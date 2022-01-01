NODBG Tara
6534 Tara Boulevard
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Appetizers
Char-Griled Oysters
Garlic butter sauce with parmesan cheese.
Stuffed Oysters
Crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish in garlic butter sauce with parmesan cheese.
NOLA Rolls
Crabmeat, ground beef, shrimp, onions, green peppers & celery.
Louisiana Seafood Rolls
Deep fried seafood stuffed roll served with sweet & sour sauce.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Golden fried shrimp tossed in spicy sauce.
Salmon Sliders (2)
Served with spring mix and tomatoes.
Fried Gators
Tender cut gator battered and served with remoulade sauce.
Crab Claws
Tossed in Louisiana garlic butter with bread.
Gumbo
File gumbo with white rice.
Fried Crawfish
Fried Louisiana crawfish on a bed of lettuce with spicy sauce.
Taste of New Orleans
A trio of a cup of seafood Gumbo, seafood etoufee and creamy red beans and rice.
Boudin Balls
Wings & Tenders
Overstuffed Po-Boys
Sandwiches
Seafood Platters
Filet of Catfish
Fried farm raised catfish served with hush puppies and one side.
Gulf Shrimp
Fried shrimp served with hush puppies and one side.
Fried Gulf Oysters
Served with hush puppies, one side.
Combo Platter
Fried farm raised catfish, gulf shrimp with hush puppies, one side.
Seafood Platter
Fried farm raised catfish, shrimp, gulf oysters and stuffed crab served with hush puppies and one side.
Entrees
Lamb Chops (4)
Marinaded lamb chops with mash potatoes and asaparagus.
Salmon
Grilled or blackened with your choice of two sides.
Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffee
"A New Orleans Classic" shrimp & crawfish tail simmered in light roux finished with fresh green onions and parsley served with white rice.
Red Beans & Rice
Served over white rice with choice fried chicken tenders, grilled pork chops, or hot sausage.
Crescent City Pasta
Gulf shrimp and crawfish tails tossed in classic Alfredo sauce over bowtie pasta.
Big Easy Pasta
"The House Favorite" chicken, shrimp, Louisiana andouille sausage tossed in chicken broth and a classic Alfredo sauce over penne pasta.
Classic Alfredo Pasta
Served over penne noodles
Bayou Classic
Blackened catfish over a bed of dirty rice, topped with crawfish, crabmeat and shrimp in a cream creole sauce. No substitutions.
Seafood Fried Rice
Crawfish, crabmeat and shrimp.
Seafood Fries
Crabmeat, crawfish and shrimp with a spicy seafood sauce and topped with green onions.
Turkey Ribs
Sides
Desserts
Brunch
Jambalaya Omelette /shrimp & sausage w/ onion & peppers
NOLA Shrimp & Grits
SWEET POTATOE WAFFLE
CAJUN BUTTER RIB EYE STEAK w/ EGGS
FRIED SALMON & RICE w/ EGGS
LAMP CHOPS w/ GRITS, EGGS & BUSCUIT
CATFISH w/ GRITS, EGGS & BUSCUIT
FRIED SHRIMP w/ GRITS, EGGS & BUSCUITS
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES w/ LUMP CRABMEAT & HOUSE SAUCE
2 WHOLE CHICHKEN & WAFFLE
3 PANCAKES w/ EGGS & MEAT
SIDE (2) CHICKEN LINK SAUSAGE
FRIED EGG OR SCRAMBLED
SIDE GRITS
SIDE (3) BACON
SIDE CATFISH
SIDE (2) HOT SAUSAGE
(2) BUSCUITS
(5) SIDE FRIED SHRIMP
CHEESE
PEACH MAMOSAS
STRAWBERRY MAMOSAS
MANGO MAMOSAS
PASSION FRUIT MAMOSAS
RUM PUNCH
Daiquiri
Daiquiri Combinations
House Special
190, Jungle Juice, Rum Runner
Fruit Loop
Strawberry, Peach, Blue MF, 190
Lifesaver
Watermelon, Strawberry, Pina Colada
Mango Colada
Mango, Pina Colada
Mango Bash
Mango, Banana Liqueur
Mango Margarita
Mango, Hulk Smash
Italian Margarita
Amaretto, Hulk Smash
Strawberry Margarita
Strawberry, Hulk Smash
Liquid Marijuana
Blue Curacao, Melon, Pina Colada
Green Eye Monster
190, Blue MF
Victoria's Secret
190, Strawberry, Pina Colada
Booty Call
190, Peach, Pina Colada, Strawberry
All Night
190, Peach, Strawberry
Suicide
All Daiquiri Flavors Mixed
Fuzzy Navel
190, Peach Schnapps, Pina Colada
Superman
Rum Runner, Pina Colada, Blue MF
Peach Cobbler
Peach Schnapps, White Russian, Mango
Juju Punch
190, Tropical Punch, Pina Colada
Wedding Cake
Amaretto, Pina Colada, White Russian
Tropical Mist
Pina Colada, Tropical Punch, Mango, Strawberry, Banana Liqueur
Paradise Pleasure
Long Island, Tropical Punch
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry, Pina Colada, White Russian
ATM
(Addicted To Money), Blue MF, Tropical Punch
Good Joog
Blue MF, Peach, Jungle Juice, Rum Runner
Soulja Slim
190, Jungle Juice, Peach, Strawberry
What The F**K
190, Blue MF, Tropical Punch
Bottled Beer
Bucket of Beer
Signature Drinks
Who Dat
Hennessy, Grand Marnier, Sweet & Sour
Bill Cosby
Purple Lean
Jose Cuervo, Raspberry Puree, Lemonade, Sweet & Sour
NOLA Punch
Red Berry Ciroc, Malibu Rum, Cranberry, Pineapple, OJ
Bob Marley
Light Rum, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao
Twizzler
Hennessy, Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
Over The Rainbow
Light Rum, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao
Rum Punch
Light Rum, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao
Dat Good
Mango, Lime and Orange Patron, Vodka, Peach and Watermelon Liquer
Adios MF
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Sweet & Sour
Blue Bubble Gum
Blue MF, Peach Liqueur and Rum Runner
Other Drinks
Game day wings special
20 wings + 1\2 gallon
20 PCs wings +gallon
30 PCs wings + 1\2 gallon
30 PCs wings + gallon
50 PCs wings + 1\2 gallon
50 PCs wings+ gallon
100" PCs + gallon
(3) Seafood Rolls
Bucket of bones 12 bones
Bucket of bones 24
Bang bang shrimp 15 pcs
Bang bang shrimp 25 pcs
Bang bang shrimp 35 pcs
Bang bang shrimp 45 pcs
Tenders 20 pcs
Tenders 30 pcs
Tenders 40 pcs
Chicken pasta small pan
Chicken pasta lg pan
Shrimp pasta small pan
Shrimp pasta lg pan
Red beans \rice sm pan
Red beans\ rice lg pan
Dirty rice sm pan
Dirty rice lg pan
Ettoffee sm pan
Ettoffee lg pan
Catfish bites sm pan
Catfish bites lg pan
Burger sliders 12
Burger sliders 24
Fries sm
Fries lg
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
