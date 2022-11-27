Nod Hill Brewery
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We are a small batch, family-owned brewery making beer on a 10bbl solar-powered brewhouse in northern Fairfield County, CT. We gravitate towards brewing dry, hop-forward ales, crisp eminently drinkable German-style lagers, and a variety of both clean & mixed fermentation Belgian-inspired beers. We are also obsessed with session-strength, traditionally-served cask ale. We opened our brewery in 2017 with the intention of crafting expressive, balanced, and unique beers that encourage a spirit of thoughtful enjoyment. We are the first 100% solar-powered brewery in the state and we strive to operate our business mindfully, respectfully, & sustainably.
137 Ethan Allen Hwy,, Ridgefield, CT 06877