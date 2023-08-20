Coffee ☕

Hot Drinks©

House Coffee

$3.00+

Red Eye

$4.25+

Espresso Shot

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$3.25+

Latte

$4.29+

Flavored Latte

$4.79+

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Latte (No Coffee)

$4.59+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.59+

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.79

Honey Bee Latte

$4.79

Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.59

iced matcha

$4.79

Cold Drinks

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.29+

Flavored Iced Latte

$4.79+

Iced Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.59

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.59+

Dirty Iced Chai

$5.59+

Frappé

$4.99+

Lemonade

$2.99+

Iced Tea (Unsweet Tea)

$2.49+

Mangonada

$5.00

Favorites

Hot Chocolate

$4.29+

Craft Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Babyccinno For Kids

$2.75

Thai Tea

$3.99+

Brunch 🍛

Omelettes

American Classic Omelette

$10.99

Ham or bacon, bell peppers, onion, and Cheddar omelet

Meat Lovers Omelette

$10.99

Ham, bacon, and chorizo with Cheddar cheese omelet

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Onion, peppers, spinach, and sautéed mushrooms

Egg White Omelette

$11.99

Egg white omelet with spinach and Swiss cheese topped with avocado

Build Your Own Omelette

$12.99

Pick 4 fillings of your choice to make an omelet your way. Bacon, ham, American cheese, Swiss cheese, peppers, onions, spinach, fresh jalapeño, mushroom, tomato, potato, caramelized onions, or chorizo

Pancake, Waffle and Toast

Triple Stack of Pancakes

$6.99

A triple stack of our pancakes topped with butter and maple syrup

Liege Waffle

$6.99

Large American diner-style waffle with butter, and maple syrup

French Toast

$6.99

Fresh baked brioche bread dipped in a custard containing a mixture of delicious spices

Waffle a La Mode

$10.99

Your waffle topped with a scoop of our gelato served with a choice of a side

Pancake a La Mode

$10.99

Your pancake topped with a scoop of our gelato served with a choice of a side

French Toast a La Mode

$10.99

Your French toast topped with a scoop of our gelato served with a choice of a side

Blueberries and Cream Waffle

$9.99

Lemon-basil, blueberry compote with our house-made vanilla cream sauce

Blueberries and Cream Pancake

$9.99

Lemon-basil, blueberry compote with our house-made vanilla cream sauce

Blueberries and Cream French Toast

$9.99

Lemon-basil, blueberry compote with our house-made vanilla cream sauce

Banana's Foster Waffle

$9.99

Classically made with brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and banana, with a rum flambe

Banana's Foster Pancake

$9.99

Classically made with brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and banana, with a rum flambe

Banana's Foster French Toast

$9.99

Classically made with brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and banana, with a rum flambe

S'mores Waffle

$9.99

Chocolate, graham cracker, and toasted marshmallow

S'mores Pancake

$9.99

Chocolate, graham cracker, and toasted marshmallow

S'mores French Toast

$9.99

Chocolate, graham cracker, and toasted marshmallow

Choconana Pancakes

$9.99

Chocolate chip filled pancakes topped with bananas, chocolate chips, and whipped cream

American Flag Pancakes

$9.99

Triple stacks of our pancakes topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, and bananas

Noe's Specials

Liege Waffle

$6.99

Yeast risen brioche-style dough studded with special Belgian pearl sugar that caramelizes on the waffle as it cooks. Served with butter and maple syrup. Make it something special and add one of our toppings for $2.99 - blueberry and cream, Nutella with str

Croque Madame

$12.99

Ham, bechamel, Swiss, and Dijon mustard layered between 2 slices of fresh baked brioche topped with more bechamel and cave-aged gruyere cheese browned under a broiler with an over-easy egg on top served with French fries

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

One of our yeast-risen brioche style liege waffles topped with 2 of our tenders, bacon, maple syrup, and a choice of French fries or home fries

Buffalo Fries

$11.99

French fries topped with Cheddar, fresh mozzarella, ranch, chives, and 2 chicken tenders tossed with buffalo sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Comes with a hand-formed smashed patty. Lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, sautéed mushrooms and onion on a fresh baked pretzel bun with a side of fries. Add bacon $2.99, add avocado $1.99, and double meat $2.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

3 tenders tossed in buffalo chicken sauce, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato on a pretzel bun. Add cheese $1.00, add bacon $2.99, add avocado $1.99, and double meat $2.99

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$10.99

Fresh English muffin, sliced grilled ham, poached egg, and fresh hollandaise

Classic Smoked Salmon Benedicts

$12.99

Substitute the ham for smoked salmon in our classic benedicts

Southwestern Benedicts

$12.99

Sopes topped with refried beans, poached eggs, shrimp and chorizo, avocado hollandaise, and Mexican crema

Latke Benedicts

$13.99

Potato pancake, topped with poached eggs, a lemon dill sour cream sauce, and smoked salmon

Sides

Home Fries

$1.99

French Fries

$1.99

Fruit

$2.49

English Muffin

$2.99

Toast

$2.49

Bacon

$2.99

3 Scrambled Eggs Side

$3.50

Your way eggs (2)

$3.00

Noe's Classics

Noe's Breakfast Combo

$12.99

Your choice of either French toast, pancakes, or a liege waffle, served with 2 sides of your choice of a sides fruits, French fruits, home fries, bacon, and egg your way. Add one of our delicious toppings for $2.99 more

Noe's Scrambled Eggs

$9.99

Buttery scrambled eggs, mild Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, and avocado

Noe's Classic Cafe Burger

$10.99

Hand-formed smashed patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli with a side of fries add cheese $1.00, add bacon $2.99, add avocado $1.99 and double meat $2.99

Beef Tenderloin Tips and Eggs

$14.99

Chimichurri marinated beef tenderloin tips and 2 eggs over and a side of home fries

Noe's No. 3

$10.99

3 fresh buttermilk brined fried tenders with a side of fries

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Herbed soft scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, and choice of either ham or bacon on a choice of white or wheat

Breakfast Croissant

$11.49

Herbed soft scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, and choice of either ham or bacon

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, housemade garlic aioli. Add avocado $1.99

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Triple stack of sandwich, turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss, sharp white Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, housemade garlic aioli

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Blend of Swiss, fresh mozzarella, and sharp white Cheddar with white bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Our tuna salad on multigrain bread, sharp white Cheddar with lettuce, tomato, and onion

California Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Multigrain wheat, turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house garlic aioli

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.99

3 hand-breaded tenders, bacon, ranch, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

3 tenders tossed in buffalo chicken sauce, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato on a pretzel bun. Add cheese $1.00, add bacon $2.99, add avocado $1.99

Reuben Sandwich

$13.99

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and marble rye with a choice of a sides fruits, French fruits, home fries, bacon, or egg your way

Breakfast Classics

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Perfectly grilled bread topped with our garlic aioli, tomatoes, fresh sliced avocado, and 2 over-easy eggs

Salmon Avocado Toast

$12.49

Perfectly grilled bread topped with our garlic aioli, tomato, fresh sliced avocado, and smoked salmon topped with two over-easy eggs

Chilaquiles

$12.99

House-made tortilla chips, red sauce, beans, cheese, Mexican crema. Topped with over-easy eggs. Pico de gallo, choice of chorizo, ham, or bacon. Add beef tenderloin $5.99

Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

Our house-made corned beef, home fries, peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a skillet topped with 2 over eggs

Kids and Seniors Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$6.00

Buttermilk brined, hand breaded served with fries

The Big Kids Meal

$6.00

1 piece of bacon, one egg, and one pancake topped with butter and dusted with powdered sugar

Kids S'mores Pancake

$6.00

Double stack of pancakes topped with toasted marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Our brioche bread cut into strips, with a dusting of powdered sugar topped with butter and a side of maple syrup

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Spring mix with carrots, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Add avocado $1.99, add grilled chicken $2.99, and add crispy chicken $2.99

Strawberry Salad

$10.99

Spring mix, strawberries, grilled chicken, walnuts, and feta cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette. Add smoked salmon $2.99 add grilled chicken $2.99 and add crispy chicken $2.99

Tuna Salad Salad

$10.99

Our tuna salad on top of iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, and a large portion of our tuna salad

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Homemade tortilla chips, spring mix, freshly made, red salsa, ranch, cheese, bacon bits, avocado, and grilled chicken

Mimosa

Traditional

$6.99

Lychee Lime

$7.99

Peach Mango

$7.99

Strawberry Lemon

$7.99

Pomegranate Blueberry

$7.99

(Not included in flight)

Mimosa Flight

$18.00

Traditional, lychee lime, peach mango, and strawberry

Mimosa Carafe

$25.00

Bottle of sparkling wine and orange juice

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Breakfast taco

Breakfast taco

$2.99

Crêpes

Savory Crêpes

Breakfast Crepe

$11.95

Buttery scrambled eggs, Cheddar, and bacon. Add avocado for $2

California Turkey Crepe

$12.95

Turkey, avocado, and cheese with aioli

California Ham Crepe

$12.95

Ham, avocado, and cheese with aioli

Croque Madame

$11.95

An over-easy egg, ham, swiss cheese, and dijon mustard topped with house-made aioli

Sweet Crêpes

Cinnamon Sugar

$7.95

Nutella Crepe

$7.95

Creme Brulee

$11.50

S'mores Crepe

$10.95

Banana Foster

$10.95

Oreo and Cream

$10.50

Strawberry and Cream

$9.95

Blueberry and Cream

$10.95

Bottle🍶

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. pepper

$2.95

Diet. Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Water, Juice and Milk

Water

$1.99

Topochico

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Nesquick

$2.79

Product for sale

Host Sauce

garlicky greengo

$9.99

Evil Ooze

$9.99

Hatchanero

$9.99

Green Salsa

$9.99

Tumbler

Matte Light Purple

$18.95

Dark Purple

$18.95

Mint

$18.95

Hot Pink

$18.95

Black

$16.95

Blue

$18.95

Tea 🍵

Bubble Tea

Classic Black Tea

$2.99+

Ice Bubble Tea

$3.99+

Blended Bubble Tea

$3.99+

Punch Bubble Tea

$3.49+

Hot Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

Iced Tea (Unsweet Tea)

$2.49+

Thai tea

Thai Tea

$3.99+

Wine 🍷

Mimosas

Mimosa

$6.99

lychee lime

$7.99

peach mango

$7.99

strawberry lemon

$7.99

pomogranite blueberry

$7.99

mimosa flight

$18.00

mimosa carafe

$25.00

bottomless mimosa

$15.00