted brioche bun.

Sloppy Dog

$13.00

Two griddled, all beef hot dogs, signature sloppy joe mix, creamy slaw, toasted brioche bun.

Single Hot Dog

$9.00

Griddled all beef hot dog, toasted brioche bun.

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

All beef burger, American cheese, brioche bun.

Kids BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.00

All beef burger, bacon, BBQ sauce, American cheese.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenders, special sauce.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

All beef hot dog, toasted brioche bun.

Burger Mods

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Chips

$6.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Specializing in 100% in-house, freshly ground burgers, hand-cut French fries, and hand-breaded chicken tenders! Our burger blend includes certified angus sirloin, short rib, and chuck. 100% Fresh. No Bull.

Website

Location

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
