NoHi Pop-up Temple Square
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at 778 North Main St, NoHi Pop-up is a carry-out rotating restaurant in Akron's North Hill that features a different food artist every weekend. Owned and operated by the North Akron Community Development Corporation.
Location
778 North Main St., Akron, OH 44310
