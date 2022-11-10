Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Nodding Donkey

review star

No reviews yet

2900 Thomas Ave

Dallas, TX 75204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
S&A Chicken Strips
Fresh Cut Fries

N/A Bev

Club Soda

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Fanta

$2.69

Ice Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Live to Give - Water (1L)

$3.25

OJ

$3.50

Poweraid

$2.69

Red Bull-Reg

$5.00

Red Bull-SF

$5.00

Red Bull-Yellow

$5.00

Rootbeer

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Topo Chico

$6.00Out of stock

Starters

Brisket Queso

$14.50

blend of fire-roasted anaheim peppers, cheddar cheese, brisket, corn pico, jalapeños and chow-chow.

Donkey Balls

$10.00

fried oaxaca white cheddar with a hint of jalapeños. your choice of dipping sauce: marinara or ranch.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.00

our fresh-cut fries topped with queso, shredded cheddar, bacon and green onions.

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

corn tortilla chips with our made-from-scratch fire-roasted salsa.

Sampler

$21.00

five of our most popular starters: buffalo wings, wagon wheels, donkey balls, s&a chicken strips and jalapeño skins. you pick 3 dipping sauces: marinara, ranch, red ranch, bbq and honey mustard.

Stacked Nachos

$13.50

chips, jalapeños, seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar, queso and pico.

Wagon Wheels

$10.00

deep-fried, lightly battered pickle slices.

Jalapeno Skins

$11.00

fresh bacon-wrapped jalapeños stuffed with chorizo and oaxaca cheese then fried.

Triple Dip

$19.00

brisket queso, guacamole and salsa with chips.

Smoky Guacamole

$11.00

chunky-style fresh avocado, roasted fresno peppers, pico and smoked bacon.

Quesadilla

$12.50

your choice: chicken, brisket or pulled pork with oaxaca cheese. served with our housemade fire-roasted salsa.

Donkey Queso

$7.00

Salads

Texas Cobb

$14.00

crisp romaine, egg, jicama, bacon, candied Texas pecans, and your choice of dressing and meat: chicken, brisket or pulled pork

Texas Baja

$14.00

romaine, black beans, corn, cucumber, red bell peppers, shredded oaxaca cheese and onion aside a whole blackened chicken breast and avocado slices. served with tortilla strips

Silver Bowl

$14.75

chopped romaine, bacon bits, grapes, orange slices, red bell peppers, spicy chicken and two dressings: balsamic vinaigrette and caesar

Social Caesar

$11.00+

serves two, romaine, olives, tomato, croutons, house caesar dressing. add (chicken +$4.25, pork +$7.25, brisket +$8.25)

Pizza

BYOP

$13.45

choice of sauce, mozzarella. (+$2 per topping).

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, fresh red onion, smoked bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

s&a buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, celery, ranch

Classic Cheese

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan.

King Pork

$17.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork, bacon, pastor, pepperoni and fresh red onions

Margherita

$15.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, pesto, balsamic reduction

Meaty Meat

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, jimmy’s sausage, pepperoni, ham.

Mexican

$18.00

salsa roja, cheddar, mozzarella, fajita beef, pepper and onions, tomato

Pepperoni

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Smoky Sausage

$17.00

jimmy’s sausage, red sauce, mozzarella, smoked mushrooms, tomatoes, red bell peppers

Texican

$18.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, brisket, bacon, fresh red onions, pickled jalapeños

Use Your Hands

BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

bacon, pickled sweet jalapeños, cheddar, bourbon bbq sauce, whole wheat bread

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

carolina slaw, pickled sweet jalapeños, bourbon bbq sauce, hoagie

Brisket Melt

$15.00

caramelized onions, mushrooms, gouda, chipotle mayo, challah bun

Pulled Pork Sand

$14.00

tangy slaw, pickled sweet jalapeños, bourbon bbq sauce, whole wheat bread

Turkey Melt

$14.00

tomato, fresh jalapeños, red onion, gouda, chipotle mayo, hoagie

#28

$14.00

avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, challah bun

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$14.00

crispy chicken tossed in sweet cayenne sauce on a challah bun. side of blue cheese dressing

Baja Chicken Wrap

$14.00

peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, grilled corn, pepper jack

Saloon Burger

$14.00

seared beef patty with chipotle mayo, smoked onions, pepper jack cheese, challah bun

Mush/Onion/Swiss

$14.00

seared beef patty, sautéed mushrooms, swiss, challah bun

Tacos & Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

served with grilled onions and bell peppers. sides of guacamole, sour cream and cheddar cheese, chipotle rice, black beans. served with our housemade fire-roasted salsa.

Beef Fajitas

$18.00

served with grilled onions and bell peppers. sides of guacamole, sour cream and cheddar cheese, chipotle rice, black beans. served with our housemade fire-roasted salsa.

Brisket Taco

$4.25

jicama slaw, queso fresco, salsa roja

Pork Taco

$3.75

tangy slaw, gouda, bbq sauce

Pastor Taco

$4.00

carolina slaw, pineapple, cilantro

Breakfast Taco

$3.50

egg, choice of bacon, brisket, pork or potato, cheese

Wings & Strips

S&A Chicken Strips

$11.50

buttermilk marinated, tossed in 9 herb breading, deep fried, then served regular or tossed in your choice of sauce. additional dipping sauce (+$.75)

Chicken Wings

$14.00

served with carrots, celery, classic ranch or red ranch

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Fruit

$4.75

House Salad

$4.00

Chipotle Potato Salad

$3.75

Elote

$4.75

Carolina Slaw

$2.75

Tangy Slaw

$2.75

Chipotle Rice

$3.75

Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Avocado slices

$2.25

Guacamole

$3.95

SM Guacamole

$1.50

Side Brisket

$6.00

Side Chicken

$5.50

Side of Queso

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Black Beans

$3.75

Desserts

S'mores Pie

$7.50

marshmallows, marshmallow cream, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, graham cracker crumbs

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Directions

Gallery
Nodding Donkey image
Nodding Donkey image
Nodding Donkey image

Similar restaurants in your area

Standard Service - Heath - 4240 Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
4240 Ridge Road Heath, TX 75032
View restaurantnext
LEELA'S WINE BAR, HG SPLY CO, & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club - 2980 E State Hwy 114
orange starNo Reviews
2980 E State Hwy 114 Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Toller Patio Bar OLD DONT USE - Toller Dallas OLD DONT USE
orange star4.4 • 289
3675 Ross Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
The Clover Club - 2404 Cedar Springs Suite 400
orange star1.0 • 1
2404 Cedar Springs Suite 400 Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Dallas Dee's Place - DFW Area
orange starNo Reviews
2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
2121 N Pearl St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Sixty Vines - Crescent
orange star4.6 • 3,011
500 Crescent Ct Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Uptown
orange star4.5 • 1,632
3220 McKinney Avenue Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 019 - Uptown Dallas
orange star4.8 • 1,427
3000 Blackburn Street Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pho Crimson - Pho Crimson Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,353
3000 Blackburn Street Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Hook Line & Sinker
orange star4.2 • 950
3103 Lemmon Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Dock Local Uptown
orange star4.7 • 781
3839 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Design District
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston