Noho's Hawaiian Cafe Medford

1 Review

$$

330 E McAndrews Rd

Medford, OR 97501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah
Noho's Teriyaki Chicken- Regular
Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Menehune

Appetizers

20-piece Sauteed Shrimp

$15.25

Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

French Fries

$6.00

Hawaiian-style Poke

$19.95

Kalua Pork

$11.95

Kalua Pork Spring Rolls

$9.95

Kimo's Sweet Ribs

$16.45

Korean Chicken

$12.45

Korean Ribs

$16.45

Mixed Pupu Plate

$16.45

Phil's Ono Chicken

$10.45

Portuguese Sausage

$9.75

Pulehu Ribs

$16.45

Shoyu Poke

$19.95

Teri Chicken

$11.45

Teriyaki Beef

$14.45

Tofu Poke

$10.95

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.95

Beef and Pork

Teriyaki Steak - Regular

$19.95

Kimo's Sweet Ribs - Regular

$21.95

Pulehu Ribs - Regular

$21.95

Korean Ribs - Regular

$21.95

Loco Moco - Regular

$17.95

Hamburger Steak - Regular

$15.95

Teriyaki Pork - Regular

$16.95

Spicy Korean Pork - Regular

$16.95

Kalua Pork - Regular

$16.95

Korean Steak - Regular

$19.95

Teriyaki Steak - Menehune

$15.95

Kimo's Sweet Ribs - Menehune

$16.95

Pulehu Ribs - Menehune

$16.95

Korean Ribs - Menehune

$17.95

Loco Moco - Menehune

$14.95

Teriyaki Pork - Menehune

$13.95

Spicy Korean Pork - Menehune

$13.95

Kalua Pork - Menehune

$13.95

Korean Steak

$15.95

Teriyaki Steak - Blalah

$22.95

Kimo's Sweet Ribs - Blalah

$24.95

Pulehu Ribs - Blalah

$24.95

Korean Ribs - Blalah

$25.95

Loco Moco - Blalah

$20.95

Hamburger Steak - Blalah

$18.95

Teriyaki Pork - Blalah

$21.95

Spicy Korean Pork - Blalah

$21.95

Kalua Pork - Blalah

$21.95

Korean Steak - Blalah

$22.95

Chicken

Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Regular

$15.95

Spicy Pan Fried Korean - Regular

$16.95

Phil's Ono Chicken- Regular

$15.95

Noho's Teriyaki Chicken- Regular

$15.95

Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken- Regular

$16.95

Korean Chicken - Regular

$15.95

Korean Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Regular

$16.95

Spicy Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Regular

$16.95

Chicken Katsu - Regular

$15.95

Sweet Hot Pan Fried Chicken - Regular

$16.95

Caesar Salad with Teri Chicken - Regular

$14.95

Caesar Salad with Korean Chicken - Regular

$15.95

Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Menehune

$12.95

Spicy Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Phil's Ono Chicken - Menehune

$11.95

Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Menehune

$11.95

Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Korean Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Korean Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Spicy Pan Fried Teri Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Sweet Hot Pan Fried Chicken - M

$13.95

Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Blalah

$21.95

Spicy Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Blalah

$20.95

Phil's Ono Chicken - Blalah

$18.95

Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah

$18.95

Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah

$19.95

Korean Chicken - Blalah

$19.95

Korean Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Blalah

$19.95

Spicy Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah

$19.95

Sweet Hot Pan Fried Chicken Blalah

$19.95

Combinations

Beef Mixed Plate - Regular

$19.95

Korean Mixed Plate - Regular

$21.95

Pork Mixed Plate - Regular

$17.95

Custom Mixed Plate - Regular

$18.95

Beef Mixed Plate - Menehune

$17.95

Korean Mixed Plate - Menehune

$18.95

Pork Mixed Plate - Menehune

$14.95

Custom Mixed Plate - Menehune

$15.95

Beef Mixed Plate - Blalah

$23.95

Korean Mixed Plate - Blalah

$24.95

Pork Mixed Plate - Blalah

$21.95

Custom Mixed Plate - Blalah

$21.95

Seafood

17. Shrimp Stir Fry

$19.95

18. 20-piece Sauteed Shrimp

$22.95

19. Ahi Stir Fry

$21.95

21. Fresh Teriyaki Ahi

$21.95

Vegetables and Noodles

16. Roy's Ono Veggies

$15.95

20. Roy's Ono Tofu Veggie Stir Fry

$17.95

22. Regular Saimin

$9.45Out of stock

23. Special Saimin

$10.95Out of stock

23. Special Saimin - Blalah

$12.95Out of stock

24. Yakisoba Noodles

$16.95

Sandwiches

Banzai Burger

$11.95

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Korean Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Phil's Ono Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Spicy Korean Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Teriyaki Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Teriyaki Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Sides

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Rice

$2.50

Tossed Salad

$5.95

Sauteed Onions

$2.50

Portuguese Sausage

$6.95

Kim Chee

$3.00

Veggies

$7.95

Side of Sauce

$0.35

Mac Tub

$8.95+

Rice Tub

$6.95+

Kids

Kalua Pork Keiki

$5.00

Korean Chicken Keiki

$5.00

Ono Chicken Keiki

$4.00

Shrimp Keiki

$8.50

Spicy Pork Keiki

$6.00

Teri Chicken Keiki

$5.00

Teri Pork Keiki

$6.00

Teri Steak Keiki

$7.00

Bottled Sauce

Noho's Teriyaki Sauce

$7.95

Teri Sauce Refill

$5.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Order take out by phone or online. Visit www.nohos.com/medford for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.

330 E McAndrews Rd, Medford, OR 97501

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

