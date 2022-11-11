Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nocturnal Brewing 893 Bus US-64

review star

No reviews yet

US Route 64

Hayesville, NC 28906

Order Again

Apps

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Fried Brussels

$10.00

Cup of Grits

$4.00

Bowl of Grits

$7.00

Buffalo Cauli

$10.00

Wings

$14.00

Egg Roll OTM

$14.00

Extra chips

$2.00

Cup of Salsa

$4.00

Cup of Queso

$5.00

Ramekin Salsa

$0.50

Ramekin Queso

$0.75

Mains

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Buff Chix Sand

$14.00

Burger

$14.00

Burger OTM

$16.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Soup Bowl

$12.00

Soup Cup

$7.00

Steak Special

$50.00Out of stock

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Tofu Tacos

$10.00

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Buff Chix Tacos

$10.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Cup of Mac

$5.00

Bowl of Mac

$8.00

Cup of Grits

$4.00

Bowl of Grits

$7.00

Side Kale Caesar

$6.00

Side Seasonal Salad

$6.00

Side Asian Slaw

$4.00

Chili Cup

$7.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.00

Float

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

N/A Bev

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Jarritos

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

N/A Bevs

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Swag

Sticker

$2.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Pin

$5.00

S Sign

$25.00

L Sign

$45.00

Apparel

Sm Mens T

$25.00

M Mens T

$25.00

L Mens T

$25.00

XL Mens T

$25.00

XXL Mens T

$25.00

XXXL Mens T

$25.00

S Tank

$25.00

M Tank

$25.00

L Tank

$25.00

XL Tank

$25.00

S Womens T

$25.00

M Womens T

$25.00

L Womens T

$25.00

XL Womens T

$25.00

XXL Womens T

$25.00

S Hoodie

$50.00

M Hoodie

$50.00

L Hoodie

$50.00

XL Hoodie

$50.00

XXL Hoodie

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

US Route 64, Hayesville, NC 28906

Directions

