New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company-6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd

93 Reviews

$$

6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Metairie, LA 70003

Popular Items

Hickory Bacon Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Thin Fried Catfish Platter

Starters & Sides

Crawfish Queso

Crawfish Queso

$6.99
City's Best Gumbo - Cup

City's Best Gumbo - Cup

$4.79
City's Best Gumbo - Bowl

City's Best Gumbo - Bowl

$7.99
Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Fried Eggplant Sticks

$6.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$7.99

Alligator Poppers

$8.99
Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.99
Charbroiled Oysters - Dozen

Charbroiled Oysters - Dozen

$26.99
Charbroiled Oysters - Half Dozen

Charbroiled Oysters - Half Dozen

$14.49

Garlic Herb Fries

$1.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Steamed Vegetables

$1.99

Cup of Red Beans

$4.79

Featured Soup - Cup

$4.79Out of stock

Featured Soup - Bowl

$7.99Out of stock

Comfort Food

Chicken Tenders

$10.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Served over Pasta

Bayou Pasta

Bayou Pasta

$16.99

Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce

Grilled Fish

$11.99

with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies

Fish Almondine

$12.99

Crabmeat and Eggplant Stack

$15.99Out of stock

Alfredo Pasta

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Poboys

BBQ One Handed Poboy

$14.99

Sloppy Roast Beef Poboy

$14.99

Meatball Poboy

$10.99

Shrimpzilla

$14.99

Fried Shrimp, Roast Beef Debris Gravy, Swiss, Cabbage, Creole Mustard Sauce

10" Overstuffed Fried Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

10" Thin Catfish Poboy

$12.99

10" Thick Catfish Poboy

$13.99

Hot Sausage Poboy

$9.99

Half Pound Burgers

The Gourmet Hamburger

$12.99

Our gourmet hamburger with no toppings. Comes Dressed with a Toasted bun.

Big Ch-Easy

$13.99

Dressed, Choice of melted Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, American

All American

$13.99

Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Mushroom Swiss

$14.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss

Roadhouse

$14.99

Pepper Jack, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms

Hickory Bacon Cheese

$14.99

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar

Rajun' Cajun

$14.99

Grilled Peppers and Onions, Jalapenos, Wing Sauce, Pepper Jack

Chicken Gourmet

$8.99

Our gourmet hamburger with no toppings. Comes Dressed with a Toasted bun.

Chicken Big Ch-Easy

$9.99

Dressed, Choice of melted Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, American

Chicken All American

$9.99

Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$10.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss

Chicken Roadhouse

$10.99

Pepper Jack, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms

Chicken Hickory Bacon Cheese

$10.99

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar

Chicken Rajun' Cajun

$10.99

Grilled Peppers and Onions, Jalapenos, Wing Sauce, Pepper Jack

Seafood Platters

Thin Fried Catfish Platter

Thin Fried Catfish Platter

$14.99

World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood

Catfish (Thick) Platter

$16.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter

Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter

$16.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Thick Catfish & Shrimp Platter

$16.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Thin & Thick Catfish Platter

$16.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

THE Seafood Platter

THE Seafood Platter

$28.99

Thin Fried Catfish, Fried Shrimp, Crab Cakes, Alligator Poppers served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Sandwiches & Tacos

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce, on Seven Grain Bread

Single Decker Club

$12.99Out of stock

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Honey Mustard, Mayo on Seven Grain Bread

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Mambo Sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Salads

Asian Cajun Chicken

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Wontons, Carrots, Honey Pecans, Red Peppers, Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing

Strawberry Fields

$13.99

Grileld Chicken, Frsh Strawberries, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Honey Pecans, Poppy Seed Dressing

Pontchartrain Beach

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese, Honey Pecans, Carrots, Golden Raisins, Green Apples, Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette

Chicken Tender Club

$13.99

Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Avocado, Honey Mustard

Sizzling Shrimp Remoulade

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Specials

Thin & Gumbo Combo

$13.99

Thick & Gumbo Combo

$15.99

Shrimp & Gumbo Combo

$12.99

Thin & Shrimp Combo

$14.99

Thick & Shrimp Combo

$15.99
Taste Of New Orleans Platter

Taste Of New Orleans Platter

$18.99

Thin Fried Catfish, Fried Shrimp, choice of Gumbo or Red Beans served with Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Thin & Remoulade Combo

$12.99

Shrimp & Remoulade Combo

$9.99

Fat & Remoulade Combo

$14.99

Kids Meals

Kids Thin Fried Catfish

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.99

Kids Waffle

$6.99

Desserts

Nut Brownie A La Mode

$5.49

Bread Pudding A La Mode

$4.49

To Go

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Barqs Red Cream Soda

$2.79

Barqs Root Beer

$2.79

Barqs Root Beer Long Neck Bottle

$2.79

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.79

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.79

Sweetened Tea

$2.79

Unsweetened Tea

$2.79

Decaf Strawberry Kiwi Tea

$2.79

Peach Mango Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Bottled Apple Juice

$2.79

Horizon Organic Milk Box

$2.79

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box

$2.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company® – real New Orleans comfort food!

6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70003

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive image
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive image
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive image

