Noir 405 Kellogg
405 Kellogg
Ames, IA 50010
Flatbreads
Bacon Cheese Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Crushed Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Shredded Cheese.
Caprese Flatbread
Green Pesto Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Shredded Cheese
Italian Sausage Flatbread
Red Tomato Sauce, Italian Seasoning, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Italian Sausage, Shredded Cheese, Balsamic glaze,
Italian Sausage Pesto
Greene Pesto Sauce, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Shredded Cheese
Roasted Red Pepper Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Sliced Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Crushed Red Peppers, Italian Seasoning, Shredded Cheese, Balsamic Glaze.
Spicy Italian
Tomato Sauce, Italian Seasoning, Capicola, Salami, Shredded Cheese, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Balsamic Glaze
Buffalo Chix Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Italian Seasoning, Sliced Red Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Balsamic Glaze.
Bourbons
Angel's Envy
Angel’s Envy Distillery, tasting like chocolate brownies, nutmeg, black pepper, raspberry jam and caramel, shorter finish with a spicy kick.
Baker's 7 Year Single Barrel
Balcones Blue Corn Bourbon
Balcones Distillery, tasting smoked corn salsa, tortilla chips, toasted marshmallow and vanilla, long finish with a hint of cinnamon.
Balcones Brimstone
Balcones Pot Still Bourbon
Balcones Distillery, tastes like honey, sweet cream, candied pecans, sandalwood, finish is soft and sweet with lingering spice.
Balcones True Blue
Barrell Dovetail
Barrell Distillery, Cocoa, molasses, burnt marshmallow, nutmeg, peppercorn, sweet finish with honey hazelnut and mint.
Basil Hayden Toast
Basil Hyden 8yr
Jim Beam Distillery, Charred oak, sweet vanilla and caramel, dried fruit, medium finish with light oak and fruit.
Belle Meade
Nelson’s Green Briar Distillery, tastes like caramel and vanilla, with bold rye spice and hints of apricot.
Bib and Tucker
hint of pecan pie sweetness then a warm, rich, spicy sensation, has a long lasting chestnut finish.
Bird Dog
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace Distillery, A deep nose of nutmeg and spices. Powerful dry vanilla notes with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. A medium finish of corn and nutmeg flavors.
Border Bourbon
Border Distillery, tastes like vanilla, oak, espresso, and cayenne, medium finish with cayenne.
Breckenridge Bourbon
Brown Sugar Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace Distillery, tasting like nutmeg, caramel, with custard and pumpkin notes, medium to spicy finish.
Bulleit 10 Year
Bulleit Barrell Strenght
smooth with tones of maple, oak, and nutmeg. The finish is long, dry and satiny with a light toffee flavor, but with deepened oak notes.
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Distillery, tastes like grains and caramel and large spice notes, short to medium finish full of spice.
Burning Chair Bourbon
Savage and Cooke, Smooth palate with Vanilla, baking spices, maple and baked apples, long finish.
Cabin Still Bourbon
Calumet 14
Calumet 16
Calumet Blend
Cedar Ridge
Cedar Ridge Distillery, tasting of popcorn to corn nuts, charcoal, oak, slight hint of vanilla, with baking spices on the finish
Cedar Ridge Port Cask Bourbon
Clyde Mays
Cody Road Straight Bourbon
Coopers
soft lemon custard and baked apple notes layered over a bed of toasted and fresh oak character seasoned with a light dusting of spice finish is Rich and smooth with lingering hints of fruit.
Coopers Barrell Reserve
Daveiss County Cabernet Cask
Daveiss County French Oak
Daveiss County Straight Bourbon
Lux Row Distillers, tastes like oak, caramel, and graham cracker, long sweet finish with touch of spice.
David Nicholson 1843
Double Barrell Bourbon
Driftless Glenn
Duke Bourbon
Duke Spirits, tastes of subtle charred oak, roasted nuts, hints of vanilla and nutmeg, medium and sweet finish.
E. H. Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Heaven Hill Distillery, tasting smooth and warm, woody with accents of spice, smoke, and nutmeg, long and sweet finish slightly toasty.
Evan Williams 1783
Heaven Hill Distillery tasting like toasted almonds, hazelnut syrup, caramel, marshmallow and roasted cashews, medium finish with a hint of nutmeg.
Evan Williams Black
Heaven Hill Distillery, tasting like brown sugar and nutmeg with hint of cinnamon, medium and sweet finish.
Fistful of Bourbon
Foundry
Four Roses
Four Roses Distillery, tastes like cinnamon and baking spices, medium finish with hints of cinnamon.
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Four Roses Single Barrell
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Distillery, tastes like citrus, cinnamon, caramel, vanilla, undertones of marshmallow, allspice, baked apple pie, medium finish with baking spices.
High West American Prairie
High West Distillery, tastes rich and earthy with candy corn, honey nougat, sweet corn bread, medium finish with vanilla and hint of caramel apple
Hudson Baby Bourbon
Tuthilltown Spirits, tasting like slightly burnt vanilla or toasted marshmallow, subtle spice finish
Hudson Bourbon
I.W. Harper Straight Bourbon
Iowa Distilling Co. Bourbon
James and Pepper 1776
James E. Pepper Distilling Co., tastes sweet with rye spice, vanilla, honey, cloves and chocolate, medium smooth finish.
Jefferson's Small Batch
Jefferson’s Ocean
Jefferson's Bourbon, tasting like caramel, nutmeg and vanilla with some spice, medium finish with some cinnamon.
Jefferson’s Reserve
Jefferson’s Bourbon, tastes flavors of caramel, toffee and cinnamon, smooth finish with hints of leather and tobacco.
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Distillery, tasting sweet with caramel, vanilla, cornbread, bread pudding, and whipped cream, short finish with a touch of cinnamon
Jim Beam Single Barrell
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Distilling Co., rich sweet taste full bodied and almost fruity, short finish.
Knob Creek Single Barrell
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
Koval Bourbon
Koval Distilleries, tasting notes of mango chutney, vanilla and a medium finish of peppery caramel.
Larceny
Heaven Hill Distillery, tasting like vanilla cake batter, fudge brownies, fruit and caramel, medium finish with hint of nutmeg
Larceny Barrel Proof
Laws Four Grain
Legent Bourbon
Longbranch
Maker’s Mark
Maker’s Mark Distillery, tasting like bread pudding, caramel apples, vanilla custard, and pumpkin pie, medium finish with cinnamon note.
Maker’s Mark 46
Maker’s Mark Distillery, tasting like fruit and spice with vanilla and caramel notes, medium finish and smooth.
Maker’s Mark Cask Strength
Maker’s Mark Distillery, tasting like caramel and vanilla, pumpkin pie and whipped cream, long finish with hint of apple pie
Michter's
Nefarious Bourbon
Noble Oak
Old Elk Straight Bourbon
Old Elk Distillery, tasting like maple syrup, almond, raw bran, chocolate, deep wood and coconut, long and smooth finish.
Old Elk Wheated Bourbon
Old Forester 1870
Old Forrester Distillery, tasting of clove, cinnamon, nutmeg with a citrus-fruit mix and shortbread, short finish with lingering fruit and spice.
Old Forester 1920
Old Forrester Distillery, tastes of dark caramel, nuttiness, sweet graham cracker, green peppercorn, coriander and hint of cedar, long finish of tart apple, toasted marshmallow, chocolate, graham crackers.
Old Forrester 100
Old Forrester 86
Old Forrester Distillery, tastes of a touch of oak and pine, sweet corn, rye, spice with vanilla and orange notes, long and warm finish sweet and slightly drying.
Old Forrester Single Barrel
Old Forrester Statesman
Peach Infused Bourbon
Rabbit Hole Carehill
Rabbit Hole Distillery, tasting of creamy flavors of orange, honey, mint, and hints of toasted grain, smooth finish of vanilla and custard.
Rabbit Hole Derringer
Rabbit Hole Distillery, tasting flavors of raisins, currants, cherries, with hints of almond and vanilla, light finish with a touch of dryness.
Rabbit Hole Heigold
Reamus Reserve
George Reamus Bourbon Co., tasing of rich caramel, candied fruit, spice and toasted oak, medium finish with baking spices, oak and rye.
Rebel Straight Bourbon
Redemption
Ridgemont 1792
Barton Distillery, tastes like caramel, vanilla, hints of cinnamon, toasted almonds, banana and hints of citrus, medium finish with hints of banana.
Russel’s Reserve
Wild Turkey Distillery, tastes like berry notes, apple, caramel chews, custard, hot tamales (Mexican dish not the candy), long and spicy finish.
Steeple Ridge Bourbon
Steeple Ridge Single Barrel
Lonely Oak Distillery, tasting notes of cherry, vanilla, toffee, with a rounded out finish of nuttiness.
Traverse City Bourbon
Traverse City Whiskey Co., tasting warm vanilla with a little bit of heat, short finish.
Whiskey Tasting Class
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Distillery, tastes like spice, chocolate, caramel, and vanilla custard, cooked apples, and peach cobbler, short finish with a hint of cinnamon
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Wild Turkey Distillery, tastes like spice, crème brulee, cherry pie filling, and strong notes of nutmeg and cinnamon, medium finish with cinnamon.
Wilderness Trail
Willet
Wolf Moon Straight Bourbon
Woodford Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve Distillery, tasting like chocolate pudding, honey, caramel, raspberry jam, and citrus towards the end, medium finish with hints of orange chocolate.
Woodford Kentucky Derby 1848
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Distillery, tasting like nutmeg, cinnamon, eggnog, pumpkin pie, caramel, vanilla, gingerbread and baking spice, long and spicy finish.
Yellowstone Limited
Limestone Branch Distillery, tasting vanilla notes, with hints of burnt orange, oak, and dried plum, medium finish with toasted coconut and lingering oak.
Yellowstone Select
Limestone Branch Distillery, tasting of smoked caramel, with a medium finish of smokey oak and brown sugar.
Barrell Bourbon Batch 31
Barrell Bourbon Batch 31
Cordials
Gins
Scotches
Whiskeys
Angel's Envy Rye
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Crown Winter Wheat
Crown XO
Gentleman Jack
James Pepper 1776 Rye
Jameson
Michter's Rye
Rabbit Hole Rye
Revelton Honey
Sazerac Rye
Skrewball
Templeton Rye
Uncle Nearest 1856
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
Crown
Draft Beers
Bottle Beers
Bells Light Hearted Ale
Brother Thelonious Abby Ale
Deschuttes Black Butte Porter
Drekker Bloody Hell
Kentucky Bourbon Ale
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Nitro Milk Stout
Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale
Shiner Bock
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Yeti Imperial Stout
Wines
Featured Drinks
Blackberry Smash
Boulevardier
Bourbon Cherry Limeaid
Buffalo Trace Sour
Charlie Chaplin's Milkshake
Chocolate Lavender Sour
Godfather
Italian Martini
Lemon Lavender Old Fashioned
Lillith
Lilly
Lucky Louise
Luxfer
Negroni Aperol
Negroni Black
Negroni Classic
New York Sour
Nightcap
Nuts and Berries
Raspberry Choc Cake
Ryan Reynolds
Sidecar
Smoking Thompson 45
The Charleston
The Golden Hour
The Green Room
Tom Collins
Tom Collins mulberry gin
Twilight Skies
Raven
The Empress
Velda
Carrot cake martini
Butter Pecan Old Fashoined
Non Alcoholic Drinks
