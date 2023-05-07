Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noches de Colombia Route 46

review star

No reviews yet

370 US Route 46

South Hackensack, NJ 07606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

BREAKFAST MENU

BREAKFAST

CARNE ASADA CON CALENTADO

CARNE ASADA CON CALENTADO

$19.50

Refried beans with grilled steak

PECHUGA ASADA CON CALENTADO

PECHUGA ASADA CON CALENTADO

$19.50

Refried beans with grilled chicken & avocado

CALENTADO TÍPICO CON CHICHARRON

CALENTADO TÍPICO CON CHICHARRON

$19.50

Refried beans with scramble eggs side of chicharron avocado & corn cake

DESAYUNO NOCHES

$16.80

Refried beans with sunny side up eggs side of chorizo avocado & corn cake

HUEVOS REVUELTOS CON CALENTADO

HUEVOS REVUELTOS CON CALENTADO

$15.80

Refried beans & scramble eggs

CHICHARRON CON CALENTADO

CHICHARRON CON CALENTADO

$16.80

Refried beans & scramble eggs & pork cracklins

PAISITA OMELETTE

PAISITA OMELETTE

$19.50

Refried beans & scramble eggs & pork cracklings avocado and arepa

SAUSAGE OMELETTE

SAUSAGE OMELETTE

$16.80

Omelette stuffed with sausage & chesse

CHICKEN OMELETTE

CHICKEN OMELETTE

$19.50

Omelette stuffed with grilled chicken breast vegetables & chesse

GRILLED STEAK OMELETTE

GRILLED STEAK OMELETTE

$16.80

Omelette stuffed with grilled steak breast vegetables & chesse

GRANIZADO OMELETTE

GRANIZADO OMELETTE

$16.80

Omelette stuffe corn ham chesse

VEGETARIANO OMELETTE

VEGETARIANO OMELETTE

$16.80

Veggie mushoom and chesse egg white omlette server with side of fruit

HASH BROWN B&E

HASH BROWN B&E

$16.80

Hash brown bacon & chesse

CHICKEN BACON & FRESH TOAST

CHICKEN BACON & FRESH TOAST

$16.80

Grilled chicken french toats Hash brown bacon & chesse

AREPA DE CHOCLO HUEVOS Y CHORIZO

$17.80

Grilled steak french toats Hash brown bacon & chesse

AREPA DE CHOCLO Y HUEVOS REVUELTOS

AREPA DE CHOCLO Y HUEVOS REVUELTOS

$16.80
AREPA CON QUESO Y HUEVOS EN CACEROLA

AREPA CON QUESO Y HUEVOS EN CACEROLA

$15.80
AREPA CON QUESO Y HUEVOS REVUELTOS CON JAMÓN

AREPA CON QUESO Y HUEVOS REVUELTOS CON JAMÓN

$16.80

AREPA CON CARNE ASADA

$16.80
CARNE MOLIDA CON PAPAS FRITAS

CARNE MOLIDA CON PAPAS FRITAS

$16.80
HUEVOS REVUELTOS RANCHEROS

HUEVOS REVUELTOS RANCHEROS

$16.80
CARNE MOLIDA CON ARROZ CHORIZO Y HUEVOS

CARNE MOLIDA CON ARROZ CHORIZO Y HUEVOS

$16.80
MIGAS CON CARNE MOLIDA

MIGAS CON CARNE MOLIDA

$15.80
MIGAS CON POLLO ASADO

MIGAS CON POLLO ASADO

$15.80
MIGAS CON CARNE ASADA

MIGAS CON CARNE ASADA

$16.80

MIGAS CON HUEVO Y CHORIZO

$16.80

BREAKFAST KIDS

MINI PANCAKES CON HUEVOS Y TOCINETA

MINI PANCAKES CON HUEVOS Y TOCINETA

$11.00

MINI PANCAKES CON TIRITAS DE POLLO

$11.00

ALL DAY MENU

APPETIZER

CHICHARRÓN Y CRIOLLITAS

CHICHARRÓN Y CRIOLLITAS

$11.25
CHORIZO Y CRIOLLITAS

CHORIZO Y CRIOLLITAS

$11.25
AREPAS MOZZARELLA

AREPAS MOZZARELLA

$6.25
ALITAS DE POLLO

ALITAS DE POLLO

$10.95
GUACAMOLE CON TOSTONES

GUACAMOLE CON TOSTONES

$11.25
TRIO FRITO

TRIO FRITO

$11.25
CAMARONES AL AJILLO

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$11.25
GUACAMOLE CON CHICHARRON Y TOSTONES

GUACAMOLE CON CHICHARRON Y TOSTONES

$16.95
CHICHARRON

CHICHARRON

$7.95
AREPA FRITA CON GUACAMOLE

AREPA FRITA CON GUACAMOLE

$11.25
PICADITA NOCHES

PICADITA NOCHES

$17.26
MORCILLA

MORCILLA

$5.95
CALAMARES FRITOS

CALAMARES FRITOS

$12.95
CALAMARES NOCHES

CALAMARES NOCHES

$11.25
CHORIZO

CHORIZO

$5.25
MINI EMPANADAS

MINI EMPANADAS

$9.95
TOSTONES NOCHES

TOSTONES NOCHES

$14.95
SHARING PICADITA

SHARING PICADITA

$17.95
NOCHES BURGER

NOCHES BURGER

$12.95
NOCHES CALAMARES

NOCHES CALAMARES

$11.25
NOCHES WINGS

NOCHES WINGS

$11.25
COSTILLA CON PAPA CRIOLLA

COSTILLA CON PAPA CRIOLLA

$11.25
COSTILLA CON AREPA FRITA

COSTILLA CON AREPA FRITA

$11.25

PANADERIA/BAKERY

PANDEBONOS

PANDEBONOS

$2.50
PAN DE QUESO

PAN DE QUESO

$2.00
EMPANADAS DE CAMBRAY

EMPANADAS DE CAMBRAY

$3.00
ROSCON GUAYABA

ROSCON GUAYABA

$3.00
PAN MARIQUITENO

PAN MARIQUITENO

$2.00
PAN CON QUESO

PAN CON QUESO

$3.50
CHICHARRON DE GUAYABA

CHICHARRON DE GUAYABA

$2.00
AREPA DE CHOCOLO

AREPA DE CHOCOLO

$2.50
EMPANADA DE CARNE

EMPANADA DE CARNE

$2.00
EMPANADA DE QUESO

EMPANADA DE QUESO

$1.50

CRUNCHY AREPAS

CRUNCHY AREPA CON CAMARONES

CRUNCHY AREPA CON CAMARONES

$15.95

Deep fried corn cake spread with guacamole topped with shrimp and pico de gallo

CRUNCHY AREPA CON CHURRASQUITO

CRUNCHY AREPA CON CHURRASQUITO

$16.95

Deep fried corn cake spread with guacamole topped with skirt steak and pico de gallo

CRUNCHY AREPA CON POLLO

CRUNCHY AREPA CON POLLO

$14.95

Deep fried corn cake spread with guacamole topped with grilled chicken . and pico de gallo

CARNE/STEAK

GRILLED NEW YORK STEAK & SHRIMP

GRILLED NEW YORK STEAK & SHRIMP

$30.30

Grilled New York Steak with garlic shrimp on top, steamed potato with guac and tostones

MAR Y TIERRA

MAR Y TIERRA

$30.30

Surf & Turf

BANDEJA PAISA

BANDEJA PAISA

$20.30

Typical Colombian Dish of Steak, pork crackling, chorizo, eggs, Rice & Beans

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$15.55

Grilled Steak with two sides

CARNE MOLIDA

CARNE MOLIDA

$17.25

Our signature grounded beef sauteed with onion and tomato stew fried eggs on the top

MAR Y TIERRA SALTEADO

MAR Y TIERRA SALTEADO

$28.95

Grilled skirt steak & shrimp sauteed with fries, bell peppers, onions and sweet tomato sauce

