NoHi Pop-up Temple Square

778 North Main St.

Akron, OH 44310

Order Again

Mains

Dinch Wot

$18.50Out of stock

Vegan. Traditionally seasoned potatoes and carrots with Turmeric, garlic, and ginger served with a side of Shiro dish (made from powdered fava beans), Kale-Tomato salad, & injera bread.

Aterkik Wot

$18.50Out of stock

Vegan. Split Peas simmered with Garlic, Ginger, & Ethiopian Spices. served with a side of Shiro dish (made from powdered fava beans), Kale-Tomato salad, & injera bread.

Yesiga Tibs

$19.55Out of stock

Bereka's signature steak tips sautéed in Rosemary and Garlic served with a side of Shiro dish (made from powdered fava beans), Kale-Tomato salad, & injera bread.

Shrimp Medley

$19.55Out of stock

Mildly spicy. Prepared with authentic herbs and Ethiopian Chili-Spices. It will be served with a side of Shiro dish (made from powdered fava beans), Kale-Tomato salad, & injera bread.

Apps/Sides

Samosa

$9.50Out of stock

Vegan. Flakey pastry filled with crimson lentil & vegetables 3 per order

Kale-Tomato salad Side

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan

Aterkik Wot Side

$8.00Out of stock

Vegan. Lentil dish.

Shiro Wot Side

$8.00Out of stock

Vegan.

Shrimp Medley Side

$9.00Out of stock

Mildly spicy.

Dinch Wot Side

$8.00Out of stock

Side of Injera bread

$3.00Out of stock

Ethiopian spongy bread made from fermented Teff, gluten free grain.

Drinks/Dessert

Ethiopian Jebena Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Ethiopian Dairy Free Chai Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan.

Dessert

$5.00Out of stock

NACDC

Nickel Donation

Nickel Donation

$5.00

Every dollar goes to building capacity for NoTique Retail to bring economic success to our neighbors. Photo from Many Voices, One Akron hosted by NACDC at the Backyard. Credit: Indrawoti Creations.

Copper Donation

Copper Donation

$10.00

Every dollar goes to building capacity for NoTique Retail to bring economic success to our neighbors. Photo from Many Voices, One Akron hosted by NACDC at the Backyard. Credit: Indrawoti Creations.

Iron Donation

Iron Donation

$15.00

Every dollar goes to building capacity for NoTique Retail to bring economic success to our neighbors. Photo from Many Voices, One Akron hosted by NACDC at the Backyard. Credit: Indrawoti Creations.

Bronze Donation

Bronze Donation

$20.00

Every dollar goes to building capacity for NoTique Retail to bring economic success to our neighbors. Photo from Many Voices, One Akron hosted by NACDC at the Backyard. Credit: Indrawoti Creations.

Silver Donation

Silver Donation

$40.00

Every dollar goes to building capacity for NoTique Retail to bring economic success to our neighbors. Photo from Many Voices, One Akron hosted by NACDC at the Backyard. Credit: Indrawoti Creations.

Gold Donation

Gold Donation

$50.00

Every dollar goes to building capacity for NoTique Retail to bring economic success to our neighbors. Photo from Many Voices, One Akron hosted by NACDC at the Backyard. Credit: Indrawoti Creations.

NACDC Shirts

$10.00

Exchange House sticker

$5.00

Backyard sticker

$5.00

NoHi sticker

$5.00

Bag Of Marbles

$7.00

Akron On Deck Playing Cards

$17.00

Butter Pair

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at 778 North Main St, NoHi Pop-up is a carry-out rotating restaurant in Akron's North Hill that features a different food artist every weekend. Owned and operated by the North Akron Community Development Corporation.

Website

Location

778 North Main St., Akron, OH 44310

Directions

NoHi Pop-up image

