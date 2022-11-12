Noir 405 Kellogg

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Flatbreads

Bacon Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Crushed Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Shredded Cheese.

Caprese Flatbread

$13.00

Green Pesto Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Shredded Cheese

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$13.00

Red Tomato Sauce, Italian Seasoning, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Italian Sausage, Shredded Cheese, Balsamic glaze,

Italian Sausage Pesto

$13.00

Greene Pesto Sauce, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Shredded Cheese

Roasted Red Pepper Flatbread

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Sliced Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Crushed Red Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Shredded Cheese, Balsamic Glaze.

Spicy Italian

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Italian Seasoning, Capicola, Salami, Shredded Cheese, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Balsamic Glaze

Buffalo Chix Flatbread

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Italian Seasoning, Sliced Red Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Balsamic Glaze.

gift certificates

gift cert

$20.00

Father's Day Special

$30.00

$20 Certificate to EBCL, $20 Certificate to Noir for a total price of $30

Butcher Board

Butcher Board

$13.00

Capicola, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Sourdough Bread

Room use fee

room use fee

$200.00

Dessert Table

Dessert Table

$150.00

music fee

music fee

$350.00

Bourbons

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Angel’s Envy Distillery, tasting like chocolate brownies, nutmeg, black pepper, raspberry jam and caramel, shorter finish with a spicy kick.

Baker's 7 Year Single Barrel

$17.50

Balcones Blue Corn Bourbon

$10.25

Balcones Distillery, tasting smoked corn salsa, tortilla chips, toasted marshmallow and vanilla, long finish with a hint of cinnamon.

Balcones Brimstone

$12.00

Balcones Pot Still Bourbon

$9.00

Balcones Distillery, tastes like honey, sweet cream, candied pecans, sandalwood, finish is soft and sweet with lingering spice.

Balcones True Blue

$10.25

Barrell Dovetail

$22.75Out of stock

Barrell Distillery, Cocoa, molasses, burnt marshmallow, nutmeg, peppercorn, sweet finish with honey hazelnut and mint.

Basil Hayden Toast

$13.00

Basil Hyden 8yr

$10.50

Jim Beam Distillery, Charred oak, sweet vanilla and caramel, dried fruit, medium finish with light oak and fruit.

Belle Meade

$13.50

Nelson’s Green Briar Distillery, tastes like caramel and vanilla, with bold rye spice and hints of apricot.

Bib and Tucker

$14.50

hint of pecan pie sweetness then a warm, rich, spicy sensation, has a long lasting chestnut finish.

Bird Dog

$9.00

Blanton's

$22.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Distillery, A deep nose of nutmeg and spices. Powerful dry vanilla notes with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. A medium finish of corn and nutmeg flavors.

Border Bourbon

$17.50

Border Distillery, tastes like vanilla, oak, espresso, and cayenne, medium finish with cayenne.

Breckenridge Bourbon

$17.50

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Distillery, tasting like nutmeg, caramel, with custard and pumpkin notes, medium to spicy finish.

Bulleit 10 Year

$11.50

Bulleit Barrell Strenght

$9.00

smooth with tones of maple, oak, and nutmeg. The finish is long, dry and satiny with a light toffee flavor, but with deepened oak notes.

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Distillery, tastes like grains and caramel and large spice notes, short to medium finish full of spice.

Burning Chair Bourbon

$22.00

Savage and Cooke, Smooth palate with Vanilla, baking spices, maple and baked apples, long finish.

Cabin Still Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Calumet 14

$22.00

Calumet 16

$27.00

Calumet Blend

$15.00

Cedar Ridge

$9.00

Cedar Ridge Distillery, tasting of popcorn to corn nuts, charcoal, oak, slight hint of vanilla, with baking spices on the finish

Cedar Ridge Port Cask Bourbon

$10.00Out of stock

Clyde Mays

$10.50

Cody Road Straight Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Coopers

$9.00

soft lemon custard and baked apple notes layered over a bed of toasted and fresh oak character seasoned with a light dusting of spice finish is Rich and smooth with lingering hints of fruit.

Coopers Barrell Reserve

$9.00Out of stock

Daveiss County Cabernet Cask

$13.00

Daveiss County French Oak

$13.00

Daveiss County Straight Bourbon

$13.00Out of stock

Lux Row Distillers, tastes like oak, caramel, and graham cracker, long sweet finish with touch of spice.

David Nicholson 1843

$9.00

Double Barrell Bourbon

$13.00

Driftless Glenn

$10.50

Duke Bourbon

$13.00

Duke Spirits, tastes of subtle charred oak, roasted nuts, hints of vanilla and nutmeg, medium and sweet finish.

E. H. Taylor Small Batch

$25.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$16.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Heaven Hill Distillery, tasting smooth and warm, woody with accents of spice, smoke, and nutmeg, long and sweet finish slightly toasty.

Evan Williams 1783

$9.00

Heaven Hill Distillery tasting like toasted almonds, hazelnut syrup, caramel, marshmallow and roasted cashews, medium finish with a hint of nutmeg.

Evan Williams Black

$9.00

Heaven Hill Distillery, tasting like brown sugar and nutmeg with hint of cinnamon, medium and sweet finish.

Fistful of Bourbon

$9.00

Foundry

$10.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Four Roses Distillery, tastes like cinnamon and baking spices, medium finish with hints of cinnamon.

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$16.50

Four Roses Single Barrell

$10.50

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Four Roses Distillery, tastes like citrus, cinnamon, caramel, vanilla, undertones of marshmallow, allspice, baked apple pie, medium finish with baking spices.

High West American Prairie

$10.00

High West Distillery, tastes rich and earthy with candy corn, honey nougat, sweet corn bread, medium finish with vanilla and hint of caramel apple

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$10.50Out of stock

Tuthilltown Spirits, tasting like slightly burnt vanilla or toasted marshmallow, subtle spice finish

Hudson Bourbon

$9.00

I.W. Harper Straight Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Iowa Distilling Co. Bourbon

$9.75

James and Pepper 1776

$9.00

James E. Pepper Distilling Co., tastes sweet with rye spice, vanilla, honey, cloves and chocolate, medium smooth finish.

Jefferson's Small Batch

$9.50

Jefferson’s Ocean

$19.00

Jefferson's Bourbon, tasting like caramel, nutmeg and vanilla with some spice, medium finish with some cinnamon.

Jefferson’s Reserve

$13.00

Jefferson’s Bourbon, tastes flavors of caramel, toffee and cinnamon, smooth finish with hints of leather and tobacco.

Jim Beam Black

$9.00

Jim Beam Distillery, tasting sweet with caramel, vanilla, cornbread, bread pudding, and whipped cream, short finish with a touch of cinnamon

Jim Beam Single Barrell

$9.50

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Distilling Co., rich sweet taste full bodied and almost fruity, short finish.

Knob Creek Single Barrell

$13.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$10.00

Koval Bourbon

$17.50

Koval Distilleries, tasting notes of mango chutney, vanilla and a medium finish of peppery caramel.

Larceny

$9.00

Heaven Hill Distillery, tasting like vanilla cake batter, fudge brownies, fruit and caramel, medium finish with hint of nutmeg

Larceny Barrel Proof

$18.00Out of stock

Laws Four Grain

$19.50Out of stock

Legent Bourbon

$13.00

Longbranch

$10.00

Maker’s Mark

$9.00

Maker’s Mark Distillery, tasting like bread pudding, caramel apples, vanilla custard, and pumpkin pie, medium finish with cinnamon note.

Maker’s Mark 46

$9.00Out of stock

Maker’s Mark Distillery, tasting like fruit and spice with vanilla and caramel notes, medium finish and smooth.

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength

$15.50

Maker’s Mark Distillery, tasting like caramel and vanilla, pumpkin pie and whipped cream, long finish with hint of apple pie

Michter's

$12.00

Nefarious Bourbon

$9.00

Noble Oak

$9.00

Old Elk Straight Bourbon

$15.25

Old Elk Distillery, tasting like maple syrup, almond, raw bran, chocolate, deep wood and coconut, long and smooth finish.

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon

$15.50

Old Forester 1870

$11.50

Old Forrester Distillery, tasting of clove, cinnamon, nutmeg with a citrus-fruit mix and shortbread, short finish with lingering fruit and spice.

Old Forester 1920

$15.50

Old Forrester Distillery, tastes of dark caramel, nuttiness, sweet graham cracker, green peppercorn, coriander and hint of cedar, long finish of tart apple, toasted marshmallow, chocolate, graham crackers.

Old Forrester 100

$10.00

Old Forrester 86

$9.00

Old Forrester Distillery, tastes of a touch of oak and pine, sweet corn, rye, spice with vanilla and orange notes, long and warm finish sweet and slightly drying.

Old Forrester Single Barrel

$19.50Out of stock

Old Forrester Statesman

$13.50

Peach Infused Bourbon

$10.00Out of stock

Rabbit Hole Carehill

$18.50

Rabbit Hole Distillery, tasting of creamy flavors of orange, honey, mint, and hints of toasted grain, smooth finish of vanilla and custard.

Rabbit Hole Derringer

$19.50

Rabbit Hole Distillery, tasting flavors of raisins, currants, cherries, with hints of almond and vanilla, light finish with a touch of dryness.

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$18.50

Reamus Reserve

$17,800.00Out of stock

George Reamus Bourbon Co., tasing of rich caramel, candied fruit, spice and toasted oak, medium finish with baking spices, oak and rye.

Rebel Straight Bourbon

$9.00

Redemption

$9.00

Ridgemont 1792

$9.00

Barton Distillery, tastes like caramel, vanilla, hints of cinnamon, toasted almonds, banana and hints of citrus, medium finish with hints of banana.

Russel’s Reserve

$10.50

Wild Turkey Distillery, tastes like berry notes, apple, caramel chews, custard, hot tamales (Mexican dish not the candy), long and spicy finish.

