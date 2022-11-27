Nod Hill Brewery

Woodwerk Blend No 2 [500mL Bottle]

$13.99

10.4% Mixed Fermentation Oak-aged Ale. Made from a blend of Queen of Cups Dubbel & Repeating Trajectories Barleywine, both conditioned in red wine barrels. The character of both of the base beers is distinct & noticeable: notes of raisin, spices, and caramel from the Dubbel, with complimentary toffee, molasses & pipe tobacco aromas from the Barleywine. Our house mixed culture does something kind of magical here & lifts everything with bracing tartness & acidity, bringing a surprising drinkability to this bold & powerful beer. There are just under 100 bottles of this unique & delicious ale - one that we feel represents the best of our mixed fermentation barrel program to date.