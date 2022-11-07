  • Home
Nodbg- Old National Hwy 5415 Old National Highway

No reviews yet

5415 Old National Highway

Atlanta, GA 30349

Order Again

Appetizers

Char-Griled Oysters

$17.00+Out of stock

Garlic butter sauce with parmesan cheese.

Stuffed Oysters

$28.00+Out of stock

Crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish in garlic butter sauce with parmesan cheese.

NOLA Rolls

$13.00

Crabmeat, ground beef, shrimp, onions, green peppers & celery.

Louisiana Seafood Rolls

$13.00Out of stock

Deep fried seafood stuffed roll served with sweet & sour sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Golden fried shrimp tossed in spicy sauce.

Salmon Sliders (2)

$14.00

Served with spring mix and tomatoes.

Fried Gators

$12.00

Tender cut gator battered and served with remoulade sauce.

Crab Claws

$18.00

Tossed in Louisiana garlic butter with bread.

Gumbo

$12.00+

File gumbo with white rice.

Fried Crawfish

$12.00

Fried Louisiana crawfish on a bed of lettuce with spicy sauce.

Taste of New Orleans

$15.00

A trio of a cup of seafood Gumbo, seafood etoufee and creamy red beans and rice.

Boudin Balls

$8.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, croutons.

Wings & Tenders

Served with french fries.

Wings

$10.00+

10 Pc Tender

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

Overstuffed Po-Boys

Served fully dressed: mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickles on french bread with french fries.

Catfish Po-Boy

$14.00

Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.00

Oysters Po-Boy

$17.00

Hot Sausage Po-Boy

$13.00

Sandwiches

Served with french fries.

Bayou Burger

$14.00

Shrimp and fresh ground beef burger dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles.

Big Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground beef burger dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles.

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Fresh turkey with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles.

Salmon Philly

$17.00

Seafood Platters

No substitutions on platters.

Filet of Catfish

$18.99

Fried farm raised catfish served with hush puppies and one side.

Gulf Shrimp

$17.00

Fried shrimp served with hush puppies and one side.

Fried Gulf Oysters

$19.00

Served with hush puppies, one side.

Combo Platter

$24.99

Fried farm raised catfish, gulf shrimp with hush puppies, one side.

Seafood Platter

$28.99

Fried farm raised catfish, shrimp, gulf oysters and stuffed crab served with hush puppies and one side.

Entrees

Lamb Chops (4)

$33.00

Marinaded lamb chops with mash potatoes and asaparagus.

Turkey Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Grilled BBQ turkey ribs with your choice of two sides.

Salmon

$22.00

Grilled or blackened with your choice of two sides.

Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffee

$24.00

"A New Orleans Classic" shrimp & crawfish tail simmered in light roux finished with fresh green onions and parsley served with white rice.

Red Beans & Rice

$16.00

Served over white rice with choice fried chicken tenders, grilled pork chops, or hot sausage.

Crescent City Pasta

$20.00

Gulf shrimp and crawfish tails tossed in classic Alfredo sauce over bowtie pasta.

Big Easy Pasta

$17.00

"The House Favorite" chicken, shrimp, Louisiana andouille sausage tossed in chicken broth and a classic Alfredo sauce over penne pasta.

Classic Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

Served over penne noodles

Bayou Classic

$26.00

Blackened catfish over a bed of dirty rice, topped with crawfish, crabmeat and shrimp in a cream creole sauce. No substitutions.

Seafood Fried Rice

$15.00

Crawfish, crabmeat and shrimp.

Seafood Fries

$13.99

Crabmeat, crawfish and shrimp with a spicy seafood sauce and topped with green onions.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Cajun Ranch Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Souffle

$6.00

Braised Collard Greens

$6.00

Mixed Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Red Beans (Cup)

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Fried Broccoli

$7.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Asparagus

White Rice

Desserts

New Orleans' Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$8.00

Brownies

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

$ A LA CARTE $

A LA CARTE CATFISH

$12.00

A LA CARTE CHICKEN

$7.00

A LA CARTE CRAB

$7.00

A LA CARTE CRAWFISH

$6.00

A LA CARTE FRIED PORK CHOP

$5.00

A LA CARTE FRIED TENDERS

$7.00

A LA CARTE GRILLED PORK CHOP

$5.00

A LA CARTE LAMB CHOPS

$18.00

A LA CARTE SALMON

$16.00

A LA CARTESHRIMP

$6.00

Daiquiri

Daiquiri

$8.00+

Daiquiri Combinations

House Special

$8.00+

190, Jungle Juice, Rum Runner

Fruit Loop

$8.00+

Strawberry, Peach, Blue MF, 190

Lifesaver

$8.00+

Watermelon, Strawberry, Pina Colada

Mango Colada

$8.00+

Mango, Pina Colada

Mango Bash

$8.00+

Mango, Banana Liqueur

Mango Margarita

$8.00+

Mango, Hulk Smash

Italian Margarita

$8.00+

Amaretto, Hulk Smash

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00+

Strawberry, Hulk Smash

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00+

Blue Curacao, Melon, Pina Colada

Green Eye Monster

$8.00+

190, Blue MF

Victoria's Secret

$8.00+

190, Strawberry, Pina Colada

Booty Call

$8.00+

190, Peach, Pina Colada, Strawberry

All Night

$8.00+

190, Peach, Strawberry

Suicide

$8.00+

All Daiquiri Flavors Mixed

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00+

190, Peach Schnapps, Pina Colada

Superman

$8.00+

Rum Runner, Pina Colada, Blue MF

Peach Cobbler

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps, White Russian, Mango

Juju Punch

$8.00+

190, Tropical Punch, Pina Colada

Wedding Cake

$8.00+

Amaretto, Pina Colada, White Russian

Tropical Mist

$8.00+

Pina Colada, Tropical Punch, Mango, Strawberry, Banana Liqueur

Paradise Pleasure

$8.00+

Long Island, Tropical Punch

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00+

Strawberry, Pina Colada, White Russian

ATM

$8.00+

(Addicted To Money), Blue MF, Tropical Punch

Good Joog

$8.00+

Blue MF, Peach, Jungle Juice, Rum Runner

Soulja Slim

$8.00+

190, Jungle Juice, Peach, Strawberry

What The F**K

$8.00+

190, Blue MF, Tropical Punch

Bottled Beer

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Bud Light Ice

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Red Stripe

$5.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Guinness

$5.00

BTL Coors

$5.00

Bucket of Beer

Bucket of Beer

$20.00

Signature Drinks

Who Dat

$15.00

Hennessy, Grand Marnier, Sweet & Sour

Bill Cosby

$13.00

Purple Lean

$13.00

Jose Cuervo, Raspberry Puree, Lemonade, Sweet & Sour

NOLA Punch

$13.00

Red Berry Ciroc, Malibu Rum, Cranberry, Pineapple, OJ

Bob Marley

$13.00

Light Rum, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao

Twizzler

$13.00

Hennessy, Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

Over The Rainbow

$10.00

Light Rum, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao

Rum Punch

$10.00

Light Rum, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao

Dat Good

$14.00

Mango, Lime and Orange Patron, Vodka, Peach and Watermelon Liquer

Adios MF

$12.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Sweet & Sour

Blue Bubble Gum

$14.00

Blue MF, Peach Liqueur and Rum Runner

Other Drinks

New Orleans' Fruit Punch

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fruit Punch Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Wine

$10.00

Gin

Tanqeray

$9.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Cognac

1738 Remy

$16.00

Martell

$9.00

Brandon

$12.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Well Cognac

$4.00

Dusse

$15.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Vodka

Absolue

$8.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Whiskey

Crown Apple

$8.00

Jack Apple

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Tequila

1800

$9.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Casaimigo Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$16.00

Patron

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Herradura

$12.00

1800 Repo

$12.00

Casamigo Repo

$16.00

Jims For

$8.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Repo

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Avion

$8.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

SPECIALS

$5 DRINKS

$5.00

$2 DRINKS

$2.00

BOTTLES

BEL AIR BOTTLE

$100.00

CASAMIGOS BOTTLE

$150.00

D'USSE BOTTLE

$150.00

DON JULIO BOTTLE

$200.00

HENNESSEY BOTTLE

$150.00

MOET BOTTLE

$150.00

REMY MARTIN BOTTLE

$150.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP BOTTLE

$200.00

WINE BOTTLE

$30.00

Hookah

Hookah

$30.00

Hookah Refill

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
