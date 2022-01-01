Nohm imageView gallery

Nohm

56 Reviews

$$

165 W 900 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Nohm image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dough Miner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
945 S 300 W STE 101 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Seasons Plant Based Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
916 Jefferson Street Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Templin Family Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
936 South 300 West Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Water Witch Bar
orange star4.6 • 392
163 W. 900 S. Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Mozz Artisan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
545 west 700 south salt lake city, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Deadpan Sandwich
orange starNo Reviews
545 West 700 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Chedda Burger - Gateway
orange star4.2 • 2,384
190 S 400 W #59 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
zest kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,590
275 S 200th W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
orange star4.6 • 1,443
488 e 100 s saltlake city, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
orange star4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Este Pizzeria - Down Town
orange star4.1 • 1,042
156 E 200 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Salt Lake City UT
orange star4.4 • 1,039
340 S Main St Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
Central City
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston