Noho's Hawaiian Cafe Portland
798 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
To order by phone, call 503-445-6646. Visit www.nohos.com/portland for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.
Location
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland, OR 97213
