Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe Portland

798 Reviews

$$

4627 NE Fremont St.

Portland, OR 97213

Order Again

Popular Items

Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Regular
Kalua Pork - Regular
Yakisoba Noodles

Appetizers

Kalua Pork Spring Rolls

$9.95

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.95

Ono Chicken Spring Rolls

$8.95

Mochiko Chicken

$10.10

Katsu Chicken

$10.10

Kimo's Sweet Ribs

$16.95

Korean Ribs

$17.95

Mixed Pupu Plate

$18.95

Ono Chicken Sliders

$9.95

Kalua Pork Sliders

$10.95

Portuguese Sausage

$8.15

Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

Calamari

$12.95

10-piece Sauteed Shrimp

$11.95

Hawaiian-style Poke

$19.95

Shoyu Poke

$19.95

Sashimi Plate

$19.95

Spicy Hawaiian Poke

$20.95

Spicy Shoyu Poke

$20.95

Teri Chicken

$10.95

Beef and Pork

Teriyaki Steak - Regular

$19.95

Kimo's Sweet Ribs - Regular

$21.95

Spicy Ribs (Korean) - Regular

$21.95

Spicy Ribs (Kimo's) - Regular

$21.95

Korean Ribs - Regular

$21.95

Loco Moco - Regular

$17.95

No substitutions for beef

Hamburger Steak - Regular

$17.95

Kalua Pork - Regular

$16.95

Teriyaki Pork - Regular

$16.95

Teriyaki Steak - Menehune

$15.95

Kimo's Sweet Ribs - Menehune

$16.95

Spicy Ribs (Korean) - Menehune

$16.95

Spicy Ribs (Kimo's) - Menehune

$16.95

Korean Ribs - Menehune

$17.95

Loco Moco - Menehune

$14.95

No substitutions for beef

Kalua Pork - Menehune

$13.95

Teriyaki Pork - Menehune

$13.95

Teriyaki Steak - Blalah

$22.95

Kimo's Sweet Ribs - Blalah

$24.95

Spicy Ribs (Korean) - Blalah

$24.95

Spicy Ribs (Kimo's) - Blalah

$24.95

Korean Ribs - Blalah

$25.95

Loco Moco - Blalah

$20.95

No substitutions for beef

Hamburger Steak - Blalah

$20.95

Kalua Pork - Blalah

$21.95

Teriyaki Pork - Blalah

$21.95

Chicken

Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Regular

$15.95

Spicy Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Regular

$17.95

Phil's Ono Chicken - Regular

$15.95

Spicy Phil's Ono Chicken - Regular

$15.95

Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Regular

$15.95

Spicy Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Regular

$16.95

Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Regular

$16.95

Sweet Hot Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Regular

$16.90

Korean Chicken - Regular

$17.95

Korean Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Regular

$17.95

Spicy Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Regular

$17.95

Mochiko Moco - Regular

$17.95

Mochiko Chicken - Regular

$17.95

Katsu Chicken - Regular

$17.95

Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Menehune

$12.95

Spicy Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Menehune

$12.95

Phil's Ono Chicken - Menehune

$11.95

Spicy Phil's Ono Chicken - Menehune

$12.25

Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Menehune

$11.95

Spicy Noho's Teriyaki Chicken- Menehune

$12.95

Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Sweet Hot Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Korean Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Korean Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Spicy Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Menehune

$13.95

Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Blalah

$21.95

Spicy Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Blalah

$20.95

Phil's Ono Chicken - Blalah

$21.95

Spicy Phil's Ono Chicken Spicy - Spicy

$21.95

Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah

$21.95

Spicy Noho's Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah

$21.95

Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah

$22.95

Sweet Hot Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah

$22.95

Korean Chicken - Blalah

$22.95

Korean Pan Fried Korean Chicken - Blalah

$22.95

Spicy Pan Fried Teriyaki Chicken - Blalah

$22.95

Mochiko Chicken - Blalah

$20.95

Katsu Chicken - Blalah

$20.95

Mochiko Moco - Blalah

$21.95

Combinations

Mixed Plate

$22.95

Teriyaki steak and Kimo's sweet ribs

Korean Mixed Plate

$23.95

Korean chicken and ribs

Pork Mixed Plate

$19.95

Kalua pork and teriyaki pork

Custom Combination

$23.95

Two items EXCEPT anything that is pan fried.

Mixed Plate - Menehune

$17.95

Teriyaki steak and Kimo's sweet ribs

Korean Mixed Plate - Menehune

$18.95

Korean chicken and ribs

Pork Mixed Plate - Menehune

$14.95

Kalua pork and teriyaki pork

Custom Combination

$19.95

Two items EXCEPT anything that is pan fried.

Mixed Plate - Blalah

$26.95

Teriyaki steak and Kimo's sweet ribs

Korean Mixed Plate - Blalah

$27.95

Korean chicken and ribs

Pork Mixed Plate - Blalah

$21.95

Kalua pork and teriyaki pork

Custom Combination

$26.95

Two items EXCEPT anything that is pan fried.

Seafood

Shrimp Stir Fry

$19.95

No substitutions for shrimp

20-piece Sauteed Shrimp

$22.95

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Ahi Stir Fry

$23.95

Mahi Mahi Stir Fry

$23.95

Fresh Teriyaki Ahi

$23.95

Vegetables and Noodles

Roy's Ono Veggies

$15.95

Roy's Ono Tofu Veggie Stir Fry

$17.95

Regular Saimin

$9.45

Special Saimin

$11.95

Special Saimin - Blalah

$14.95

Yakisoba Noodles

$17.45

Sandwiches

Phil's Ono Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Teriyaki Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Sides

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Rice

$2.50

Tossed Salad

$6.50

Portuguese Sausage

$7.95

Kim Chee

$3.00

Veggies

$8.95

Mac Salad Tub

$20.00

Side of Sauce

$0.35

Bottled Sauce

Bottle of Noho's Teriyaki Sauce

$7.95

Teri Sauce Refill

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

To order by phone, call 503-445-6646. Visit www.nohos.com/portland for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.

Website

Location

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland, OR 97213

Directions

