NoChe NoChe
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Posh Lounge featuring a long list of tailor-made cocktails and immersive drink experiences along with a limited menu of upscale bites, all it takes to get into the art deco-themed lounge is a reservation, which can be made by visiting nochephilly.com.
1901 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