BISTEC A CABALLO

BISTEC A CABALLO

$17.25

Grilled steak with onions and tomato stew topped with sunny side up egg

ASADITO

ASADITO

$27.95

Our signature grilled platter grilled skirt steak, chicken & shrimp

CHURRASCO

CHURRASCO

$32.29Out of stock

Grilled juicy skirt steak

CHURRASQUITO

CHURRASQUITO

$30.25

Grilled Juicy skirt steak

ENSALADAS/SALADS

ENSALADA CRISPY MAR Y TIERRA

ENSALADA CRISPY MAR Y TIERRA

$25.60

Hand breaded shrimp & grilled juicy skirt steak with lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and cherry tomato

ENSALADA THREE AMIGOS

ENSALADA THREE AMIGOS

$26.85

Grilled Skirt Steak, chicken and garlic shrimp with lettuce, cucumber, corn bits, onions and tomato cherry

ENSALADA MAR Y TIERRA

ENSALADA MAR Y TIERRA

$24.25

Grilled & juicy skirt steak topped with garlic shrimp, with layers of lettuce, cucumber , onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato

ENSALADA DE SALMON

ENSALADA DE SALMON

$20.25

A perfectly grilled salmon with a touch of garlic butter sauce, with layer of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado,and tomato

ENSALADA DE CHURRASQUITO

ENSALADA DE CHURRASQUITO

$23.25

Grilled Juicy skirt steak with layers of lettuce cucumber, onions corn bits, avocado and tomato

ENSALADA POLLO Y CAMARONES

ENSALADA POLLO Y CAMARONES

$18.25

Grilled juicy chicken

ENSALADA CHICKEN TIRITAS

ENSALADA CHICKEN TIRITAS

$16.25

Crunchy Chicken fingers with layers of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado

ENSALADA DE POLLO

ENSALADA DE POLLO

$15.25

Grilled Juicy chicken breast with layers of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato

ENSALADA MIXTA

ENSALADA MIXTA

$13.25

Everyone's favorite avocado chunks with layers of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato

ENSALADA DE CALAMARES Y CAMARONES

ENSALADA DE CALAMARES Y CAMARONES

$18.25

Garlic shrimp and calamari, with layer of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato

ENSALADA DE CALAMARES Y CAMARONES FRITOS

ENSALADA DE CALAMARES Y CAMARONES FRITOS

$18.25

Garlic shrimp and calamari fried, with layer of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato

POLLO / CHICKEN

PECHUGA EMPANIZADA

PECHUGA EMPANIZADA

$16.50

Crispy breaded chicken breast

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$15.25

Grilled chicken breast

ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$15.60

Rice and Chicken, sausage bits mixed with veggies

MAR Y CHICKEN

MAR Y CHICKEN

$17.30

Grilled Chicken with Shrimp in Garlic butter Sauce

PECHUGA A LA COLOMBIANA

PECHUGA A LA COLOMBIANA

$16.50

Grilled juicy chicken with our amazing creamy mushroom sauce

PECHUGA A LA MARINERA

PECHUGA A LA MARINERA

$18.25

Grilled juicy chicken breast and shrimp topped with our outstanding creamy wine sauce

PECHUGA A LA HAWAINA

PECHUGA A LA HAWAINA

$17.25

Grilled juicy chicken breast topped with melted cheese, ham , pineapple sauce

CRISPY MAR Y CHICKEN

CRISPY MAR Y CHICKEN

$19.25

Grilled juicy chicken breast and hand breaded shrimp with tasty garlic butter sauce

POLLO SALTEADO

POLLO SALTEADO

$18.25

Chicken sauteed with fries, bell peppers, onions and sweet tomato

SANDWICHES

SANDWICH DE CARNE Y QUESO

SANDWICH DE CARNE Y QUESO

$12.95

Grilled Steak

SANDWICH DE POLLO ASADO Y QUESO

SANDWICH DE POLLO ASADO Y QUESO

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

SANDWICH FISH

SANDWICH FISH

$12.95

Breaded fish

SANDWICH BREADED CHICKEN

SANDWICH BREADED CHICKEN

$12.95

Breaded chicken

HUEVOS Y CHORIZO

$9.00
HUEVOS Y TOCINETA

HUEVOS Y TOCINETA

$9.00
HUEVOS Y JAMÓN

HUEVOS Y JAMÓN

$9.00

SIDES

PORK SAUSAGE

PORK SAUSAGE

$4.25
FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$7.15
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$4.25
HASH BROWN

