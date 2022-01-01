NODBG Tara

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Char-Griled Oysters

$27.00+

Garlic butter sauce with parmesan cheese.

Stuffed Oysters

$28.00+Out of stock

Crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish in garlic butter sauce with parmesan cheese.

NOLA Rolls

$13.00

Crabmeat, ground beef, shrimp, onions, green peppers & celery.

Louisiana Seafood Rolls

$14.00

Deep fried seafood stuffed roll served with sweet & sour sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Golden fried shrimp tossed in spicy sauce.

Salmon Sliders (2)

$14.00

Served with spring mix and tomatoes.

Fried Gators

$12.00

Tender cut gator battered and served with remoulade sauce.

Crab Claws

$18.00

Tossed in Louisiana garlic butter with bread.

Gumbo

$12.00+

File gumbo with white rice.

Fried Crawfish

$12.00

Fried Louisiana crawfish on a bed of lettuce with spicy sauce.

Taste of New Orleans

$15.00

A trio of a cup of seafood Gumbo, seafood etoufee and creamy red beans and rice.

Boudin Balls

$8.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, croutons.

Wings & Tenders

Served with french fries.

Wings

$10.00+

Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

Overstuffed Po-Boys

Served fully dressed: mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickles on french bread with french fries.

Catfish Po-Boy

$14.00

Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.00

Oysters Po-Boy

$17.00

Hot Sausage Po-Boy

$13.00

Sandwiches

Served with french fries.

Bayou Burger

$14.00

Shrimp and fresh ground beef burger dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles.

Big Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground beef burger dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles.

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Fresh turkey with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles.

Salmon Philly

$17.00

Seafood Platters

No substitutions on platters.

Filet of Catfish

$18.99

Fried farm raised catfish served with hush puppies and one side.

Gulf Shrimp

$17.00

Fried shrimp served with hush puppies and one side.

Fried Gulf Oysters

$19.00

Served with hush puppies, one side.

Combo Platter

$24.99

Fried farm raised catfish, gulf shrimp with hush puppies, one side.

Seafood Platter

$28.99

Fried farm raised catfish, shrimp, gulf oysters and stuffed crab served with hush puppies and one side.

Entrees

Lamb Chops (4)

$33.00

Marinaded lamb chops with mash potatoes and asaparagus.

Salmon

$22.00

Grilled or blackened with your choice of two sides.

Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffee

$24.00

"A New Orleans Classic" shrimp & crawfish tail simmered in light roux finished with fresh green onions and parsley served with white rice.

Red Beans & Rice

$16.00

Served over white rice with choice fried chicken tenders, grilled pork chops, or hot sausage.

Crescent City Pasta

$20.00

Gulf shrimp and crawfish tails tossed in classic Alfredo sauce over bowtie pasta.

Big Easy Pasta

$17.00

"The House Favorite" chicken, shrimp, Louisiana andouille sausage tossed in chicken broth and a classic Alfredo sauce over penne pasta.

Classic Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

Served over penne noodles

Bayou Classic

$26.00

Blackened catfish over a bed of dirty rice, topped with crawfish, crabmeat and shrimp in a cream creole sauce. No substitutions.

Seafood Fried Rice

$15.00

Crawfish, crabmeat and shrimp.

Seafood Fries

$13.99

Crabmeat, crawfish and shrimp with a spicy seafood sauce and topped with green onions.

Turkey Ribs

$22.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Cajun Ranch Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Souffle

$6.00

Braised Collard Greens

$6.00

Mixed Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Red Beans (Cup)

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Fried Broccoli

$7.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$6.00

Desserts

New Orleans' Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

King Cake (seasonal slice)

$5.00Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Brunch

Jambalaya Omelette /shrimp & sausage w/ onion & peppers

$20.00Out of stock

NOLA Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

SWEET POTATOE WAFFLE

$8.00

CAJUN BUTTER RIB EYE STEAK w/ EGGS

$25.00

FRIED SALMON & RICE w/ EGGS

$18.00

LAMP CHOPS w/ GRITS, EGGS & BUSCUIT

$26.00Out of stock

CATFISH w/ GRITS, EGGS & BUSCUIT

$22.00

FRIED SHRIMP w/ GRITS, EGGS & BUSCUITS

$22.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES w/ LUMP CRABMEAT & HOUSE SAUCE

$16.00

2 WHOLE CHICHKEN & WAFFLE

$19.00

3 PANCAKES w/ EGGS & MEAT

$16.00

SIDE (2) CHICKEN LINK SAUSAGE

$7.00Out of stock

FRIED EGG OR SCRAMBLED

$5.00

SIDE GRITS

$7.00

SIDE (3) BACON

$6.00

SIDE CATFISH

$4.00

SIDE (2) HOT SAUSAGE

$5.00

(2) BUSCUITS

$3.00

(5) SIDE FRIED SHRIMP

$7.00

CHEESE

$1.00

PEACH MAMOSAS

$10.00

STRAWBERRY MAMOSAS

$10.00

MANGO MAMOSAS

$10.00

PASSION FRUIT MAMOSAS

$10.00

RUM PUNCH

$10.00

Daiquiri

Daiquiri

$8.00+

Daiquiri Combinations

House Special

$8.00+

190, Jungle Juice, Rum Runner

Fruit Loop

$8.00+

Strawberry, Peach, Blue MF, 190

Lifesaver

$8.00+

Watermelon, Strawberry, Pina Colada

Mango Colada

$8.00+

Mango, Pina Colada

Mango Bash

$8.00+

Mango, Banana Liqueur

Mango Margarita

$8.00+

Mango, Hulk Smash

Italian Margarita

$8.00+

Amaretto, Hulk Smash

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00+

Strawberry, Hulk Smash

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00+

Blue Curacao, Melon, Pina Colada

Green Eye Monster

$8.00+

190, Blue MF

Victoria's Secret

$8.00+

190, Strawberry, Pina Colada

Booty Call

$8.00+

190, Peach, Pina Colada, Strawberry

All Night

$8.00+

190, Peach, Strawberry

Suicide

$8.00+

All Daiquiri Flavors Mixed

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00+

190, Peach Schnapps, Pina Colada

Superman

$8.00+

Rum Runner, Pina Colada, Blue MF

Peach Cobbler

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps, White Russian, Mango

Juju Punch

$8.00+

190, Tropical Punch, Pina Colada

Wedding Cake

$8.00+

Amaretto, Pina Colada, White Russian

Tropical Mist

$8.00+

Pina Colada, Tropical Punch, Mango, Strawberry, Banana Liqueur

Paradise Pleasure

$8.00+

Long Island, Tropical Punch

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00+

Strawberry, Pina Colada, White Russian

ATM

$8.00+

(Addicted To Money), Blue MF, Tropical Punch

Good Joog

$8.00+

Blue MF, Peach, Jungle Juice, Rum Runner

Soulja Slim

$8.00+

190, Jungle Juice, Peach, Strawberry

What The F**K

$8.00+

190, Blue MF, Tropical Punch

Bottled Beer

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Bud Light Ice

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Red Stripe

$5.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Guinness

$5.00

Bucket of Beer

Bucket of Beer

$20.00

Signature Drinks

Who Dat

$15.00

Hennessy, Grand Marnier, Sweet & Sour

Bill Cosby

$13.00

Purple Lean

$13.00

Jose Cuervo, Raspberry Puree, Lemonade, Sweet & Sour

NOLA Punch

$13.00

Red Berry Ciroc, Malibu Rum, Cranberry, Pineapple, OJ

Bob Marley

$13.00

Light Rum, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao

Twizzler

$13.00

Hennessy, Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

Over The Rainbow

$10.00

Light Rum, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao

Rum Punch

$10.00

Light Rum, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao

Dat Good

$14.00

Mango, Lime and Orange Patron, Vodka, Peach and Watermelon Liquer

Adios MF

$12.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Sweet & Sour

Blue Bubble Gum

$14.00

Blue MF, Peach Liqueur and Rum Runner

Other Drinks

New Orleans' Fruit Punch

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fruit Punch Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Wine

$10.00

Oj

Pineapple

Game day wings special

20 wings + 1\2 gallon

$48.00

20 PCs wings +gallon

$58.00

30 PCs wings + 1\2 gallon

$63.00

30 PCs wings + gallon

$71.00

50 PCs wings + 1\2 gallon

$85.00

50 PCs wings+ gallon

$99.00

100" PCs + gallon

$140.00

(3) Seafood Rolls

$16.00

Bucket of bones 12 bones

$20.00

Bucket of bones 24

$40.00

Bang bang shrimp 15 pcs

$22.00

Bang bang shrimp 25 pcs

$38.00

Bang bang shrimp 35 pcs

$50.00

Bang bang shrimp 45 pcs

$57.00

Tenders 20 pcs

$31.00

Tenders 30 pcs

$43.00

Tenders 40 pcs

$52.00

Chicken pasta small pan

$30.00

Chicken pasta lg pan

$45.00

Shrimp pasta small pan

$40.00

Shrimp pasta lg pan

$80.00

Red beans \rice sm pan

$25.00

Red beans\ rice lg pan

$50.00

Dirty rice sm pan

$23.00

Dirty rice lg pan

$38.00

Ettoffee sm pan

$55.00

Ettoffee lg pan

$140.00

Catfish bites sm pan

$38.00

Catfish bites lg pan

$95.00

Burger sliders 12

$31.00

Burger sliders 24

$58.00

Fries sm

$4.00

Fries lg

$9.00

Hookah

Hookah

$30.00

Hookah Refill

$15.00
Main pic

