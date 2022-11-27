Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Nod Hill Brewery

144 Reviews

$

137 Ethan Allen Hwy,

Ridgefield, CT 06877

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Geobunny [4pk]
Jacques Noir [4pk]
Festbier [4pk]

New Beer Available This Week

Sail Off to Your Own Private Isle of Wistful Abandon [4pk]

Sail Off to Your Own Private Isle of Wistful Abandon [4pk]

$17.99

7.4% NE Double IPA dry-hopped with Galaxy & Mosaic. Lushly fruit-forward hop aromatics with a dank and juicy yet dry finish.

All Cans Currently Available

Altbier [4pk]

Altbier [4pk]

$13.99

5.4% German-style Amber Beer. The classic style of Düsseldorf, Germany, our Altbier pours a deep copper hue and is clean & balanced with notes of walnut, bread crust, & sweet cherry. Brewed with Heirloom Pilsner, Munich & Carafa Malts, Noble Hops and German Ale Yeast.

Diamant [4pk]

Diamant [4pk]

$13.99

5% Kölsch. Brewed from a simple recipe of Cologne malt & Noble hops, then fermented & cold-conditioned with Kolsch ale yeast, this beer is uber clean, with soft honey-like malt, delicate fruity character, and a refreshing & dry finish.

Extra Special Pils [4pk]

Extra Special Pils [4pk]

$15.99

6% Pilsner hopped with Riwaka. Heirloom Isaria Pilsner Malt, Riwaka hops, Bavarian Lager Yeast. Tons of clean doughy bread character & crisp drinkability, along with a kiss of citrus & grapefruit from the dry hop.

Festbier [4pk]

Festbier [4pk]

$15.99

5% German-style Fest Lager. Brewed with heirloom German pilsner malt, Noble hops & Bavarian lager yeast, our Oktoberfest lager pours a rich golden hue with aromas of fresh bread dough & honey-like malt character. Full-bodied & smooth with a little whiff of herbal hops & a clean finish.

Geobunny [4pk]

Geobunny [4pk]

$15.99

6.5% New England IPA dry-hopped with Citra & Mosaic. Soft & fluffy with notes of tropical fruit, sweet citrus, and bready malt.

Giddyup [4pk]

Giddyup [4pk]

$15.99

5% Hop-forward Pilsner. Dry-hopped with a blend of Noble hops. Crisp, floral, refreshing & lightly herbal. Lagered for 8+ weeks for brilliant clarity & clean flavors without filtration or fining. Originally brewed in collaboration with Walrus Ale + Lager.

Highmeadow [4pk]

Highmeadow [4pk]

$13.99

5% Saison. A highly aromatic, traditionally-minded Belgian-style Saison fermented clean with a single distinct yeast strain. Notes of pineapple, big league chew, apple pie spice, & fresh bread.

Jacques Noir [4pk]

Jacques Noir [4pk]

$13.99

6% Dark Saison. Spicy, dark fruits, fig, raisin, dry. Almost Belgian Dubbel-esque, with the characteristic Saison yeast aromatics.

Kellerbier [4pk]

Kellerbier [4pk]

$15.99

5% Franconian-style Lager. A rustic amber-hued lager brewed in the tradition of the country beers of Franconia, Germany. A toasty malt profile sets the stage for an intriguing duet with the spice character of the Hersbrucker hops. The finale is decidedly dry with a lasting barley note. Brewed with German malts, Noble hops, and Bavarian lager yeast.

Pipe & Slippers [4pk]

Pipe & Slippers [4pk]

$15.99

6.4% Winter Porter. A unique dark ale that features warming cocoa-like roasted malt notes, nutty aromatics, and spicy fermentation character from our house Belgian yeast strain. Our ideal snowy night fireside sipper. Brewed with Pilsner, Chocolate & Caramelized Malts, Belgian Candi Syrup, and Trappist-origin Yeast.

Pride of Ridgefield [4pk]

Pride of Ridgefield [4pk]

$13.99

4.3% English-style Golden Ale. A light-bodied pub-style drinking beer dry-hopped generously with East Kent Goldings & brewed with Golden Promise malt & English yeast. Quaffable & balanced, with earthy, herbal hop aromas, bready malt notes, and subtle fruity yeast.

Serendipitea [4pk]

Serendipitea [4pk]

$13.99

5.5% Saison brewed with Meyer Lemon Zest, Chamomile, Pink Peppercorns, German Isaria Malt, Noble Hops, Saison Yeast. Bold aromas from the citrus & botanicals compliment the characteristic spice/bubblegum saison esters. Heirloom Isaria malt (made from the oldest German malting barley variety) offers soft biscuity flavors and a stunning orange hue. A really delightful beer from a recipe formulated by Kat, refined by Kyle, and cheekily named by our server Mason.

Sound Chaser [4pk]

Sound Chaser [4pk]

$15.99Out of stock

5.5% Citra Pale Ale. Our oat-heavy, 100% Citra-hopped pale ale has notes of pithy citrus & ripe peach, along with dank herbal undertones & a smooth silky mouthfeel

Super Mantis [4pk]

Super Mantis [4pk]

$17.99Out of stock

8.7% NE Double IPA dry-hopped with Citra & Galaxy. Saturated hop aromas, tropical fruit, intensely juicy & dank. Our flagship double IPA.

Sail Off to Your Own Private Isle of Wistful Abandon [4pk]

Sail Off to Your Own Private Isle of Wistful Abandon [4pk]

$17.99

7.4% NE Double IPA dry-hopped with Galaxy & Mosaic. Lushly fruit-forward hop aromatics with a dank and juicy yet dry finish.

Bottles

Meadowsong [750mL Bottle]

Meadowsong [750mL Bottle]

$11.99

6% Oak-aged Farmhouse-style Beer. Fermented & conditioned in our French ook foeder with a mixed culture featuring Brettanomyces & Trappist-origin yeast, Meadowsong is light golden, highly effervescent, tart, lemony, & refreshing. The name is inspired by the Pollinator Meadow we planted this year beside our Biergarten, and label artwork is by the incredible Kat Michaud. **NOTE, this beer is highly carbonated - chill fully before opening**

Featherbed Blend No 3: Cherry [500mL]

Featherbed Blend No 3: Cherry [500mL]

$14.99

6.3% Oak-aged Cherry Beer. A blend of various wine barrel-aged beers aged on sour cherries harvested in 2021 by our friends at Woodland Farm in Glastonbury, CT. Featherbed is a series of small-batch beers featuring the interplay of whole, ripe local fruit, mixed culture fermentation, and oak barrel-aging.

Woodwerk Blend No 2 [500mL Bottle]

Woodwerk Blend No 2 [500mL Bottle]

$13.99

10.4% Mixed Fermentation Oak-aged Ale. Made from a blend of Queen of Cups Dubbel & Repeating Trajectories Barleywine, both conditioned in red wine barrels. The character of both of the base beers is distinct & noticeable: notes of raisin, spices, and caramel from the Dubbel, with complimentary toffee, molasses & pipe tobacco aromas from the Barleywine. Our house mixed culture does something kind of magical here & lifts everything with bracing tartness & acidity, bringing a surprising drinkability to this bold & powerful beer. There are just under 100 bottles of this unique & delicious ale - one that we feel represents the best of our mixed fermentation barrel program to date. 

Barrel-aged Depth Effect [500mL Bottle]

Barrel-aged Depth Effect [500mL Bottle]

$13.99

10% Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Sazerac Rye & Maker's Mark Bourbon barrels for one year, then blended & conditioned on cacao nibs & Madagascar vanilla beans.

Rye Barrel-Aged Shadow Self [500mL Bottle]

Rye Barrel-Aged Shadow Self [500mL Bottle]

$13.99

10% Rye Barrel-aged Coffee & Vanilla Imperial Stout. Aged 1 year in a single Rye whiskey barrel. Dosed with Madagascar vanilla beans & coffee just before bottling. Refermented in the bottle.

Semiquaver [500mL Bottle]

Semiquaver [500mL Bottle]

$13.99

10% Barrel-aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout. A blend of several vintages of imperial oatmeal stout (the base beer for Depth Effect), aged for 1-2 years in a variety of different bourbon barrels. The blend achieves a delicious balance of rich luscious dark malts, warming spirit aromatics, notes of cocoa & vanilla, and smooth thick silky texture.

Barrel-aged Still Repeating Trajectories [500mL Bottle]

Barrel-aged Still Repeating Trajectories [500mL Bottle]

$13.99

11% Bourbon Barrel-aged Still Barleywine. In 2019 we filled a single Wild Turkey bourbon barrel with that year’s brew of Repeating Trajectories, letting it rest for over a year then bottling still (no carbonation) to present this beer in a unique & traditional expression. Added to the rich treacly flavors of the fresh beer are oaky vanilla aromatics and nutty, almost tobacco-like spirit notes. Serve lightly chilled.

Knight of Pentacles [500mL Bottle]

Knight of Pentacles [500mL Bottle]

$8.50

8.5% Trappist-inspired Tripel. We place emphasis on a wide range of yeast-driven aromatics in this strong golden ale. Through many trials we arrived at a point where strong citrus & spicy phenol flavors dance on a bed of soft honey-like malt & gentle herbal hop character. In the Tarot, the Knight of Pentacles represents the determination, diligence & effort necessary to turn a dream into reality. Our brewers have worked hard to present you with a beer that was once only a dream. Enjoy mindfully & in good health!

King of Swords [500mL Bottle]

King of Swords [500mL Bottle]

$9.50

10% Trappist-inspired Quadrupel Ale. The King of Swords is the most potent, bold ale in our Trappist-inspired series. We brew this quadrupel with a minimal number of ingredients to showcase how thoughtful process yields a complex yet highly drinkable beer. We take a traditional approach, using just Pilsner Malt & Belgian Candi syrup, lightly hopping in the kettle with Noble Hops, and allowing the yeast to ferment the beer very dry. The resulting flavors are rich & spicy, with dessert-like aromas of raisins & figs, bracing carbonation, estery yeast notes, a relatively lighter body than may be expected, and a firmly dry finish that lures you to the next sip.

Merchandise

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Dog Bandana

$10.00

Fleece Blanket

$20.00

9oz Willi Glass

$5.00
14oz Stemmed Glass

14oz Stemmed Glass

$9.00

16oz Willi Glass

$7.00
.5 Liter Stein

.5 Liter Stein

$9.50

Fest Season T Shirt

$20.00

Women's Cut T Shirt

$20.00

Polo Shirt

$45.00
Aqua Solar Shirt

Aqua Solar Shirt

$20.00

Charcoal Logo T Shirt

$20.00
Slate Blue Logo T Shirt

Slate Blue Logo T Shirt

$20.00
Heather Gray T Shirt

Heather Gray T Shirt

$20.00
Geobunny T Shirt

Geobunny T Shirt

$20.00
Super Mantis T Shirt

Super Mantis T Shirt

$20.00
Brown T Shirt

Brown T Shirt

$20.00
Blue Hoodie

Blue Hoodie

$40.00
Baby Onesie

Baby Onesie

$12.00
Tacker Sign

Tacker Sign

$30.00

Corduroy Hat

$25.00
47 Brand Hat

47 Brand Hat

$25.00
Black Flatbrim Hat

Black Flatbrim Hat

$25.00
Gray Trucker Hat

Gray Trucker Hat

$25.00
Black Logo Hat

Black Logo Hat

$25.00
Herringbone Hat

Herringbone Hat

$25.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$45.00+

Sarah's Handknit

$25.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small batch, family-owned brewery making beer on a 10bbl solar-powered brewhouse in northern Fairfield County, CT. We gravitate towards brewing dry, hop-forward ales, crisp eminently drinkable German-style lagers, and a variety of both clean & mixed fermentation Belgian-inspired beers. We are also obsessed with session-strength, traditionally-served cask ale. We opened our brewery in 2017 with the intention of crafting expressive, balanced, and unique beers that encourage a spirit of thoughtful enjoyment. We are the first 100% solar-powered brewery in the state and we strive to operate our business mindfully, respectfully, & sustainably.

Website

Location

137 Ethan Allen Hwy,, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Directions

Gallery
Nod Hill Brewery image
Nod Hill Brewery image
Nod Hill Brewery image
Nod Hill Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Beer Garden at Shippan Landing
orange starNo Reviews
290 Harbor Drive Stamford, CT 06902
View restaurantnext
Woodbury Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 306
738 Main Street South Woodbury, CT 06798
View restaurantnext
Harbor Head Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
81 West Fort Salonga Rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Yonkers Brewing Co.
orange star3.8 • 439
92 Main St. Yonkers, NY 10701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ridgefield

Johns Best
orange star4.8 • 652
955 Ethan Allen Hwy Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar - 632 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT
orange star4.7 • 584
632 Danbury Rd Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Early Bird
orange star4.1 • 198
86 DANBURY RD RIDGEFIELD, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Odeen's at Ridgefield Golf Course
orange star4.7 • 87
545 Ridgebury Rd Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ridgefield
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bethel
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Danbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Brewster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston