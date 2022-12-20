Restaurant header imageView gallery

NoChe NoChe

review star

No reviews yet

1901 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Order Again

Classic Cocktails

Pimm's Cup

$18.00

Dad’s Hat Rye, Cold Brew Coffee, Orange Bitters

New York Sour

$18.00

Naked and Famous

$18.00

Penicillin

$18.00

Martinez

$18.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Bubbles, Orange Juice

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Vodka, Caffè Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Molly’s Irish Cream, Iced Coffee

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Housemade Mix, Old Bay

Classics Reimagined

Black Cucumber G&T

$20.00

Campfire Old Fashioned

$22.00

The Journey

$20.00

Apples on the Side

$23.00

Mary Got a Bandaid

$21.00

NoChe Signature

Equinox

$21.00

Sip Happens

$22.00

Flippin Nut'z

$21.00

Devil Went Down to Jalisco

$21.00

Bourbon Street Mixer

$23.00

Padrino

$21.00

Champagne Cocktails

French 76

$19.00

Figgy Thyme

$20.00

The Partridge

$21.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$19.00

Bellini of the Week

$18.00

Wine

Veuve Clicquot

$70.00

Brut, “Blanc De Blancs”: De Perrière, Burgundy, France 100% Chardonnay grapes, light, crisp

Moet & Chandon

$65.00

Brut Rosé: De Perrière, Burgundy, France ripe cherry, plum, strawberry

Dom Perignon

$400.00

Cabernet Sauvignon: Hybrid, Lodi, CA dark chocolate, raspberry

La Marca Glass

$18.00

La Marca Bottle

$72.00

Txakoli: Xarmont, Txakolina, Spain floral notes, apple, pear, sweet berries

Brouette Prestige Glass

$20.00

Chardonnay : Maple Springs, Bechtelsville, PA melon, citrus, spice

Brouette Prestige Bottle

$80.00

Albana Orange Wine: Vigna Rocca, Forli Estate, Italy apricot, honey, wildflowers

Ciello Bianco - Terre Siciliane Glass

$15.00

Ciello Bianco - Terre Siciliane Bottle

$60.00

Malbec: El Rede, Mendoza, Argentina ripe red fruit, blueberries, dark chocolate

Alba - GTR Field White Glass

$15.00

Pinot Grigio: Camelot, Central Coast, Sacremento Delta fresh, lively lemon, lime, tropical and peach

Alba - GTR Field White Bottle

$60.00

Pinot Noir: Red Wagon, Collier Creek, Lodi, CA black cherry, light smoke, pleasant acid

Angelo MGM - Nero D'Avola Glass

$15.00

Angelo MGM - Nero D'Avola Bottle

$60.00

Chateau Criox des Gentis Glass

$15.00

Chateau Criox des Gentis Bottle

$60.00

Gaspard - Touraine Rose Glass

$16.00

Gaspard - Touraine Rose Bottle

$60.00

Beer

Gurutzeta Basque

$16.00

Delirium Noel

$20.00

New Trail Broken Heels

$12.00

Wild East Patience & Fortitude

$12.00

Delirium Tremons

$20.00

Duchesse de Bourgogne

$20.00

Saison Dupont

$18.00

Young's Double Chocolate

$16.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$12.00

Samuel Smith Winter Welcome

$12.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Kiki

$16.00

Stateside

$16.00

Tito's

$16.00

Crystal Head Onyx

$16.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Citron

$10.00

Kiki

$10.00

Stateside

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Finlandia

$11.00

DBL-City Street

$20.00

DBL-Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL-Ketel Citron

$22.00

DBL-Ketel One

$22.00

DBL-Kiki

$20.00

DBL-Stateside

$20.00

DBL-Titos

$32.00

Bluecoat

$16.00

Bluecoat Barrel Aged

$19.00

Hendricks

$19.00

Plymouth

$16.00

Tanqueray

$19.00

Tanqueray 10

$16.00

Ford's

$16.00

SpaceGrace Black Gin

$19.00

BCN

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bluecoat

$10.00

Bluecoat Barrel

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Plymouth

$10.00

St. George

$12.00

Revivalist

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Tanquery

$10.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

St. George

$11.00

High Goal

$14.00

Fords

$11.00

DBL - Beefeater

$20.00

DBL - Portobello Road

$24.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Monkey 47

$26.00

DBL Plymouth

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray 10

$24.00

DBL- Revivalist

$20.00

DBL-BCN

$22.00

DBL-Bluecoat

$20.00

DBL-Bluecoat Barrel

$20.00

DBL-Hendricks

$22.00

DBL-Tanquery

$20.00

DBL St. George

$22.00

DBL- High Goal

$28.00

Aguaviva Cachaca

$16.00

Appleton Signature

$16.00

Bacardi

$16.00

Bacardi Black

$16.00

Bacardi Ocho

$19.00

Bacardi Spiced

$16.00

Dictador 12yr

$19.00

Goslings

$16.00

Leblon Cachaca

$16.00

Appleton Signature

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Black

$10.00

Bacardi Spiced

$10.00

Diplomatico Planas

$11.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$13.50

El Dorado 12yr

$15.00

El Dorado 3yr

$10.00

Goslings

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Ron Zacapa

$13.00

Single Prop

$10.00

Smith & Cross

$12.00

DBL - Appleton

$22.00

DBL-Bacardi

$20.00

DBL - Bacardi Black

$20.00

DBL-Bacardi Spiced

$20.00

DBL-Ron Zacapa

$26.00

DBL Diplomatico Planas

$22.00

DBL- Diplomatico Reserva

$27.00

Altos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Casamigos Repo

$20.00

Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$23.00

Don Julio Repo

$25.00

Espolon

$16.00

Ocho Blanco

$25.00

Ocho Repo

$26.00

Patron Silver

$25.00

Hornitos Repo

$16.00

Hornitos Anejo

$16.00

Teremana Blanco

$19.00

Teremana Anejo

$25.00

Código Rosa

$22.00

Código Repo

$22.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$19.00

Mezcal Banhez

$16.00

Mezcal Vida

$19.00

818 Blanco

$13.00

818 Reposado

$14.00

Banhez Mezcal

$10.00

Bellagave Coconut

$13.00

Bellagave Mango Jalaprno

$13.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Cazadores Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Cincoro Repo

$25.00

Comisario Anejo

$21.00

Comisario Blanco

$14.00

Comisario Repo

$18.00

Coramino

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Enemigo

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$16.00

Hussong's Reposado

$14.00

Hussong's Silver

$12.00

Ilegal Anejo

$30.00

Ilegal Reposado

$20.00

Inclusivo Blanco

$10.00

Inclusivo Reposado

$12.00

Libelula

$11.00

Patron Roca Silver

$22.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

DBL-Bahnez Mezcal

$20.00

DBL-Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL-Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

DBL-Cazadores Blanco

$20.00

DBL-Don Julio Reposado

$28.00

DBL-Don Julio Silver

$26.00

DBL-Espolon Blanco

$20.00

DBL-Harper's Barrel Select Patron Añejo

$28.00

DBL-Harper's Barrel Select Patron Reposado

$28.00

DBL-Ilegal Añejo

$60.00

DBL-Ilegal Reposado

$40.00

DBL-Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL-Tequila Ocho Plata

$24.00

DBL-Tequila Ocho Reposado

$28.00

DBL-Vida Mezcal

$20.00

DBL- Enemigo

$36.00

DBL- Inclusivo Blanco

$20.00

DBL- Inclusivo Reposado

$24.00

DBL 818 Blanco

$26.00

DBL 818 Repo

$26.00

DBL- Casamigos Anjeo

$36.00

Dbl Enemigo

$36.00

Bellagave Coconut

$28.00

Bell Agave Mango Jalapeno

$28.00

DBL Libelula

$22.00

DBL Hussong's Silver

$24.00

DBL Hussong's Repo

$28.00

Angel's Envy

$26.00

Basil Hayden

$21.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$23.00

Beach Coconut Whiskey

$16.00

Blantons

$29.00

Bookers

$30.00

Bulleit

$16.00

Dad's Hat

$19.00

Dad's Hat Straight Rye

$28.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$16.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$30.00

Jim Beam Black

$16.00

Jim Beam Rye

$16.00

Johnny Drum

Knob Creek

$19.00

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

Larceny

$16.00

Makers 46

$19.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Michters Rye

$19.00

Minor Case Rye

$19.00

Old Forester

$16.00

Old Overholt

$16.00

Redemption Rye

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$16.00

Russell's Reserve 10yr

$19.00

Sagamore Rye

$19.00

Suntory Toki

$16.00

Templeton Rye

$19.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$40.00

Widow Jane

$19.00

Woodford

$19.00

Woodford Rye

$19.00

George Remus

$19.00

Auchentoshan Three Wood

$34.00

Balvenie 12yr

$31.00

Dewars 12yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$24.00

Glenfiddich 14yr Bourbon Reserve

$25.00

Glenlivet 12

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$116.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$46.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$25.00

Macallan 12yr

$33.00

Oban 14yr

$40.00

Glenmorangie X

$16.00

Auchentoshan Three Wood

$30.00

Balvenie 12

$26.00

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Glen Moray Port

$24.00

Glen Moray Sherry

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$20.00

Glenfiddich 14

$22.00

Glengrant 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 Dbl Oak

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Lagavulin 16

$35.00

Laphroag 10

$22.00

Macallan 12

$28.00

Mccallan Harmony

$55.00

Monkey Shoulder

$20.00

Oban

$32.00

Spey Trutina

$22.00

The Six Isles

$20.00

Auchentoshan Three Wood 1oz

$16.00

Balvenie 1oz

$14.00

Dewar's 1oz

$7.00

Glen Moray Port

$13.00

Glen Moray Sherry

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12 1oz

$11.00

Glenfiddich 14 1oz

$12.00

Glengrant 12

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 1oz

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 Dbl Oak 1oz

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black 1oz

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue 1oz

$37.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Lagavulin 16 1oz

$18.50

Laphroag 10 1oz

$12.00

Macallan 12 1oz

$15.00

Macallan Harmony

$27.50

Oban 1oz

$18.00

Spey Trutina 1oz

$12.00

The Six Isles 1oz

$11.00

LeVerget Calvados

$16.00

Hennessy VS

$19.00

Hennessy VSOP

$30.00

Laird's Bonded

$16.00

Pisco Capel

$16.00

Remy Martin 1738

$32.00

Gautier VSOP

$19.00

Averna

$16.00

Cardamaro

$16.00

Cynar

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$16.00

Fernet Menta

$16.00

Meletti

$16.00

Nonino

$19.00

Ramazzotti

$16.00

Vigo

$16.00

Dow's 10

$21.00

Cesar Florido Moscatel

$18.00

Dios Baco Pedro Ximenez

$20.00

Grahams 10yr

$24.00

Dry Sack Sherry

$16.00

Fino Sherry

$16.00

Pineau Des Charentes

$16.00

Aperol

$16.00

Campari

$16.00

Chambord

$16.00

Drambuie

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Kahlua

$16.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$16.00

Pastis

$16.00

Pimms #1

$16.00

Sloe Gin

$16.00

St. Germain

$16.00

Vieux Carre

$16.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00

NA Bev

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$6.00

Blackberry, Strawberry, Ginger, Lime, Soda

Boylan Cola

$6.00

Boylan Diet Cola

$6.00

Boylan Lemon

$6.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$6.00

Boylan Orange Cream

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Saratoga Spring Water

$6.00

Mocktails ( Bartenders Choice)

$9.00

Shared

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Cheese Plate

$22.00

Caviar

$79.00+

Conservas

$28.00+

Side Bread

Seafood Tower

$45.00

Small Plates

Gambas a la Plancha

$12.00

Lamb Meatballs

$12.00

Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Bacalao and Garbanzo Bean Croquettes

$10.00

Fried Manchego Cheese

$9.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Posh Lounge featuring a long list of tailor-made cocktails and immersive drink experiences along with a limited menu of upscale bites, all it takes to get into the art deco-themed lounge is a reservation, which can be made by visiting nochephilly.com.

Location

1901 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

