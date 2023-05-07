- Home
Noches de Colombia Route 46
370 US Route 46
South Hackensack, NJ 07606
BREAKFAST MENU
BREAKFAST
CARNE ASADA CON CALENTADO
Refried beans with grilled steak
PECHUGA ASADA CON CALENTADO
Refried beans with grilled chicken & avocado
CALENTADO TÍPICO CON CHICHARRON
Refried beans with scramble eggs side of chicharron avocado & corn cake
DESAYUNO NOCHES
Refried beans with sunny side up eggs side of chorizo avocado & corn cake
HUEVOS REVUELTOS CON CALENTADO
Refried beans & scramble eggs
CHICHARRON CON CALENTADO
Refried beans & scramble eggs & pork cracklins
PAISITA OMELETTE
Refried beans & scramble eggs & pork cracklings avocado and arepa
SAUSAGE OMELETTE
Omelette stuffed with sausage & chesse
CHICKEN OMELETTE
Omelette stuffed with grilled chicken breast vegetables & chesse
GRILLED STEAK OMELETTE
Omelette stuffed with grilled steak breast vegetables & chesse
GRANIZADO OMELETTE
Omelette stuffe corn ham chesse
VEGETARIANO OMELETTE
Veggie mushoom and chesse egg white omlette server with side of fruit
HASH BROWN B&E
Hash brown bacon & chesse
CHICKEN BACON & FRESH TOAST
Grilled chicken french toats Hash brown bacon & chesse
AREPA DE CHOCLO HUEVOS Y CHORIZO
Grilled steak french toats Hash brown bacon & chesse
AREPA DE CHOCLO Y HUEVOS REVUELTOS
AREPA CON QUESO Y HUEVOS EN CACEROLA
AREPA CON QUESO Y HUEVOS REVUELTOS CON JAMÓN
AREPA CON CARNE ASADA
CARNE MOLIDA CON PAPAS FRITAS
HUEVOS REVUELTOS RANCHEROS
CARNE MOLIDA CON ARROZ CHORIZO Y HUEVOS
MIGAS CON CARNE MOLIDA
MIGAS CON POLLO ASADO
MIGAS CON CARNE ASADA
MIGAS CON HUEVO Y CHORIZO
ALL DAY MENU
APPETIZER
CHICHARRÓN Y CRIOLLITAS
CHORIZO Y CRIOLLITAS
AREPAS MOZZARELLA
ALITAS DE POLLO
GUACAMOLE CON TOSTONES
TRIO FRITO
CAMARONES AL AJILLO
GUACAMOLE CON CHICHARRON Y TOSTONES
CHICHARRON
AREPA FRITA CON GUACAMOLE
PICADITA NOCHES
MORCILLA
CALAMARES FRITOS
CALAMARES NOCHES
CHORIZO
MINI EMPANADAS
TOSTONES NOCHES
SHARING PICADITA
NOCHES BURGER
NOCHES CALAMARES
NOCHES WINGS
COSTILLA CON PAPA CRIOLLA
COSTILLA CON AREPA FRITA
PANADERIA/BAKERY
CRUNCHY AREPAS
CRUNCHY AREPA CON CAMARONES
Deep fried corn cake spread with guacamole topped with shrimp and pico de gallo
CRUNCHY AREPA CON CHURRASQUITO
Deep fried corn cake spread with guacamole topped with skirt steak and pico de gallo
CRUNCHY AREPA CON POLLO
Deep fried corn cake spread with guacamole topped with grilled chicken . and pico de gallo
CARNE/STEAK
GRILLED NEW YORK STEAK & SHRIMP
Grilled New York Steak with garlic shrimp on top, steamed potato with guac and tostones
MAR Y TIERRA
Surf & Turf
BANDEJA PAISA
Typical Colombian Dish of Steak, pork crackling, chorizo, eggs, Rice & Beans
CARNE ASADA
Grilled Steak with two sides
CARNE MOLIDA
Our signature grounded beef sauteed with onion and tomato stew fried eggs on the top
MAR Y TIERRA SALTEADO
Grilled skirt steak & shrimp sauteed with fries, bell peppers, onions and sweet tomato sauce
BISTEC A CABALLO
Grilled steak with onions and tomato stew topped with sunny side up egg
ASADITO
Our signature grilled platter grilled skirt steak, chicken & shrimp
CHURRASCO
Grilled juicy skirt steak
CHURRASQUITO
Grilled Juicy skirt steak
ENSALADAS/SALADS
ENSALADA CRISPY MAR Y TIERRA
Hand breaded shrimp & grilled juicy skirt steak with lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and cherry tomato
ENSALADA THREE AMIGOS
Grilled Skirt Steak, chicken and garlic shrimp with lettuce, cucumber, corn bits, onions and tomato cherry
ENSALADA MAR Y TIERRA
Grilled & juicy skirt steak topped with garlic shrimp, with layers of lettuce, cucumber , onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato
ENSALADA DE SALMON
A perfectly grilled salmon with a touch of garlic butter sauce, with layer of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado,and tomato
ENSALADA DE CHURRASQUITO
Grilled Juicy skirt steak with layers of lettuce cucumber, onions corn bits, avocado and tomato
ENSALADA POLLO Y CAMARONES
Grilled juicy chicken
ENSALADA CHICKEN TIRITAS
Crunchy Chicken fingers with layers of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado
ENSALADA DE POLLO
Grilled Juicy chicken breast with layers of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato
ENSALADA MIXTA
Everyone's favorite avocado chunks with layers of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato
ENSALADA DE CALAMARES Y CAMARONES
Garlic shrimp and calamari, with layer of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato
ENSALADA DE CALAMARES Y CAMARONES FRITOS
Garlic shrimp and calamari fried, with layer of lettuce, cucumber, onions, corn bits, avocado and tomato
POLLO / CHICKEN
PECHUGA EMPANIZADA
Crispy breaded chicken breast
PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA
Grilled chicken breast
ARROZ CON POLLO
Rice and Chicken, sausage bits mixed with veggies
MAR Y CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken with Shrimp in Garlic butter Sauce
PECHUGA A LA COLOMBIANA
Grilled juicy chicken with our amazing creamy mushroom sauce
PECHUGA A LA MARINERA
Grilled juicy chicken breast and shrimp topped with our outstanding creamy wine sauce
PECHUGA A LA HAWAINA
Grilled juicy chicken breast topped with melted cheese, ham , pineapple sauce
CRISPY MAR Y CHICKEN
Grilled juicy chicken breast and hand breaded shrimp with tasty garlic butter sauce
POLLO SALTEADO
Chicken sauteed with fries, bell peppers, onions and sweet tomato
SANDWICHES
SIDES
NOCHES KIDS
TROCITOS DE POLLO
Grilled chicken strips server with your option of rice, salad or french fries
TROCITOS DE CARNE
Grilled steak strips server with your option of rice, salad or french fries
CHICKEN TIRITAS
Breaded chicken strips served with your option of rice, salad or french fries
SALCHIPAPAS
Hot dog sausages server with your option of rice, salad or french fries
CHEESE BURGER
Cheese burger
QUESADILLA
Quesadilla
PESCADO/FISH
FILETE A LA PLANCHA
Grill fish fillet with garlic butter sauce
SALMON A LA PLANCHA
Grilled Salmon
CRISPY CAMARONES Y SALMON
Grilled salmon topped with crispy breaded shrimp, steamed potato topped with homemade guacamole and fried green plantains
PARGO FRITO
Red snapper fried to crispy perfection
MOJARRA FRITA
Red tilapia fried to crispy perfection
FILETE DE CAMARONES
Grilled fish filet and shrimp with tasty garlic butter sauce
MAR Y MAR
Grilled fish filet and shrimp with our outstanding creamy wine sauce
FILETE EMPANIZADO A LA COLOMBIANA
Breaded fish fillet topped with our amazing creamy mushroom sauce
MARISCOS/SEA FOOD
CAMARONES Y CALAMARES EN CREMA AL VINO
Shrimp & calamari with our signature creamy wine sauce
PAELLA NOCHES
Yellow rice, chorizo, calamari, and shrimp
CAMARONES SALTEADOS
Shrimp sauteed with fries, bell peppers, onions and sweet tomato
ARROZ CON CAMARONES
Shrimp mixed with yellow rice and veggies
CAMARONES AL AJILLO
Grilled shrimp with tasty garlic butter sauce
CAMARONES GRATINADOS
Grilled shrimp with creamy wine sauce gratinated with mozzarella
VEGETALES CON CAMARONES
Shrimp and steamed vegetables tasty garlic
CERDO/PORK LOIN
ESPECIALES/ LUNCH SPECIALS
PECHUGA A LA COLOMBIANA
Grilled chicken breast topped with cream wine sauce
PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA
Grilled chicken breast
CARNE A LA PLANCHA
Grilled steak
LOMO A LA PLANCHA
Grilled pork loin
FILETE EMPANIZADO
Breaded fish fillet
CARNE MOLIDA
Ground beef
FILETE A LA PLANCHA
Grilled fish fillet
POSTRES/DESSERTS
BEBIDAS/BEVERAGES
ESPRESSO
CAPPUCCINO
CORTADITO
ICE LATE
AMERICAN COFFEE
CAFE CON LECHE
HOT CHOCOLATE
AVENA FRIA
AVENA CALIENTE
MILO CALIENTE
MILO FRIO
AGUAPANELA CALIENTE
AGUAPANELA FRIO
FROZEN CARAMEL LATTE
ICED CARAMEL COFFEE
GREEN TEA
CHAMOMILE
JUGO DE NARANJA
Orange natural juice
JUGO LIMONADA
Lemon juice
JUGO DE MORA
Blackberry juice
JUGO DE MANGO
Mango Juice
JUGO DE PINA
Pineapli Juice
JUGO DE MARACUYÁ
Passion fruit juice
JUGO DE GUANABANA
Soursop Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
370 US Route 46, South Hackensack, NJ 07606