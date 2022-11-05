Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Noelani's Island Grill San Carlos, CA

1037 Laurel St

San Carlos, CA 94070

Order Again

Popular Items

Shaka Chicken Plate
Spam Musubi
Shaka Chicken App

Pupus/Apps

Coconut Battered Prawns

$18.00

(5 count) Deep Fried Coconut Battered Prawns. Served with a cocktail sauce & sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$8.00

In Shell, Steamed; Sautéed in GF Soy Sauce, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes (GF)(V)

Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.00

(A Roll cut into 4 pieces) Fresh Vegetables (lettuce, bell peppers, cucumber, cabbage) and rice noodles, wrapped in Rice Paper. Served with Peanut sauce & Sweet Chili Sauce for Dipping. (GF)(V) *Gluten Free

Hawaiian Poke

$14.00

Choose Your Style: Ahi Shoyu (Gluten Free, Soy Sauce, Sesame, Onion, Sea Salt) Ahi Spicy (Sriracha Aioli, Tobiko, Sesame, Sea Salt Lomi Salmon (raw salmon, tomatoes, sweet onion, scallions, sea salt) Kim Chee Tofu (kim chee base seasoned, chopped kim chee, cucumber, tomato, onion, soy sauce

Hawaiian Short Ribs Appetizer

$20.00

Korean Style-Bone In. Kim Chee-Soy Sauce, BBQ Marinade. Kim Chee Garnish.

Hurricane Fries

$10.00

Savory and salty tossed with sriracha/ wasabi aioli and unagi sauce with furikake.

Island Sliders

$10.00

3 count. Your Choice of Spam, Chicken Katsu, Beef, Kalua Pig

Kaka'ako (Poke) Nachos

$29.00

Ahi shoyu style poke with tomatoes and green onions. Served with taro chips topped with wasabi aioli, siracha aioli and unagi sauce. (deconstructed when ordered To Go)

Lazy Man's Cali-Roll

$16.00

Deconstructed California Roll; imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, rice, pickled ginger, furikake, nori, taro chips

Poke Sampler

$22.00

A Sampler of All '4' Poke Selections: -Ahi Shoyu -Ahi Spicy -Lomi Salmon -Tofu Kim Chee

Popcorn Chicharone

$9.00

Little chicken morsel tossed in Thai SPICY chili glaze

Pork Belly and Pineapple Bites

$13.00

Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Deep Fried & Tossed With Pineapple Chunks In a Char Sui Sauce. Green Onion

Shaka Chicken App

$16.00

Boneless chicken marinated in shoyu, pineapple juice. Rice Flour battered, flash fried drizzled with sriracha/wasabi aioli & unagi sauce and sprinkled with furikake. (All sauces are on the side when ordered TO-GO)

Skirt Steak CHICHARONE

$12.00

Skirt steak trimmings. Deep Fried. Tossed in our Hurricane Sauce (sriracha/wasabi aioli & unagi sauce). Topped w/ Furikake Seasoning.

Spam Musubi

$12.00

Teri glaze Spam, white rice and furikake. A Log Cut Into 8 pieces.

Tsunami Fries

$10.00

Sweet and salty tossed with li hing mui aioli with furikake. (Li-Hing Mui is sugar-salt-plum seasoning)

Salmon-Katsu MUSUBI

$15.00

Salmon breaded with panko, deep fried, then wrapped in nori w/ rice, furikake seasoning, katsu sauce.

Cold Bowls

Ahi Shoyu Poke Bowl

$24.00

Ahi Seasoned with Gluten Free Soy Sauce, ginger, sesame oil. Served with 2 scoops of white rice, mixed greens w/sesame dressing, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, pickled ginger & nori sheets. Sriracha aioli drizzle on top.

Ahi Spicy Poke Bowl

$24.00

Sriracha aioli, red tobiko and sesame oil. Serve with 2 scoops of white rice, mixed greens w/sesame dressing, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, pickled ginger & nori sheets. Sriracha aioli drizzle on top.

Thai Noodle Salad Bowl

$14.00

COLD NOODLE SALAD. Linguini, romaine, cilantro, carrots, cucumber. Served with a delicious house made peanut dressing.

Kaneohe Greens

$15.00

Romaine, Spring Mix, Avocado, edamame, carrots, tomatoes and taro crisps with soy sesame vinaigrette dressing. (*image pictured w/ addition of chicken)

Kim Chee Tofu Poke Bowl

$21.00

Tofu flavored in a kim chee base, gluten free soy sauce, sesame. Served with 2 scoops of white rice, mixed greens w/sesame dressing, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, pickled ginger & nori sheets. Sriracha aioli drizzle on top.

Lomi Salmon Poke Bowl

$24.00

raw salmon, tomatoes, sweet onion, scallions, sea salt. Served with 2 scoops of white rice, mixed greens w/sesame dressing, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, pickled ginger & nori sheets. Sriracha aioli drizzle on top.

Hot Bowls

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$16.00

Lightly Panko breaded chicken Thigh, deep fried, Saute Vegetables, katsu sauce. Served over 2 scoops of white rice.

Kalua Pig and Cabbage Bowl

$15.00

Slow Roasted, smoked kalua pig & saute cabbage. Served over 2 scoops of white rice.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Traditional Japanese teriyaki glazed chicken, Saute Vegetables. Served Over 2 scoops of white rice.

Saimin Bowl

$17.00

S&S Brand, Noodle soup with Spam, Scrambled egg, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Green Onion, fish cake.

Plate Lunches

Chicken Katsu Plate

$18.00

Panko breaded chicken Thigh, Deep Fried. Served w/ katsu sauce, white rice, potato-macaroni salad.

Guava Skirt Steak Plate

$28.00

Skirt Steak marinated in Guava puree, gluten free soy sauce, ginger. Served with white rice, potato-macaroni salad.

Hawaiian Shortrib Plate

$28.00

Korean Style-Bone In, Kim Chee-soy sauce, BBQ marinade. Served w/ kim chee, 1 scoop white rice, 1 scoop potato-macaroni Salad.

Kalua Pig & Cabbage Plate

$18.00

Slow roasted kalua pig and saute cabbage. Served with 1 scoop rice and potato-macaroni salad.

Mama's Spicy Garlic Prawns Plate

$25.00

Sweet Pacific Prawns (6pc or depending on size), Sriracha, Garlic, Butter, Parsley. Served With a scoop of white rice and Potato-Macaroni Salad.

Shaka Chicken Plate

$20.00

Marinated Boneless Chicken Thighs, Mochiko(rice flour) Breaded, Deep Fried, Topped With Furikake Seasoning. Drizzled with Sriracha/Wasabi Aioli & Unagi Sauce. Served with 1 Scoop White Rice & Potato-Macaroni Salad.

Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$18.00

Traditional Japanese teriyaki glazed chicken thigh. Served with 1 scoop white rice, potato-macaroni salad.

Island Favorites

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Selected Fish is often (mahi mahi or walu; which is butterfish) *Grilled Or Fried. Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pineapple Salsa, island slaw (when ordered to-go tacos are deconstructed)

Kalua Pig Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortilla with slow roasted kalua pig and Monterey-Cheddar cheese blend. Served with cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and pineapple salsa. Sauces served on the side

Kalua Pig Tacos

$15.00

(3 count). Slow Roasted Pulled Pork. Deconstructed with guacamole, pineapple salsa, island slaw and cilantro served on the side when ordered TO-GO.

Loco Moco

$19.00

Ground Beef patty, carmelized Maui onion gravy, sunny side up egg and 2 scoops of white rice.

Miso Yaki Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Salmon, finished in a miso teriyaki glaze. Served with white rice and saute vegetables.

No Ka Oi Burger

$17.00

Ground beef patty, bacon, sweet onions, Monterey-Cheddar Blend cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and fries.

Ono Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00

Fries

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00
Hurricane Fries

$10.00

Savory and salty tossed with sriracha/ wasabi aioli and unagi sauce with furikake.

Noelani's fried rice

$10.00

Rice, spam, scrambled egg, sweet onion, green onion, gluten free soy sauce, sesame, garlic

Pot-mac salad

$4.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side Hurricane Sauce

$1.00

Side Island Slaw

$4.00

Side Kalua Pig

$6.00

Side Kim Chee

$5.00

A staple korean cuisine, salted and fermented vegetables. Medium Spicy

Side Portuguese Sausage

$5.00

Redondo Brand Portuguese Sausage

Side Saute Veggies

$5.00

Side Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Side Spam

$5.00

Side Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Side Teriyaki

$1.00

Side Tsunami Sauce

$1.00

Side Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Side Wasabi Aioli

$1.00

Taro Chips

$6.00
Tsunami Fries

$10.00

Sweet and salty tossed with li hing mui aioli with furikake. (Li-Hing Mui is sugar-salt-plum seasoning)

White Rice

$2.00

Side pickled cucumber

$2.00

Eng Muffin-Side

$1.50

Dessert

Guava Cake

$9.00

A Delicious Hawaiian Dessert. Moist Guava Cake Layered with Whipped Cream Cheese & A Guava Glaze.

Malasadas

$7.00

(5ct) Popular Hawaii Craving. Introduced By the Portuguese Who Migrated To Hawaii. Warm Donut Ball, Covered in Sugar. Size: smaller than a tennis ball, but bigger than a golf ball.

Slice "Big Island Pie"

$9.00

Ice Cream Pie. Oreo Cookie Crust, layered vanilla and coffee ice creams, topped with fudge, macadamia nuts, toasted coconuts.

Slice Chocolate Haupia Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Made By Shy's Pies. Layered with chocolate pudding, haupia (which is a traditional hawaiian coconut gelatin like dessert), and whip cream.

Whole Chocolate Haupia Pie

$45.00Out of stock

Made By Shy's Pies. 9" inch Round Pie. Layered with chocolate pudding, haupia (which is a traditional hawaiian coconut gelatin like dessert), and whip cream.

1/2 Trays (Serves up 12-15)

1/2 Tray Pork Belly Pineapple

$50.00

Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Deep Fried & Tossed With Pineapple Chunks In a Char Sui Sauce. Green Onion

1/2 Tray Guava Skirt Steak

$100.00

Skirt Steak marinated in Guava puree, gluten free soy sauce, ginger.

1/2 Tray Hawaiian Short Ribs

$100.00

Korean Style-Bone In, Kim Chee-soy sauce, BBQ marinade

1/2 Tray Shaka Chicken

$70.00

Marinated Chicken Thighs. Fried, rice battered. Furikake, sriracha aioli, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce. All sauces come on the side.

1/2 Tray Chicken Katsu

$70.00

Fried. Panko Breaded Chicken Thighs. Katsu Sauce. (sweet Japanese bbq sauce)

1/2 Tray Teriyaki Chicken

$70.00

Traditional Japanese Style Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Thighs.

1/2 Tray Kalua Pig & Cabbage

$55.00

Traditional Hawaiian Dish. Slow Roasted Pulled Pork & Saute Green Cabbage.

1/2 Tray White Rice

$15.00
1/2 Tray Spam Fried Rice

$30.00

White rice, Spam, Egg, Onion, GF Soy Sauce, Sesame

1/2 Tray Pot-Macaroni Salad

$40.00

Mix of Red Potatoes & Macaroni, Mayonnaise, Black Olive, Egg, Salt, Pepper

1/2 Tray Kaneohe Gr. Salad

$40.00

Romaine, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Taro Crisps, Sesame Vinaigrette

Keiki Entree

Keiki Chicken Katsu

$7.00

Panko Breaded Chicken Thighs, deep fried, katsu sauce o/s (sweet bbq sauce). *Choose a side

Keiki Guava Steak

$10.00

Sliced skirt steak marinated in guava puree, gluten free soy sauce. *Choose a side.

Keiki Island Sliders

$7.00

Your choice of slider, served on a hawaiian sweet roll, plain.

Keiki Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, melted monterey-cheddar cheese blend. *Choose a side

Keiki Loco Moco

$8.00

"Local-Favorite", Beef Patty, served over white rice, topped with sunny side up egg and gravy.