HASH BROWN

$5.50
BACON STRIPS

BACON STRIPS

$4.25
AGUACATE

AGUACATE

$4.90

Avocado

ENSALADA

ENSALADA

$4.25

Salad

MADUROS

MADUROS

$4.25

Sweet plantains

FRIJOLES

FRIJOLES

$4.25

Beans

TOSTONES

TOSTONES

$4.25

Fried plantains

ARROZ BLANCO

ARROZ BLANCO

$4.25

White rice

YUCA

YUCA

$4.25

Fried casabe

PAPITAS

PAPITAS

$4.25

French fries

PAPA COCIDA

PAPA COCIDA

$4.25

Baked Potato

NOCHES KIDS

TROCITOS DE POLLO

TROCITOS DE POLLO

$10.25

Grilled chicken strips server with your option of rice, salad or french fries

TROCITOS DE CARNE

$10.25

Grilled steak strips server with your option of rice, salad or french fries

CHICKEN TIRITAS

CHICKEN TIRITAS

$10.25

Breaded chicken strips served with your option of rice, salad or french fries

SALCHIPAPAS

SALCHIPAPAS

$10.25

Hot dog sausages server with your option of rice, salad or french fries

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$12.25

Cheese burger

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$10.25

Quesadilla

PESCADO/FISH

FILETE A LA PLANCHA

FILETE A LA PLANCHA

$17.80

Grill fish fillet with garlic butter sauce

SALMON A LA PLANCHA

SALMON A LA PLANCHA

$22.25

Grilled Salmon

CRISPY CAMARONES Y SALMON

CRISPY CAMARONES Y SALMON

$23.25

Grilled salmon topped with crispy breaded shrimp, steamed potato topped with homemade guacamole and fried green plantains