Steeple Ridge Bourbon

$9.50

Steeple Ridge Single Barrel

$14.75

Lonely Oak Distillery, tasting notes of cherry, vanilla, toffee, with a rounded out finish of nuttiness.

Traverse City Bourbon

$10.00

Traverse City Whiskey Co., tasting warm vanilla with a little bit of heat, short finish.

Whiskey Tasting Class

$30.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Wild Turkey Distillery, tastes like spice, chocolate, caramel, and vanilla custard, cooked apples, and peach cobbler, short finish with a hint of cinnamon

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$12.25

Wild Turkey Distillery, tastes like spice, crème brulee, cherry pie filling, and strong notes of nutmeg and cinnamon, medium finish with cinnamon.

Wilderness Trail

$12.00

Willet

$20.00Out of stock

Wolf Moon Straight Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$14.75

Woodford Reserve Distillery, tasting like chocolate pudding, honey, caramel, raspberry jam, and citrus towards the end, medium finish with hints of orange chocolate.

Woodford Kentucky Derby 1848

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Distillery, tasting like nutmeg, cinnamon, eggnog, pumpkin pie, caramel, vanilla, gingerbread and baking spice, long and spicy finish.

Yellowstone Limited

$25.00Out of stock

Limestone Branch Distillery, tasting vanilla notes, with hints of burnt orange, oak, and dried plum, medium finish with toasted coconut and lingering oak.

Yellowstone Select

$10.50

Limestone Branch Distillery, tasting of smoked caramel, with a medium finish of smokey oak and brown sugar.

Barrell Bourbon Batch 31

$22.75Out of stock

Barrell Bourbon Batch 31

$22.75Out of stock

Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey’s

$8.00

Chambord

$8.75

Courvoisier

$8.00

Di Sirona

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessey

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lucid Absinthe

$14.25

Ole Smokey Apple

$8.00

Ole Smokey Caramel

$8.00

Raspberry Pucker

$8.00

Revelton Whiskey Cream

$8.00

Gins

Aviation Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gunpowder Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Plymouth Gin

$9.00

Revelton American Gin

$9.00

Revelton Barrel Rested Gin

$9.00

Revelton Mulberry Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray Ten

$9.00

The Botanist Gin

$9.00

Scotches

Ardbeg 5

$10.50

Balvenie 12 year

$17.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$19.00

Dewers

$9.00

Johnny Walker Double Black

$12.00

Lagavulin 8

$16.50

Laphroiag

$14.50

McCallan 12

$19.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Oban 14

$19.00

Whiskeys

Angel's Envy Rye

$19.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.25

Bushmills

$8.50

Crown Winter Wheat

$19.50

Crown XO

$12.50

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

James Pepper 1776 Rye

$9.00

Jameson

$8.50

Michter's Rye

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$12.50

Revelton Honey

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Skrewball

$9.50

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$9.00

Crown

$8.50

Draft Beers

Blackstack IPA

$8.00

DSM IPA

$8.00

Exile Ruthie

$8.00

Mistress Little Black Dress

$8.00

Pseodo Sue

$8.00

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$8.00

Stiegl Radler

$8.00

Bottle Beers

Bells Light Hearted Ale

$7.00

Brother Thelonious Abby Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Deschuttes Black Butte Porter

$7.00

Drekker Bloody Hell

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Yeti Imperial Stout

$7.00

Wines

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

J Vinyards Pinot Noir

$9.00

Imagery Cab

$9.50

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$9.00

Whitehaven Sauv. Blanc

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Featured Drinks

Blackberry Smash

$11.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Bourbon Cherry Limeaid

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Sour

$11.00Out of stock

Charlie Chaplin's Milkshake

$11.00

Chocolate Lavender Sour

$11.00

Godfather

$11.00

Italian Martini

$11.00Out of stock

Lemon Lavender Old Fashioned

$11.00

Lillith

$11.00

Lilly

$11.00

Lucky Louise

$11.00

Luxfer

$11.00

Negroni Aperol

$11.00

Negroni Black

$11.00

Negroni Classic

$11.00

New York Sour

$11.00

Nightcap

$11.00

Nuts and Berries

$11.00

Raspberry Choc Cake

$11.00

Ryan Reynolds

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Smoking Thompson 45

$11.00

The Charleston

$11.00

The Golden Hour

$11.00

The Green Room

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Tom Collins mulberry gin

$11.00

Twilight Skies

$11.00

Raven

$11.00

The Empress

$11.00

Velda

$11.00

Carrot cake martini

$11.00

Butter Pecan Old Fashoined

$13.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coca Cola

$4.00

Cucumber Mojito

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Mojito

$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Salted Carmel Latte

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Soda Water

$4.00

English Bulldog Drinks

Bulldog

$11.00

Delilah

$11.00

The Cutter

$11.00

Passport

$11.00

Nuance

$11.00

The Punch

$11.00

Sunset

$11.00

007

$11.00

Double

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 Kellogg, Ames, IA 50010

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

