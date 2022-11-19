New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12000 E I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
We Dat's Chicken & Shrimp - Lakeforest - 9818 Lake Forest Boulevard
No Reviews
9818 Lake Forest Boulevard New Orleans, LA 70127
View restaurant
Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
No Reviews
5741 Crowder Boulevard New Orleans, LA 70127
View restaurant