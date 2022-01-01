Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noches De Plaza

177 Bridge Plaza

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Order Again

Appetizers

Guacamole de la Calle

$13.00

3 Empanadas

$9.00

Mi Chicharron

$8.00

Mussels D´Plaza

$12.00

Chorizo

$8.00

Que calamares fusion

$12.00

Pica Octopus

$15.00

Diabla Camarones

$12.00

Plaza Nachos

$12.00

Mi Plazita Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Arepa Rellena

$10.00

Coras

$1.00

Antojo Mexicano Co

$5.00

Shot De Antojo

$6.25

Decoracion

$7.95

Chips

$4.00

Pandequeso

$2.00

3 Pandequeso

$6.00

Menu Especial

$65.00

Antojitos

$12.95

Lunch Empleados

Antojo Mexicano Mo

$5.00

Empanada Unidad

$3.25

Chicharron De Pollo

$9.95

Brunch

Huevos Pericos

$10.00

Calentado Colombiano

$15.00

Mi Steak and Egg

$15.00

French Toast

$12.00

Nutela & Banana French Toast

$14.00

Pancakes

$9.00

Huevos Benedict

$12.00

Chicken Blt Sandwich

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Steak Omelette

$15.00

Omelette Azteca

$12.00

Mexican Wrap

$11.00

Mimosa

$5.99

Dinner

Bandeja Paisa

$23.00

Churrasco del Pueblo

$27.00

La Milanesa Pueblo

$18.00

Mi Pechuga a la plancha

$17.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Fiesta de Tacos

$15.00

Mi burro Gigante

$16.00

Fajitas

$16.00

Plaza churrasco

$27.00

Salmon Maya

$27.00

Mar y Mar

$29.00

Penne a la Diabla

$22.00

Que tilapia

$19.00

Me pica Burger

$17.00

Colombian Burger

$17.00

Kid's Menu

Dedos de Pollo

$7.99

Quesadilla & Papas

$7.99

Lunch

Mini Bandeja Paisa Lunch

$15.00

Churrasco del Pueblo Lunch

$15.00

La Milanesa Pueblo Lunch

$13.00

Mi pechuga a la Plancha Lunch

$12.00

Que Tilapia Lunch

$12.00

Quesadilla Lunch

$9.00

Fiesta de Tacos Lunch

$10.00

Mi Burrito Gigante Lunch

$9.00

Fajitas Lunch

$12.00

Me Pica Burger

$14.00

Colombia Burger

$14.00

Lunch Special

$8.00

Chicken BLT Sandwich lunch

$12.00

Salmon sandwich lunch

$13.00

Que milanesa sandwich

$13.00

Classic burger

$14.00

Postres

Cheesecake Chimichangas

$10.95

Lava Cake

$12.00

Churros in a Bag

$4.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Flan de coco

$7.00

Salads

Cartagena salad

$12.00

Mi Kale Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Vegetales Salad

$12.00

Side Orders

Beans

$3.95

Yuca

$4.00

Arroz Blanco

$3.95

House Ensalada

$4.95

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Green Plantains

$4.00

Fried Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Avocado

$5.00

Orden de Arepas

$3.50

Arroz Amarillo

$3.95

Guacamole

$6.95

Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Extra Tortilla

$1.00

Mixted Vegetables

$3.95

Extra Egg

$1.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Soup

Chicken Soup

$9.00

Chicken Poblano

$9.00

Potato Soup

$7.00

Soup of the day

$7.00

Vegetarians

Vegetarians Fajitas

$14.00

Bean Burrito

$12.00

Spinash and mushroom Quesadilla

$14.00

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Manzana Postobon

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Colombian Postobon

$3.00

Jarrito Lime

$2.95Out of stock

Jarrito Mango

$3.00

Jarrito Pina

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarina

$2.95Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Vaso De La Casa

$6.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Vaso de Leche

$2.00

Pony Malta

$4.00

Pepsi

$1.95Out of stock

Sm Limonada de Plaza

$13.99

Sm Mexican & Colombian

$13.99

Sm Sol del Sur

$13.99

Sm De La Casa

$13.99

Sm Bridge Passion

$13.99

Sm Merry Banana

$13.99

Sm Club Flamingo

$13.99

Sm Frozen Smoothie

$15.50

Sangria Sin

$13.99

Sangria Con

$13.99

Reg Limonada de Plaza

$15.99

Reg Mexican & Colombian

$15.99

Reg Sol Del Sur

$15.99

Reg De La Casa

$15.99

Reg Bridge Passion

$15.99

Reg Merry Banana

$15.99

Reg Club Flamingo

$15.99

Reg Frozen Smoothie

$15.99

Sangria Sin

$15.99

Sangria Con

$17.99

Hot Drinks

Capuccino

$4.00

Coffe

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Coffe

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Milo

$4.00

Decaf Expresso

$3.25

Batidos

Mango Juice

$6.00

Fresa Juice

$6.00

Limonada

$6.00

Limonada de Cereza

$6.00

Piña y Naranja Juice

$6.50

Banana y Fresa Juice

$6.00

Passionfruit Smoothie

$6.00

Mora Smoothie

$6.00

Guayaba Smoothie

$6.00

Guanabana Smoothie

$6.00

Lulu Smoothie

$6.00

Chocolate Milk Shake

$6.00

Milk Shake

$6.00

Naranja Juice

$7.00

Cold Caramel Late

$6.00

Ice TeA

$6.00

Pitcher

Limonada de plaza

$18.00

Red Sangria

$18.00

White Sangria

$18.00

Bridge Passion

$18.00

Club Flamingo

$18.00

Raspberry Mojito

$18.00

Berry Limonada

$18.00

Blackberry Smash

$18.00

Angry Apple

$18.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

177 Bridge Plaza, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