Keiki Teriyaki Chicken

$7.00

Traditional Japanese Style Teriyaki Chicken Thighs. Served With a Side.

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Guava Juice

$4.00
HI-Sun Fruit Punch

$3.00
HI-Sun Lilikoi Passion

$3.00
HI-Sun Pine Orange

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lavender Lemonade Spritz

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

P.O.G Juice

$4.00

Passionfruit-Orange-Guava

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato juice

$4.00

VIRGIN Lava Flow

$7.00

Coco lopez, pineapple, splash citrus, strawberry purée

VIRGIN Pina Colada

$7.00

Coco Lopez, pineapple, splash citrus

Take-Out Cocktails (*MUST ORDER FOOD WITH DRINKS) (Alcohol)

"Royal Hawaiian" Cocktail

$11.00+

Empress 1908 Gin (Butterfly Pea Blossom Distilled), Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Almond Syrup

'PAU' Pineapple Mule

$10.00+

PAU Vodka is Maui Island Made, PAU means DONE or FINISHED in Hawaiian Language. Premium Vodka, Fresh Lime, Pineapple, Ginger Beer

Aloha Cocktail

$14.00

Served in Little Mason Jar. Don Q Passionfruit Rum, Strawberry Puree, Lime, Topped off With Le Grande Courtage Sparkling Rose. 187ML BOTTLE SERVED ON SIDE.

Coconut Margarita

$12.00+

1800 Blanco Tequila, Coco Lopez, Fresh Lime, Tiny Splash of Li-Chi Liqueur

Hawaii Tropix Sangria

$11.00+

Red wine, Cherry Vodka, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Hibiscus, Club Soda

Hula 'HI'

$13.00+

Muddled Mint, Don Q Rum, Coco Lopez, Fresh Lime, Pineapple Sparkling Wine, Club Soda

Lava Flow

$12.00+

Don Q Cristal Rum, Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum, Coco Lopez, Pineapple, Fresh Lime, Strawberry Puree Float (not blended)

Lychee Cocktail

$11.00+

Skyy Blood Orange Vodka, Giffard's Li Chi Liqueur, Grapefruit, Lime, Light Splash Agave

Mango Margarita

$12.00+

Tequila, Mango Puree, Orange Juice, Fresh Lime, Agave. Li-Hing Mui Rim(sugar-salt-plum) served o/s

P.O.G. Mai Tai

$15.00+

Caliche Rum, Almond Syrup, Orange Curacao, Fresh Lime, Hibiscus, P.O.G. (passionfruit-orange-guava juice), Floater of Trader Vic's Dark Rum & Trader Vic's 151 Rum

Pina Colada

$11.00+

Don Q Rum, Coco Lopez, Pineapple, Fresh Lime (not blended)

Plantation "Mai Tai"

$15.00+

Conciere Rum, Orange Curacao, Almond Syrup, Fresh Lime, OJ, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Floaters of Trader Vic's Dark Rum & Trader Vic's 151 rum.

Poipu Passion

$11.00+

Martell VS Single Distillery Cognac, Pineapple, Giffard's Passionfruit Liqueur, Passionfruit Juice, Fresh Lemon, Club Soda to Top Off.

Sparkling Peach Sangria

$12.00+

Rose Wine, Peach Puree, Pinnacle Peach Vodka, Topped Off With Wilson Creek Sparkling Peach Bellini Wine

TROPICAL MIMOSA BOTTLE KIT

$25.00

Build Your Own Tropical Mimosa! 1-BOTTLE OF CAMPO VIEJO SPARKLING BRUT WINE & 32 OZ P.O.G JUICE (passionfruit-orange-guava juice)

Volcanic Eruption

$20.00+

Van Gogh Pineapple Vodka, Pomegranate, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Fresh Lime, Li-Hing Mui Rim (salt-sugar-plum) served o/s

All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 5:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
SHARING A TASTE OF ALOHA! Let us transport you to Hawaii through the flavors of our food & cocktails. Signature Dishes, such as, Shaka Chicken, Guava Skirt Steak, Kalua Pig Quesadilla, (OR) our ever so famous Kaka'ako (Poke) Nachos!