PARGO FRITO

PARGO FRITO

$30.25

Red snapper fried to crispy perfection

MOJARRA FRITA

MOJARRA FRITA

$20.25

Red tilapia fried to crispy perfection

FILETE DE CAMARONES

FILETE DE CAMARONES

$19.25

Grilled fish filet and shrimp with tasty garlic butter sauce

MAR Y MAR

MAR Y MAR

$19.25

Grilled fish filet and shrimp with our outstanding creamy wine sauce

FILETE EMPANIZADO A LA COLOMBIANA

FILETE EMPANIZADO A LA COLOMBIANA

$18.25

Breaded fish fillet topped with our amazing creamy mushroom sauce

MARISCOS/SEA FOOD

CAMARONES Y CALAMARES EN CREMA AL VINO

CAMARONES Y CALAMARES EN CREMA AL VINO

$18.25

Shrimp & calamari with our signature creamy wine sauce

PAELLA NOCHES

PAELLA NOCHES

$21.25

Yellow rice, chorizo, calamari, and shrimp

CAMARONES SALTEADOS

CAMARONES SALTEADOS

$19.25

Shrimp sauteed with fries, bell peppers, onions and sweet tomato

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$20.25

Shrimp mixed with yellow rice and veggies

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$20.25

Grilled shrimp with tasty garlic butter sauce

CAMARONES GRATINADOS

CAMARONES GRATINADOS

$22.25

Grilled shrimp with creamy wine sauce gratinated with mozzarella

VEGETALES CON CAMARONES

VEGETALES CON CAMARONES

$18.25

Shrimp and steamed vegetables tasty garlic

CERDO/PORK LOIN

FRIJOLADA

FRIJOLADA

$19.25

Red beans with ground beef, pork cracklings chorizo, topped with sweet fried pla

LOMO A LA PLANCHA

LOMO A LA PLANCHA

$14.25

Grilled pork loin

LOMO EMPANIZADO

LOMO EMPANIZADO

$15.25

Breaded pork loin

LOMO A LA COLOMBIANA

LOMO A LA COLOMBIANA

$16.25

Grilled pork loin with wine mushroom sauce

LOMO A LA HAWAIANA

LOMO A LA HAWAIANA

$16.25

Grilled pork loin hawaiian style

HIGADO/LIVER

HIGADO A LA ITALIANA

HIGADO A LA ITALIANA

$15.25

Sauteed beef liver

HÍGADO A LA PLANCHA

HÍGADO A LA PLANCHA

$15.00

Grilled beef liver

ESPECIALES/ LUNCH SPECIALS

PECHUGA A LA COLOMBIANA

PECHUGA A LA COLOMBIANA

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with cream wine sauce

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast

CARNE A LA PLANCHA

CARNE A LA PLANCHA

$12.95

Grilled steak

LOMO A LA PLANCHA

LOMO A LA PLANCHA

$12.95

Grilled pork loin

FILETE EMPANIZADO

FILETE EMPANIZADO

$12.95

Breaded fish fillet

CARNE MOLIDA

CARNE MOLIDA

$12.95

Ground beef

FILETE A LA PLANCHA

FILETE A LA PLANCHA

$12.95

Grilled fish fillet

POSTRES/DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$10.30
VOLCAN DE CHOCOLATE

VOLCAN DE CHOCOLATE

$10.30

FLAN

$10.30

PASSIONFRUIT CAKE

$10.30

OREO CAKE

$10.30

BLACKBERRY CAKE

$10.30

TIRAMISU

$10.30

CREMEBRULE

$10.30

BEBIDAS/BEVERAGES

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$1.25
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$2.50

CORTADITO

$1.75
ICE LATE

ICE LATE

$4.00
AMERICAN COFFEE

AMERICAN COFFEE

$1.75
CAFE CON LECHE

CAFE CON LECHE

$1.50
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.50
AVENA FRIA

AVENA FRIA

$3.50
AVENA CALIENTE

AVENA CALIENTE

$2.50
MILO CALIENTE

MILO CALIENTE

$2.50
MILO FRIO

MILO FRIO

$3.50
AGUAPANELA CALIENTE

AGUAPANELA CALIENTE

$2.50
AGUAPANELA FRIO

AGUAPANELA FRIO

$3.50
FROZEN CARAMEL LATTE

FROZEN CARAMEL LATTE

$5.00
ICED CARAMEL COFFEE

ICED CARAMEL COFFEE

$5.00
GREEN TEA

GREEN TEA

$1.25
CHAMOMILE

CHAMOMILE

$1.25
JUGO DE NARANJA

JUGO DE NARANJA

$7.10

Orange natural juice

JUGO LIMONADA

JUGO LIMONADA

$7.10

Lemon juice

JUGO DE MORA

JUGO DE MORA

$7.10

Blackberry juice

JUGO DE MANGO

JUGO DE MANGO

$7.10

Mango Juice

JUGO DE PINA

JUGO DE PINA

$7.10

Pineapli Juice

JUGO DE MARACUYÁ

JUGO DE MARACUYÁ

$7.10

Passion fruit juice

JUGO DE GUANABANA

JUGO DE GUANABANA

$7.10

Soursop Juice

SUNDAY

SUNDAY SOUP

SANCOCHO DE COLA CON ARROZ, ENSALADA AREPA Y PLÁTANO

SANCOCHO DE COLA CON ARROZ, ENSALADA AREPA Y PLÁTANO

$14.50

Sancocho with Beef Oxtails soup with white rice, salad, corn cake, sweet plantain

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

370 US Route 46, South Hackensack, NJ 07606

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nikkis Bar & Grill - 213 Washington Avenue-
orange starNo Reviews
213 Washington Avenue- Little Ferry, NJ 07643
View restaurantnext
El Tango Argentina Grill - Moonachie
orange star4.5 • 413
35 Moonachie Rd Moonachie, NJ 07074
View restaurantnext
Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ
orange star4.5 • 244
87 Moonachie rd Moonachie, NJ 07074
View restaurantnext
Tinto Coffee -
orange starNo Reviews
84 Moonachie Road Moonachie, NJ 07074
View restaurantnext
Sparta Taverna - Ridgefield Park
orange star4.7 • 1,469
206 Main Street Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View restaurantnext
MK Valencia - 228 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
228 Main St Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Hackensack

Runway Diner - 380 Us HIGHWAY 46 west
orange star4.5 • 122
380 Us HIGHWAY 46 west South Hackensack, NJ 07606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Hackensack
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston