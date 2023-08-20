Noe's Cafe 2120 Spring Stuebner Road Ste 610
No reviews yet
2120 Spring Stuebner Road Ste 610
Spring, TX 77388
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Coffee ☕
Hot Drinks©
Cold Drinks
Brunch 🍛
Omelettes
American Classic Omelette
Ham or bacon, bell peppers, onion, and Cheddar omelet
Meat Lovers Omelette
Ham, bacon, and chorizo with Cheddar cheese omelet
Veggie Omelette
Onion, peppers, spinach, and sautéed mushrooms
Egg White Omelette
Egg white omelet with spinach and Swiss cheese topped with avocado
Build Your Own Omelette
Pick 4 fillings of your choice to make an omelet your way. Bacon, ham, American cheese, Swiss cheese, peppers, onions, spinach, fresh jalapeño, mushroom, tomato, potato, caramelized onions, or chorizo
Pancake, Waffle and Toast
Triple Stack of Pancakes
A triple stack of our pancakes topped with butter and maple syrup
Liege Waffle
Large American diner-style waffle with butter, and maple syrup
French Toast
Fresh baked brioche bread dipped in a custard containing a mixture of delicious spices
Waffle a La Mode
Your waffle topped with a scoop of our gelato served with a choice of a side
Pancake a La Mode
Your pancake topped with a scoop of our gelato served with a choice of a side
French Toast a La Mode
Your French toast topped with a scoop of our gelato served with a choice of a side
Blueberries and Cream Waffle
Lemon-basil, blueberry compote with our house-made vanilla cream sauce
Blueberries and Cream Pancake
Lemon-basil, blueberry compote with our house-made vanilla cream sauce
Blueberries and Cream French Toast
Lemon-basil, blueberry compote with our house-made vanilla cream sauce
Banana's Foster Waffle
Classically made with brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and banana, with a rum flambe
Banana's Foster Pancake
Classically made with brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and banana, with a rum flambe
Banana's Foster French Toast
Classically made with brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and banana, with a rum flambe
S'mores Waffle
Chocolate, graham cracker, and toasted marshmallow
S'mores Pancake
Chocolate, graham cracker, and toasted marshmallow
S'mores French Toast
Chocolate, graham cracker, and toasted marshmallow
Choconana Pancakes
Chocolate chip filled pancakes topped with bananas, chocolate chips, and whipped cream
American Flag Pancakes
Triple stacks of our pancakes topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, and bananas
Noe's Specials
Liege Waffle
Yeast risen brioche-style dough studded with special Belgian pearl sugar that caramelizes on the waffle as it cooks. Served with butter and maple syrup. Make it something special and add one of our toppings for $2.99 - blueberry and cream, Nutella with str
Croque Madame
Ham, bechamel, Swiss, and Dijon mustard layered between 2 slices of fresh baked brioche topped with more bechamel and cave-aged gruyere cheese browned under a broiler with an over-easy egg on top served with French fries
Chicken and Waffles
One of our yeast-risen brioche style liege waffles topped with 2 of our tenders, bacon, maple syrup, and a choice of French fries or home fries
Buffalo Fries
French fries topped with Cheddar, fresh mozzarella, ranch, chives, and 2 chicken tenders tossed with buffalo sauce
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Comes with a hand-formed smashed patty. Lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, sautéed mushrooms and onion on a fresh baked pretzel bun with a side of fries. Add bacon $2.99, add avocado $1.99, and double meat $2.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
3 tenders tossed in buffalo chicken sauce, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato on a pretzel bun. Add cheese $1.00, add bacon $2.99, add avocado $1.99, and double meat $2.99
Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Fresh English muffin, sliced grilled ham, poached egg, and fresh hollandaise
Classic Smoked Salmon Benedicts
Substitute the ham for smoked salmon in our classic benedicts
Southwestern Benedicts
Sopes topped with refried beans, poached eggs, shrimp and chorizo, avocado hollandaise, and Mexican crema
Latke Benedicts
Potato pancake, topped with poached eggs, a lemon dill sour cream sauce, and smoked salmon
Sides
Noe's Classics
Noe's Breakfast Combo
Your choice of either French toast, pancakes, or a liege waffle, served with 2 sides of your choice of a sides fruits, French fruits, home fries, bacon, and egg your way. Add one of our delicious toppings for $2.99 more
Noe's Scrambled Eggs
Buttery scrambled eggs, mild Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, and avocado
Noe's Classic Cafe Burger
Hand-formed smashed patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli with a side of fries add cheese $1.00, add bacon $2.99, add avocado $1.99 and double meat $2.99
Beef Tenderloin Tips and Eggs
Chimichurri marinated beef tenderloin tips and 2 eggs over and a side of home fries
Noe's No. 3
3 fresh buttermilk brined fried tenders with a side of fries
Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Herbed soft scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, and choice of either ham or bacon on a choice of white or wheat
Breakfast Croissant
Herbed soft scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, and choice of either ham or bacon
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, housemade garlic aioli. Add avocado $1.99
Club Sandwich
Triple stack of sandwich, turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss, sharp white Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, housemade garlic aioli
Grilled Cheese
Blend of Swiss, fresh mozzarella, and sharp white Cheddar with white bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our tuna salad on multigrain bread, sharp white Cheddar with lettuce, tomato, and onion
California Turkey Sandwich
Multigrain wheat, turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house garlic aioli
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
3 hand-breaded tenders, bacon, ranch, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
3 tenders tossed in buffalo chicken sauce, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato on a pretzel bun. Add cheese $1.00, add bacon $2.99, add avocado $1.99
Reuben Sandwich
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and marble rye with a choice of a sides fruits, French fruits, home fries, bacon, or egg your way
Breakfast Classics
Avocado Toast
Perfectly grilled bread topped with our garlic aioli, tomatoes, fresh sliced avocado, and 2 over-easy eggs
Salmon Avocado Toast
Perfectly grilled bread topped with our garlic aioli, tomato, fresh sliced avocado, and smoked salmon topped with two over-easy eggs
Chilaquiles
House-made tortilla chips, red sauce, beans, cheese, Mexican crema. Topped with over-easy eggs. Pico de gallo, choice of chorizo, ham, or bacon. Add beef tenderloin $5.99
Corned Beef Hash
Our house-made corned beef, home fries, peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a skillet topped with 2 over eggs
Kids and Seniors Menu
Kids Chicken Nuggets and Fries
Buttermilk brined, hand breaded served with fries
The Big Kids Meal
1 piece of bacon, one egg, and one pancake topped with butter and dusted with powdered sugar
Kids S'mores Pancake
Double stack of pancakes topped with toasted marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers
French Toast Sticks
Our brioche bread cut into strips, with a dusting of powdered sugar topped with butter and a side of maple syrup
Salads
House Salad
Spring mix with carrots, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Add avocado $1.99, add grilled chicken $2.99, and add crispy chicken $2.99
Strawberry Salad
Spring mix, strawberries, grilled chicken, walnuts, and feta cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette. Add smoked salmon $2.99 add grilled chicken $2.99 and add crispy chicken $2.99
Tuna Salad Salad
Our tuna salad on top of iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, and a large portion of our tuna salad
Southwest Salad
Homemade tortilla chips, spring mix, freshly made, red salsa, ranch, cheese, bacon bits, avocado, and grilled chicken
Mimosa
Breakfast taco
Crêpes
Savory Crêpes
Breakfast Crepe
Buttery scrambled eggs, Cheddar, and bacon. Add avocado for $2
California Turkey Crepe
Turkey, avocado, and cheese with aioli
California Ham Crepe
Ham, avocado, and cheese with aioli
Croque Madame
An over-easy egg, ham, swiss cheese, and dijon mustard topped with house-made aioli
Sweet Crêpes
Tea 🍵
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Thai tea
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2120 Spring Stuebner Road Ste 610, Spring, TX 77388