New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey

Popular Items

Thin Fried Catfish Platter
10" Overstuffed Fried Shrimp Poboy
Sloppy Roast Beef Poboy

Starters & Sides

Crawfish Queso

Crawfish Queso

$6.99
City's Best Gumbo - Cup

City's Best Gumbo - Cup

$4.79
City's Best Gumbo - Bowl

City's Best Gumbo - Bowl

$7.99
Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Fried Eggplant Sticks

$6.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$7.99

Alligator Poppers

$8.99
Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.99
Charbroiled Oysters - Dozen

Charbroiled Oysters - Dozen

$26.99
Charbroiled Oysters - Half Dozen

Charbroiled Oysters - Half Dozen

$14.49

Garlic Herb Fries

$1.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Steamed Vegetables

$1.99

Cup of Red Beans

$4.79

Featured Soup - Cup

$4.79Out of stock

Featured Soup - Bowl

$7.99Out of stock

Comfort Food

Chicken Tenders

$10.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$9.99
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Served over Pasta

Bayou Pasta

Bayou Pasta

$16.99

Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce

Grilled Fish

$11.99

with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies

Fish Almondine

$12.99

Crabmeat and Eggplant Stack

$15.99

Alfredo Pasta

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Poboys

BBQ One Handed Poboy

$14.99

Sloppy Roast Beef Poboy

$14.99

Meatball Poboy

$10.99

Shrimpzilla

$14.99

Fried Shrimp, Roast Beef Debris Gravy, Swiss, Cabbage, Creole Mustard Sauce

10" Overstuffed Fried Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

10" Thin Catfish Poboy

$12.99

10" Thick Catfish Poboy

$13.99

Hot Sausage Poboy

$9.99

Half Pound Burgers

The Gourmet Hamburger

$12.99

Our gourmet hamburger with no toppings. Comes Dressed with a Toasted bun.

Big Ch-Easy

$13.99

Dressed, Choice of melted Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, American

All American

$13.99

Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Mushroom Swiss

$14.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss

Roadhouse

$14.99

Pepper Jack, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms

Hickory Bacon Cheese

$14.99

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar

Rajun' Cajun

$14.99

Grilled Peppers and Onions, Jalapenos, Wing Sauce, Pepper Jack

Chicken Gourmet

$8.99

Our gourmet hamburger with no toppings. Comes Dressed with a Toasted bun.

Chicken Big Ch-Easy

$9.99

Dressed, Choice of melted Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, American

Chicken All American

$9.99

Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$10.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss

Chicken Roadhouse

$10.99

Pepper Jack, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms

Chicken Hickory Bacon Cheese

$10.99

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar

Chicken Rajun' Cajun

$10.99

Grilled Peppers and Onions, Jalapenos, Wing Sauce, Pepper Jack

Seafood Platters

Thin Fried Catfish Platter

Thin Fried Catfish Platter

$14.99

World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood

Catfish (Thick) Platter

$16.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter

Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter

$16.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Thick Catfish & Shrimp Platter

$16.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Thin & Thick Catfish Platter

$16.99

served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

THE Seafood Platter

THE Seafood Platter

$28.99

Thin Fried Catfish, Fried Shrimp, Crab Cakes, Alligator Poppers served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Sandwiches & Tacos

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce, on Seven Grain Bread

Single Decker Club

$12.99Out of stock

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Honey Mustard, Mayo on Seven Grain Bread

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Mambo Sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Salads

Asian Cajun Chicken

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Wontons, Carrots, Honey Pecans, Red Peppers, Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing

Strawberry Fields

$13.99

Grileld Chicken, Frsh Strawberries, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Honey Pecans, Poppy Seed Dressing

Pontchartrain Beach

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese, Honey Pecans, Carrots, Golden Raisins, Green Apples, Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette

Chicken Tender Club

$13.99

Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Avocado, Honey Mustard

Sizzling Shrimp Remoulade

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Specials

Thin & Gumbo Combo

$13.99

Thick & Gumbo Combo

$15.99

Shrimp & Gumbo Combo

$12.99

Thin & Shrimp Combo

$14.99

Thick & Shrimp Combo

$15.99
Taste Of New Orleans Platter

Taste Of New Orleans Platter

$18.99

Thin Fried Catfish, Fried Shrimp, choice of Gumbo or Red Beans served with Garlic Herb Fries. Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.

Thin & Remoulade Combo

$12.99

Shrimp & Remoulade Combo

$9.99

Fat & Remoulade Combo

$14.99

Kids Meals

Kids Thin Fried Catfish

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.99

Kids Waffle

$6.99

Desserts

Nut Brownie A La Mode

$5.49

Bread Pudding A La Mode

$4.49

To Go

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Barqs Red Cream Soda

$2.79

Barqs Root Beer

$2.79

Barqs Root Beer Long Neck Bottle

$2.79

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.79

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.79

Sweetened Tea

$2.79

Unsweetened Tea

$2.79

Decaf Strawberry Kiwi Tea

$2.79

Peach Mango Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Bottled Apple Juice

$2.79

Horizon Organic Milk Box

$2.79

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box

$2.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2515 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

Directions

Gallery
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey image
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey image
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey image

