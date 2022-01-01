Noho's Hawaiian Cafe Medford
1 Review
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Order take out by phone or online. Visit www.nohos.com/medford for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.
Location
330 E McAndrews Rd, Medford, OR 97501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victorico's Mexican Food - McAndrews Rd - Medford
No Reviews
390 East McAndrews Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurant