Nocino Bar & Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

818 Eastview Mall Drive

Victor, NY 14564

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesean
House Salad
Gnocchi Marinara

Antipasti

Bread Service

Bread Service

$3.00

Fresh made Ciabatta served with Olive Oil and Butter

Nocino Garlic Bread

Nocino Garlic Bread

$14.00

Mozzarella, Herbs, Spicy Marinara

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Basil

Meatball Appetizer

Meatball Appetizer

$15.00

Three House Meatballs, Tomato Sugo, Pecorino Romano, Parmesan

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Fried Calamari served with Lemon Aioli and Spicy Brodetto

Tuscan Kale & Beans

Tuscan Kale & Beans

$14.00

Prosciutto, Cherry Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Italian Sausage, Toasted Breadcrumbs

Side Crostini

Side Crostini

$1.00

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Field Greens, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, House Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Parmesean, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Balsamic Dressing

Nocino Salad

Nocino Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Mesclun Greens, Genoa Salami, Roasted Pepper, Olive, Artichoke Heart, Chickpea, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Entrees

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Breaded Cutlet, Tomato Sugo, Mozzarella, Parmesan Served with Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

Chicken Parmesean

Chicken Parmesean

$24.00

Breaded Cutlet, Tomato Sugu, Mozzarella, Parmesan Served with Spaghetti & Marinara

Veal Parmesean

Veal Parmesean

$27.00

Breaded Cutlet, Tomato Sugu, Mozzarella, Parmesan Served with Spaghetti & Marinara

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Breaded Cutlet, Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Served with Spaghetti & Marinara

Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

$27.00

Breaded Cutlet, Lemon Aioli, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Served with Spaghetti & Marinara

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$24.00

Egg Dipped and Sautéed with a Sherry Lemon Sauce Served over Linguine

Veal Francese

Veal Francese

$27.00

Egg Dipped & Sautéed with a Sherry-Lemon Sauce Served over Linguine

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Sautéed with Wild Mushrooms and Marsala Wine Sauce Served over Linguine

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$27.00

Sautéed with Wild Mushrooms and Marsala Wine Sauce Served over Linguine

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Sautéed with Capers, White Wine, and Lemon Served over Linguine

Veal Picatta

Veal Picatta

$27.00

Sautéed with Capers, White Wine, and Lemon Served over Linguine

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Sautéed with Prosciutto De Parma, Sage, Fontina Cheese and White Wine Butter Sauce Served over Linguine

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.00

Sautéed with Prosciutto De Parma, Sage, Fontina Cheese and White Wine Butter Sauce Served over Linguine

NY Prime Strip

$45.00Out of stock

Chicken Scallopini

$31.00

Pasta

Fettuccine Formaggio

Fettuccine Formaggio

$23.00

Quatro Formaggio Sauce

Gnocchi Marinara

Gnocchi Marinara

$21.00

Fresh Marinara, Parmesan

Gnocchi Marsala

$27.00

Wild Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Marsala, and Truffle Pecorino

Gnocchi Bolognese

Gnocchi Bolognese

$25.00

Bolognese sauce including Beef and Pork, Parmesan

Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$24.00

Prosciutto, Red Onion, Calabrian Chili, Blush Sauce

Spaghetti + Meatball

Spaghetti + Meatball

$26.00

Marinara, Basil, Parmesan Served with 3 Meatballs

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$24.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Prosciutto, Caramelized Onions, Butternut Squash, Brown Butter

Orecchiette

$24.00

Charred Rapini, Italian Sausage, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion, Fontina Fonduta

Lasagna

Lasagna

$25.00

Ricotta, Fontina, Bechamel Sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Parm

Kids Chicken Parm

$13.00

Breaded Cutlet, Marinara, Mozzarella, Served over Spaghetti

Kids Chicken Finger

Kids Chicken Finger

$13.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

Kids Rigatoni Pasta

Kids Rigatoni Pasta

$13.00

Rigatoni with Marinara

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$9.00

Herbs, Parmesan

Side Broccolini

$10.00

Served with Garlic Herb Butter

Side Meatball

Side Meatball

$5.00+

House Meatball with Tomato Sugo, Pecorino Romano, Parmesan

Dessert

Cannolis

Cannolis

$10.00

Two Cannolis with Ricotta, Dark Chocolate, Pistachio

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Espresso Lady Fingers, Sweet Mascarpone, Sabayon

Chocolate Layer Cake

Chocolate Layer Cake

$12.00

Warm Dark Chocolate, Luxardo Cherry Sauce, Whipped Cream

Utensils

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Nocino is an Italian American restaurant and bar, serving classic dishes from recipes passed down through generations. Nocino is a place that reminds us that lively gatherings of friends and family are always at the heart of good food and drink.

818 Eastview Mall Drive, Victor, NY 14564

