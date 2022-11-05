Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noglu 1266 Madison Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1260 Madison Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Coffee

House Coffee

$5.00

1X Espresso

$2.50

2X Espresso

$5.00

Red Eye

$7.50

Americano

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.50

Cortado

$6.50

Flat White

$6.50

Cappucino

$6.50

Latte

$6.50

Chai Latte

$7.00

Dirty Chai

$9.50

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$7.50

Iced Chai

$7.50

Iced Matcha

$7.50

Iced Tea

$5.50

FROZEN YOGURT

$7.00

Frozen Drink

$7.00

Mocha

$9.00

Tea

Bellocq Breakfast

$5.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Queen's Guard

$5.00

White Duke

$5.00

Le Hammeau

$5.00

Mint

$5.00

Chamomile

$5.00

Little Dickens

$5.00

Etoile de l'inde

$5.00

Sencha

$5.00

Drinks

Water

$3.00

Soda

$4.00

SM Orange Juice/Grapefruit

$5.00

LG Orange Juice

$8.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Cold Pressed Juice

$10.00

Pastries

Muffin

$5.00

Scone

$7.50

Scone

Cookie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Cake

$10.00

Brownie

$10.00

Tart

$11.00

Ind Madeleine

$2.50

Chocolate Éclair

$12.00

Chocolate Éclair

Vanilla Éclair

$12.00

Vanilla Éclair

Cream Puff

$12.00

Paris-Brest

$14.00

Religieuse

$14.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Slice of cake

$11.00

Cupcake

$10.00

Croissant

$10.50

Choc Croissant

$11.50

Canele

$8.00

Coconut Macaroon

$10.00

Rugelach

$10.00

Hamantaschen

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$18.00

Donut

$9.00

Lemon Square

$10.00

Mini Pastry

$4.00

Mini Brioche

$7.50

Bread

Brioche Loaf

$24.00

Plain Brioche Loaf

Seeded Brioche Loaf

$26.00

Sugar Brioche Loaf

Brioche Bun

$7.50

Bagel

$7.50

SM Baguette

$7.50

Small Baguette

LG Baguette

$12.00

Large Baguette

Croissant

$10.50

Chocolate Croissant

$11.50

WHOLESALE Pullman

$45.00

Round Challah

$35.00

Sandwich/Salad/Quiche/Mousse

Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant & Sweet Potato w Pesto

Salad

$17.00

Spinach quiche

$20.00

Turkey quiche

$20.00

Mousse Cup

$10.00

Yogurt & Granola Cup

$10.00

Fruit Cup

$8.00

Pizza slice

$8.00

Chia Pudding

$10.00

Restaurant

Breakfast Plate

$22.00

Marble Loaf Cake

Egg Sandwich

$18.00

Lemon Loaf Cake

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Carrot Loaf Cake

Oeuf Cocotte

$18.00

Mixed Berry Loaf Cake

Salmon & Cream Cheese Bagel

$18.00

Veggie Bowl

$22.00

Croque Monsieur

$22.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Salad of the Day

$19.00

Spinach Quiche and Salad

$24.00

Turkey Quiche and Salad

$24.00

SIDE: Potatoes

$10.00

SIDE: Avocado

$7.00

SIDE: Bacon

$7.00

SIDE: Salad

$7.00

Oatmeal

$10.00

Spinach Quiche/NO SALAD

$20.00

Turkey Quiche/NO SALAD

$20.00

1 Slice Toast

$2.00

SIDE: 2 Slices Of Toast

$4.00

Bagel w Cream Cheese

$9.50

Hot Dog

$10.00

SIDE of Salmon

$8.00

Sausage

$7.00

Grocery

Pasta

$14.50

BAG Coconut Chews

$12.00

IND Coconut Chew

$2.00

BAG Date Bites

$12.00

IND Date Bites

$2.00

Italian Tomatoes

$12.00

Crackers

$12.00

BOX Tahini Bars

$6.00

IND Tahini Bars

$1.00

Energy Bar

$6.50

Dehydrated Fruit

$12.00

Veggie Chips

$6.50

Macaroons

$12.00

Jellie Candies Box

$12.00

Mon Cherrie Granola

$14.00

Bread Crumbs

$10.00

Hazelnut Spread

$10.00

NOGLU MIX

$20.00

Tote Bag

$25.00

Noglu Cookbook

$25.00

Seaweed Snacks

$12.00

Candy Fish

$10.00

Lemon Candies

$12.00

Paper Bag Fee

Paper Bag Fee

$0.05

Special Order

8/10 person Round Cake

$115.00

Coconut Round Cake

Specialty Cake

$125.00

8/10 person Tart

$110.00

Lemon w Fruit Lrg Tart

Loaf Cake

$105.00

Cupcake

$10.00

8/10 person Cheesecake FRUIT

$125.00

8/10 person Cheesecake PLAIN

$115.00

8/10 person 1•Layer Cake/Vegan/Brownie

$105.00

Delivery 11

$11.00

Delivery 16

$16.00

Delivery 25

$25.00

Delivery 35

$35.00

Delivery 45

$45.00

Mini Salmon Sandwich

$95.00

Mini Mozzarella Sandwich

$75.00

Mini Salami Sandwich

$75.00

8/person Quiche

$160.00

12/person Focaccia

$95.00

Wines

Mimosa

$16.00

Sparkling Vouvray

$15.00

White Wine

$15.00

Pinot grigio kind of wine Clean, bright white fruit Smooth acidity South east Italian region Aged in concrete vats

Red Wine

$15.00

Frose

$15.00

Rose

$15.00

Pina Colada

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1260 Madison Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10128

Directions

Gallery
Noglu image
Noglu image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blue - 303 e 77th st
orange starNo Reviews
1480 2nd Avenue Manhattan, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
Amy Fontaine's
orange starNo Reviews
922 3rd Avenue Manhattan, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
HITW Murray Hill - HITW Murray Hill
orange starNo Reviews
445 East 35th Street Manhattan, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Isla & Co. Williamsburg - Isla & Co. Williamsburg
orange starNo Reviews
107 North 12th Street Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
TALEA Beer Co.
orange starNo Reviews
87 Richardson Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Friedmans - Central Park
orange starNo Reviews
50 West 72nd Street Manhattan, NY 10023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston