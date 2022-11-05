- Home
Noelani's Island Grill San Carlos, CA
1037 Laurel St
San Carlos, CA 94070
Popular Items
Pupus/Apps
Coconut Battered Prawns
(5 count) Deep Fried Coconut Battered Prawns. Served with a cocktail sauce & sweet chili sauce
Edamame
In Shell, Steamed; Sautéed in GF Soy Sauce, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes (GF)(V)
Fresh Spring Rolls
(A Roll cut into 4 pieces) Fresh Vegetables (lettuce, bell peppers, cucumber, cabbage) and rice noodles, wrapped in Rice Paper. Served with Peanut sauce & Sweet Chili Sauce for Dipping. (GF)(V) *Gluten Free
Hawaiian Poke
Choose Your Style: Ahi Shoyu (Gluten Free, Soy Sauce, Sesame, Onion, Sea Salt) Ahi Spicy (Sriracha Aioli, Tobiko, Sesame, Sea Salt Lomi Salmon (raw salmon, tomatoes, sweet onion, scallions, sea salt) Kim Chee Tofu (kim chee base seasoned, chopped kim chee, cucumber, tomato, onion, soy sauce
Hawaiian Short Ribs Appetizer
Korean Style-Bone In. Kim Chee-Soy Sauce, BBQ Marinade. Kim Chee Garnish.
Hurricane Fries
Savory and salty tossed with sriracha/ wasabi aioli and unagi sauce with furikake.
Island Sliders
3 count. Your Choice of Spam, Chicken Katsu, Beef, Kalua Pig
Kaka'ako (Poke) Nachos
Ahi shoyu style poke with tomatoes and green onions. Served with taro chips topped with wasabi aioli, siracha aioli and unagi sauce. (deconstructed when ordered To Go)
Lazy Man's Cali-Roll
Deconstructed California Roll; imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, rice, pickled ginger, furikake, nori, taro chips
Poke Sampler
A Sampler of All '4' Poke Selections: -Ahi Shoyu -Ahi Spicy -Lomi Salmon -Tofu Kim Chee
Popcorn Chicharone
Little chicken morsel tossed in Thai SPICY chili glaze
Pork Belly and Pineapple Bites
Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Deep Fried & Tossed With Pineapple Chunks In a Char Sui Sauce. Green Onion
Shaka Chicken App
Boneless chicken marinated in shoyu, pineapple juice. Rice Flour battered, flash fried drizzled with sriracha/wasabi aioli & unagi sauce and sprinkled with furikake. (All sauces are on the side when ordered TO-GO)
Skirt Steak CHICHARONE
Skirt steak trimmings. Deep Fried. Tossed in our Hurricane Sauce (sriracha/wasabi aioli & unagi sauce). Topped w/ Furikake Seasoning.
Spam Musubi
Teri glaze Spam, white rice and furikake. A Log Cut Into 8 pieces.
Tsunami Fries
Sweet and salty tossed with li hing mui aioli with furikake. (Li-Hing Mui is sugar-salt-plum seasoning)
Salmon-Katsu MUSUBI
Salmon breaded with panko, deep fried, then wrapped in nori w/ rice, furikake seasoning, katsu sauce.
Cold Bowls
Ahi Shoyu Poke Bowl
Ahi Seasoned with Gluten Free Soy Sauce, ginger, sesame oil. Served with 2 scoops of white rice, mixed greens w/sesame dressing, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, pickled ginger & nori sheets. Sriracha aioli drizzle on top.
Ahi Spicy Poke Bowl
Sriracha aioli, red tobiko and sesame oil. Serve with 2 scoops of white rice, mixed greens w/sesame dressing, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, pickled ginger & nori sheets. Sriracha aioli drizzle on top.
Thai Noodle Salad Bowl
COLD NOODLE SALAD. Linguini, romaine, cilantro, carrots, cucumber. Served with a delicious house made peanut dressing.
Kaneohe Greens
Romaine, Spring Mix, Avocado, edamame, carrots, tomatoes and taro crisps with soy sesame vinaigrette dressing. (*image pictured w/ addition of chicken)
Kim Chee Tofu Poke Bowl
Tofu flavored in a kim chee base, gluten free soy sauce, sesame. Served with 2 scoops of white rice, mixed greens w/sesame dressing, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, pickled ginger & nori sheets. Sriracha aioli drizzle on top.
Lomi Salmon Poke Bowl
raw salmon, tomatoes, sweet onion, scallions, sea salt. Served with 2 scoops of white rice, mixed greens w/sesame dressing, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, pickled ginger & nori sheets. Sriracha aioli drizzle on top.
Hot Bowls
Chicken Katsu Bowl
Lightly Panko breaded chicken Thigh, deep fried, Saute Vegetables, katsu sauce. Served over 2 scoops of white rice.
Kalua Pig and Cabbage Bowl
Slow Roasted, smoked kalua pig & saute cabbage. Served over 2 scoops of white rice.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Traditional Japanese teriyaki glazed chicken, Saute Vegetables. Served Over 2 scoops of white rice.
Saimin Bowl
S&S Brand, Noodle soup with Spam, Scrambled egg, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Green Onion, fish cake.
Plate Lunches
Chicken Katsu Plate
Panko breaded chicken Thigh, Deep Fried. Served w/ katsu sauce, white rice, potato-macaroni salad.
Guava Skirt Steak Plate
Skirt Steak marinated in Guava puree, gluten free soy sauce, ginger. Served with white rice, potato-macaroni salad.
Hawaiian Shortrib Plate
Korean Style-Bone In, Kim Chee-soy sauce, BBQ marinade. Served w/ kim chee, 1 scoop white rice, 1 scoop potato-macaroni Salad.
Kalua Pig & Cabbage Plate
Slow roasted kalua pig and saute cabbage. Served with 1 scoop rice and potato-macaroni salad.
Mama's Spicy Garlic Prawns Plate
Sweet Pacific Prawns (6pc or depending on size), Sriracha, Garlic, Butter, Parsley. Served With a scoop of white rice and Potato-Macaroni Salad.
Shaka Chicken Plate
Marinated Boneless Chicken Thighs, Mochiko(rice flour) Breaded, Deep Fried, Topped With Furikake Seasoning. Drizzled with Sriracha/Wasabi Aioli & Unagi Sauce. Served with 1 Scoop White Rice & Potato-Macaroni Salad.
Teriyaki Chicken Plate
Traditional Japanese teriyaki glazed chicken thigh. Served with 1 scoop white rice, potato-macaroni salad.
Island Favorites
Fish Tacos
Selected Fish is often (mahi mahi or walu; which is butterfish) *Grilled Or Fried. Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pineapple Salsa, island slaw (when ordered to-go tacos are deconstructed)
Kalua Pig Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with slow roasted kalua pig and Monterey-Cheddar cheese blend. Served with cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and pineapple salsa. Sauces served on the side
Kalua Pig Tacos
(3 count). Slow Roasted Pulled Pork. Deconstructed with guacamole, pineapple salsa, island slaw and cilantro served on the side when ordered TO-GO.
Loco Moco
Ground Beef patty, carmelized Maui onion gravy, sunny side up egg and 2 scoops of white rice.
Miso Yaki Salmon
Grilled Salmon, finished in a miso teriyaki glaze. Served with white rice and saute vegetables.
No Ka Oi Burger
Ground beef patty, bacon, sweet onions, Monterey-Cheddar Blend cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and fries.
Ono Sides
Brown Rice
Fries
House Salad
Hurricane Fries
Savory and salty tossed with sriracha/ wasabi aioli and unagi sauce with furikake.
Noelani's fried rice
Rice, spam, scrambled egg, sweet onion, green onion, gluten free soy sauce, sesame, garlic
Pot-mac salad
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Hurricane Sauce
Side Island Slaw
Side Kalua Pig
Side Kim Chee
A staple korean cuisine, salted and fermented vegetables. Medium Spicy
Side Portuguese Sausage
Redondo Brand Portuguese Sausage
Side Saute Veggies
Side Seaweed Salad
Side Spam
Side Sriracha Aioli
Side Teriyaki
Side Tsunami Sauce
Side Unagi Sauce
Side Wasabi Aioli
Taro Chips
Tsunami Fries
Sweet and salty tossed with li hing mui aioli with furikake. (Li-Hing Mui is sugar-salt-plum seasoning)
White Rice
Side pickled cucumber
Eng Muffin-Side
Dessert
Guava Cake
A Delicious Hawaiian Dessert. Moist Guava Cake Layered with Whipped Cream Cheese & A Guava Glaze.
Malasadas
(5ct) Popular Hawaii Craving. Introduced By the Portuguese Who Migrated To Hawaii. Warm Donut Ball, Covered in Sugar. Size: smaller than a tennis ball, but bigger than a golf ball.
Slice "Big Island Pie"
Ice Cream Pie. Oreo Cookie Crust, layered vanilla and coffee ice creams, topped with fudge, macadamia nuts, toasted coconuts.
Slice Chocolate Haupia Pie
Made By Shy's Pies. Layered with chocolate pudding, haupia (which is a traditional hawaiian coconut gelatin like dessert), and whip cream.
Whole Chocolate Haupia Pie
Made By Shy's Pies. 9" inch Round Pie. Layered with chocolate pudding, haupia (which is a traditional hawaiian coconut gelatin like dessert), and whip cream.
1/2 Trays (Serves up 12-15)
1/2 Tray Pork Belly Pineapple
Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Deep Fried & Tossed With Pineapple Chunks In a Char Sui Sauce. Green Onion
1/2 Tray Guava Skirt Steak
Skirt Steak marinated in Guava puree, gluten free soy sauce, ginger.
1/2 Tray Hawaiian Short Ribs
Korean Style-Bone In, Kim Chee-soy sauce, BBQ marinade
1/2 Tray Shaka Chicken
Marinated Chicken Thighs. Fried, rice battered. Furikake, sriracha aioli, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce. All sauces come on the side.
1/2 Tray Chicken Katsu
Fried. Panko Breaded Chicken Thighs. Katsu Sauce. (sweet Japanese bbq sauce)
1/2 Tray Teriyaki Chicken
Traditional Japanese Style Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Thighs.
1/2 Tray Kalua Pig & Cabbage
Traditional Hawaiian Dish. Slow Roasted Pulled Pork & Saute Green Cabbage.
1/2 Tray White Rice
1/2 Tray Spam Fried Rice
White rice, Spam, Egg, Onion, GF Soy Sauce, Sesame
1/2 Tray Pot-Macaroni Salad
Mix of Red Potatoes & Macaroni, Mayonnaise, Black Olive, Egg, Salt, Pepper
1/2 Tray Kaneohe Gr. Salad
Romaine, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Taro Crisps, Sesame Vinaigrette
Keiki Entree
Keiki Chicken Katsu
Panko Breaded Chicken Thighs, deep fried, katsu sauce o/s (sweet bbq sauce). *Choose a side
Keiki Guava Steak
Sliced skirt steak marinated in guava puree, gluten free soy sauce. *Choose a side.
Keiki Island Sliders
Your choice of slider, served on a hawaiian sweet roll, plain.
Keiki Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, melted monterey-cheddar cheese blend. *Choose a side
Keiki Loco Moco
"Local-Favorite", Beef Patty, served over white rice, topped with sunny side up egg and gravy.
Keiki Teriyaki Chicken
Traditional Japanese Style Teriyaki Chicken Thighs. Served With a Side.
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Guava Juice
HI-Sun Fruit Punch
HI-Sun Lilikoi Passion
HI-Sun Pine Orange
Iced Tea
Lavender Lemonade Spritz
Lemonade
P.O.G Juice
Passionfruit-Orange-Guava
Sprite
Tomato juice
VIRGIN Lava Flow
Coco lopez, pineapple, splash citrus, strawberry purée
VIRGIN Pina Colada
Coco Lopez, pineapple, splash citrus
Take-Out Cocktails (*MUST ORDER FOOD WITH DRINKS) (Alcohol)
"Royal Hawaiian" Cocktail
Empress 1908 Gin (Butterfly Pea Blossom Distilled), Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Almond Syrup
'PAU' Pineapple Mule
PAU Vodka is Maui Island Made, PAU means DONE or FINISHED in Hawaiian Language. Premium Vodka, Fresh Lime, Pineapple, Ginger Beer
Aloha Cocktail
Served in Little Mason Jar. Don Q Passionfruit Rum, Strawberry Puree, Lime, Topped off With Le Grande Courtage Sparkling Rose. 187ML BOTTLE SERVED ON SIDE.
Coconut Margarita
1800 Blanco Tequila, Coco Lopez, Fresh Lime, Tiny Splash of Li-Chi Liqueur
Hawaii Tropix Sangria
Red wine, Cherry Vodka, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Hibiscus, Club Soda
Hula 'HI'
Muddled Mint, Don Q Rum, Coco Lopez, Fresh Lime, Pineapple Sparkling Wine, Club Soda
Lava Flow
Don Q Cristal Rum, Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum, Coco Lopez, Pineapple, Fresh Lime, Strawberry Puree Float (not blended)
Lychee Cocktail
Skyy Blood Orange Vodka, Giffard's Li Chi Liqueur, Grapefruit, Lime, Light Splash Agave
Mango Margarita
Tequila, Mango Puree, Orange Juice, Fresh Lime, Agave. Li-Hing Mui Rim(sugar-salt-plum) served o/s
P.O.G. Mai Tai
Caliche Rum, Almond Syrup, Orange Curacao, Fresh Lime, Hibiscus, P.O.G. (passionfruit-orange-guava juice), Floater of Trader Vic's Dark Rum & Trader Vic's 151 Rum
Pina Colada
Don Q Rum, Coco Lopez, Pineapple, Fresh Lime (not blended)
Plantation "Mai Tai"
Conciere Rum, Orange Curacao, Almond Syrup, Fresh Lime, OJ, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Floaters of Trader Vic's Dark Rum & Trader Vic's 151 rum.
Poipu Passion
Martell VS Single Distillery Cognac, Pineapple, Giffard's Passionfruit Liqueur, Passionfruit Juice, Fresh Lemon, Club Soda to Top Off.
Sparkling Peach Sangria
Rose Wine, Peach Puree, Pinnacle Peach Vodka, Topped Off With Wilson Creek Sparkling Peach Bellini Wine
TROPICAL MIMOSA BOTTLE KIT
Build Your Own Tropical Mimosa! 1-BOTTLE OF CAMPO VIEJO SPARKLING BRUT WINE & 32 OZ P.O.G JUICE (passionfruit-orange-guava juice)
Volcanic Eruption
Van Gogh Pineapple Vodka, Pomegranate, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Fresh Lime, Li-Hing Mui Rim (salt-sugar-plum) served o/s
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 5:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
SHARING A TASTE OF ALOHA! Let us transport you to Hawaii through the flavors of our food & cocktails. Signature Dishes, such as, Shaka Chicken, Guava Skirt Steak, Kalua Pig Quesadilla, (OR) our ever so famous Kaka'ako (Poke) Nachos!
1037 Laurel St, San Carlos, CA 94070